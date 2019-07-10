Quick and Easy Eggs Benedict

Eggs benedict is my all time favorite way of eating eggs. I was cooking for a crowd, so to make this dish even quicker and easier, I used a packaged hollandaise sauce that only needed a couple of added ingredients and was done right on top of the stove. Didn't have any canadian bacon on hand, so I used taylor ham. Remember to use the vinegar in the water as it helps the egg whites hold together. Yummy!!
The one and only change I would make is to reduce the amount of salt in the hollandaise sauce to 1/4 tsp. The way the recipe stands now you can use it providing you don't add any salt to your eggs but the sauce alone is just a tiny bit too salty. Aside from that it was absolutely divine! I will make this again - many times!
I really loved the hollandaise sauce, it was the best recipe I've tried. My boyfriend and I do not eat pork so we substituted smoked salmon for the ham and also added wilted spinach. Also, we didn't have any english muffins so we used whole wheat toast instead. I'll definately be making this again, thanks!
I had ever made hollandaise sauce before and used this recipe for Christmas morning breakfast. We served 11 adults and 3 children with one recipe of this sauce! It was extremely easy and very good. We used english muffins country ham and either fried or scrambled eggs (nobody liked poached) topped with the hollandaise sauce. It was excellent and even reheated ok in the microwave.
It worked wonderfully. I'd reduce salt and increase the cayanne
This was quick and tasted pretty good. Use eggs that have been pasteurized in the shell (yes it's possible!) to avoid issues with salmonella.
I made this as a quick breakfast for my husband and I. Very easy and tastes great. I can now have eggs benedict whenever I want without all the fuss!
I found this sauce thickened up really quickly in the food processor. It congealed on me and then when I warmed it up it was runny.
Eggs Benedict is my favorite breakfast. I've had it in hundreds (literally) of restaurants coast-to-coast and beyond. So, I've become quite an expert at preparing and tasting it. Therefore, with much hesitation I finally decided I would try this method of making hollandaise. It was truly an experiment and whoever thought of it has never tasted true hollandaise. Avoid this blender method at all cost. It is not fool-proof. First off, this method does not make hollandaise. It makes a warm mixture of whipped (mostly raw) egg and butter with a little flavoring thrown in. You're better off warming up some sour cream and squeezing in some lemon and food coloring! I really hate to be so critical but I'm embarassed I even tried this in a blender. To make true hollandaise it takes high quality ingredients, the right equipment, and the right METHOD. The egg should be cooked slowly while be whipped to prevent curdling by using HEAT from the double-boiler (not from the butter!). Use WHITE pepper. A true hollandaise should be creamy with that wonderful hint of fresh lemon and should NEVER taste or feel buttery in the mouth as this recipe does. I threw my blender batch out and made it properly. It only took about 7-8 minutes and was luxurious.