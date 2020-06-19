Old Fashioned Fudge

I love this kind of fudge. In my opinion, the other stuff with marshmellow creme isn't really fudge. The problem I've had with this is beating it after it's reached the softball stage and cooled. It takes some major arm strengh and endurance! Some hints in working with this kind of fudge: Sift the sugar and cocoa together before mixing it with the other ingredients, it'll blend better with no cocoa lumps; butter the sides of the pan, use a heavy-guage sauce pan. Do not disturb the fudge once it starts to "roll" boil. Using corn syrup AND sugar helps to keep the sugar from crystallizing and ruining the entire batch. If the fudge is grainy after it's cooled-crystalization of the sugar is the culprit. Don't scrape the sides of the pan as the fudge cooks, that can also be dangerous-if you have one sugar crystal on the side and it gets into the fudge it will ruin it. Once the fudge starts to thicken (as you're beating it) and loses it high gloss, THAT is the time to get it into a buttered pan. ALSO, do NOT use one of those spray products to grease the sides of your cooking pot, there is something in the product that will keep your fudge from thickening. I've learned all these hints from mistakes I've made. Good luck. This is definitely worth the effort!