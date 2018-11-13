Oven Roasted Stuffed Chicken Breasts
This recipe always impresses dinner guests! Chicken breasts are stuffed with a ricotta cheese and walnut mixture.
I voe this recipie! I change it a bit by doign the following: I add garlic that I chop and fry in olive oil..and put it in the mixture instead of just putting the oil they call for straight in. I use skinless boneless breasts and butterfly them instead the ones with skin. Then I will just roll them and use a toothpick or two to keep them shut! I serve it with risotto and salad..it's a great meal!Read More
The dish was very bland... I remade it a few days later and added some fresh sauteed spinach and some feta cheese...much better.Read More
Wonderful recipe! I used chicken breasts, cut into the middle with poultry knife to form a pocket and stuffed with a mixture of sun-dried tomatoes, grated Parmesan, ricotta, oregano and crushed Triscuit crackers (didn't have walnuts nor breadcrumbs, so I substitute with crushed Triscuit crackers to get the nutty, crunchy taste). At first I was afraid the chicken will dry out within the 45 minutes of baking, but that was not the case at all! Make sure to smother with olive oil, it adds a nice touch of flavor.
Fantastic Recipe! I also went with the bonless skinless. And I found that adding a dash of seasoning salt to the top of the chiken after coating witht he olive oil helps the blandness that some of the other user had posted about, will make this again!!!
I liked the idea of this but didn't have the correct ingredients so I substituted the same amts of: feta instead of ricotta, pine nuts instead of walnuts and basil instead of oregano. Used seasoned bread crumbs – everything in the recipe measurements. Ohhh my gosh, best stuffed chicken EVER! Pounded the chicken very thin so baked at 375 for only 25min before topping each breast with a tbs of reserved stuffing and then broiled another 10 min until it had melted and browned…looked perfect! Next time I may cut the pine nuts back a bit, I love them but it may be too much for some. Thanks for an easy great recipe!!!
This recipe was a hit with my entire family--even my 5 yr. old picky eater. I would definately make it again. It's good enough for company for sure! I made some changes based on other reviews and using what I had on hand. Instead of boneless chicken, I used bone-in chicken (which I recommend trying), replaced ricotta for cottage cheese, and used pecans instead of walnuts (chopped fine). Based on other reviews, I sauted 2 garlic cloves in olive oil, added about half to cheese mixture and used the rest to brush the chicken. After I brushed the chicken with oil, I added salt, pepper, plain bread crumbs, basil, and oregano on top of the chicken. It came out moist and delicious!
This was great, I used Italian seasoned bread crumbs and might not next time because it was almost too rich, but came out wonderful. I also used boneless skinless breasts as I do not like skin and just cut them almost in half and stuffed with mixture and was still very good! Great flavor and the walnuts add a nice crunch.
I took another readers recommendation and did not use the walnuts. I sauteed garlic in the oil and mixed that into the ricotta mixture. After stuffing I added the seasoned salt and some bread crumb to the top. It was great!!! Can't wait to have it again. Even the kids ate it.
I used only 4 chicken breasts without skin and baked for 30 minutes in a covered pan and 20 in an uncovered pan. The results were great. The stuffing is really delicious.
This was hit with my family. What a great way to liven up chicken, which can be so boring! I used skinless breasts, flattened them and secured the stuffing with toothpicks. Everyone agreed that it could have used less oregano and more bake time. But overall, the chicken was moist and tender. The stuffing turned out wonderful. I had a lot left over, so I just sprinkled the rest on top of the breasts and it came out nice and golden brown. Perhaps sun dried tomatoes? Different cheeses? There's so much you could add on to this recipe. I paired tender baby carrots, warm apples, and big crescent rolls with this to make it a meal.
I LOVE this recipe!!! I used skinless chicken breasts instead and just cut them in half and stuffed them.
I don't even know where one would find boneless chicken breasts with the skin still on.
I thought this was fine for a clean-the-fridge type meal. It smelled great and my chicken was plenty moist. I just felt it needed some sort of sauce, like a light bechamel. I used 2 chicken breasts cut horizontally into 4 cutlets. My filling was 1/2 C ricotta, 1/2 C parmesan, 1/4 C panko, 1 tsp italian seasoning, 1 tsp lemon zest, a couple tbsp toasted pine nuts, a couple chopped olives, and one pressed garic clove. I filled the cutlets with half the filling - reserving the rest for later - and secured the rolls with a toothpick. I put about a tbsp of olive oil in the bottom of my baking pan, using a brush to spread it around. I placed the rolls in the pan and further brushed the oil onto them. Salt and pepper over the rolls, then pressed more panko on top. Baked uncovered at 350 for 30 minutes, then topped with the reserved filling and broiled for 5-10 minutes until nice and toasty. Served with quinoa made with chicken broth and a touch of lemon juice, and tossed with lemon zest, parsley, and toasted pine nuts.
