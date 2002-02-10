Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins I

Very moist and so delicious.

Recipe by Karen Gibson

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Lightly grease a muffin tin.

  • Combine the flour, 3/4 cup white sugar, poppy seeds, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

  • In a separate bowl mix the eggs, yogurt, vegetable oil and lemon zest. Blend well and pour over the flour mixture. Mix until just combined. Do no overmix!

  • Spoon batter evenly between the prepared muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 20 minutes.

  • Combine the lemon juice with the remaining 3 tablespoons white sugar. Stir into sugar dissolves.

  • Once the muffins are baked pierce the tops several times with a toothpick. Slowly pour about 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and sugar mixture over the tops of each muffin. Let muffins cool in pans for 10 minutes before removing them from the tin.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 31.3mg; sodium 309.8mg. Full Nutrition
