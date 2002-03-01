Coconut Pumpkin Nut Bread
This bread takes pumpkin bread to a whole new realm. I invented this one day when thinking of how to make pumpkin bread retain its moistness even longer. Solution: coconut milk!
A bit sweet, but very very good.Read More
My husband and I did not care for this recipe. Sounded flavorful and exciting. However, it failed to deliver! The recipe itself was a simply good moist bread but we were expecting something more. The more we ate it, the more it felt like something was missing!Read More
A bit sweet, but very very good.
This is now one of our favorite quick bread recipes. The addition of the coconut milk and the dark brown sugar was awesome. The taste incredible.
It's a must during the fall season
Very good. Left out the flaked coconut.
Very good cake-like bread. Only changes I made were to use pecans instead of walnuts (what I had), to top the bread with coconut before putting it in the oven (although I'd do that about mid-way through cooking next time, the coconut turned a little too brown), and to use pumpkin pie spice in place of the nutmeg & cinnamon. The batter tasted wonderful, great smell while it was cooking, and the bread is delicious, too.
Very Moist! I scaled the recipe to 10 servings and used 2 mini loaf pans. I subbed canola oil in place of vegetable oil. Also, I had to use sweeten coconut so I cut the sugars in half. Baked 35 mins. @ 325.
My all time favorite pumpkin bread recipe, hands down! I have been making this recipe since the Fall of 2000. It comes out so moist and perfect every time. Its a failproof recipe. I use sweetened coconut flakes b/c I can not find unsweetened. It IS a sweet bread. I find eating it with a spread of cream cheese helps balance it :)
Marvelous recipe. I made it often while living on the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua, using fresh-squeezed coconut milk, hand-grated coconut, and canned pumpkin from a church pantry that nobody local knew what to do with. Used turbinado sugar since that's all we had. Everyone loved it.
We LOVED it! I make mini muffins and keep them in the freezer and because they are so moist they keep great. I can pull them out for my toddler son for breakfast and he loves them. I did cut back on the sugar because my coconut was sweetened.
loved it, however i changed it so much depending on what i had it is probably quite different than the original! i skipped the nuts, used sweetened coconut, substituted skim milk for coconut milk, and substituted libby's pumpkin pie mix (canned) for the straight pumpkin and omitted the white sugar since this mix was already presweetened! it just shows you can do a lot with what you have in your cupboard! i will definitely make this again, either in it's original version or my modified way. it was a treat, even in february!
This is really good. A unique combination of flavors. About half-way through making it I realized that it didn't call for any eggs, which makes it great recipe for vegans! I'm not a vegan, but went ahead and finished making it. My loaves didn't rise very much. It is very moist and soft, but I can't help wondering if the addition of a couple of eggs might improve the texture even more.
They taste wonderful! I had to add some chocolate chips though ;)
This was awesome! The only change I made was substituting sunflower seeds for the walnuts..delicious and very moist!
This is a very versatile recipe! I substituted whole-wheat flour & 2 cups baked pie pumpkin, doubled the cinnamon and added 50% more nutmeg, skipped the walnuts, halved the sugars, and it was still wonderful! I am rating 4 as if I had made it as is, it would have been way too sweet for my family. It tastes like a sweet treat to us with half the sugar! Great recipe - thanks!
very delicious! Too bad its so high in calories :(
It is a very moist and tasty bread! a few changes that I made are: 1.Macadamia nuts instead of walnuts. 2.Reduced white sugar from 2/3 C. to 1/4 C. 3.Used sweetened shredded coconuts. I would for sure top the bread with some shredded coconuts, especially if you like coconuts, because it addes more coconuttie flavors and also it looks better. I would sprinkle the coconuts not right away but after it being in the oven for some minutes, and if you see it get browning before the bread is done, cover it with foil and it will turn out fine. Thank you for a great recipe:)
I cut this recipe in half to make one loaf & made some substitutions based on what I had on hand. I used spelt flour rather than all-purpose, eliminated the white sugar, flaked coconut, & nuts (bc I didn't have any) & added ~1/4cup of molasses & chocolate chips! It is super moist & I love that it is vegan. I am making it again for a potluck this weekend & am going to up the spices & perhaps add some ginger. delicious!
I didn't use coconut flakes, because I didn't have them and I don't really like coconut anyway. I made one loaf and about a dozen muffins. They were just okay, not that moist. I reheated one of the muffins in the microwave the next day, and it was actually better than those fresh out of the oven.
