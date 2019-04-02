Slow Cooker Sausage with Sauce
A warm easy meal made even easier in the slow cooker. These sausages may be served in sandwiches, or over rice.
nice flavors with very tender meat. this is the way i normally make hot sausage except for the slow cooker (why didn't i think of that before?). i did boil my sausage for about 20 minutes ahead of time to remove some of the fat. thanks jelly!Read More
I used this recipe as an idea ONLY. I cannot imagine the grease factor with sausages in a crock pot for hours on end. I used bulk sweet Italian sausage, crumbled into smallish almost walnut sized chunks and browned in a bit of olive oil. I did not use vegies to appease the family's different preferences, I used canned sauce spruced up with a bit of Oregano and Basil. I simmered the drained cooked sausage with the sauce on top of the stove for about 30 minutes. I used 2 pounds of sausage and one jar of sauce, I added a bit more sauce when reheating the leftovers the next night. It was even better leftover. I served it on hard rolls then smothered in cheese{provolone and mozz.}I then placed them in a hot oven{450}for about 10 minutes to soften the inside, crisp up the outside and melt the cheese. I gave this recipe 3 stars because it was a great idea, just not a very good method in my opinion.Read More
I did not expect much of this recipe but made it because it was easy and I thought the guys at work would like it... HOLY COW! This makes an absolutely delicious sausage sandwich on a hoagie with lots of shredded mozzerella. I added one clove of garlic and I only had 6 sausages, but other than that I followed the recipe exactly.
Perfect! Easy and delicious. My husband dreams about it at work when he knows it'll be waiting when he gets home. We've had it over rice, mashed potatoes, and spaghetti, then in rolls the next night. I use two onions, two peppers and sweet sausage. Love it!
So easy and so delicious! Plus it's a great way to beat the summer heat on nights when it's just too hot to grill. I would definitely brown the sausage first to avoid a bunch of grease in the crock pot. I also sauteed a green and red pepper along with a vidalia onion in a bit of olive oil and a bit of garlic just until tender crisp. I had some "Best Marinara Sauce Yet" frozen in a small container so I thawed that and added it vs. using Classico Sauce. I cooked it for 6 hours on low and added the veggies the last hour so they didn't get mushy. When it was done I served it on crusty Italian rolls topped with shredded Parmesan and Romano cheeses - YUM!
This recipe is really dependent on the sausage and sauce used, so make sure you get something you like. As other reviewers mentioned, it was really saucy...you could probably double the sausage, onion, and pepper without doubling the sauce. I served this over rice, but I think I'll cut up the leftover sausage tomorrow and serve it over spaghetti instead as it really seemed more like a meaty pasta sauce to me. The taste was good and I'll probably make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
I used homemade spaghetti sauce plus 1 cup of water, added green peppers and sliced onions. I did boil the sausages a few minutes before placing in the slow cooker to release some of the grease. Very tasty!
Delicious! Extremely easy. The sausages practically melted in my mouth. Nice and tender. I didn't have any bell peppers and I added a couple of fresh garlic cloves, toasted our rolls prior to filling and topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese. My whole family loved them.
simple and good, too! served it over rice for dinner and put it on hoagies the next night !! The sausage gets really super mellow and tender !!
Do not pass this recipe up for fear of too much fat in the sauce. I made this tonight for the first time using a jar of Newmans Own sauce, a bag of frozen blend of stir fry peppers and onions, and a package of Johnsonville italian sausages and OH MY was it GOOD! My only complaint was that I didn't double the recipe! We ate them on hoagies, which were gobbled up very quickly! Three hungry boys ate these and loved it! Will put this one into the rotation, double it, and use leftover sauce over rice the next day or noodles. Husband is already asking me to make it again! It's a keeper, so thanks for the recipe!
Yummm, really nice! Lovely consistency, taste, colour, and leftovers vanished in record speed. Will make many more times.
This was so easy my husband loved it. I did add a small can of tomatoe paste to thicken the sauce, kept the sauce the same used 2 lbs of sausage and 2 red peppers and 2 green still had tons of sauce left over. Used it about week later and made spaghetti with it! I did boil the sausage for about 20-30 mins to release the grease. Thanks for the great recipe. Will be making often!
I make Italian sausage like this all the time and the family LOVES it. I put the peppers and onions on the bottom of the crock pot, put frozen Italian sausage on top, then pour sauce over everything. The sausage comes out so tender every time! And I love that I don't need to thaw out the sausage first!
