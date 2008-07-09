Old Fashion Molasses Bread

This is an old-fashioned molasses bread recipe with New England flavor! I mix the dough in the bread machine and then bake it in the regular oven using my favorite pan.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the bread machine pan in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select Dough or White Bread setting, and then Start.

  • If the dough does not form a ball on the paddle, add 1 tablespoon of flour at a time until the ball forms. Allow machine to complete selected cycle.

  • To bake conventionally, grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan. Remove dough from the bread machine pan after the Dough cycle has been completed. Shape into a loaf, and place in the prepared pan. Let rise until doubled.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake in preheated oven until top is golden brown, about 40 minutes. Carefully tip loaf out of pan onto a work surface and gently tap bottom of loaf. If it sounds hollow, bread is done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 6.4mg; sodium 420.2mg. Full Nutrition
