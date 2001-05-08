Raisin Bread II

I'm very happy with the results of this recipe. The only ingredient change I made was shortening instead of lard. I used instant yeast as well. But, I don't have a bread maker so I made this by hand. I mixed the dry ingredients (415g of flour) then added the water (at 87F) until I got the right consistency. This ended up being a bit more than 1 cup, but it's winter and my house is really dry so many of my doughs are requiring extra water. I kneaded it, let it rise until a bit more than double, shaped it and put it in a greased loaf pan. I let it rise again until it was about an inch above the edge of the pan, then baked for 35 minutes at 375F. It worked very well. I didn't find that any sugar/honey was needed, the raisins added enough sweetness. I am very happy that I found a recipe for delicious raisin bread that is dairy free and doesn't have sugar added.