Loved this recipe. First, browning the sausage in a pan before throwing them in the crock pot is a must. I used a can of crushed tomatoes instead of pasta sauce. I found that the dish comes out too sweet with pasta sauce. I also added a bunch of fresh garlic, pepper and italian herbs. I toasted the buns in the oven with provolone cheese and some seasoned salt. Served the sandwiches with "hot gardinera" peppers...just like they would back home in Chicago. Always a hit. I thought my pregnant sister was going to eat the whole thing by herself!!!
i actually used Turkey Italian sausage. It was very good. I boiled it for about 20 minutes, then put it in the crock pot on high with the spaghetti sauce cooked it for about 3 hours. I sauteed the peppers and onions, added a little bit of garlic salt for flavor and added it to the top of the sausage once in the hogie rolls. (My husband HATES the taste of both, but i love it!) they were really good!!! Thank you for the recipe!!! :)
It doesn't get much easier and my family loved it!
I make a similar recipe quite often (easy for pot lucks) passed down from NY italian family. When you cook sausage a long time as in a slow cooker the sausage loses flavor and becomes dry and mealy. I have always made this in the oven in a roasting pan with foil on top. You can also snip the sausage into quarters with kitchen scissors for bite sized sausage for pot lucks. The sausage has so much flavor you don't need to start with jar sauce. It's so easy. We use crushed tomatoes way more onions, red and green peppers. Don't over cook the sausage it's done when no longer pink inside. We add a little basil parsley salt and pepper. I have never had a problem with grease but some sausage is better quality than others but you could pop them in the oven on a low sided pan for a while to brown first if you need to. Sadly the grease is where the flavor is but to much is yucky.
I grew up on this dish. However, I normally brown the sausage on the stove and saute the onions before putting them into the slow cooker with a variety of peppers. I love to eat it just out of the bowl with a crusty bun dipped in the sauce. Along with the peppers, I have also added eggplant and zucchini to this dish and it's fantastic!
Simple, quick and easy. When cooking meat in a slow cooker, I usually put the meat in by itself with a half cup of water and allow it to cook for a couple of hours, either on high or low. Then I drain the water and grease from the meat and add the rest of the ingredients. I've done this for years. It eliminates the need to cook anything on the stove top, less steps to take, less clean-up and gets rid of most of the grease from the cooked meat.
Great recipe. I've made this a lot now & have never changed a thing. I freeze the leftover sauce w/ onions & peppers for the next time.
This recipe is simple and amazing! I doubled the meat and took the suggestions of others and boiled the sausage in an inch of water first. When the water evaporated, I browned the meat. I had to pierce the casing with a toothpick before I could get the grease out. I then dried and squeezed them in paper toweling to remove as much grease as possible. I added 2 sliced onions, 2 sliced green peppers, and 2 tsp. minced garlic to the sauce and cooked according to directions. When the cooking was done, we ate the sausage on hoagie rolls and then I cut the remainder in half. I froze those along with the sauce for another meal served over pasta. Delicious! Thanks for sharing. My husband is still talking about them.
Loved the ease of this and was really hoping to like it, but for us it was just okay. I pre-boiled my sausage for a few minutes before putting in the crock pot with the sauce and onions, since I didn't have any green peppers on hand. Served them on hoagie rolls at the end of the day, with more sauteed onions and peppers that I had picked up. The sausage was almost too tender and kind of flavorless, maybe something I did wrong??
Been making it this way for years,with my own home made gravy, [sauce]but i like to brown them first in a little olive oil.You can make a lot and freeze for later use
Awesome Recipe. I first had this at a picnic I recently attended. I had to have the recipe. There was one change I need to make and this refers to a comment about the grease and for better flavor and the advice of the person who gave me the recipe. Before you put the sausages in the crock, put the sausages in a skillet and brown them up, and as you are browning, punch each sausage with a fork in 3 areas and finish browning. The sausage actually has a lot more flavor, without the fat and grease. Of course drain the excess grease from pan before you put in crock. I also smash them a bit to drain even more of the grease. Let me know what you think! Another piece of advice, these are really good if you grill the rolls right before you serve it. Always make sure you have the freshest bread, it makes a difference. Enjoy!
Don't know why you'd bother w/the slow cooker. It can cook in the skillet in maybe 20 minutes...30 tops.
I hate to rate this recipe so low, cause I had high hopes for it. The sausage lost so much flavor by cooking it for so long and was crumbly. It was bland and the peppers and onions were mushy. I will stick to making sausage and peppers in the oven or on the grill.
