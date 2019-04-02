This slow cooker pineapple pork entree can be prepared in minutes. Put all the ingredients together, and in hours you will have a delicious, moist, and tasty roast! Enjoy with salad and some freshly baked rolls, and you have a dinner that everyone will love, including my husband and four teenage sons who have declared this roast their favorite meal!
This was a really great idea. I didnt use the Craisins. What I did was take a can of whole cranberry sauce and mashed with with a potato masher, mixed it with the pinapple and then poured it over the pork. It was excellent. The can of cranberry sauce is alot cheaper too and I think the craisins wouldnt have been as much flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
Folks- really? Why review a recipe you didn't actually make according to the ingredients and directions provided - and decided to just make up your own recipe? Jeesh. However - I agree this is a good "starter"- something you can tweak to make your own. But if you're adding ten different ingredients, it's not Slow Cooker Pineapple Pork Roast, it's Your Teriyaki Onion Ginger Peppered Pineapple Pork Roast!!!!
Excellent! I made a number of changes though. Used pineapple tidbits. Reduced the cranberries to about half. Reduced the seasoned salt to just a pinch. Added half a large onion, chopped. Added half a cup of teriyaki marinade. Added about a tablespoon of dried minced garlic. Added about a quarter teaspoon of dried thyme. And a pinch each of cinnamon and cayenne pepper. Served over rice. I will definitely be making this again.
I really liked this recipe and so did my family and my guests. I did use a variation. I read all of the reviews and went from there. I chopped a yellow onion and put that on the bottom of the crock pot, put thyme, pepper and rosemary on a 3 lb pork tenderloin and then topped it with terriyaki sauce. I put in a generous amount and then added the pineapple and cranberries. I did not use salt since I was using terriyaki and that is salty. It was great - moist and had lots of nice flavor. The best thing was that it was very, very easy!
I give this a guarded 4 stars because I would not use a roast for this recipe again. I will, however, use this recipe again for pork chops, small pork loin, or chicken breasts instead. The rest of the recipe is great - a nice, light fruit flavor (I used spicy seasoning salt)....but there is not enough liquid to cover the entire roast - so if you do use a roast - turn it over halfway through, so the top half doesn't dry out. Again - a very nice flavor. If you are looking for more spice - you might have to add a splash of teryaki or soy sauce. Great way to get fruit into a meal!
It was really, really good. I did not have dried cranberries so I used a can of whole cranberries juice and all. I also added one sweet onion. Next time I will also put green peppers in it and serve it over rice.
I did this a little differently. I pierced the meat and sprinkled it with season salt, garlic powder, black pepper and onion powder. I then put meat on top of sliced onions in a roaster and poured the cranberry/pineapple mixture over it. I used whole cranberry sauce. I baked covered at 350 for 1 1/2 hours or till the temp was 155 then let sit for 15 mins before slicing. Delish! Tender and great with mashed potatoes and seasoned green beans.
Great recipe! If you, like me, don't have enough pineapple follow recommendations of others: add teriyaki marinade/sauce. I also added onions (on the bottom---I love the flavor they add). We will do this one again and again! Yummy.
Delicious...I did modify it a bit. I had a smaller pork loin roast 13/4 lbs, cooked on high for 4 hours. I put some sliced vadalia onions on bottom and drizzled some sweet catalina dressing over the onions, pork on top, lots of pepper and a little salt, pineapple on top...the last 30 minutes i put some sliced green peppers on top with a little more salt. I didn't have any cranberries this time. Moist, tender, very good!!!! Thanks for sharing :)
Made with boston butt roast. Sliced onion on bottom and seasoned meat with a pinch of thyme and garlic powder.Added can of pineapple and juice,soy sauce, 1/2 amt. craisins and sprinkled brown sugar over all.Cooked 2 hours on high and 1 hour on low. Very moist and tasty roast. Strained the juices and thickened to make gravy for rice. A good basic recipe that can be tweaked to your liking.
Added 1/2 cup terkayki, and a bit of fresh chopped rosemary and thyme. Used can of whole cranberries instead. Also used cheaper pork roast with bone and removed bone just before serving. Guest raved about the taste. Keeper
Great! I also used 1 can of cranberry sauce, that I pureed and added to the can of pineapple chunks. I cooked it on high for 4 hrs. It was amazing and I will be making this again soon! Thanks for the recipe.
Great with modifications suggested by other readers. I layered the bottom with onions, then placed 2 pork tenderloins down and seasoned them with thyme, pepper, a small amount of seasoned salt, and cayenne pepper. I then poured in some teriayaki sauce, a can of diced pineapples with juice, and a can of whole cranberry sauce (mushed first). I topped it off with a little chicken broth to make sure the meat was covered. Then covered and put on low for 8+ hours. The pork was so incredibly flavorful and tender. Barely needed a knife to cut it! Would def. recommend with moderations above. Thanks to users who experimented!
