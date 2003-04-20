Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins II

Melt in your mouth lemony-goodness! These muffins are LEMONY, but delicious! If you prefer, use less lemon juice for the glaze and substitute equal amount of milk for glaze. Or, simply forgo the glaze but this really adds to the overall taste. Also, you may use 24 mini-muffin tins, bake only 10-12 minutes.

By Karen Gibson

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Grease the bottoms only of 12 muffin cups.

  • Beat the milk, oil, lemon yogurt and egg together. Stir in the flour, white sugar, poppy seeds, lemon zest, lemon oil, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Mix until just combined. Divide batter evenly between muffin cups.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). For 16 to 18 minutes or until golden brown. Drizzle with glaze immediately and let cool on rocks.

  • To Make Glaze: Stir the confectioners' sugar with the lemon juice and mix until smooth and of drizzling consistency. Add drops of milk if thinning is necessary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 6g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 269.6mg. Full Nutrition
