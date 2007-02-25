Oatmeal Bread II
Make an outrageously delightful oatmeal bread from your bread machine
I must admit I hate when people rate a recipe and then write that they changed 6 things about it, that being said, I did not have dry milk so I follow the advice of another reviewer and used 1/2 cup real milk, 1/2 cup water and I increased the honey. IT ROCKED! Great bread. We have had it for breakfast as toast with jam, lunch as meatloaf sandwiches and dinner as garlic bread with pasta, and we really like it. Thanks.Read More
Good tasting bread. I substituted 2 cups white flour with 2 cups w.w.flour, because I like my bread more nutritious. The result was very good.Read More
This is really good light and flavorful bread, makes great toast for the next day. A few minor changes for my tastes. Instead of 1 1/4 cups water: changed to 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup milk, 1 egg and increased honey to 4 tablespoons. Am making for second time, love it.
I substitute 2 c. of whole wheat and use the dough setting on my bread machine, then bake it in the oven for 25 min. at 350. This was one of the softest breads I've ever made!
This bread is the best I have ever tasted. The texture is smooth and mouth watering. TOTALY AWESOME!!!!
Unfortunately my loaf sunk down in the middle! According to my bread machine manual, means too much yeast was used. I was hesitant to add the full tablespoon of yeast because most loaves this size use only 1 1/2 tsp. Other than that, the bread still had a nice flavor. If I try again I will use half the yeast.
First off, don't take my 3-star review literally; 5-star reviews, in my opinion, are saved for food that makes itself and tastes perfect every time. That being said, the recipe worked out great, but I changed a few things to compensate for my hatred of bread machines. After proofing the yeast in 1/2 cup warm water, I added 1/2 milk and 2 tbsp butter. I also put the oatmeal in the food processor to grind it to a flour consistency. Let it rise for 45 minutes in a greased, covered bowl, then punch down, form into a roll and let it rise again. Bake at 350 for 25-35 minutes. Take it and a tub of butter to a good hiding place and try not to eat it all at once.
Everyone that has tried this bread loves it. I add an extra tablespoon of honey to kick it up a notch.
This is the one I have been looking for. It's perfect every time. I had a receipe similar to this and lost it. I am so happy to have found it and so is my family. Its moist, great for sandwiches or toast. I make this about two to three times per week depending on how often my kids come over. They love it too!
I modified the recipe like some and used 2 cups whole wheat flour and 1 cup white flour - super tasty! I love my bread with lots of wheat and this really does it! I recommend eating it right out of the oven (or machine) with a bit of butter!
Yes, this bread is outrageously delicious! Just one small adjustment use 2 1/4 teaspoons of yeast rather than the 1 tablespoon called for in the recipe. The dough still rose beautifully and no overly yeasty taste. Thanks, Liz. Fantastic recipe!!
This bread is absolutely delicious. I ate it plain and as a PB&J sandwich. I will definitely make this again and again.
I used powdered buttermilk in place of the powdered milk, it came out soft and tasty. The whole loaf was gone within half an hour of coming out of the machine!
I made this bread with my Kitchen Aid mixer from beginning to end, as I have with other bread recipes I've used in the last week. (See other reviews.) Very good bread. I had a piece right out of the oven, with butter. I like this a lot. Only change I made was using butter instead of margerine. Everything else was the same. Good tasting white bread.
Very tasty. I also substituted 2 cups whole wheat flour. It's tasty, crusty and healthy.
Oh man was this good! Made it tonight and we went thru half the loaf at dinner! I used 2 T coconut oil instead of margarine per another reviewers advice. Yum! It was SO fluffy and delish on the inside and crusty on the outside. I only used 2.5 ts of yeast per my bread machine's rapid white bread 1.5 lb loaf cycle and it was perfect! This is on our short list for sure.
I enjoyed this bread I will make it again.I did make some changes. I used 1-1/2 cup of bread flour & 1-1/2 of whole wheat. I added 2tbs of brown suger & 1/2 cup more of oats.the bread was nice and moist
Mmmmmmm, this bread was moist, soft and full of flavor!
very good texture and taste!
