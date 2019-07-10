Marinated Greek Chicken Kabobs

1 of 319

Rating: 5 stars Oh, my freakin' WORD!!!!! What a fabulous flavor! This takes chicken over the edge of extraordinary taste. I would have never thought in a gazillion years of using yogurt as a marinade vehicle, but it's nothing short of genius. Maybe this hyperbole is owed, in part at least, to the wonderful fresh herbs I grow. One of the fringe benefits of living in Florida - they grow like weeds, so there's always plenty to be used. I only had straight feta, so laced it liberally with fresh minced basil from the garden and a spoon of tomato paste. It lent a lovely, light salmon-pink blush to the chicken. Added chopped fresh rosemary, oregano and parsley leaves which, together with the basil, punctuated the pinkish marinade profusely with flecks of bright green. I was going to add some crushed garlic, but knowing that garlic is such an assertive flavor that can tend to take over, I wanted to give this a shot first [almost, that is, since I didn't have the basil and sun dried tomato feta] as written. So I stuck to the ingredients in the recipe, and was richly rewarded. No garlic needed, and the verdict is I don't even want to add it in subsequent efforts. I found the lemon flavor to be the perfect foil for the yogurt, and it played off the oregano masterfully. We're not big pepper people, so I substituted mushrooms on the skewers. Thank you for an absolutely stupendous recipe. Edited: Subbed lime zest and juice for the lemon - spectacular! Helpful (279)

Rating: 5 stars We also did not make kabobs but put boneless, skinless chicken breasts into a freezer bag with all ingredients - used fresh rosemary and added a heaping tablespoon of garlic and kept all other ingredients the same. When we were ready to grill the chicken we pulled it out of the freezer and let it thaw during the day...grilled the breasts and served them over brown basmati rice, sprinkling feta over all. It really had an awesome pungent flavor that we loved! Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (168)

Rating: 5 stars I did not make kabobs, but instead used the marinade (minus the feta) to coat chicken breats. Then I baked them. The yogurt kept the chicken amazingly moist! The spices and lemon were perfect. I also stuffed the breasts with some feta, and 15 minutes before pulling it from the oven I sprinkled feta on top. Delicious!!! Helpful (120)

Rating: 2 stars Flavor was good but it definitely had some texture issues. I may try this again cutting down on the marinade time Helpful (60)

Rating: 5 stars These were delicious! My husband said he didn't really taste the marinade, but I noticed a difference. We served with Mediterranean Greek salad found on this site and Pita Wedges and Tzatziki Sauce (from this site). Delicious Meal and got many comments. Helpful (43)

Rating: 4 stars After upping the spice content a bit with extra oregano garlic and lots of fresh rosemary this recipe turned out great. My family loved it. I also added a bit more salt as the yogurt can be pretty sour. The yogurt makes the chicken incredibly moist but be very careful not to overcook the chicken on the grill or it can get pretty dry. Helpful (41)

Rating: 4 stars The chicken was very well cooked and really retained the flavor of the marinade. I only added one tablespoon of lemon juice and it was still really lemony. I also added garlic and I thought it really added to the flavor. The one complaint I would make is that there was too much feta. Helpful (28)

Rating: 2 stars One word BLAND! Helpful (28)