My husband requests this time and time again - a definite keeper for us. I use boneless/skinless breasts, cut them in half, flatten, fill with mixture, roll, and secure with toothpick. Absolutely wonderful!
Very good! I used boneless cutlets to save some time. I also sauted garlic in olive oil and mixed it into the stuffing.
OK...I changed this up a lot so I'm not sure if my rating should count! I had some bone-in, skin on chicken breasts that I didn't know what to do with and came across this receipe. Instead of using the stuffing mixture listed, I opted for traditonal stuffing mix made of 6 slices of bread shredded, 1 stalk of celery finely chopped, 1/4 of a small onion onions finely chopped, 1/2 a granny smith apple finely chopped, 1 tsp sage, 1 tsp rosemary, 1 tsp thyme, 1 egg, splash of milk, salt and pepper to taste. This was more than enough to fill 2 very large (1 lb) chicken breasts. I seasoned the skin with salt, pepper, paprika and some oil (butter is prefered though). I followed the cooking directions and baked at 350 for 1 hour (because they were so huge!). They were fabulous!! Thanks for the idea!
i flatened the chicken then rolled the mix into the chicken and added garlic powder on top they loved it
This recipe was a winner. I did think it was a little dry maybe I will not add as much bread crumbs next time. I may also consider adding some sort of sauce on the side. Over all a good dish will make again.
AMAZING! This filling could be really good in mushroom caps too!
I agree with the review below. Dish was very bland and dry. Family said it's not a keeper.
very good have made this recpie before will make it again, Only I dont measure anything I put it on trill it looks good to me. Rub chicken with butter add salt & pepper to taste and Garlic. stiffung is prepared to the recpie. bakes uncovered 45 min at 350 covers and bakes another 20 min . turns out moist. & tender my family loves it.
Didn't care for this one. I followed the recipe exactly. It seemed very bland and dry. If I had to make it again I would substitute the walnuts for pecans.
yum! the "stuffing" was so good! easy to make & turned out great!
These came out very well. I used skinless breasts that I then cut open and made a pocket inside. Very easy to make and good to eat.
I probably would have given this 3 stars, but because this simply was not for me nor my daughter, I gave it two. I followed the recipe except that I used skinless boneless chicken breast. Truly they turned out fine. I guess it just was not what I was expecting. The filling was kind of dry, not the chicken, it was moist. My daughter described the filling as "old flour." The taste is bland. I probably won't make these again, but for someone else, this recipe maybe perfect.
This was a simple, delicious recipe. I stuffed the chicken, put them in the crockpot with some cut up red potatoes & olive oil. Amazingly simple, yummy and fancy enough for company!
Great recipe! I used boneless breasts, cutting them across the center and stuffing between the two halves. They turned out perfect and were loved by everyone.
Delicious!!! I made the filling exactly as the recipe says. Rolled it up in some butterflied skinless breasts (secured with toothpicks), and brushed with olive oil and garlic powder, because I love garlic. Baked it a bit hotter, for less time, too. Served with broccoli and plain rice. Good enough for company!
Very good, but I tweaked a bit. I forgot to pick up walnuts, so I took it in a differant direction and added spinach and onions to the ricotta cheese. I had extra stuffing so I threw it on top of the chicken, and it browned wonderfully. Will definitely make again! Thanks for the recipe!
So delish, but I made some alterations I omitted the walnuts, and as one other reviewer suggested I fried some fresh garlic in the oil and added it to the stuffing mix, and I also sprinkled the chicken when it was in the pan with some italian seasonings.will definitly make again =)
It has no favor at all.
This is just the recipe I have been looking for. In febuary 2010 we are having a sweetheart dinner and this sounds right EDWARDCARL
This was amazing!! I dont care too much for ricotta so I subed cream cheese, added the panko to that and a little salt and pepper. Butterflyed the chix, Stuffed, Rolled and secured. I seasoned with salt and pepper, and dusted with a little panko, and then used turkey bacon to wrap around. about 2 per piece. Cooked 425 for 20 min, came out perfect!! Dont forget to add some olive oil to your chicken and cover or itll dry out. Took off the lid and broiled it for another 5 to get it crispy.
this was okay, I meant to add spinach to it but forgot. put it on top of boneless breasts which probalby was not ideal
This is a fab recipe and so quick and easy - any leftover stuffing is great rolled into balls and baked alongside the chicken breasts. mmmmm! do baste the chicken with oil so prevent drying.