I made these tonight as muffins. I halved the recipe and used 1/4 of the sugar, doubled the spices, unsweetened coconut milk, organic coconut (regular has propylene glycol), pecans and applesauce instead of oil. I think they came out great and still taste sweet. They are cakey, they're just sticking to the cupcake liners. I'll make these again, I like that they are vegan, even though I am not.
I baked this in my Wilton 12x12 square pan to make this into a cake (bake for 35-38 minutes). I did leave out the nutmeg b/c we do not care for that flavor & used two tsp. of cinnamon. I did not want to waste so much of the left over coconut milk, so I made a glaze using 1 3/4 cups powdered sugar and 1/4 cup of coconut milk. I drizzled this over top and then topped with coconut. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Loved this, modified. Here is what I made: 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 Tablespoon Flaxseed meal (acts as an egg), 1 cup packed dark brown sugar, 1/3 cup white sugar, 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree, 1/2 cup vegetable oil (I used grapeseed oil), 1/2 cup applesauce, 2/3 cup coconut milk, 2 teaspoons baking soda, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 2. Grease and flour two 8 x 4 inch loaf pans. 3. Combine flour, flaxseed meal, sugars, pumpkin, oil, coconut milk, baking soda, salt, spices, and almond extract. Mix until well blended. Pour into prepared pans. 4. Bake for about 50 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Remove from oven. 5. Cool completely.
I have made this twice now. Both times I cut the sugar and oil to almost half of what's called for and doubled the spices. I have also made it with persimmon rather than pumpkin puree. Always delicious!
Hey Kevin ,kick- job !!! The best ever so thanks !!! Love pumkin n you took it over the top :)
PERFECT! Flavor is scipy and slightly exotic due to thecoconut milk. I omitted the coconut shavings (I personally don't like them), but followed the rest of the recipe. I encourage all to try this at least once!
DH says this is very good!!
This has really good flavor and is very easy to make. I underbaked mine by accident.
Altered recipe for ingredients on hand: unbleached flour, light brown sugar, sweetened coconut flakes. Texture is very pudding-like, exceedingly moist. Although it may appear the batter is uncooked when it is pulled out of the oven, it is indeed cooked. A hit even with the avowed nut haters.
The best pumpkin bread I have ever made. I had to make some revisions, such as using sweetened coconut, and I didn't toast the nuts, but this one is fabulous!
Delicious! Everyone loved it! So moist!
Loved this so much! I was looking for a pumpkin recipe to bake and I didn't have any eggs in the house so came across this one. I also didn't have any coconut or nuts, so swapped the coconut milk for skim milk and left out the nuts. Only made one loaf so halved the recipe, and it only needed 50 mins to cook. It turned out amazing!!! It was more dense than other loafs but this suited the taste perfectly. highly recommend.
I omitted the nuts, and this turned out to be a wonderful moist bread, but felt it was missing something in the spice department. Next time I will reduce the white sugar because I only had the sweetened coconut in the house, and probably add some ground clove. It also baked up much faster because I live above 6000 ft., so if you are high altitude I would check it at 45 - 50 minutes. However I will definitely make it again - thanks for such a quick, easy, and tasty recipe.
Fabulous flavor and so moist! I noticed some people felt the need to add more spice. Do so if you like spice, but I prefer the mild spice in this recipe. If you don't like coconut, don't be turned off by the coconut milk because it doesn't give it any coconut flavor - simply omit the coconut flakes. I wonder if some people used the coconut beverage and not the canned coconut milk (because it seems many wanted to substitute regular milk and I don't think it would have any where near the same effect). Mine came out kinda falling apart, so I must have done something wrong. So I still give it a 5 because I would definitely make it again because the taste is fabulous.
I made this tonight and I like it alright, but have a few comments. The only change I made to this was using sweetened coconut. I LOVE coconut so I was expecting something 'great' from this recipe. I admit I was skeptical when I added the coconut, 2/3 cup doesn't seem like enough for two loaves. It is good bread, don't get me wrong, but it's not the 'best' pumpkin bread I ever tried. This was also my first time using coconut milk. If you really want a GREAT pumpkin bread recipe I'd recommend Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread from this site. Now THAT is some good stuff!
I made this with 2c fresh pumpkin puree. It is just fabulous! I made some with walnuts and some without, and I preferred without, but I'm not a big fan of nuts to begin with.
It tuned out ok, buy not 5 star ok
Very sweet but it was indeed moist. Our favorite add-in was the toasted walnuts. So yummy!
Very easy - my 8 year old did most of the work - and flavorful. We did add about 1/2 tsp of clove and omitted the nuts and coconut. We made ours into muffins, which baked in 27-30 minutes for very full cups and made 24 muffins. The resulting muffins were very dense but flavorful and moist. We'll definitely make these again, maybe with chocolate chips! I may also add an egg or two to lighten the texture, but they're quite edible without.
