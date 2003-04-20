Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins II

Melt in your mouth lemony-goodness! These muffins are LEMONY, but delicious! If you prefer, use less lemon juice for the glaze and substitute equal amount of milk for glaze. Or, simply forgo the glaze but this really adds to the overall taste. Also, you may use 24 mini-muffin tins, bake only 10-12 minutes.
Having read some of the reviews prior to making these muffins, I increased the oil from 1/4 to 1/3 cup and I added a whole cup of non-fat lemon yogurt rather than just the 2/3 cup the recipe called for. I also used a little extra lemon zest and extract to increase the lemon flavor. They came out very moist and lemony. I will definitely make them this way again.
Great recipe! These are good muffins and the glaze is what really makes them! You CANNOT leave the glaze out of the recipe! It totally gives it wonderful flavor!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2002
This went very well with the Spinach and strawberry salad. A different Idea I cam up with that I will try. Make the lemon & poppy seed as a loaf cake. Serve slices, with the strawbwrries and salad dressin from the spinach and strawberry salad. Add a dollop of whipped cream and you have a fantastic dessert.
These were great! Very easy and fast to make. Gotta love that. I didn't have any yogurt on hand so I had to use sour milk instead. They came out a little doughy because of that, but still good. Next time I'll make sure to have yogurt and see if that was the problem (I'm sure it was).
Delicious! I took the advice of past reviews and used 1/3 cup oil instead of 1/4 cup, and used a whole cup of lemon yogurt instead of 2/3 cup the recipe calls for. I also used lemon juice rather then lemon extract and added more zest. I used the juice and zest of 1 1/2 lemons. I also added 1 tsp vanilla extract. I might add more sugar next time because I prefer my muffins on the sweeter side, but even without the extra sugar they came out moist and delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2000
lemon zest tasted waxy to me but otherwise it tasted delicious. the glaze is the best part.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2000
I made these without lemon yogurt and added extra lemon zest instead. YUMMY! They are moist and delicious. The icing makes them super tasty.
These are wonderful, light, fluffy, and delicious muffins with the following changes! 1) use 1and1/4 cup buttermilk or kefir instead of milk and lemon yogurt, 2) increase sugar to 1/2 cup to compensate for less sugar in buttermilk, 3) increase baking soda to 3/4 tsp and decrease baking powder to 1tsp, 4) most times i omit the glaze, and these make a great morning muffin, not just a dessert
I took advice from some of the reviews and doubled up on the zest and lemon extract. I also added extra lemon yogurt and still found these lacked a lemon taste. The muffin is alright, kind of dense, but lacking in flavor for me. I may try again, but would add even more zest and up to 1/3 cup lemon juice. Believe me, the batter is thick enough it would cause no problems.
I thought the muffins were pretty good. I used a whole cup of lemon yogurt and 1/3 cup oil. They were plenty moist but I thought it lacked a good lemon flavor, and I even used 2 tablespoons of lemon zest. Next time I will use more extract and more sugar b/c I thought they weren't sweet enough for my taste. I usually don't like a glaze topping, but it really makes these muffins. I will definitely try these again in order to perfect the recipe to my liking.
These were ok. They were not sweet enough or lemony enough for my tastes. The kids ate them and liked them but I didn't really. Only good when they were hot.
ROCKANDFIRE
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2004
These muffins are great. This was actually the first batch of muffins I have ever made from scratch.. well, ever made perdiod! I increased the oil to 1/3 of a cup, and the yogurt to 1 cup like someone else did, and I went hog wild with the lemon zest and they came out delicious after 16 minutes in the oven. I will definetly make them again!
I thought these were great. The lemon taste was amazing. I did add a little more lemon extract than recommended just to enhance the flavor. The glaze is ESSENTIAL for this muffin, too. It is not too sweet... it just adds to the lemon flavor and makes the muffin moist.
Before I start I need to let you know, I did 50% wheat flour and 50% white. They surprisingly turned out very well. They got to be nice big muffins and decent flavor, great texture. I think they could have been more lemony however, I think it is because of the wheat flour they weren't very lemony. The frosting was a great add!
I was hoping for a little more from these muffins. The glaze on top is great, but I agree with others that the muffins lack some lemon taste. I also think my muffins turned out a little dry. I may make these again, but I'll probably add some more lemon zest.
1) Tried to make them eggless, more baking soda 2) Had no lemon yogurt, used 1/2 fat sour cream and cheap lemon flavor 3) No, lemon zest either 4) Had only a little bit of poppy seeds left, a sprinkle Gave this 4 stars because obviously messed this recipe a bit. And me and my eggless eating mother still thought they were good. Can only imagine if I had the proper lemon-iness and poppy seed amount.
