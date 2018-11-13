Oven Roasted Stuffed Chicken Breasts

This recipe always impresses dinner guests! Chicken breasts are stuffed with a ricotta cheese and walnut mixture.

By Julie1271

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a large baking dish.

  • In a bowl, mix the ricotta cheese, walnuts, Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, and oregano.

  • Loosen the skin on the chicken breasts to form a pocket, and stuff with the ricotta cheese mixture. Arrange the chicken breasts in a single layer in the prepared baking dish, and brush with oil.

  • Bake 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 65.2mg; sodium 217.2mg. Full Nutrition