What a great dish! I boiled the sausages before their trip to the crock pot, to get rid of some of the fat, and served this on a bun that had been toasted in the oven with garlic butter. I topped it (open faced) with shredded cheese....... my family LOVED it :)
This is super simple and perfect for a busy day. The only changes I made were to use chicken sausage therefore I didn’t need to precook the sausage, and peppers from my garden that I had frozen so they were chopped, not sliced. If I were to use pork sausage I would definitely precook the sausage to eliminate the grease. Very easy and very good.
I have been making this for the last 2 years and always get rave reviews when I do. I do cook the links (usually grill them) prior to adding them to the slow cooker to cut the amount of grease. I suggest using Prego original sauce, it just seems to work best for this recipe. Also I have made it with Brats, Italian sausage and Johnsonville Hot Links and sometimes all three when feeding a crowd and they are all delicious. I also make them with yellow and orange peppers as my family is not a fan of green peppers. Be sure to use lots of onion and peppers though as they cook down considerably.
Awesome! Will definitely make again. My hubby said it was the best sausage sub he's ever had and the recipe is a keeper. Did follow others advice about cooking the sausage some before starting it in the slow cooker to avoid all the grease and added cheese. The meat was tender and the flavors were well infused.
So good! Added some mushrooms too and it was a huge hit.
This is exactly how my husband and I make our sausage. The only difference is that we fry the sausage in a pan until they are slightly blackened on the outside and then we add the sausage to the slow cooker. It's hard to believe that a regular, basic jar of spaghetti sauce can taste like that just by leaving sausage sit in it all day. We also prefer hot sausage vs. regular but if you don't like a sauce with heat, don't use hot sausage. Use regular as the submitter of the recipe does because the sauce does have a lot of heat if hot sausage is used. We typically make extra sausage so that we can have it with rigatoni for dinner the first night and the leftovers on hoagie rolls as sandwiches, just like the submitter of the recipe, for dinner the following night.
Flavor was okay but I find when you cook already prepared tomato sauce for a long time, it gets kinda slimy. It is meant only to be heated up. The texture of this sauce ruined it for me.
Since I wasn't in a hurry to make it, I made it the day before needed. I refrigerated the crock insert and the next day was able to remove any of the fat. The fat usually forms in thin sheets and is easily removed. I can remove more grease this way than when it is hot. The sausage was even more flavorable because it "sat" in its own juices longer. I served it over "curly" noodles. Since we are a family of two, I froze some . Very good.
I tried this recipe, the long cooking time made the sauce a little too thick and a mite slimy. I made another batch for football Sunday making my own sauce, (your recipe of course), and family were estatic. Hint: Fresh hoagie roll, slice baby swiss or provolone cheese, side dish lettuce, olives and pepronchini, etc., etc., and you are queen for a day.
couldn't get any better!
Cooking this as the recipe says leaves and inedible greasy sauce. I really meant to do as everyone said and cook the sausage in a pan first to release its juices then throw in the slow cooker. I ended up pulling the sausages out and rinsing them off cause they were so greasy and making heating up some spaghetti sauce on the stove to serve with this. Sorry for the 1 star but this was a mess.
So good. We had them in sub rolls. My family really enjoyed these.
Easy. Good for a work night when you don't have time to cook.
I used sweet Italian turkey sausage and served them on hoagie rolls. Yum!
This is one of those "why didn't I think of that?" recipes. Brilliant! I love Italian sausage, and even more, love finding it in simple recipes. Thanks!
Mine got a little greasy but overall very good. I think I will try boiling the sausage first next time.
Awesome, made it with just spagetti sauce in crock pot for 5 hrs it was wonderful, and very easy served it on hoggie buns.
Glad that I read the reviews before i got too far into the recipe. I just yanked my sausage out of the slow cooker and threw them into a pot to degrease. Can hardly wait until supper time!!!
Excellent. Best sausage and peppers we've ever had. The sausage is so tender. Thicker slices works best with the vegetables -- the first time (of many) that I made this, I chopped the vegetables too thin and I might as well have pureed them. With thicker strips they were still strips.
Perfect just as written! I can't see eating these any other way than on a hoagie roll. We butter the rolls and throw them on the griddle then sprinkle the sausages with bit of Parmesan Cheese.
