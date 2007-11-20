Amish Friendship Bread Starter

Gina, I'm somewhat new to this but have been doing alot of reading up on how sourdough starters work. If you were given a starter from someone else then wether you use a air tight bag or a loosely covered glass/plastic container would be personal preference. I was given a starter that's been going around for awhile now and have baked two times now and keeping it in a closed plastic bag has been fine. As far as your question about letting the air out, you'll want to get that air out since that's what your baby bread has released and could sufficate it. The instructions that you were given are the ones that I have and followed the first two times. With adding 1 1/2 cups of flour, milk, and sugar I was left with enough for 4 1 cup portions and enough remaining to bake 2 loaves of bread or 1 bundt pan. Since I have no one to give it to I've frozen some of my starters and I'm now working on trying out different measurements that I've read on here to make enough for 2 loaves plus a 1 or 2 cup starter. As far as what temp to bake at I suppose that depends on your oven. If you've noticed that you burn stuff if baked at the temp and time on a recipe then you'll want to try it for less time or a lower temp or vise versa.