This is one of the best things that has ever come out of my crockpot! I used a pork tenderloin that already comes marinated in teriyaki sauce. I cut up a sweet onion for the bottom of the pot, and then poured in the can of pineapple chunks and a can of whole cranberry sauce. This cooked on low for about 10 hours because I was at work at all day. It was perfect...hardly any leftovers!!!
I tried this and it was absolutely wonderful and tender. I used a pork shoulder and seasoned it all over with the basics: Sazon, Minced Garlic, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Dry Rosemary, and Oregeno. I mashed together 1/2 can of Jellied Cranberry Sauce (instead of Craisins), 20 oz can of pineapple chunks and 1/2 cup teriyaki sauce. I also used 2 medium onions and 1 Green & Red Pepper. I layered the bottom of the slow cooker first with sliced onions (1) , green (1/2) & red (1/2) bell pepper slices. I placed the shoulder on top and then placed remaining Onions/Peppers slices. I poured the Cranberry mixture over the shoulder and cooked on a high setting for 4 hours. Simply Delicious.
Everyone enjoyed this the first night. The meat was very tender, the taste "different, but good." No one liked it when I served it as leftovers. They ate the sides I served -- mashed potatoes, green beans, and corn, but put their forks down after one bite of the leftover meat & sauce. I wound up throwing it out which is not something I'm used to, nor do I like doing. I won't be making it again unless I have enough people here to finish it the first night.
Wow this was surprisingly wonderful for such simple ingredients. I did add 1/2 c teriyaki sauce and garlic cloves. Pork was very tender and moist. I cut the pork roast in several large chunks so the acid from the pineapple juice could penetrate the meat fully. Served with mashed red potatoes and broccoli for a simple, easy, and tasty meal. My 15 yr old son RAVED about it and my not-so-pork-loving husband liked it. Will definitely make again and use chicken too.
This is a wonderful recipe and so adaptable , to additions of you own choosing. I made it for visiting family, and they loved it! I added soy sauce, a little brown sugar and cider vinegar the next day, reheated and voila! We had sweet & sour pork over rice. The pineapple juice is just the right base for this.
This is the best and easiest recipe to do. If your not a salt lover than this is the recope for you. I made this as directed except I used lawrys season salt and garlic salt. I rolled the pork in the salt mixture. Then, I poked holes throughout pork roast. I set the cooker to medium and cooked it for 6 hrs. This roast came out wonderfully seasoned, juicy, delicious and season lightly. I would make this again. My family loved. Teresa
Very easy and tasty! I used a 1/4 soy sauce and fresh tyme and rosemary. When roast was done I took out the meat, pineapple and cranberries with slotted spoon and thickened juice into a gravy with cornstarch/water mix. Also used crushed pineapple cuz its all I had. Will make again!
I only had a larger bone-in roast, so I adjusted the cooking time accordingly. This pork was so good it almost melted in my mouth. We had leftovers that made excellent pulled pork sandwiches. I also used some of the leftovers to make stuffed pastry rolls as appetizers for a dinner. Yum!
VERY GOOD DISH! My mom just made this (I'm writing this from her account) and boy, it was delicious. I'm your average hungry 16-year-old teen, and my sister and I really enjoyed this. It's got tons of flavor, its very tender, and all i can say is if you have kids, they will certainly like this! Also, it was pretty easy for my mom to make, so if you're one of those high-maintanance moms out there, this is the dish for you!
I used this recipe as a base and added my own special touch. First I browned off my pork roast in a little olive oil and butter. I took out the roast and added 1 chopped onion, stirred them around a few minutes then added 1 can of pineapple chunks and stirred to get the goodies off the bottom of pan. I then dumped mixture in crock pot on top of roast. I added about 3/4 cup of soy sauce, a dash of apple cider vinegar, and juice of 1/2 lemon,and just threw the lemon half in the pot. seasoned with tsp. garlic and onion powder. I did not add cranberries at all, cooked on low for 7 hours. It was absolutly delicious. I was hoping it would not be too sweet, and it wasn't. The pineapple was still kind of crunchy, oh I forgot I added 3 carrots, chopped in chunks to the mix. I will definately use this recipe many times. Served over rice. This is my first review. I was so impressed with the results I just had to share.