An absolutely delicious meal. I thoroughly enjoyed this dish. I did omit the walnuts and added onion to it instead. Most definetely will cook this recipe again!!
this dish tasted as good as it looked. I deboned the skin-on breasts myself. Mixing the stuffing I found it a little dry so added just a bit of milk to help. Was easy to stuff under the skin and it browned and crisped up nicely. I didn't think I would like the walnuts but they were perfect for crunch and not strong as walnuts can be. I might sub pecans sometime. From some of the reviews I was afraid it might be a little bland so I sprinkled the underside with a light dusting of poultry seasoning and rosemary. This is great as written but I feel that seasoning the underside really makes it outstanding Thanks for the recipe!
very good, very easy. took past reviewers' advice and sauted garlic with oil as well as balling leftover mixture and baking in the pan as well. excellent. thanks for the recipe.
i added a jar of artichokes and diced them up. yummy!
I followed the recipe almost exactly. I used boneless, skinless breasts instead on skin ones and I also added a bunch of red potatoes. I thought this was good, but next time I'll cover it when I put it in the oven. Mine turned out a little dry. I'm also surprised that no one has commented on how MUCH stuffing this recipe makes. I had TOO much of it leftover. I ended up sprinkling it over the final dish just to utilize more of it. This recipe is too much stuffing for only 6 boneless chicken breast halves. Are you sure you didn't mean "6 boneless chicken breasts halved"? Anyway, will do a little more tweeking next time.
If you like ricotta cheese, then you will probably like this recipe a lot. I am not a fan of it myself and probably should have known better but it sounded so good. I loved the walnuts, added a nice texture, but the overall taste was a little bland for us. Also, I would recommend covering the chicken for at least part of the baking time, it seemed too dry.
Yummy!!! Its Awesome!!!!
I love this and it was super easy! I added some parm to the outside of the chicken and it made it light and crispy. Also, I used a little dried rosemary and my fiance was loving it.. he even cleaned up!
the stuffing is very good, but the chicken came out a bit dry.
This recipe was simple and tasted great. I used the same amount of ingredients but instead of 6 chicken breasts, used 4 and really stuffed them. It was alot more tasty that way.
the chicken was very good and filling. I used used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Cooked on 350 for 50 min then let it sit in the oven for 5 min. i dont like nuts so instead i crumbled up some fancy cheese flavored potatoe chips just to get that crunch.
Delicious! I crumbled the extra stuffing over the top of it. :)
Pretty good. I too used the remainder of the stuffing on top of the chicken breasts, used boneless skinless and added more seasonings, salt, pepper and garlic salt. I like that it was simple enough that I had all the ingredients on hand.
Tweaked to remove skin... also did not use nuts, but the end result was very tasty, and with a simple spritzing of olive oil over the breadcrumb mixture before baking, we ended up with a very tasty and appetizing main.
Great way to spice up chicken! I did use chedder cheese instead of riccota and it worked well.
Wow! This was chicken was amazing. I cut pockets into skinless breasts, mashed up cottage cheese in place of ricotta (its what I had on hand) and used olive oil instead of vegetable. I could only fit about 2/3 of the stuffing inside the chicken, so I sprinkled the rest on top and it came out nice and crispy - a nice contrast to the juicy, tender chicken.
Wonderful! I was surprised by the juciness of the chicken...I thought it would surely dry out while baking. I added fresh parm to the tops for the last 5 min., and it was a huge success. A real keeper!
I made this twice and the first time it was too dry. The second time I added bread crumbs only to taste, and stopped when it was a good consistency (at least 1/4C though). I also threw in some freshly cooked spinach, but overall I don't feel the spinach added *too* much, it was still nice. Be careful not to over chop the walnuts because if you ask me it overwhelms the other textures too much when you have as much finely chopped as the recipe calls for. It's also good to spread any extra ricotta/etc filling on top of the chicken before baking.
I make these at least twice a month---This is soooo delicious--!!I purchase large breasts with ribs, so I get at least 3 meals out of them--First(yum!!) from the oven, 2nd--a chicken sandwich, 3rd--left out to left-over,---- chicken salad---!!--I use cottage, a bit of onion, olive garden chopped , sweet pepper, diced and a bit of chopped jalapeno--
Recipe was pretty good, I may make something similiar to this again.
Really good! Will make again & add use maybe seasoned bread crumbs though.
I'm sorry. I felt that the stuffing was bland and the recipe lacked seasoning. I added salt and pepper, but it needed something else. The filling sounded delicious but it didn't come through. We picked at it and pitched the leftovers.
This was OK. A little bland, but good enough to try again with some modifications. I'm not a huge fan of ricotta cheese, so I used 1/2 ricotta and 1/2 cottage cheese.
My husband loves this dish!, and it's so easy!
I had skinless breasts so pounded them thin then rolled around the filling. It as nice, but I found the filling a tad dry and felt it was missing something. It did go down well with rice and a plum sauce. Might tinker with this one to see if I can improve it.
I’m finding it hard to even give it a 2 star. Very bland, please only serve this to people you don’t want coming for dinner
