Coconut Pumpkin Nut Bread

I have both dairy and egg allergies - so this recipe was heaven sent for me! I am used to the texture being this way (as one gets used to for not being able to use real eggs in a recipe), but this was better than I expected. I did half of the sugar, used lite coconut milk instead of regular, used 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 white flour, then followed the rest (going a little over on the spices) - even the cook time was right on exact for one big loaf! This was very good - not too sweet the way I cooked it, and it did come out moist as intended. It did seem like a whole lot for 1 loaf pan (I thought 2 would be flat without eggs, as most recipes usually are) - so I used 1 glass pan and the bread did rise out over the top - but without spilling - which was quite impressive. It made one HUGE yummy loaf =) Thanks for thinking of me!