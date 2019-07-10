Quick and Easy Eggs Benedict

1 of 79

Rating: 4 stars Eggs benedict is my all time favorite way of eating eggs. I was cooking for a crowd, so to make this dish even quicker and easier, I used a packaged hollandaise sauce that only needed a couple of added ingredients and was done right on top of the stove. Didn't have any canadian bacon on hand, so I used taylor ham. Remember to use the vinegar in the water as it helps the egg whites hold together. Yummy!! Helpful (111)

Rating: 5 stars The one and only change I would make is to reduce the amount of salt in the hollandaise sauce to 1/4 tsp. The way the recipe stands now you can use it providing you don't add any salt to your eggs but the sauce alone is just a tiny bit too salty. Aside from that it was absolutely divine! I will make this again - many times! Helpful (87)

Rating: 5 stars I really loved the hollandaise sauce, it was the best recipe I've tried. My boyfriend and I do not eat pork so we substituted smoked salmon for the ham and also added wilted spinach. Also, we didn't have any english muffins so we used whole wheat toast instead. I'll definately be making this again, thanks! Helpful (61)

Rating: 5 stars I had ever made hollandaise sauce before and used this recipe for Christmas morning breakfast. We served 11 adults and 3 children with one recipe of this sauce! It was extremely easy and very good. We used english muffins country ham and either fried or scrambled eggs (nobody liked poached) topped with the hollandaise sauce. It was excellent and even reheated ok in the microwave. Helpful (39)

Rating: 4 stars It worked wonderfully. I'd reduce salt and increase the cayanne Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars This was quick and tasted pretty good. Use eggs that have been pasteurized in the shell (yes it's possible!) to avoid issues with salmonella. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I made this as a quick breakfast for my husband and I. Very easy and tastes great. I can now have eggs benedict whenever I want without all the fuss! Helpful (21)

Rating: 3 stars I found this sauce thickened up really quickly in the food processor. It congealed on me and then when I warmed it up it was runny. Helpful (20)