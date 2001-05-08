Raisin Bread II
Bread Machine raisin bread - very quick, very easy, foolproof - a huge hit at my house!
Bread Machine raisin bread - very quick, very easy, foolproof - a huge hit at my house!
I can't even give this recipe a star. There has to be something missing from the recipe. I've made it twice thinking the first time that my yeast was bad. I bought new yeast. It doesn't rise and is yucky when it is baked. Sorry, but I won't waste my ingredients on it again until someone tells me what is missing.Read More
I did not like this bread at all. I like big plump rasins in my raisin bread, and because this recipe said to just add them in the beginning and not at the "add ingredients" single, they were all chopped up. When done you can't even tell it has raisins in it, and you can barely taste them. It also needed more cinnamon, a bit of sugar, and less yeast--it tasted too yeasty and not like the typical raisin bread I'm used to. I will not be making this one again.Read More
The only thing I changed was that I used wheat bread flour. I also doubled the raisins because I love them so much! The recipe is extremely easy with minimal ingredients and great taste! I really enjoyed the bread! Thanks for the recipe!
This was unusual in that there is no sugar! The raisins provide the sweetener and this is a very good bread.
My husband, who can be picky,loved it! ~ I had to add more yeast for my bread machine. What I liked best...low sugar, low fat, and still tastes terrific!
very easy, and tastes great! only thing I'd change is to add more raisins.
We loved it. I changed it in two ways. I let it rise twice, once in the bowl and once in the pans. I also dribbled white icing on one finished loaf. Two of us ate the first loaf in two days!
i really enjoyed the ease of this recipe, and the fact that it had no added sugar. i added about a third of a cup of honey to it, mixed it in the bread machine and then baked it in the oven because it's always so much better that way. (350 for 25-30 minutes) i also used becel instead of lard.
This recipe was very easy and turned out the best of any bread machine recipe I have tried. I used 1 1/2 c bread flour and 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour. I used butter instead of lard. I also added 1 t. fructose, because I was worried that the yeast wouldn't work properly without sugar. The loaf came out light and airy. I love this recipe for a hearty, healthy and tasty bread.
Really a nice raisin bread! I use half raisins, half mixed peel because I like the flavour it adds, plus I add a bit of extra fruit! Turns out perfect every time.
Something is definitely missing from this recipe. It did not rise or bake correctly. A yucky mess. I will not waste ingredients trying this again.
This bread did not turn out well at all. I will not make this again. Made me laugh that one person raved about it but when I read her review, she had almost totally changed the whole recipe. I actually give this no stars but had to rate it at least a one star or I could not comment.
I liked this recipe, but changed a few things in it. 1 cup water 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, softened 3 cups Gold Medal® Harvest King® Better for Bread™ bread flour 3 tablespoons sugar 1 1/2 teaspoons salt 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 2 1/2 teaspoons bread machine yeast 3/4 cup raisins
does not taste like store bought raisin bread but still pretty good. I found the raisins were all chopped up (put them in at the beginning), next time I will wait to add them to the bread machine.
Wow I really love this recipe. It is mildly sweet and almost no fail. I have never had so many compliments on a bread before. My family and friends love this. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe with us.
This is a super great raisin bread & oh so easy! I make it exactly as recipe states, except I sometimes add 1/4 or more raisins. Really- really good!!!
This bread was definitely too dry. More water should be added.
I'm making this for the 3rd time right now and I have to say I love this bread! The first time I made it, it came out okay. But everyone's kitchen environment is different, and you have to keep that in mind when working with yeast. I need a little bit more water. I also add chopped walnuts and I double the raisins. This is so good!! Love that there is no added sugar - it doesn't even need any!
It was good but, I shouldn't have add the raisins at beginning
Really liked this recipe. Used more raisins (a generous cup) as I love the taste. Added the raisins too soon the first time I tried it, but learned better this time. Will make again and again.
This bread turned out so good! It's not too sweet, but is sweet enough with the raisins. I almost ate the entire loaf by myself. I gave the recipe to my mom, I guess my sibling demolished two loaves in a day! Awesome recipe. Will keep making it. :)
I doubled the raisins and still think it could use more. I also doubled the cinnamon on the 2nd batch - much better but will try adding even a tad more next time to make it more of a cinnamin raisin bread. Good recipe and the texture on this is very good. Use the bread flour!
Wow! I'm pleasantly surprised! After reading the reviews I did double the raisins and I doubled the cinnamon. I didn't have any bread flour so I added 3t xantham gum. I think a lot of people had trouble if they used regular or wheat flour. I read online that those flours don't have as much gluten as bread flour. I loved this bread and will definitely make it again and again! My 3 year old loves it too, which is awesome because it has no sugar!(well, ok. I did add 2 T sugar, but might not next time.) Thanks for the great recipe!!!! LOVE IT!
Was Ok. Needed to be a tiny bit sweeter. May add more cinnamon next time.
This will make a wonderful raisin bread as long as you add more raisins. I would also watch carefully and add more flour if needed, I did not do this and the texture of the bread suffered. I also added about 1/8 c sugar and replaced the lard it called for with canola oil.
Great recipe! I doubled the raisins like previous reviews suggested, and also added 3 teaspoons of brown sugar since I like a sweeter bread. Perfect!
I didn't love this. The bread was hard the second day and then was worse the third. I need something to last a bit more. I did use butter instead of lard, maybe that was why? I like the idea of adding honey. It was good toasted with cream cheese though...sorry!!
Great bread. I substituted some of the flour with whole wheat flour and it tasted great. If you like the raisins whole, add them in after the first kneading.
I love this recipe and have made it several times. I advise waiting until further on in the kneading cycle to add the raisins, though. Otherwise, they will just get chopped up into the bread. I actually doubled the raisins. I add some before and some during the knead cycle.
Awesome recipe, it came out perfect. I made 2 loaves in 1 day.
Easy, tasty,and GOOD! I'm sure I will make this again.
I added cinnamon 1tbs. and 1/2 cup of sugar, plus added 1 and a half cups of raisins. yummy!!!
I made it exactly as directed--perhaps that was the problem. By adding the raisins in with every thing else, they didn't even slightly resemble raisins by the time the bread was done, just little random lumps of miniscule somethings in the bread. Taste was good but visually the tiny black lumps made it ugly and unappealing.
Had to add a little extra water but loaf turned out well. Smells so good in the house!
I'm very happy with the results of this recipe. The only ingredient change I made was shortening instead of lard. I used instant yeast as well. But, I don't have a bread maker so I made this by hand. I mixed the dry ingredients (415g of flour) then added the water (at 87F) until I got the right consistency. This ended up being a bit more than 1 cup, but it's winter and my house is really dry so many of my doughs are requiring extra water. I kneaded it, let it rise until a bit more than double, shaped it and put it in a greased loaf pan. I let it rise again until it was about an inch above the edge of the pan, then baked for 35 minutes at 375F. It worked very well. I didn't find that any sugar/honey was needed, the raisins added enough sweetness. I am very happy that I found a recipe for delicious raisin bread that is dairy free and doesn't have sugar added.
Really good recipe! exactly what I was looking for.
I did not care for this recipe, and I even added sugar! I dont know if I did it wrong, but its the worst raisin bread Ive ever tried. I dont mean to be rude, but this really was terrible. Sorry!
My Family Loved this one!
