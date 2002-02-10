Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins I
Very moist and so delicious.
I made these muffins for the second time and made a few changes that made all the difference. Now I have a recipe that is worth making again. I used the lemon yogart but 16 oz instead of 12 and 1 tbs. of lemon extract. Definately cut the amount of poppy seeds in half, 1/4 cup is WAY TOO much. 1/8th cup is plently, I promise. I also used 1/3 cup of oil. I baked them at 400 for 10-12 minutes and they were perfect. Very moist but not greasy, and just the right amount of lemony flavor. The second day they are still yummy warmed in the micorwave.Read More
The muffins were okay, but very dry.Read More
It's lovely. I used plain yogurt instead of lemon flavored yogurt and it worked fine.
These muffins turned out quite nice. I couldn't find Lemon Yogurt at the supermarket so I used plain and added lemon extract to it before I mixed in the eggs and oil, etc. Next time I might reduce the amount of poppyseeds just slightly. This recipe made 16 muffins for me. 20 minutes at 350 was perfect in my oven. I will make these again. Thanks Karen!
I would have given this recipe 5 stars after the changes I made, but I have to give 4 because it was a bit too dry for me made as-is. The followed some advice by others the second time around and definitely more moisture is needed. So I used 2 lemon burst yogurt cups, 6 oz. each, which 1 and 1/2 cups total. I also used 1/3 cup of oil rather than only 1/4 cup. I did not measure out my poppy seeds. I just used a small little plastic jar of Tone's poppy seeds, which was somewhere between 1/8 and 1/4 cup. (I can see where 1/4 cup might have been pushing it, the amount I used was plenty!) I kept everything else the same and baked in giant muffins tins which made 6 muffins total for me. I dropped the temperature to 375 so the outside wouldn't cook too fast, leaving the middle raw. They came out perfectly, and the the rose nicely giving a decently-rounded top. The lemon/sugar mixture was perfect to pour over the top. This really gives the muffins their flavor. Oh, and I followed the advice a few other cooks and added a tablespoon of lemon extract along with the lemon zest to the batter. This is a great place to start with a lemon poppy seed muffin, just needs more liquids and it's perfect! Thanks for sharing. :-)
These muffins were very easy to make, and they taste great! I made mini-muffins (350 degrees for about 10 mins.) and they turned out perfect. I really like the extra lemon zest in the centre and I sifted icing sugar over the tops. Watch for the edges to turn brown, and they'll be done. (The tops don't turn brown that much.)
This recipe was wonderful!! I have read the other reviews, and I have to say that I don't know how some people ended up with dry muffins. They were very moist and perfectly browned in 19 minutes. The lemon flavor was perfect with the lemon juice and sugar over the top and the light lemony flavor of the muffin itself.
I made these a couple days ago and have been having them for breakfast. They have stayed very moist and delicious! I made several changes to the wet ingredients, though, which I think helped. I used: 2 eggs, 1 6oz container plain Greek yogurt (standard single-serving size), 1/4 cup vegetable oil, and 1 cup of plain applesauce. The addition of the applesauce makes a huge difference to the moistness, and you can't taste it at all. I also used the zest from 2 lemons, which was probably closer to 1.5 or 2 Tbsp, because I wanted to make sure they were really lemony, and they are - not really tart, just very flavorful. I also used half white and half whole wheat flour (1 cup each), which I always do when making muffins so I can pretend to myself they are somewhat healthier. They turned out really well with these modifications!
the muffins were awsome.
This recipe is very good. My husband says these muffins are the best I've made. I make these with or without the poppyseeds. Actually, I make one minor change, though. I put in the lemon juice right in the batter and leave out the last little bit of sugar. I do not glaze the muffins afterwards. They are very good that way with a lot of lemon taste.
