Curried Salmon Bake

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I love this recipe. For two salmon pieces I use 1/2 cup sour cream AT LEAST 1 1/2 tsp of curry powder and I add maybe 1/8 tsp of coriander to add a zing. Really I just keep adding the spices 'til it tastes good! Put a piece of tin foil on the baking sheet to reduce clean up. Helpful (39)

Rating: 4 stars Very quick easy and delicious. I didn't have sour cream so I substitued mayo and added some garlic powder to the curry. A squeeze of lemon completes the fish..will make again. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is wonderful. I add a lot more curry powder than it calls for (approx. a quarter cup) and I add some garlic powder to the mix. It is very moist and flavorful!UPDATE: Added thin sliced onions (about a half cup) and Cyenne pepper to the mix. Oh yummo!:) Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars I had a leftover bottle of green curry paste and a can of coconut milk so I figured why not? I doubled the amount of curry paste added some garlic powder and lime juice and mixed it all in with the coconut milk. I decided to marinate the salmon in it for about two hours prior and I ended up baking it with all the marinade poured on. Ended up with a wonderful flavor and I was super-pleased that it came from such a simple recipe. 4/5 only because I ended up substituting a major ingredient; I have no idea how this tastes with sour cream. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars First of call thank you to the 1 300 plus members who have saved this recipe and for those who have taken the time to recreate and review. Here is a bit of clarifying information re some differences between curry 'paste' which my recipe calls for and curry 'powder'. I created this very simple recipe using Yellow Curry Paste. The brand name I prefer is Mae Ploy a well-known Thai brand. Here is the ingredients list: Garlic lemongrass shot dried red chile salt galanga cumin cinnamon star anise tumeric kaffir lime peep and coriander seed. On the other hand a typical curry powder McCormick's is the most widely used one here in the U.S. contains: Coriander fenugreek tumeric cumin black pepper bay leaves celery seed nutmeg cloves onion redd pepper and ginger. Very different products and like apples to oranges when comparing the 'right' amount to use. McCormick suggests 2 teaspoons for a standard 4 serving recipe as a jumping off point however this particular recipe was not formulated using the quite different tasting powder. Call it a pet peeve but I will never down-rate a recipe as being 'too mild' or 'too plain' or 'not enough flavor/heat etc' when substitutions have been made as in the case of paste vs powder. Yogurt is a great sub for the sour cream and I have made it with both regular and lowfat sour cream as well as lowfat plain (regular and Greek) yogurt and found it quite good. Hopefully this claification will be of help! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I made this tonite. Wow! Was this ever good. When i went to the store they had red yellow and green curry paste..I chose the red. I added some crushed garlic and a little pepper and a squirt of lemon when the fish came out of the oven. Served with brown Basmati rice carrots and broccoli. Simple and good and healthy. The house still smells great. Thanks! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I loved it! plus it's easy and fairly quick. My wife liked it but was less enthusiastic than I. As a beginning cook I don't know what curry paste is. So I followed other suggestions and used curry powder. Ended up using 2 tsp for 1 cup sour cream. That was just the exact ratio for me but a little bit strong for my wife. Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars A little bland for me. I will try this again since it's so simple and quick (took less than 5 min prep time) but will give a good tart plain yoghurt a try instead of the sour cream. That should go nicely with the curry. Helpful (9)