They were extremely lemony (but I was forewarned by the reviews, so I'm not complaining). My primary complaint is that they were very dry, even though I added 1/3 cup of oil and a full cup of yogurt like other reviewers recommended. I can't imagine how much drier they would have been had I followed the recipe exactly. They were okay but I'll be searching for another recipe.
These are dry but ok. Perhaps adding more yogurt would make them more moist. They also were not very lemony and had too many poppy seeds. I would suggest making more glaze because I barely had enough. I probably won’t make these again.
I was a little dissapointed with these muffins,although with some minor changes I will make them again. I did not think they were as lemony as I would have liked for them to have been. Also, they were a little dry. I think I stirred them to much.
Really good basic recipe but needs more lemon flavor. I would rather have more lemon flavor in the muffin than use a glaze. Without the glaze these would only be poppy seed muffins in my opinion. So just up the lemon extract to 1/2-1 tsp and it'll be great!
These muffins are VERY dry, and not as lemony as I had hoped. I would either add more Lemon yogurt or maybe some sour cream, and definitely more lemon extract. The glaze is definitely important if you want a lemon flavor. Not certain if I would make these again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
03/02/2006
These muffins had no taste at all. They were moist, but not worth making again.
Not sure how to rate these...I may have gotten distracted and messed up the baking soda/powder (don't think so), but mine turned out like an airy bread texture rather than a thick rich muffin like I enjoy. I normally love any glaze or frosting, but the tart lemon was too much for the simple glaze. SO...don't know if I just messed the whole recipe up...but I don't think its worth my time to try again. If anyone has tried a rich moist muffin recipe..let me know!
Did not have lemon extract, used 1 T. lemon juice, added a Tblsp or two extra of yogurt. Only used 2 T. of poppyseeds. Everyone enjoyed them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2004
I made these for my husband and he loved them so much he carried the leftovrs to work and now they want more(I'm including the recipe with the next batch)!! I did add a little extra yougart and oil as suggested in some of the earlier reviews and they came out great.
These are good, but not great. I tripled the lemon extract and poked holes in the muffins with a toothpick before glazing, but I still thought they were missing something. I can't really pinpoint what it is, because with all that lemon from the extract, the zest and the yogurt, you'd think it would be plenty! The only thing I could think of is maybe adding more sugar. I do like muffins on the sweeter side, so maybe that's what's missing for me. Otherwise, they have a nice texture and just the right amount of poppy seeds.
These muffins turned out OK. There wasn't a lot of lemon flavor to them. It might have been the brand of yogurt I used. Also, the icing is very peculiar tasting. A better alternative would be mixing a little milk with the powdered sugar and then adding about 1/2 t. of lemon extract. That turned out much better than the icing listed for this recipe. I'm just looking for a muffin with more lemon flavor.
I agree that the glaze makes the muffin, but that was the only thing. The muffins on their own were a little bland, even after I doubled the lemon extract and added lemon juice to the batter. The glaze is amazing, but I'm not sure why anyone would add milk instead of more lemon juice. These were good, but just not lemony enough for my boyfriend and I.
I read many reviews before making these muffins. I noticed that many felt the muffins were dry. When I looked at the baking time and temperature, I had the answer. Mine were done at between 12 and 13 minutes. I was really hoping for a very lemony muffin, but these didn't deliver. They are moist, slightly lemon-flavored muffins. The glaze is a nice touch, but I made extra to make certain the muffins were all covered. I needed it all. I did not thin with milk, but used extra lemon juice. I may make these again, but will double or triple the extract, double the zest, and add lemon juice to the batter.
These muffins were the best! The only changes I made were I used 1 1/4 c. flour, and I made a different glaze. I used a Lemon icing which included 1/2 c. butter, 2 tbsp lemon juice, 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract, and 3c. powdered sugar. This made a lot of icing so I think next time I will cut the icing recipe in half.
This are very good! Mine actually yielded 36 mini-muffins and they were a touch dry, even with 8 ounces of yogurt. I will increase the oil or milk next time. We had these with a fruit salad, scrambled eggs, and turkey sausage for a lazy Saturday breakfast.
Cooking time was too long. I cooked mine for 16 minutes at 400 and they were a little too dark. Make sure you watch a few minutes before they are supposed to be done to see how long is right for you oven. I didn't have lemon extract or lemon zest, so I just used 1 T of lemon juice. I also added a few extra tablespoons of sugar, and increased the yogurt to 1 cup (I used lowfat plain yogurt). Instead of the glaze I sprinkled the top with sliced almonds before putting them in the oven.
I added an extra 1/4 cup of sugar and 2 tsp of real lemon juice to the batter. Next time I think I would add even a little more sugar to the batter it is not very sweet and needs more lemon flavor in the batter.
Excellent! I reduced the poppyseeds by half because I knew my kids would want a more yellow and less black appearance. I recommend doubling the lemon extract if you pls to omit the glaze. I did not include the glaze because we are watching sugar intake. These still taste awesome. I will definitely be making these again.