I loved this muffins! I did follow the advice of others though and used 16 oz of lemon yogurt, 2 heaping tablespoons of poppy seeds, 1 tablespoon of lemon extract, and 2 grated lemon peels. I also made mini muffins baked at 350 for 11 minutes. Once the muffins were cool, I juiced the lemons and added 1 1/3 cup powdered sugar to make a yummy glaze! I will make these again and again!
very good and moist muffins
the muffins were dry
I made these for Easter brunch. Fabulous! I followed the recipe exactly. (Okay, I did scale down the poppy seeds by about half, but that was it.) This recipe lacks for absolutely nothing!!! I love the glaze and the technique for poking holes in the muffin (I used a fork and stuck each muffin 5xs.) They were so pretty, moist, and everything I could want for a muffin.
Not very good. The muffins were not very sweet and not very lemony. I would expect that a mix would be better. Not worth the time.
Delicious!!!
Another staple although just a little dry. I also cut the poppy seeds by about half.
Followed the recipe to a T, even after reading the reviews. I like alot of poppyseeds in my muffins so I was excited to make this one, seeing all the comments on "way too many seeds!". The result was 12 flat muffins, however. They did not puff up in the oven. In fact, they werent super smooth either. Leaveners werent expired, fresh flour, fresh products...Not very impressed. I will keep looking.
First I DON'T COOK!! I have no idea what I'm doing, so that's why I look up recipes... Second... I read reviews.. I noted that in this recipes people were saying they were dry and would add this or that... I took all of that into consideration when I made them. I added more lemon zest, more lemon yogurt, and some lemon extract. They came out nice and moist. VERY lemony but not too much. Yummy all by themselves without the glaze, crazy good with the glaze.
I was really nervous about trying these since most of the readers said they were dry. I decided to follow a couple of the reviews and am glad I did! These muffins are awesome and are NOT dry at all! I added one extra lemon yogurt and decreased the amount of poppy seeds as suggested. I will make these again and again.
These came out great and were devoured at work. I did follow the other reviewers recommendations and increase the yogurt to about 1.5C and the oil by a splash as well as decreasing baking time to 16mins. They were nice and moist. I also increased the zest by a few shreds and added 1T lemon juice, but they still could have used a bit more lemon flavor. I will definitely make these again, maybe with double the zest and 2T lemon juice.
Grat tasting muffins, but batter was a little dry after I combined the ingredients. I added 1/2 cup of milk to batter and consistency was perfect. Also added a touch of vanilla.
The lemon mixture makes exactly 1/2 cup of liquid, which is 2 teas of lemon mixture per muffin, not 1 tablespoon. No matter how many holes you poke in them, the lemon mixture runs right down the muffin and sits on the pan. Twenty minutes at 400 degrees makes them overdone. A quarter cup of poppy seeds is twice the amount you need......in short, an unreliable recipe.
I used whole wheat flour instead of white flour and almost doubled the yogurt to keep them moist, and they turned out great. I also added lemon juice to the batter to help with the lemon taste because of the tase of the whole wheat flour.
AWESOME. I love lemon & I love poppy seeds. This is the best recipe I have found for both! I doubled the poppy seeds as I can never get enough!! I noticed some reviewers thought 1/4 cup way too much, hmm go figure. Some also stated they were dry, but that could be from overmixing?? I didn't have lemon yogurt so I used plain with extra lemon juice. The glaze is what really finishes these gems off!!
These were the best muffins I have ever made, and I've made hundreds. I had to substitute plain nonfat yogurt, so added a little more sugar and lemon zest. My husband doesn't usually eat muffins but he gobbled these up like popcorn.
Very good, but I intend to play with the recipe a bit more to see if I can get them to come out a bit more tender. The first time I made them I skipped the glaze and just added 1/4 cup lemon juice to the other liquids. And since lemon yogurt is unavailable where we are, I added 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract to 1 cup yogurt. Our family loved them!
Such mixed reviews I had to try for myself..... I followed the recipe to specs and they were just off, dry and not very flavourful. Will not attempt these again.