This was super easy and good as well. I did brown my sausage before placing in the slow cooker to cut down on the grease. I also add a bit more onion and pepper and some fresh garlic. Toasting the hoagie buns helps them not to get soggy as well. Super easy recipe, thanks.
I used Jennie-O hot Italian Turkey sausage. I split the casings so it was only sausage, added double the onions, a bag of frozen tri color pepper strips (C&W/Safeway) and a very good brand of low sodium prepared sauce. BTW frozen pepper strips are economical and conveniently on hand. Fatty Italian sausage is good for grilling, but turkey sausage is scant fat and works just fine.
I used pre-cooked sausages so they only needed 4 hours. Would be really good with BBQ sauce too!!
Very Good! Nothing is better than football and hot sausage. I did simmer the links for 15min to remove some of the fat prior to placing them in the crock pot. Sprinkled shredded mozzarella and served with cucumber salad for a light side. Thanks!
Great surprise! I used jalapeno sausage, fire roasted tomatoes and diced tomatoes (blended) and a little onion. My husband doubted that it would be good, but couldn't stop eating them! He put parmesan cheese on top for a little added flavor.
Made recipe exactly as written. I will have to add another green pepper next time. It made the house smell so good all afternoon. Easy and quick dinner. I served on toasted french bread rolls with melted mozzarella. Left overs were thrown on some pasta the next day. 2 dinners in one!!
I made this using just two hot Italian sausage links. I scaled back the other ingredients accordingly, but used more bell peppers, a mix of green, red and yellow, along with the onion. After reading the reviews I decided to boil the sausages to help eliminate the excessive grease others mentioned. I should have remembered that they would instantly turn an awful shade of gray once plunged into boiling water, so I pulled them out of the water and browned them in a skillet. Returned them to the boiling water for about 5 minutes. After all that I didn’t get much grease from my sausages at all, so I’ll skip that whole thing next time. This was good. I meant to add fresh basil at the very end, but forgot. I served this over bow tie pasta and we enjoyed it.
Sure, this recipe is simple. That's what makes it good. I have made it several times and used turkey sausage with cheap spaghetti sauce. I suspect the turkey sausage is why I had no oil problem. I have tried frozen and fresh bell peppers/onions. The surprise is that its all good, the slow cooker does the magic on the lovely sauce. In a word, delicious.
Wonderful! One look at the photo and I knew this was going to be great. I used 7 mild Italian sausages. They were not a brand name but the kind that is packaged by the store where purchased. I had no greasy/oily problems at all. Perhaps the grease factor can be attributed to using sausages that contain more than just meat. I was amazed at how the meat held the flavour of everything and at how incredibly soft they were. Everyone commented on this. So very good on a bun! For the sauce I had to combine ingredients I had on hand. Using tomato paste and a tomato sauce (Hunts Original) did mean that some seasoning was required to bring the flavour up to what I thought would be in the, called for, spaghetti sauce. Simple additions like: basil, Parmesan, S & P, oregano etc. These brightened the plain sauce nicely. I even added some pepperoni and mushrooms chopped up very small. As I found myself on a bit of a roll (pardon the pun), I made AR's Burger or Hot Dog Buns by Sally, found on this site. Such simplicity with delicious results. Thanks for the recipe. It's one that I will enjoy again and again. **Update -> I did have some sauce left over which I put on chicken burgers with sliced mozzarella cheese. Wow! The sauce gets even better.
What an easy tasty dish. My finicky son who only eats breakfast sausage liked this recipe. Everyone thought the sausage tasted great. There was NO leftovers. Had it over egg noodles
I have made this for years, since college. I use the 5pk Johnsonville sweet Italian links, 1 jar of traditional sauce, 1 green pepper, 1 yellow, and 1 red, and a medium onion. The extra peppers just give it a rounder flavor. I serve them on crusty rolls, cut up and over pasta, or plain. They're so good, I never had leftovers or complaints! :)
Easy and excellent!!! I used roasted garlic ragu sauce for this.
I grew up in New York and now we live in Kentucky.. This brought a little bit of home back to me. Great and easy to make!
Made this recipe the other day. I thought I had Italian Sausage but did not so I used Brats instead...Left out the peppers because we dont like them but added artichokes, fresh bannana peppers and mushrooms...I did brown the brats first...Threw everything in teh crock pot and left it. IT WAS GREAT. The meat was sooo tender by the end of the day and the brats absorbed the flavor of everything around them...We threw it over some whole wheat pasta. It was delightful. Will make again next time with Italian Sausage!
