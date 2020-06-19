Old Fashioned Fudge

This recipe is for the good fudge. The one without nuts or creams. This fudge doesn't use any shortcuts either, so use a candy thermometer for best results.

Recipe by JAYJOSE

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, stir together the cocoa powder, sugar and salt. Mix in corn syrup, and milk until well blended. Add butter, and heat to between 234 and 240 degrees F (112 to 116 degrees C), or until a small amount of syrup dropped into cold water forms a soft ball that flattens when removed from the water and placed on a flat surface. Stir occasionally.

  • Remove from heat, and beat with a wooden spoon until the mixture is thick and loses its gloss. Stir in vanilla, and pour into a buttered 9x9 inch baking dish. Let cool until set. Cut into small squares to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 17.4mg. Full Nutrition