Absolutely wonderful! Everybody loves it! (Thanks from a guy who has made literally dozens of bread recipes)
Followed the recipe exactly and the bread turned out great. It was moist, had great flavor and texture. Served it with homemade soup and it was devoured in no time. This recipe is a keeper!
Great - I'll use this recipe again. I added ground flax seed for more nutrition.
DELICIOUS! My husband loves this bread!
This is a really good bread recipe, although mine fell a little during baking, it still tasted great! I served it with a vegetable soup recipe from this site. Ate some the next day for brakfast, toasted. YUM!
This bread is some of the best I've ever had! I used 1 1/4 cups skim milk in place of the water/dry milk, and just mixed the dough in my bread machine. Then I baked it in a glass loaf pan at 375 for 40 minutes. Perfect! My family devoured it!
Very good, tasty bread. Similar to a non BM bread I used to make but I like butter or buttery flavour margerine rather than oil. First time making bread in a breadmaker and it turned out great; looks like the pics from Phillip Morrison.
This is the first recipe I tried in my bread machine and WOW! It is delicious. Everyone wanted more. This is going to become a staple for us. I am not a fan of powdered milk and so I substituted 3/4c milk and 1/2c water for the original water and powdered milk quantities. I used All Purpose Flour instead of Bread Flour. I also used butter instead of margarine. Great Recipe!
My bread collapsed while baking. I don't think that's a problem with this recipe though, bc my machine has been doing that a lot lately...very annoying!! The taste was still good though, just a lot more dense than it ideally should have been.
This is one of my favorite bread machine recipes! I do add 1/2 cup chopped dates when my machine beeps,because I love dates. Also watch carefully, because I almost always start baking at least 15 min early otherwise the loaf hits the top of the lid.
Delicious! I made the bread with a mixer and bread hook and substituted 1 cup of whole wheat flour for 1cup of bread flour. I also used butter instead of margarine. The texture is still light but feels hearty and healthy.
I've made this twice now and it has over risen both times. The first time, I made it as written. The second time, I reduced the yeast to 2 1/4 t. and it was still too much. The flavor and texture is good, but I am still trying to find the right amount of yeast.
Super soft and very yummy! I scaled it to make 16 servings so I could have a 2-lb loaf. I used the dough cycle so I could bake it in my own pan. It came out beautifully! I let it rise a little too long so it came out huge. The bottom sunk when I took it out of the pan because of the over-rising. Next time I will be more dilegent. A very good recipe though.
This was delicious - made it in my bread machine and it baked beautilfully. Nice and high with great texture. Will definitely make this again!
It was okay. Just a lot more dense than I'd hoped.
My kids love it. I did take a previous posters advice and replaced some of the water with milk and eggs.
I made this in my KA as my bread machine isn't working. It's a tasty bread but I didn't a very big loaf.. I thought it would be bigger considering 3 c of flour and 1/2 c of oats. Perhaps it was a problem with the second rise. I will be making this again.
I have one of the old "The Bread Machine" 's This recipe is the best yet. I love the texture. I plan to try using this recipe and adding raisins and cinnamon. But just as it is, Delicious!
This was pretty good, but I doubt I'll make it again. Didn't really stand out to me.
I've made this bread twice now. Ist time exactly as posted and loved it. The next time I swapped out 1/2 the regular flour for 12 grain flour (added vital gluten) and toasted about 1/4 c of seeds & nuts (flax, sunflower, sesame)Equally wonderful. Thanks so much for posting
I have a smaller bread machine that makes one pound of bread, and this recipe is perfect.Bread rises to the very top and has a really lovely flavor.This will be a keeper. My sister was visiting and STOLE the last part of the loaf and took it with her on the ride back home! need I say more?!
