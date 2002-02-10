Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins I

I thought these were okay but I am never really impressed with any muffin even though I do make them on a regular basis. I haven't decided if I like poppy seeds in my muffins. I used 1/8 c. of poppy seeds instead of 1/4 c. I used 1 tablespoon of baking powder instead of 2 teaspoons but I think 2 t. would have been fine. I used 1/2 c. sugar instead of 3/4 c. because I do not like super sweet muffins. I used 3/4 c. milk with 1 T. of apple cider vinegar to curdle it instead of the yogurt (because I did not have any yogurt or sour cream on hand.) I used the zest of 1 lemon plus the juice of 1 lemon (which measured 3 T.) I also added a handful of blueberries because I needed to use them up. I did not bother with the glaze on top just because I am too lazy to be bothered with such things. If I decide to make these again (which I may because I still have poppy seeds that I want to get rid of) I will definitely use more lemon juice and lemon zest and maybe even some lemon oil. I'm pretty sure I will still be too lazy to bother with the glaze even though that would make them yummier.