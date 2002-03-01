Coconut Pumpkin Nut Bread

This bread takes pumpkin bread to a whole new realm. I invented this one day when thinking of how to make pumpkin bread retain its moistness even longer. Solution: coconut milk!

By Kevin Ryan

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 - 8 x 4 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 8 x 4 inch loaf pans.

  • Combine flour, sugars, pumpkin, oil, coconut milk, baking soda, salt, and spices. Mix until well blended. Fold in coconut and nuts. Pour into prepared pans.

  • Bake for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Remove from oven. Cover with foil tightly, and allow to steam 10 minutes. Remove foil, and turn out onto cooling rack. Tent lightly with the foil, and allow to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 48.9g; fat 19.3g; sodium 302.6mg. Full Nutrition
