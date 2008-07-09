Old Fashion Molasses Bread
This is an old-fashioned molasses bread recipe with New England flavor! I mix the dough in the bread machine and then bake it in the regular oven using my favorite pan.
Absolutely terrific! I cut the water way back...actually put in a 2-cup measuring cup: 1/4 cup molasses, 2 T. light margarine and then filled with water to the 1 1/4 cup mark...worked great in my Zo...a tall, soft loaf with a chewy crust...even several days later!Read More
Personally did not like the flavor at all. If you like molasses maybe this bread is for you. It did have a good texture.Read More
Excellent. I had to add about 1/2 to 3/4 cup more of flour. It also reminded me of the bread my grandmother used to make so I added raisins, green and red cherries and cut up glazed pineapple. It was absolutely deliscious. I also told my aunt and mother about it and my aunt went out and bought a breadmaker to make this bread. They both love it
I made this bread by hand instead of using a bread-maker. I had to add approximately 1 cup of additional flour while I was kneading it. The bread turned out to be quite tasty.
Wow! Absolutely delisious! This bread baked up beautifully. A wonderful texture, color and flavor. Definately a keeper!
This dough was the most beautiful dough ever to come out of my bread machine. I let it rise in the pan 30 minutes before baking. The bread was smooth and dense, but not too dense. Molasses flavor was a little more subtle than I would have liked, but I'd be afraid to monkey with the proportions, because the consistency was ideal.
Texture was nice, but bread was simply too bland for us. I'm sorry! =(
excellent
Pretty good. I was busy last night, so I just put it on the bake cycle (I usually use the dough cycle and bake in the oven), and it cooked up well in the bread machine. Bf didn't like it that much--maybe the molasses flavor?--otherwise I'd make it again.
Yummy!!! I agree with the member who said it was one of the best things to come out of the bread machine. I did not bake in the machine, but in the oven. The texture was AMAZING!!! Soft and chewy....had to make a second loaf...the first was gone in a flash!!! Flavor was QUITE mild...if you are looking for a MOLASSES flavor, you may be dissappointed. We served it with a cream cheese spread for ginger snaps! It was AMAZING...will probably make another loaf today!!!
This bread has very good texture and flavour. We really liked it. I did have to add flour to the mix as someone else suggested. I put a total of 4 3/4 cups flour, and the bread was great. I tried to bake the bread in my bread machine and it rose right up to the lid. Next time I will put it into a loaf pan, let it rise and then bake it, just as you are supposed to do!
Looked a little iffy at first in the bread machine. I had to add almost another cup of flour to get it to gather into a ball. I had some pretty big lumps in it too so I unplugged the machine and put it through another dough cycle. Divided in half and let rise one hour in a double baguette pan. Baked up wonderful and tasted delicious! Phew!
We loved this bread! It is so soft and tasty! We just had bread with our dinner, can't wait to make sandwiches with it because it is so delicious! A keeper that I will make again! Thanks for the recipe!
We loved this!! If you like molasses this is perfect for you. It is flavorful, and soft. If you don't care for molasses you may want to pass on this, I would not consider this to be a mild flavor. The only change that I made was substituting ½ cup of milk for the 2 Tlbs of dry milk. (2 Tlbs of dry milk would make ½ cup of milk-- just reduce water by exact same amount) NEXT TIME, and yes there WILL be a next time; I will use dough cycle and finish in over. It was way to big for my 2# bread machine. Btw. Great texture and I am at over 6,000 feet elevation. We usually make molasses bread for Christmas. I look forward to using this recipe this year. It includes instructions on finishing in the oven so no guess work there. Thank you for thinking of everything.
I found this bread heavy, dry and didn't taste much like molasses bread I have had in the past.
awesome! everyone loved it.
Nice base recipe. Used 1 1/2 cups warm water. Substituted sorghum syrup for molasses, olive oil for butter, and used SAF Gold instant yeast. Started with 500g of flour of flour and added approx 60g as it was kneading until the dough formed a soft ball that would barely stick to the side of the bread pan but tear away cleanly. The exact amount of flour always varies depending on type and brand of flour, humidity, etc. so you have to watch your dough and adjust the consistency on EVERY recipe each time you make it, not just this one. I used the bread machine dough cycle for the kneading and first rise. Removed dough from pan onto a lightly floured board and kneaded by hand 7 or 8 times. Divided the dough in half and put in greased 4 1/2" x 8 1/2" bread pans. Proofed in microwave: Heat 1 cup water 3 minutes on high until microwave is nice and steamy. Add bread pans and with microwave OFF allow to rise 45 minutes or until doubled in size. Brush with melted butter and bake in regular oven at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove from oven, brush again with melted butter, remove from pan to wire rack to cool. I make this bread 2 to 3 times a week. I like the taste of the sorghum syrup better than the molasses and get better consistency using olive oil instead of butter. Do not skip brushing with melted butter before and after baking or the crust will be tough. This is our favorite loaf bread and we use it for everything.
This bread is so delicious, my whole family loves it. I make it with half white and half whole wheat or spelt flour. I usually need to add additional flour as it's mixing.
Very nice bread. Great texture and nice taste. I used 1.5 cups of water instead of 1 and 5/8. Pretty close though. I also used cooking molasses for a stronger flavour and 2 tsp of bread yeast instead of active dry. I rose up huge!
Very, very good and so easy... I haven't changed a thing and was pleased with the results. I did add a little more flour, but only on my board when shaping the dough into a loaf. The loaf is easily gone in one day, so it is pretty rewarding to make as none is wasted here. My son wants me to make it everyday...
Very good one ! Definitely it needs more flour, though.
This is an amazing recipe. Great flavor and texture. Note: many bread recipes need to be flexible with flour quantities. Quite often more flour is needed depending upon humidity and other factors. Experienced bakers rely on how the dough feels — stickiness and pliability.
Super yummy, very moist. Gave 4 stars simply because too large for bread machine & a bit crusty at bottom - next time I'll scale down to a 1 1/2 lb version. For the dough, I watched it and made sure it was moist during mixing to prevent a dry loaf. I used EVOO instead of butter (I do that for all bread recipes). I baked it in the machine without issue (except over rising, but not to the point of a mess). My family liked it, so this is a keeper. The molasses flavor is very subtle and that works for us. It's a bit crusty at the bottom of the loaf, so we may end up not eating the bottom crust. It's funny that I found this recipe today (Nov 2014) in my collection after printing it from this site in Jan 2007, but never made it. You can guarantee it will be made often since it's so simple & yummy in the future.
I used instant yeast and added two tablespoons of cocoa powder. I topped it with chocolate frosting. It was quite good.
