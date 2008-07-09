Old Fashion Molasses Bread

Nice base recipe. Used 1 1/2 cups warm water. Substituted sorghum syrup for molasses, olive oil for butter, and used SAF Gold instant yeast. Started with 500g of flour of flour and added approx 60g as it was kneading until the dough formed a soft ball that would barely stick to the side of the bread pan but tear away cleanly. The exact amount of flour always varies depending on type and brand of flour, humidity, etc. so you have to watch your dough and adjust the consistency on EVERY recipe each time you make it, not just this one. I used the bread machine dough cycle for the kneading and first rise. Removed dough from pan onto a lightly floured board and kneaded by hand 7 or 8 times. Divided the dough in half and put in greased 4 1/2" x 8 1/2" bread pans. Proofed in microwave: Heat 1 cup water 3 minutes on high until microwave is nice and steamy. Add bread pans and with microwave OFF allow to rise 45 minutes or until doubled in size. Brush with melted butter and bake in regular oven at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove from oven, brush again with melted butter, remove from pan to wire rack to cool. I make this bread 2 to 3 times a week. I like the taste of the sorghum syrup better than the molasses and get better consistency using olive oil instead of butter. Do not skip brushing with melted butter before and after baking or the crust will be tough. This is our favorite loaf bread and we use it for everything.