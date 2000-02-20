I need some help. I tried to make the starter for the Salt Rising Bread using germ-in corn meal and our old Rival crock pot. Using a fluid thermometer I had from my home-brewed beer making days I kept track of the temp. It was steady at about 125 degrees Fahrenheit. Too hot evidently. No foam within 48 hours. Questions: How long should you cook the cornmeal, sugar, salt and milk combination. Mine was warm - not boiling. The sugar and salt dissolved. The corn meal didn't appear to change. Although I used a glass jar with a rubber ring and clamp down top, I didn't clamp the lid down. Should it be tightly covered or not covered at all? I gave up after 48 hours but how long can you keep going without needing a fresh batch of starter? Last question (for now). My oven's lowest temp is 170 degrees and my toaster's is 150. The crock pot on "Low" is 125 F (50 C) and not adjustable. We live in an all-electric home. No gas or propane. Our electric furnace/heat pump does not lend itself to this project. We don't own an electric skillet. We have a waffle maker?? What could I buy or use to maintain 100 degrees? Thanks, everyone, for taking the time to consider my plight. I really appreciate it! Let me hear from you. BFCore