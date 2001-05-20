Amish Cinnamon Bread

This bread can be frozen and is very easy to make.

Recipe by GINNY LEE

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease three 9x5 inch loaf pans.

  • Place the starter in a bowl, stir in the oil, sugar, eggs and vanilla and mix well.

  • Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, instant pudding, and cinnamon. Add the flour mixture to the starter mixture and beat by hand. Add the pecans, raisins and apples and mix well. Pour batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Tips

Get the recipe for Amish Friendship Bread Starter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 9g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 131.1mg. Full Nutrition