I just made these today and WOW!! Great recipe. We have been buying lemon poppyseed muffins from the grocery store and although we enjoy them, they are very greasy. I decided to try these and the only things I did different was to follow other reviewers tips to use only 1/8c. of poppyseeds and added a bit of fresh lemon juice to the batter as well. I used just a smidgen more than 1/4c of oil but I am sure the 1/3 would still be fine. I found a lemon meringue parfait flavored yogurt by Yoplait called Source Dessert Selections so that is what I used. Love the lemon juice/ sugar touch at the end. I had no problems of puddling. After they are baked, poke holes with a toothpick and brush on the juice. These were fabulouse!!! Thanks
This is a good recipe if you make the changes that others have suggested. As KEBRAZZ suggested: I used 16 oz of Lemon Yogurt; and 1/8 cup Poppy Seeds (1/8 was a lot. You can use less than 1/8 cup Poppy Seeds and it will be fine). As ELONA suggested: I use butter, but only 1/3 cup butter (Elona used 1/2 cup). 1/3 cup butter was more than adequate. Also, I got tired when grating the Lemon Zest -- so I used less than a tablespoon. The topping really made the muffins special.
These came out great! Followed directions exactly and used a silicon pan. Texture is perfect!
this recipe is very good. i did make a few changes as suggested by others. i used 16oz of yogurt (the whipped kind so it ended up being fluffier). i aslo added a 1 tbs of limoncello to give the batter more flavor. when the muffins came out of the oven i poked lots of little holes in them before added the glaze so that it seeped throughout the muffin giving it a better lemon flavor as well. i will make these again
If you like lemon, then this recipe is for you! Very moist.
My husband is diabetic so I used 3/4 cup of sucralose (Splenda) instead of the sugar and that worked well. I agree with the others definately grease your pan and/or paper cups well and watch the heat. The sucralose worked ok for the juice on the top. Try using your food injector instead of lots of holes and pouring the liquid on top.
Loved this! I didn't have lemon-flavored yogurt so I used plain and added 1 tsp lemon extract. And I accidentally put the 1/3 c lemon juice into my mix - but everyone loved it. The lemon flavor wasn't at all overpowering. The batter seemed really dry so I was careful not to overmix. They came out nice and moist though.
O.K., so I didn't read the instructions first and got a bit ahead of myself adding the lemon juice to the muffins. Not a problem... they turned out great despite my mess up.
these were the worst muffins i have ever made. tasted like they were from a box!
These muffins were excellent. I made a few substitutions since I didn't have lemon yogurt, so I used vanilla yogurt and added lemon extract. Additionally, I only had 6oz. of yogurt (standard single serving container), so I added a little bit of milk to make up the extra. Per others suggestions, I used 1/3c. vegetable oil insted of 1/4c. I used only about 2 Tbsp. poppy seeds and that was plenty. I accidentally overbaked them a little while surfing the internet, but they're still great. Crunchy outside, moist inside. I skipped the glaze because they seemed good enough without it. May try it with in the future though. Thanks for the excellent recipe Karen.
These were very dry and did not have much lemon flavor. Not worth the time to took to make them. I will keep looking for a better recipe.
just not great.
These are good muffins. Not lemon-y enough for us. However, I should say that I did *not* make the lemon glaze. We don't "do glaze" on muffins:~) That just makes them too sweet. At any rate, I changed a couple of things. I actually used the 1/3 cup of fresh lemon juice IN the muffin batter (vs. in the glaze). I made mini muffins with this recipe (24) and ended up with batter left; enough to make four full sized muffins! The batter was very thick and a bit difficult to work with. Definately not pourable. Pretty much near the consistency of cookie dough. I will cut down the amount of poppy seeds next time. 1/3 cup is way too much (and I love poppy seeds!). Most recipes call for 2 tablespoons. I think I will start out with that next time and just eye-ball it to see if I need to add more. The muffins are moist enough...but really good with a bit of butter! I will make these again and perhaps add more fresh lemon juice. I really thought the lemon yogurt would give them a kick, but it didn't.
All in all, a decent muffin. They definitely need the lemon juice/sugar poured over them.... I cannot stress this enough. It turned a bland, dry muffin into one worth eating. I took the advice of others and only used 2Tbsp of poppy seeds. It was plenty. Thanks for the recipe!
A little burnt at the bottom but it may be my oven!
