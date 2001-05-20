Amish Cinnamon Bread

I had a starter in the freezer that had been there over a year, (didn't even know if it would work) and couldn't find my recipe, and I found yours. I changed it a little, from memory from the lady who had given me starter. I left the starter out overnight to get it warm. I "floured" 2 pans instead of 3 with cinnamon/sugar mixture(after spraying with vegetable oil) and topped with same, added 3 XL eggs instead of 4 eggs, added 1 cup milk (I didn't have any fruits listed on hand & my husband won't eat nuts, so I left them out),1/2 tsp salt (for leavening), 1 tsp of vanilla since my vanilla is very strong. I was worried when it looked like batter when I put it in the 2 bread pans. Baked @ 350 for 50 minutes (my oven cooks low, not your instructions problem). Well, this friendship bread turned out better than any I've ever made. The 2nd batch, I left out the cinnamon, added 3 lg very ripe bananas,and simply forgot to put the pudding in (put bananas in the food processor with the milk). It was soooo good. Thanks!