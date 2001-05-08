Raisin Bread II

4
47 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 13
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 5

Bread Machine raisin bread - very quick, very easy, foolproof - a huge hit at my house!

Recipe by Rob Wilson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
10 mins
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the bread machine pan in the order suggested by the manufacture

    Advertisement

  • Select the Basic or White Bread setting. There is no need to select Fruit Bread setting, nor to add the raisins in later. Start the machine. After first knead, bread should be smooth, elastic, and dry to touch. Adjust if necessary with additional flour.

  • After baking, remove pan immediately. Rest for 10 minutes in the pan. Remove bread from the pan, and cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 195.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022