Eh...they're not great. Not the best Lemon Poppy Seed muffins I've had so far. Will be moving on to another recipe.
This recipe is perfect for a formal brunch. The highlight is the lemony mixture poured into each of the muffins, giving it a delightfully perky taste. I made these for a Mother's Day brunch and they were the talk of the morning! One woman made the remark that these were the only thing she wanted for her birthday! What a great recipe.
I bake quite a bit and was excited to try this recipe but it was horrible. Very dry, even though I read other comments and added a bit more yogurt and oil than the recipe calls for. Only 1 tbs lemon zest?? I used the zest of 1/2 lemon plus 1/4 cup lemon juice, and there was absolutely no lemon flavor. My mom looked up a recipe on food.com and that called for the zest of 2 lemons! No wonder this recipe is so bland. Horrible recipe. Wasted my time and effort.
Great!
The muffins were moist and flavourful, but lacked something to really make them excellent. The glaze also didn't really cooperate for me.
I just made these, they taste good - but I would now make the following adjustments. I followed reviewers advice. First of all, 12 oz of lemon yogurt IS enough! Also, I would use 1/3c. veg. oil and poppy seed instead of 1/4 (that's too much) - **also - take it literally when they say LIGHTLY GREASE THE PANS - ESPECIALLY if you have non-stick pans (they still need a bit) - In addition, I tried it both ways - with the high heat and 20 min will nearly burn them, 15-17 min at 350° is best - keep an eye on them! Will probably make them again - but this time with these adjustments!
These are good little muffins! I used 1 cup white flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour which gave them a nice bit of texture and flavour, I also used blueberry yogurt instead of lemon, used melted margarine instead of oil, and added a little bit of lemon juice to the batter to kick up the lemon flavour. Took them out of the oven at 19 minutes and they were perfect!
these are very yummy, i love the lemon flavor. i've made them a couple of times. very moist but just a little crunch on the outside. good to heat up and add a little butter on top.
They were very moist and delicious. I didn't deviate from the recipe. Next time, I would make 14 muffins instead of 12. They baked together and didn't separate as cleanly as I would have preferred for presentation. I also turned my oven down to 375 degrees.
I did modify this as per some of the reviews and they are sooooooooooo yummie! I didn't have yogart so I used 1 cup of milk and the juice of one lemon instead. I also used the zest of 2 lemons and instead of poppy seeds i used cranberries (frozen, whole) So good!!
The sugar and lemon juice topping really gave these muffins their flavor. I will make these again.
Even after reading the reviews and making the adjustments, they were dry. In fact the batter was almost like cookie dough so I added milk. I'll keep looking.
They are very tasty.The lemon juice added on top definitely makes this recipe.Family said they wouldn't mind me making this recipe over again,thanks.
The only thing I changed was the amount of poppy seeds. I reduced them to 2 tbsp. Delicious warm. Thanks
I loved these muffins! I did make a couple of small changes. I used plain yogurt instead of lemon flavored. I also added just a bit more oil than it asked for. I know that some people on here only put in 1/8 cup of poppy seeds but I put in the whole 1/4 cup and thought that it was good. I will definitely make these again!!!!
This recipe was just okay to me. The glaze was good, but it seemed to only be there to cover the bland flavor of the actual muffin. It didn't seem lemony enough, but this could be my fault, as I used a bit under a tablespoon of zest and "lemon merguine" yogurt rather than plain lemon. I'll probably make again, perhaps adding a bit of lemon juice to the batter.
I thought these were okay but I am never really impressed with any muffin even though I do make them on a regular basis. I haven't decided if I like poppy seeds in my muffins. I used 1/8 c. of poppy seeds instead of 1/4 c. I used 1 tablespoon of baking powder instead of 2 teaspoons but I think 2 t. would have been fine. I used 1/2 c. sugar instead of 3/4 c. because I do not like super sweet muffins. I used 3/4 c. milk with 1 T. of apple cider vinegar to curdle it instead of the yogurt (because I did not have any yogurt or sour cream on hand.) I used the zest of 1 lemon plus the juice of 1 lemon (which measured 3 T.) I also added a handful of blueberries because I needed to use them up. I did not bother with the glaze on top just because I am too lazy to be bothered with such things. If I decide to make these again (which I may because I still have poppy seeds that I want to get rid of) I will definitely use more lemon juice and lemon zest and maybe even some lemon oil. I'm pretty sure I will still be too lazy to bother with the glaze even though that would make them yummier.