Delicious! My husband thinks that this recipe is okay. My kids and I like it more than any of the other pumpkin bread or muffin recipes we’ve tried.
Very tasty
I would consider this a dessert bread, but it is excellent. I made this for 2 different Thanksgiving dinners, and both places it got rave reviews - even from the pickiest eaters! I followed the recipe exactly except left out the nuts because I'm not a big fan of nuts in my bread.
When I first made this bread, I was not very impressed. I may have over baked it using the time in the recipe. I froze it for later use. Later when I served it, it was moist and the flavors blended together wonderfully. Everone loved it.
Based on the reviews I left out one cup of brown sugar. It was plenty sweet. I found unsweetened coconut in the produce section of my local grocery store with the dried fruits and nuts. It was in larger shreds and I should have run it through the the food processor first, it was a little too large. I also added a little extra cinnamon and nutmeg and added a dash of cloves. Next time I will add more cloves and maybe ginger. I also added 2 eggs because my batter was very dry and I also thought it was odd that there were no eggs called for. All in all I thought it was a good base recipe. PS this was my first experience with coconut milk, you need to stir it while in the can, before you start measuring it out.
Absolutely fantastic!
I didn't trust the recipe without eggs, so I added 2. Didn't have coconut milk, substituted evaporated milk (I was using up stuff in my cabinet) and made these as muffins. Right now (20min out of the oven) I don't think they are sweet enough. Cream Cheese icing may improve them.
I didn't really like this recipe. It is true that it is very dense, and that part I liked. However, the pumpkin taste was kind of lost, and I barely noticed the coconut. I think that if I made this recipe I will trade all or most of the brown sugar with white sugar and add more coconut. I will also try to add more ingredients that will bring out the taste of the pumpkin more. Thanks anyway for the recipe!
I changed 1/4 olive oil and 1/3 cup applesauce for the 1 cup of oil. Only used 2 cups brown sugar unpacked and 1/4 cup sugar. Pretty good
I don't think I'll ever use another recipe....THIS IS SO GOOD!
amazing bread! I make this every Christmas and give it out as part of gifts. The receivers always rave. It's so most and flavorful. This will now be one recipe I make every year.
Made exactly the way recipe reads. Served it to my parents and they loved it. I thought the bread was extremely moist and very flavorful. It cooked less than an hour. Toothpick came out clean. I thought I overcooked because the top of the bread was getting darker. I will defiantly make this recipe again.
This was pretty good. I used pumpkin seeds instead of walnuts, and added mini chocolate chips. I will make this again.
This is a great pumpkin cake (a vegan one at that)! I like to toss the batter without nuts into a bundt pan and bake for about 60 mins. I use the rest of the coconut milk for a glaze. Just pour the coconut milk and 1/2 sugar into a sauce pan, boil for about 5 min, stirring constantly, and then drizzle on top of the cake. Top it off with a little more shredded coconut and you have yourself a beautiful coconut pumpkin bundt cake! FYI the glaze does not get hard, so if it is best to store in cake pan rather then cover with aluminum foil. Enjoy!
Best Bread/Cake ever ! I followed exactly except for using light brown sugar instead of dark (that would be yummy too). I did decide to put it in a bunt pan, so baked at 300 for over an hour. Added some homemade carmel icing (didnt need icing but I am a sugar lover). It is to die for!!
It is more like a hearty, healthy, trail-bread version of pumpkin bread than the moisture cumbley treat you probably have in mind. Made first time according to recipe and Coconut Pumpkin Bread was too dry. The second time I adjusted by reducing the flour and sugar amounts to balance the moisture level, and even with that closer to where I want it, it still is full of the chewy pieces of coconut throughout and lacking on pumpkin flavor. Not a great recipe.
I have both dairy and egg allergies - so this recipe was heaven sent for me! I am used to the texture being this way (as one gets used to for not being able to use real eggs in a recipe), but this was better than I expected. I did half of the sugar, used lite coconut milk instead of regular, used 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 white flour, then followed the rest (going a little over on the spices) - even the cook time was right on exact for one big loaf! This was very good - not too sweet the way I cooked it, and it did come out moist as intended. It did seem like a whole lot for 1 loaf pan (I thought 2 would be flat without eggs, as most recipes usually are) - so I used 1 glass pan and the bread did rise out over the top - but without spilling - which was quite impressive. It made one HUGE yummy loaf =) Thanks for thinking of me!
