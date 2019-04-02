Slow Cooker Sausage with Sauce

Wonderful! One look at the photo and I knew this was going to be great. I used 7 mild Italian sausages. They were not a brand name but the kind that is packaged by the store where purchased. I had no greasy/oily problems at all. Perhaps the grease factor can be attributed to using sausages that contain more than just meat. I was amazed at how the meat held the flavour of everything and at how incredibly soft they were. Everyone commented on this. So very good on a bun! For the sauce I had to combine ingredients I had on hand. Using tomato paste and a tomato sauce (Hunts Original) did mean that some seasoning was required to bring the flavour up to what I thought would be in the, called for, spaghetti sauce. Simple additions like: basil, Parmesan, S & P, oregano etc. These brightened the plain sauce nicely. I even added some pepperoni and mushrooms chopped up very small. As I found myself on a bit of a roll (pardon the pun), I made AR's Burger or Hot Dog Buns by Sally, found on this site. Such simplicity with delicious results. Thanks for the recipe. It's one that I will enjoy again and again. **Update -> I did have some sauce left over which I put on chicken burgers with sliced mozzarella cheese. Wow! The sauce gets even better.