Excellent! Thank you for the recipe. I will make this again!
These were just ok, they were bland, and didn't have much lemon taste. Needs something to make them zestier.
This a very easy recipe to make and it tastes super too!!
Worst muffin recipe ever! 20 min. at 400 degrees is WAY too long. Muffins were burnt! Yes, my oven is accurate (in fact, it's digital).
An average muffin. The lemon sugar poured over the muffin afterward helps spunk it up a little.
Needs too many changes for us to give it better stars....
these came out very dry. I would probably double the quantity of yogurt & add lemon juice directly to the batter in the future.
dry and heavy, needs more lemon flavor
Perfect muffin recipe. Definitely watch these as they bake, and swap shelves in your oven half-way through baking. You don't want the tops to get too crusty, or golden. I heated the sugar and lemon juice, to make a syrup. Absolutely delicious, moist, and flavorful.
This recipe was good when I followed other suggestions of doing 1/3 cup of oil and 1/8 cup of poppy seeds and adding 1 tbsp of lemon extract and 1&1/8 cups of lemon yogurt. They only need to bake between 10-12 minutes for sure. with these changes they are WONDERFUL!
muffins are so moist! i had plain yogurt so I added a table spoon of lemon flavoring. also as i was folding the batter it was still a bit dry...so i added a table spoon of lemon juice.
followed the recommendation to reduce the poppy seeds and added a bit of vanilla extract. They turned out beautiful and tasted great (used zest and juice from a meyer lemon from our backyard) - I had a dozen regular size muffins to bring to a teacher's brunch plus a handful of minis for our family. Will definitely be making these again, as my family was disappointed to get only one mini each!
Yummy!! That's the word my kids were using all morning. After reviewing the comments, I made a few variations. First, I noted that the recipe says buttermilk can be used in place of yogurt, although it's not listed as an ingredient, so I made that substitution. Also, I added 1 TBS of lemon extract. We like a lemony taste, so someone else may want to use less. I used only 2 TBS of poppy seeds. I also used 1/2 a cup of butter, in place of vegetable oil (which may be why we found them to be moist!) Last, I baked them for about 15 minutes, instead of 20. Minor variations, because the lemon sauce you drizzle on at the end *makes* these muffins!
I love LOVE poppy seed muffins! These were great with the modifications suggested. I used 12 oz yogurt (1 lime 1 lemon), 1/8 c poppy seeds, 1/3 c oil. Now, here's where I messed up! Haha, I put the lemon juice in with the yogurt and everything, so I used 1 T lemon extract 1/3 c water and 3 T sugar for the mixture to pour over the tops:) They tasted great! Mine didn't puff up, but maybe it had to do with the altitude? or the fact that I used 1 1/2 c whole wheat flour and 1/2 almond meal instead of white flour:) Thanks for a keeper!
I made these muffins for a brunch. The final touch of the lemon sugar on the top gave them a nice shiny glaze. They were quite lemony. I made mini muffins, so perhaps I added too much lemon sugar glaze to each muffin, but I love the taste of tart lemon. I will make these again.
I followed TAMBUTLER review and changed a few things per the review. I did double the lemon zest though. Good muffins and moist. Make sure you add lemon extract. I made mine in a mini muffin tin, baking 10 -11 min.
These were pretty good. I doubled the yogurt and used only 2 TBSP poppy seeds. At first I thought the topping was odd, but it wasn't bad. My picky daughter said she thought it would be better without the topping (as she was finishing her fourth one during breakfast.) They were good cold, straight from the fridge in the morning for breakfast.
Very moist and lemony!
