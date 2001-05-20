Amish Cinnamon Bread
This bread can be frozen and is very easy to make.
Get the recipe for Amish Friendship Bread Starter.
Not only is this some of the best tasting bread you'll ever have, -- but when done from a starter, it's a really fun recipe to use and to share with friends!! (Just give them one of the starters, and the printed out 10 day directions). If you want to, you can use heavy duty 1 gallon ziploc bags instead of glass containers, and then your friends just squeeze the bag several times each day instead of stirring the batter in a container. This is a very versatile recipe. You can change up the extra ingredients any way you want to. It's all good!!Read More
One variation of the recipe that I saw when I received a starter bag was to sprinkle 1 tsp cinnamon and 3 Tbs sugar on the bottom of the pans before you add the batter. It's so yummy! One of my friends also tried that with banana bread and said it worked well.
The flavor is great, but I prefer to use two pans rather than three. I found that with two pans the bread was a little more moist. Three pans, it cooked more and almost became dry.
I used 1/2 cup of oil and 1/2 cup of applesauce to cut down on fat but keep moisture, then I only made two loaves instead of three. The bread was perfect! I received rave reviews from everybody and they were asking for some of my starter on my next batch.
this is a great bread! i made it exactly as directed, but w/o any fruit or nuts! it was so moist and yummy. not too cinnamon-y! i made the starter a few weeks ago and froze it in 1 cup baggies. now i can make this fast and ez bread whenever i feel like it!
Moist and tasty bread. It was easy to make it lower in fat and it kept its same great taste.
This is a yearly tradition in our house - Many of my friends beg me for a started - I make it a bit different then the one listed here because I age my starter for a longer period than normal. Once the started is done - then the baking starts - this recipie is the best one - we stop at after the flour and add whatever we want into the loaf. Sometimes it is cherries or chocolate chips or coconut and cinnamon - or just cinnamon. We have even done mini marshmallows :) We have always just let the children pick the type of loaf they would like to eat or make this time. Very good and excellent tasting no matter what you add.
Very good! I make this whenever I can. One thing I do that makes it even more yummy is to fill the loaf pan halfway with half the batter, than sprinkle cinnamon and sugar all over that, than fill the pan up with the rest of the batter, than top it with more cinnamon sugar....yummo!
The best Cinnamon i ever tasted
I can't make it stop. A friend gave me a starter bag a couple of months ago and every 10 days, I'm baking bread, like it or not. My friends and family are all capable of counting to 10 (suprised me with that skill) and every 10 days, I'm expected to make cinnamon bread. I don't normally add the fuit except for raisins and only bake 2 loaves. I bake them at 350 for exactly one hour. I sprinkle the bottoms and sides of the pans with cinnamon sugar and sprinkle the batter with the cinnamon sugar after filling the pans. I use extra fancy Vietnamese cinnamon and real vanilla. Sometimes, in addition to the cinnamon sugar sprinkle, I put a layer of chopped pecans on the bottom of the pan.
This bread is dark and moist. Best heated up in the microwave put whipped cream on top.
DH liked it. Was too dry for me.
This is awesome with a few addjustments. I used 1/2 cup oil 1/2 cup applesauce. 1/2 cup white sugar 1/2 cup brown sugar added dried cranberries and chopped dates. WOW!
i have been making this for a short while now and would like to know if i can make it any sooner than the 10 days and still have the same end product. Can I add the first 3 ingredients and then go straight into cooking?
great recipe. These do great as muffins, both mini and regular. I always sprinkle the pan with some cinnamon and sugar first. Very yummy!
I received this recipe from a friend. The problem that I had was her's wasn't very legible. I ended up doing a 10 day starter process and then another 5 days. That's when I came on and looked at Ginger's recipe. She makes it so clear with her step-by-step instructions. Very well written. The bread is awesome! I love the fact that you can use this recipe when you move into a new neighborhood to get to know everyone. Pass it out. I also plan on giving some loaves with Starter packs to teachers at my daughter's school. Ginger, you are a life saver. Thanks for posting this recipe.
This is really good. To cut the fat and the mentioned oily/dryness I replaced all the veggie oil with chunky applesause. Came out nice and moist and very tasty. Thanks Ginger!
This is one of my favorite breads. I've waited years to receive a starter again, so if you ever get one, be sure to put a starter in the freezer for a later time. I made my bread plain, without any fruits or nuts. Absolutely delicious!
I like this recipe but I felt confined to make it every 10 days. Its good to know (from reading other member's comments) that you can freeze the starter as well as the loaves. I typically make this for co-workers. I find that making 24 muffins (or 36 as this recipe can make) is easier plus it only takes 30 minutes to bake!
This is kinda like the bread I had when I was little, its came out great a yummy! It tastes great. I always use LOTS of real vanilla in my baking and my loaves came out a little dark, but this is such a good recipe, I will make this again for sure! Thanks a bunch!
Yum. I left out the nuts and fruit and added a bag of chocolate chips for more of a dessert bread. Also only used half the vanilla extract. Turned out good but I think I will try making only two loaves next time; they're kind of short.
This was great! I cut thick slices and toasted then sprayed with Parkay Buttery Spray....Also used the Parkay Buttery Spray instead of oil/butter to keep the fat content down.
