Nana's Old Fashioned Jelly Cake
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 661.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.2g 14 %
carbohydrates: 113.4g 37 %
dietary fiber: 1g 4 %
sugars: 82.2g
fat: 21.1g 33 %
saturated fat: 4.3g 21 %
cholesterol: 76.8mg 26 %
vitamin a iu: 918.6IU 18 %
niacin equivalents: 3.9mg 30 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
folate: 84.3mcg 21 %
calcium: 172.1mg 17 %
iron: 2.1mg 12 %
magnesium: 12.7mg 5 %
potassium: 119mg 3 %
sodium: 724.3mg 29 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 28 %
calories from fat: 189.9
