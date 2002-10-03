Carrot Thyme Bread
Savory and tasty!
Savory and tasty!
This is an excellent tasting bread. I'll have to work a little on the recipe for my machine. My loaf came out wet and heavy. Still, this is a recipe that I think is worth working on.Read More
I didn't think this carrot yeast bread was all that special. It needs more salt and spice I think.Read More
This is an excellent tasting bread. I'll have to work a little on the recipe for my machine. My loaf came out wet and heavy. Still, this is a recipe that I think is worth working on.
Excellent flavor. Moist and chewy.
I didn't think this carrot yeast bread was all that special. It needs more salt and spice I think.
Bread came out really dense - don't know what happened. The taste was pretty savory, but I didn't care for this flavor all that much.
I like this recipe. If not enough flavor add different seasonings to it. Tastes good dipped in stew.
Great bread! I like the hint of thyme! I subbed honey for the sugar. I'll be making this again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections