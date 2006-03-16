Pita Bread

Rating: 4.23 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

You can either bake this bread or fry it. For variety, I like to make four of each.

By GODGIFU

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 pitas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve the yeast and sugar in the warm water.

  • Combine the all-purpose flour, pastry flour and salt in a bowl. Stir in the yeast mixture and applesauce and knead. Dough shouldn't be sticky, but it shouldn't be dry either. If too sticky add 1 tablespoon of all-purpose flour till you get the right consistency. If too dry, add 1 tablespoons of water at a time till you get the right consistency.

  • Roll out into a rope and cut into 8 pieces. Shape each piece into a ball and roll out till it's anywhere from a 6 to 8 inch circle

  • There are two ways to cook pita bread. The flavor is a bit different with both. To Bake Pita: Preheat oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C) and put a pita on a wire cake rack. Toss in the rack and cook for 3 minutes or until the bread stops puffing up. When you take it out, smash down the pita (Careful, its hot!) and quickly put it in a plastic freezer bag. To Fry Pita: Heat olive oil in a skillet over high heat. When almost smoking, place a pita in the pan and cook for a few minutes on each side, till brown spots begin to appear. It should look something like a tortilla when you're done. Put in a plastic bag once it has cooled a bit.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 2.3g; sodium 147.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Ashi
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2006
I made the pita bread with my own modifications. I changed the portion of pastry flour to 1 1/4 cups of bread flour. I also substituted 1 tablespoon of honey instead of 1 1/2 teaspoon of white sugar. I used a standmixer with the dough kneader attached then hand knead after that. Not mentioned in the recipe... you need to put the dough in a warm area and let it rise for 30 minutes. Knead it the second time. Do a baguette roll to the dough (the technique can be found here). Pre-heat the oven to 500 degree F with the pizza stone inside (rack in the lower third). Cut the dough into 12 small pieces. Stack two pieces then roll them together (so the dough would have more air). Make sure the rolled out dough is near paper-thin (VERY important and this is what makes this recipe a pita instead of a thin crusted pizza dough). Spray some water on pizza stone before place the thin dough on top. Baked for 5-minutes or until it's slightly browned (so it'll be slightly crispy puffy alone is not enough! Use your oven light to monitor). When ready flip the lightly browned & puffy pita over (upsidedown) on a flat surface. Soak a piece of paper towel with water then use it to press the pita down (slowly or it'll break). After the pita cooled to room temperature put it in an air-tight container if not consumed immediately. Read More
Helpful
(81)
extraordinary machine
Rating: 1 stars
10/30/2003
Did not get soft at all. They basically weren't pita breads more like hard pizza shells. Read More
Helpful
(41)
Bob
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2008
Amazing recipe I can't believe how much they charge in the store for something that is so easy to make yourself at home. They even have the pocket inside! I baked mine on a pizza stone. They turned out great. Read More
Helpful
(21)
CHICK4URBAN
Rating: 4 stars
11/01/2005
Good bread not as fluffy as I'd have liked.I may have done something wrong. These freeze well and thaw nicely. I'll thaw layered in a damp non-fuzzy dish towel in the oven if I need several. For just one or two I'll thaw them over the gas burner. These cook up nicely and quickly. I roll them out into 8" rounds and bake them 4 at a time on a pizza stone. So far this is the best recipe I've found. Read More
Helpful
(17)
tnjramos
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2007
I added 1 tablespoon of water to the 8 serving version because the dough was dry and didn't hold together. I also substituted all-purpose flour for the pastry flour and added 1 teaspoon of gluten per cup of flour--both baking versions turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Sabrina
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2007
very very easy to make and darn good too! Read More
Helpful
(10)
samfellercooking
Rating: 4 stars
02/08/2011
Other sites said to use yogurt so I substituted that for apple sauce. I'm pretty happy with how it came out. Read More
Helpful
(8)
katiemagoo
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2010
I just tried this tonight and it turned out great! I think that I'll just tweak the amount of sugar/salt and perhaps use some garlic powder the next time. I especially appreciate its versatility and that apple sauce is used instead of oil! Thanks for the EASY recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)
chris
Rating: 4 stars
02/01/2012
Followed Ashi's adendum (essential) and turned out great! I forgot to preheat the stone with the oven so my first batch didn't turn out as well as the ones cooked on preheated stone. Read More
Helpful
(4)
