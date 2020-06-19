Nana's Old Fashioned Jelly Cake

Rating: 4.19 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a moist yellow cake with a jelly spread over the top while warm. It is so moist, it will melt in your mouth! Use your favorite flavor of jelly.

By JAYJOSE

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the margarine and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each. Stir in the flour and milk, alternating so the dough does not become too stiff or too runny. Mix in vanilla. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until the center springs back when pressed lightly. Spread the raspberry jelly over the cake while it is warm, but not hot, so it will soak into the cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
662 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 113.4g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 76.8mg; sodium 724.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

A Payton
Rating: 4 stars
05/08/2008
This is almost like my Mama Dollie's jelly cake. We've only used apple jelly whipped together with a little melted butter for the icing. Also, we poked a few holes in the cake with a fork to allow the jelly to ooze into the cake. Talking 'bout good! Read More
Helpful
(54)

Most helpful critical review

PLATINUM3KT
Rating: 3 stars
12/19/2004
My Grandmother makes this cake...If you're not a fan of raspberry jelly use you can substitute it w/ Apple or Apricot (which is used in grandmother's original recipe) Read More
Helpful
(27)
Reviews:
HONEYCHILE
Rating: 3 stars
11/18/2004
Also since I don't have a lot of time I think I will use a cake mix preferably a butter-recipe type...it should turn out great. I'll let you all know after Thanksgiving. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Rose Donna
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2010
Easy to make and delicious. Very moist Read More
Helpful
(6)
Patti Weiss
Rating: 4 stars
04/12/2011
cooking time is off took 55 minutes in my oven and I have an oven thermometer to make sure it is the right temp. Cake was good though. Read More
Helpful
(6)
LILGRANDMA
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2005
just like my grandma made Read More
Helpful
(6)
AMR30
Rating: 4 stars
06/19/2011
My grandma used to make a similar cake but used apple jelly. So good! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2014
we used apple jelly and it turned out great Read More
Helpful
(3)
a_goda
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2010
nice cake and i added banana and whipping cream for garnish kids loved it Read More
Helpful
(3)