These tasted great!!! I did change things around a bit. I used about 1/4 c. of soymilk and the juice of 1-1/2 cups of real lemons rather than yogurt. I increased the oil to 1/3 cup. I added the juice of 1 lemon to the batter. I used the last half lemon and one tbsp of sugar to pour over the muffins after baking. They were really lemony and moist. This should help those of you who didn't get enough lemon taste!! It really worked. I also sprayed the muffin tins with lemon flavored baking spray rather than greasing the muffin tin.
I thought these were great! Mine came out a bit flat, but still moist and yummy. It didn't take 20 minutes to bake. The edges were getting too brown. Will definately make again.
Sorry to say but I did not enjoy these very much. They were a little on the dry side and didnt have enough lemon flavor.
Muffins are great. Just the right mix of lemon, poppy and yes, yogurt. These were wonderful tasting and probably healthier than most muffin recipes. I will definitely bake again.
Good flavor, but cooking these at 400 for 20 minutes is way too much. Some have complained about there being too many poppy seeds with a 1/4 cup. I think it provides a good amount if you enjoy it. Lemon yogurt can be hard to find now. So I'll have to work with plain or something like lemon pie flavor.
Some reviews mention that the muffins come out a bit dry. So I took the advice of Trish, who reviewed below, and the muffins came out great! Moist and delicious! Thanks Trish!
I didn't really modify this recipe at all and I had no problems with it being dry. Please remember when making muffins it is imperative that you not overmix. In fact, you're better off leaving the batter in a state that seems woefully undermixed to you. As for modifications, I did use lime yogurt instead of lemon, added a bit of lemon extract, and added orange-flavored crasins. Delicious. Beware the glaze, though: I loved it, but it was quite tart.
These were pretty good! I did add the extra lemon yogurt and decreased the amount of poppyseeds. I thought they could hve used a bit more lemon flavor, but they were still good and everyone liked them. will make again! Thank you for the recipe!
I used half the amount of poppy seeds (still plenty), and used plain greek yogurt instead of lemon yogurt. I increased the amount of shredded lemon peel to compensate and they turned out delicious. I didn't even bother with the glazing, they were nice and moist on their own.
Great Muffins! I used two cups of lemon yogurt (12oz total), and reduced the poppy seeds to about 1/8 cup.
this was good
These were exceptional. I made it exactly how it is written but decreased the poppy seeds by half like suggested. These were so moist and yummy!
This is the best lemon poppy seed muffins I have had. The texture was wonderful and the taste was not too sweet. I baked for 15 minutes at 400, anymore time and they would have overdone. The only thing I changed was I used butter instead of oil.
Excellent recipe! So moist and soft. Thank you.
I didn't have lemon flavoured yogurt so I used plain Balkin style yogurt (Not quite as thick as Greek yogurt) , substituted whole wheat flour and I didn't have lemon extract so I added 1/2 c fresh lemon juice. Truly awesome muffins! Great flavour and texture!
Sorry these were too dry and not the texture I was hoping for.
These were absolutely divine! I took recommendations from other reviews and adjusted the recipe as follows: - 1/3 cup of oil instead of 1/4 - 1/8 cup poppy seeds instead of 1/2 - 2 containers of lemon flavored yogurt instead of just 1 - added 1 tbl of lemon extract Will definitely make these again and again.
I gave this one a 4 for effort. I did change a few things in the recipe. I used more lemon zest, plain yogurt (and a bit more than suggested once I seen how the mixture was still a bit dry) and added a lot more lemon juice. (because of the plain yogurt and I like things really lemony) I thought they turned out really well but I wish I had used a different glaze for them because the one recommended here was just too runny and didn't co operate very well.
Quite different .. Wouldnt make any changes . Kindly recomend to everybody .;)
These were a bit hit! I did alter the recipe a bit, added extra lemon extract and used about a cup of whole milk yogurt so they would be more moist. They were good muffins, will definitely make them again. They tasted delicious even the next day with some butter on top. I would recommend this recipe!
Delicious, but if you work in a company who does regular drug testing, go easy on the poppy seeds.