Very Tasty - To eliminate excess grease from some sausage I always boil the sausage for 7-8 Minutes before adding to the Crock Pot!
Really good and really quick and easy using the slow cooker on a work day.
A very easy and simple recipe. I fished the sausages out of the sauce about 30 mins. before serving, sliced the sausages and returned to the sauce. I served the dish over pasta. I also added sauteed mushrooms to the mix. With a glass of red wine and some Italian Bread, we had a very nice meal!
Not very tasty,although I don't know why!!
Delicious and NOT greasy at all. Instead of using a jar of sauce, I use 1 can of tomato paste. Sausage, some bell pepper strips and Italian pepper strips and onions.mmmm-delicious! I don't know where 1 reviewer thought it would be greasy form the slow cooker- not at all.
Family really liked this. Used a 40 oz jar of Ragu spaghetti sauce and doubled the meat (hot sausage), also sprinkled garlic powder to taste because we love it so. Very good recipe.
This recipes really depends on the sausage and sauce you use - I used some wine and feta flavored bratwurst and a nice garlic cheese tomato sauce and it turned out great! I cut mine up and served them on top of noodles.
So easy, so yummy! I only added some seasonings to the sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, basil, salt and pepper. Great for football Sundays!
The only change I made was using roasted red peppers instead of the green peppers. We loved it and will make it often
I can't believe how tender these sausages were. Made the recipe just as written. There was NOT a lot of grease. My husband loved them. Will make this again and pass it on to others.
I cut up the brats and serve over rice very good!!!
My husband's Italian. I made this and we both loved it. I usually pass when he fries sausage for dinner. This was EASY, and EXCELLENT. I used Classico Tomato & Basil and Jewel Foods house Brand Sausage. The only thing I did was to add 1/2 jar of Trader Joe's "red pepper and artichoke tappenade" We served it over pasta. I'm looking for an excuse to have company so I can serve this. Some nice crispy garlic bread would've make this absolutely perfect!!!
So easy and so good!! I actually pureed about 2 cups of zucchini, the onion, and one link of sausage into the sauce (because my kids are so picky and always pick out the veggies) and everyone gobbled it up!! We served it over noodles. Will definitely make again!
After being a memeber of Allrecipes for the better part of 7 years and knowing how I cook, I NEVER follow a recipe to a "T" until this one. This can't be improved. Being a loyal at the local meat market, I always get my sausages there and have had them many ways. This is divine. Double up on the recipe, and you have hoagies one night, pasta the next. They get even better the next day. Thanks so much for such a tasty supper.
Delicious and easy! Kids didn't even realize they were eating vegetables. Boiled the sausage for 15 min to drain some of the fat. When I checked the crock pot after 6 hours, there was quite a bit of grease floating at the top, but I blotted it with a paper towel and it was fine.
My husband grew up in north jersey, where everything is DELICIOUS. Esoecially sausage and italion food. I cooked this like it said, but instead of a whole onion, i sprinkled dried onion and also added dried basil and dried oregano. Used ragu traditional pasta sauce, added an orange pepper, and he absolutely LOVED it. It made the house smell incredible, and i used fresh made pork sausage from whole foods. He sai it was tender, and wonderful. (i am a vegetarian so i didnt try) I am cooking our sausage and meatballs like this from now on. He ate it with a side of red pesto spaghetti and home made garlic bread. Thanks for the recipe!!
Nice recipe and so simple to prepare. I only had five sausages, mild flavor. Added a teaspoon of sugar, a little bit of minced fresh garlic, some dried basil and served on hoagie rolls. Perfect for a busy day when you still want to cook but don't have the time.
This is SOOO good. My husband gets excited when he comes home and smells it cooking.... doesn't take much.. :) The sausages melt in your mouth. We had a friends son over for dinner and his mother said he does not like sausages.. He ate 2 whole ones! Try it!!!
It's good, of course it's going to depend on your sauce and sausages. I made one seemly natural change, I served it on fresh garlic bread heated in the oven to throughly warm the bread and toast the crust - how else to eat an italian sausage in spaghetti sauce?
I've made this recipe a lot and it's always a hit. I use Roma hot italian sausages and have never had a problem with too much grease. I do add a bit of salsa to the jar of spaghetti sauce though, just to give it a bit more of a kick. Served on a fresh ciabata bun with provolone cheese is amazing!
We absolutely loved this. Took it to a friends to watch a football game, and they still talk about it!