Great bread! I set the timer for this to finish baking right about the time the alarm clock goes off in the morning. Great bread to start the day with!
i made this today, it was fine until i noticed it sank in the final 45 minutes. WHAT HAPPENED? will eat tomorrow and try again
This was ok! Certainly not the best bread I have had..seemed a little too bland for me. If I make it again, will have to add more honey to it, I think.
i have modified it by adding more oatmeal, give it a denser texture that i like. for every 1/2 c of extra oatmeal i decrease the flour by the same and it works great
This recipe was very good. The picture is exactly how it looks. I am new to using a bread machine but I would like my crust to me a little softer.
It was pretty good. For my first bread machine attempt it was quite edible.
This bread is amazing. It's crisp on the outside and soft and smushy on the inside. The only change I made is that I'm heavy handed on the honey and I use 2c bread flour and 1c whole wheat flour. This bread is the best sandwich bread ever.
This bread came out awesome, very moist and tasty. The whole loaf was gone within 12 hours. Will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This is my go to bread recipe. I just need to add about 2 T of water to the bread bucket because my house is so dry. That makes a beautiful moist dough. I bake my loaf out of the bread machine in a normal bread pan in the oven.
Light and fluffy and delicious I substituted canola oil in for the margarine.
Good bread recipe. I often make 1 1/2 times of this recipe. (Instead of 3 cups of flour, use 4 1/2 etc). It is a family favorite--we like how well it slices. Usually use the bread maker for the kneading process, take out of bread maker, put in two greased and floured bread pans, cover, let rise 40 min or so, pop in 350* oven for 25 min, sometimes a bit more depending on how the bread looks.
a keeper for sure! Great texture and taste; also really nice when made with spelt flour (same proportions as normal bread flour) - comes out slightly chewy with a slightly nutty/spelt flavour but still very moist and light!
This cooked up beautifully using the time delay. We had wonderful, homemade bread ready for us in the morning. I used butter instead of margarine. Thanks!
I will make this again! I didn't even have to soak the yeast in warm water first. It rose beautifully. I had no powdered milk so I used just over 1/2 cup water and just over 1/2 cup milk, and added an extra 2 tablespoons honey. I added an egg just for rising insurance since so many recipes don't rise enough for me. And for my own preference I added 1/4 cup flaxseed, which did not add any detectable flavor, but the little flakes were dark (horrified the teens who don't want anything healthy snuck into their food). A really good basic bread recipe.
Mmmmmmmmm !!!!! I used the recipe to a "T" the first time. Excellent ! The 2nd time I added 3/4 cup of oats instead of 1/2 cup, a little more honey and 2 tablespoons of EVOO. I've nailed it !! This is now my "go to" recipe. I'm thinking of adding flax and sunflower seed. That's the fun of it, Experimenting.
Very good with these changes: I did not have dry milk so I follow the advice of another reviewer and used 1/2 cup real milk, 1/2 cup water and I increased the honey to 4 TBSP
Excellent bread! Machine (and cook) performed well. Fantastic treat on a cold winters day (or any day really). One recommendation is to show ingredients based on the size of loaf in pounds. Machines are set to 1.5 lb, 2 lbs, 2.5 lbs, etc.
I changed nothing in this recipe. I use it all the time. It is perfection!
I just made this bread. It fell in the middle, maybe too much yeast. Good flavor though, I'd try it again using less yeast. Most 1 1/2 lb. recipes call for only 2 tsp. to 2 1/2 tsp.
Excellent recipe, EXCEPT for the margarine.I sub coconut oil (as I do for most everything..coconut oil is a miracle...read up on it.) Tasty, moist, a top 5, maybe even top 3 recipe. WW flour can be swapped for some of the white which I do 1/2 the time. But just LOVE the texture with all white, & the oatmeal kicks up the fiber content so I dont feel so guilty. 5 thumbs up!
I LOVE this recipe. However, I am allergic to milk so I ad oat milk instead of milk powder. In my Baulia bread machine, it rose to hit the glass on top of the oven space. I reduced the yeast to 2.5 teaspoons and it works great. However, in my new Zojirushi BB-PDC20BA, it does not raise to the top of the pan.