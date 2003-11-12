Whole Wheat Honey Bread

I tried making this bread 4 times this week to get it right, because it bothered me to follow the instructions and not have it turn out! The first try, I followed the recipe exactly (except using butter instead of shortening and 1/8C milk for powdered milk) and it was a flop. I also used soft whole wheat flour (not thinking there was a difference).The recipe states to use the whole wheat setting but like other reviewers suggested, they said use basic and the time given on the recipe was closer to the basic setting, so I used basic. The salt was added with the flour (because I consider that a dry ingredient). The loaf was dense and sweet. So it was a fail. The second attempt, I used whole wheat bread machine flour as the only change and that was a flop. Slightly better than the last, but still horrible in terms of rising. So now, here are the tricks. You can use hard whole wheat flour or whole wheat bread machine flour, BUT remove 1 tbsp for every cup you put in, and replace it with gluten flour (which is the same as vital wheat gluten - so many names). Add the salt with the liquids on the bottom. And use INSTANT yeast instead of dry active yeast and DO set it on the Whole Grain/Wheat Setting. It allows longer time for rising and gives you wonderful whole wheat bread. Better than store-bought. And use the light crust setting. I've played arounf and added seeds, herbs, flax and it's great. I just use less than half the honey because I found the full too sweet - my bf agreed.