Unbelievable! The simplest dish I have ever made, and incredibly, one of the tastiest! Instead of store-bought sauce, I used homemade spaghetti sauce, for our own heartier version. I can see why those that made it for the Super Bowl did, and I can imagine the response!!! One poster mentioned it was too greasy; I did spoon oil off the top before final stir and serving, but it wasn't much. Overall, I would not consider this a greasy dish. I have rated a lot of dishes on this site as five stars, but if I could rate this 7, I would!!!!
Love, love, love this recipe. Super simple and a great hit with the family! The only thing I did different was putting the slow cooker on high for the first two hours and turning it down to low for the other four hours. Turned out great! The sausage almost fell apart. Will definitely use this one again!
Very good and very easy to put together on a busy day. I followed the recipe and just put the sausage in the slow cooker raw, I didn't have a problem with my sauce getting greasy. I think it really depends on what brand of sausage you use. I used my grocery stores sausage that they make in house. Also added some garlic and Italian seasoning. Tasty. Thanks for the recipe.
Very easy and my boys love it. Used sweet Italian turkey sausage, garlic, onion, red pepper and a jar sauce. Served on whole wheat rolls. WOW!
Don't know what I did wrong, but this turned out horribly for me. Sausage was tasteless, sauce tasted burned, and pepoers and onions just melted, and not in a good way. Sorry for those of you out there that loved this, but it's off my cookbook forever now. :(
OMG...so easy and soooooo delicious! I ended up using Johnsville bratwurst as I could not find the italian sausages. DH was thrilled with this recipe. Thank you for sharing such a fuss free meal. Just wanted to add a little more to this review. We used the same sausages (cut up) and the sauce over spaghetti a couple of nights later and we discovered a great new dish. Sooo full of flavor. I almost never want to go back to ground beef in the spaghetti again. Thanks for a new way to make spaghetti totally delicious.
I usually par-boil the links, skin them and cut into bite sized pieces. I also use 2 peppers and 2 onions. Very very good!
The Italian sausage came in a 12 pack so I cut up 8 links and left 4 whole. I added 1 green pepper, 1 red pepper, 8 sliced garlic cloves, 1 large onion and some basil. Served over spaghetti it was delicious. I have 2 spaghetti meals and put the whole sausage with some sause away for another meal on buns. We will be making this over and over.
Perfect recipe. Easy to put together and delicious to eat. I toasted the hoagie rolls with some butter and garlic first. We also used some shredded mozzarella on top. Great meal!
OK, so this was the easiest recipe that my family went crazy for. I served the sausage on toasted hoagie rolls. It was a bit greasy, so next time I might brown them before hand, and rinse off the grease before putting them in the crockpot.
I really liked this but it was too soupy. I think I would cook longer than 6 hours to evaporate some of the liquid next time. Will try again. (Tried chicken sausage - the family didn't know the difference) Should I cut up the links when serving?
Just made this over the weekend. I read the reviews before trying this out so I did boil the two packages of "Perri brand" sausages for about 15 minutes before adding them to the crockpot. I covered the sausages with two bags of frozen peppers and onions and two jars of "Victoria" brand pasta sauce. SO easy! Set on high for three hours instead of six hours on low. Family LOVED this. The sausages were tender and tasty. Served on toasted rolls and put provolone cheese on top. This is a definite keeper. Glad I doubled it because these went fast. This would be a great pot luck dinner. Thank you so much for the recipe :)
very quick, very easy, very tasty. Only thing I do different is make my own sauce with crushed tomatoes and whatever herbs I feel like putting in (usually 2-3 cloves fresh minced garlic, fennel seed, oregano, basil, and parsley).
I used the turkey sausage as suggested by others. The sausage was mushy and we really didn't care for this one. Sorry
I boiled the sausages on a skillet for 15 minutes, then sliced them. I used 2 jars of spaghetti sauce, 1 red and 1 green pepper, and 2 onions, sliced. Also, added 6 cloves of garlic and some dried oregano and basil. It's a really great recipe for a Sunday to serve over mashed potatoes, with some parmeson sprinkled on top. Wonderful the next day to eat any way you want. I recommend this recipe!
I thought this recipe was very good. I will admit that I did follow the recipe as directed and found that the sauce thinned out because of the grease, but the flavor was awesome. It may be a good idea to boil before placing in crockpot.
This was a great way to make Italian sausage. like previous reviewers, I boiled the sausages for about 10 minutes prior to putting them in the crockpot to avoid having a lot of grease. Great served on buns.
