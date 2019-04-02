Slow Cooker Sausage with Sauce

A warm easy meal made even easier in the slow cooker. These sausages may be served in sandwiches, or over rice.

By JELLYKO

prep:
5 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place the Italian sausage links, spaghetti sauce, green pepper and onion into a slow cooker. Stir to coat everything in sauce.

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 6 hours. Serve on hoagie rolls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1024 calories; protein 35.5g; carbohydrates 88.2g; fat 57.4g; cholesterol 116.9mg; sodium 2356.2mg. Full Nutrition
