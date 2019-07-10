Quick and Easy Eggs Benedict

Rating: 3.85 stars
75 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 7

This is a no-fuss, easy recipe. The sauce is simply put together in a blender - no double boiling necessary. Assemble eggs with sauce over hot buttered English muffins with Canadian bacon, or if you prefer, Serrano ham. Yum!

By INDRIANI

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a skillet over medium-high heat, fry the Canadian bacon on each side until evenly browned.

  • Fill a large saucepan with about 3 inches water, and bring to a simmer. Pour in the vinegar. Carefully break the 4 eggs into the water, and cook 2 to 3 minutes, until whites are set but yolks are still soft. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon.

  • Meanwhile, melt the butter until bubbly in a small pan or in the microwave. Remove from heat before butter browns.

  • In a blender or large food processor, blend the egg yolks, heavy cream, cayenne pepper, and salt until smooth. Add half of the hot butter in a thin steady stream, slow enough so that it blends in at least as fast as you are pouring it in. Blend in the lemon juice using the same method, then the remaining butter.

  • Place open English muffins onto serving plates. Top with 1 slice Canadian bacon and 1 poached egg. Drizzle with the cream sauce, and serve at once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
690 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 58g; cholesterol 475.4mg; sodium 1120.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (79)

Most helpful positive review

LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
08/28/2005
Eggs benedict is my all time favorite way of eating eggs. I was cooking for a crowd, so to make this dish even quicker and easier, I used a packaged hollandaise sauce that only needed a couple of added ingredients and was done right on top of the stove. Didn't have any canadian bacon on hand, so I used taylor ham. Remember to use the vinegar in the water as it helps the egg whites hold together. Yummy!! Read More
Helpful
(111)

Most helpful critical review

darmstro67
Rating: 3 stars
01/22/2007
I found this sauce thickened up really quickly in the food processor. It congealed on me and then when I warmed it up it was runny. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Reviews:
Kooky
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2007
The one and only change I would make is to reduce the amount of salt in the hollandaise sauce to 1/4 tsp. The way the recipe stands now you can use it providing you don't add any salt to your eggs but the sauce alone is just a tiny bit too salty. Aside from that it was absolutely divine! I will make this again - many times! Read More
Helpful
(87)
Mochi Puffs
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2006
I really loved the hollandaise sauce, it was the best recipe I've tried. My boyfriend and I do not eat pork so we substituted smoked salmon for the ham and also added wilted spinach. Also, we didn't have any english muffins so we used whole wheat toast instead. I'll definately be making this again, thanks! Read More
Helpful
(61)
KRISTYOMAN
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2008
I had ever made hollandaise sauce before and used this recipe for Christmas morning breakfast. We served 11 adults and 3 children with one recipe of this sauce! It was extremely easy and very good. We used english muffins country ham and either fried or scrambled eggs (nobody liked poached) topped with the hollandaise sauce. It was excellent and even reheated ok in the microwave. Read More
Helpful
(39)
Michelle
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2011
It worked wonderfully. I'd reduce salt and increase the cayanne Read More
Helpful
(25)
eatsshootsandleaves
Rating: 4 stars
11/23/2008
This was quick and tasted pretty good. Use eggs that have been pasteurized in the shell (yes it's possible!) to avoid issues with salmonella. Read More
Helpful
(24)
T. Schnekenburger
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2006
I made this as a quick breakfast for my husband and I. Very easy and tastes great. I can now have eggs benedict whenever I want without all the fuss! Read More
Helpful
(21)
xxxxxxxxxxx
Rating: 1 stars
05/22/2012
Eggs Benedict is my favorite breakfast. I've had it in hundreds (literally) of restaurants coast-to-coast and beyond. So, I've become quite an expert at preparing and tasting it. Therefore, with much hesitation I finally decided I would try this method of making hollandaise. It was truly an experiment and whoever thought of it has never tasted true hollandaise. Avoid this blender method at all cost. It is not fool-proof. First off, this method does not make hollandaise. It makes a warm mixture of whipped (mostly raw) egg and butter with a little flavoring thrown in. You're better off warming up some sour cream and squeezing in some lemon and food coloring! I really hate to be so critical but I'm embarassed I even tried this in a blender. To make true hollandaise it takes high quality ingredients, the right equipment, and the right METHOD. The egg should be cooked slowly while be whipped to prevent curdling by using HEAT from the double-boiler (not from the butter!). Use WHITE pepper. A true hollandaise should be creamy with that wonderful hint of fresh lemon and should NEVER taste or feel buttery in the mouth as this recipe does. I threw my blender batch out and made it properly. It only took about 7-8 minutes and was luxurious. Read More
Helpful
(19)
