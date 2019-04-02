Slow Cooker Pineapple Pork Roast

359 Ratings
This slow cooker pineapple pork entree can be prepared in minutes. Put all the ingredients together, and in hours you will have a delicious, moist, and tasty roast! Enjoy with salad and some freshly baked rolls, and you have a dinner that everyone will love, including my husband and four teenage sons who have declared this roast their favorite meal!

By Andrea C

prep:
15 mins
cook:
7 hrs
total:
7 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Rub pork roast on all sides with salt and pepper, and place in a slow cooker. Pour in the pineapple chunks and juice, and sprinkle in the cranberries.

  • Cover, and cook for 7 hours on Low.

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 79.6mg; sodium 352.7mg. Full Nutrition