I used starter on DAY 14 (4 days after feeding on Day 10) and it worked out great. I had so much starter I doubled the recipe, used 1/2 oil and 1/2 applesauce to cut the fat, and I used brown and white sugar mixed. Recipe doubled great. No fruit, and cooked at 325 for one hour. Kids LOVE it and froze 2 loaves. This recipe made 3 or 4 nice sized loaves (3 fat or 4 thinner loaves). I froze the rest of the starter for another day.
Loved this!!
I'm giving this 5 stars because it is so easy (even though the starter is time consuming), and it tastes absolutely phenomenal! My loaves sank after I took them out of the oven and were very flat, but I'm sure that was something I did wrong. Great recipe! Will definitely keep this. :)
This bread is the best! I used dried cranberries instead of raisins, and walnuts instead of pecans. It turned out wonderful! I also took the advice to bake it in two pans instead of three. If you also try this, make sure that you leave it in the oven a bit longer,otherwise, it will not be cooked all the way through.
The bread is extremely rich, and tasty - but the problem is that once you get the starter and bake bread, you end up with more, and so you end with a whole succession of really oil-heavy breads, which aren't good for you. I got sick of them. Then I had to secretly throw away the batter so my mom wouldn't notice, and the Amish cinnamon bread could end. But pretty tasty once.
This bread was pretty good but was not what I looking for. This bread was a lot work and was just ok. I personally believe it deserves a "3", but I gave it a four because between my kids and the neighbor boy - they had an entire loaf gone within 30 minutes and because the boys were most interested in the starter.
Excellent Bread!
Let me preface this review by saying that this was my first try at making a friendship bread. My daughter's preschool teacher gave me the starter and recipe. After waiting 10 days to bake and finally taste the hyped-up product, I was very disppointed! The bread wasn't necessarily bad (it had a nice texture, moist inside and slightly crispy on the outside),but it definitely wasn't worth the long wait, effort and calories! I expected a WOW and it just didn't deliver. The taste was average. There are several similar recipes for Cinnamon Bread on this site that don't require a starter, and I would imagine they taste very similar without the wait. I mean this is nothing more than a "Quick Bread" recipe. And a quick bread recipe should be that - quick - and this recipe isn't.
I found this bread to be very dry.
This is a great recipe. I've always used a similar one that I received with my starter. To perfect this... mix together 1 tsp cinnamon and 2 tbsp sugar and sprinkle evenly over your three loaves before baking. You get a yummy crust as a result.
My family loves this recipe. I only add the raisins and bake in 8 x 4 pans for a chunkier bread. After greasing the pans, I also "flour" with a cinnamon/sugar mix and cover the tops of the bread with this mix as well; this gives the top a wonderfully sweet crunch. Thanks for sharing this recipe, it's a favorite of my family's.
Excellent recipe. Added 1 cup of raisiand and walnuts and it wasw fabulous. My sin enjoyed. Eventhough my sis makes it much better.
i have done this an it is good . every one that had try it wants me to do more.
Not as moist as I remember making in from previous bags given to me.
Followed recipe exact, I didn't like this bread. Very heavy & oily! Will not make again.
Very good! I substituted 1/2 cup of oil for applesauce and used 2 loaf pans instead of 3. Wonderfully moist and loved by all.
wonderful recipe! I omit the nuts and fruit and make a crumble for the top using butter and brown sugar. LOVE!
I had lost my recipe and was glad to locate it again here. There are so many variations to this bread based on what flavor pudding mix you use. The trick here is... Are you ready? FREEZE your starter in small freezer bags in 1 cup portions - just remove a bag from the freezer & allow it to come to room temperature prior to use. Just be sure to perpetuate another set of starters before you use the last one!
We made muffins with this recipe. Ridiculously good. Diced the apples very small. Baked 325, 20 minutes. Made 24 muffins.
I had a starter in the freezer that had been there over a year, (didn't even know if it would work) and couldn't find my recipe, and I found yours. I changed it a little, from memory from the lady who had given me starter. I left the starter out overnight to get it warm. I "floured" 2 pans instead of 3 with cinnamon/sugar mixture(after spraying with vegetable oil) and topped with same, added 3 XL eggs instead of 4 eggs, added 1 cup milk (I didn't have any fruits listed on hand & my husband won't eat nuts, so I left them out),1/2 tsp salt (for leavening), 1 tsp of vanilla since my vanilla is very strong. I was worried when it looked like batter when I put it in the 2 bread pans. Baked @ 350 for 50 minutes (my oven cooks low, not your instructions problem). Well, this friendship bread turned out better than any I've ever made. The 2nd batch, I left out the cinnamon, added 3 lg very ripe bananas,and simply forgot to put the pudding in (put bananas in the food processor with the milk). It was soooo good. Thanks!
MAde exactly as stated but skipped the apple as my loving hunny ate it out of the fridge. This is my favorite recipe to date to use the starter.
I have made this recipe and different variations since my kids were little. It has taken over my freezer a time or two. I add a box of pudding ( doesn't matter what flavor ). The varieties are endless.
I am definitely making this bread again! I used a 5.1 Oz box of vanilla pudding instead of a 3 oz. box and it turned out perfect. I also added extra cinnamon since we love cinnamon. About 4 tsp. rather than 2 tsp. I'm glad I made these additional changes because the bread was delicious!
Just out of the oven we will have it later today. I put pecans in a large lost but none in the two small loaves as we have nut allergies in our family can't wait to try it!