I have made this twice now, once using whole cranberry sauce as I didn't have the dried, and it was really good. Tonight I made with the dried, but we are cutting back on salt so I stuck some cloves in it and put in some cinnamon and then added a tablespoon brown sugar/Splenda blend and it was amazing! I think it's going to be a staple from now on. Made rice and green beans with it and needed no desert. The sauce was great over the rice too. My husband cleaned his plate in record time. It was better than a glazed ham even.
I give it 4 stars only because I added a little to it. I didn't put in the cranberries..I didn't have any, but I added about a 1/4 bottle of honey hoisin stir fry sauce. Kept everything else the same, but used chops instead of roast. If you use a roast I would recommend more honey hoisin sauce. It turned out amazing! Even the kids loved it.
I put onions in the bottom but I don't think they were needed. This dish is great. I did cut my roast into one inch chunks. Served o er brown rice. This is a keeper and so easy. I cooked on high for 4 hours.
This was a winner. My husband went back for thirds! I did follow other reviewers' comments and used a can of whole cranberry sauce instead of dried cranberries. With the pineapple, the cranberry sauce combined for a nice sauce. I served it over rice.
This was so easy, I couldn't believe it would turn out so great. I followed some of the other suggestions, ie; I sliced a sweet onion & put it in first, used cranberry sauce instead of dried cranberries, & sprinkled the pork with thyme, rosmary & fresh ground pepper. Easy enough for during the week, fancy enough for comapany.
My family loves this recipe, and I love how easy it is! I've done it with and without the cranberries, and I don't really notice a difference. Lately I've just been leaving them out because I don't usually have them onhand. Delicious either way though!
WHOOEEE! My husband is NOT a meat eater but can't keep his akhands off of the leftovers--if there are any. Since he can't handle fat of any kind, I use pork tenderloin. As others mentioned, I slice a Vadalia onion for under the roast, use a can of whole cranberry sauce and tweak it with teriyaki sauce. The ease of preparation makes this one a 6 star.
Great, family-friendly, EASY !! first used Lawry's 30 minute teriaki pineapple marinate....also I did mine with carrots, - delish cooked with pineapple.. sort of sweet candied.. 2 lg slices of onion, and added pea pods near the end and served over rice
I had high hopes for this recipe. I was disappointed. Followed the directions exactly...the meat was tender but somewhat dry and flavorless. The pineapple and cranberry sauce was good (added a little cornstarch to thicken) but nothing special. If I make it again, I would cut the pork into cubes before adding to the crockpot to see if that would increase the flavor.
I made this pretty much to the recipe directions except reduced cranberries to 1 C (looked like more than enough to me) and used 8oz. can of crushed pineapple and 8oz. can of chunk pineapple because that's what I had on hand. About 2 hours before serving, I mixed in cornstarch/water to thicken the sauce a bit, thinking it might make a nice glaze and gravy for rice. This worked well. I really wanted to love this recipe but it was just so-so, not too inspiring. I won't be making this one again, but if I did, I'd make sure to add more salt.
Brilliant in it's simplicity. There is a lot of juice at the end - I discarded most and used around cup full for gravy by processing the juices with a little of the pineapple and cranberry - v tasty! I also served a small side dish of strained pineapple and cranberry (like a chutney almost). Rave reviews from everyone - very sticky and sweet and perfect in sandwiches the next day. Will absolutely make again
I followed this recipe exactly; what a winner! My family loved it. I used a 3.5 pound Boston butt roast and it was fall-apart tender after 9 hours on low. I served the fruited juices in a bowl and we spooned it over the meat. Doesn't get any easier than this.
I thought this was good but not great. I had to add a bit of water halfway through because it looked like it was getting overcooked (which equals dry in the slow cooker). I served it over couscous (which I made with orange juice to blend flavors with the pork) and a side of broccoli. It went well together, but next time I think I'll tweak the recipe.
Followed others suggestions and added a bit of teriyaki sauce (yoshida's) and some onion on the bottom but otherwise followed directions. Served my family and inlaws and they rated it 5 stars, my FIL rated it '3 platefuls' Will definately make it again.
I made this recipe as is.. it was absolutely delicious! the entire family loved it .. and it even looked super pretty when I pulled it out of the crockpot with all the pineapples and cranberries stuck to the roast.
I made this dish for my family and it was a hit. I changed it up of course, by removing the cranberries and seasoning it with cinnamon, allspice, and garlic instead. I also used crushed pinneapple instead of chunked. DELICIOUS!!
was looking for a different recipe for a pork roast. after reading the reviews, decided to try this recipe. I put in a can of cranberries and dried cranberries. still seems like it's missing something, but it was very good. I did use cold water and cornstarch to thicken the juice left in crockpot to put over the rice and pork roast. the family loved it!
I made it exactly as the recipe was written and it turned out very moist and with great flavor! My husband couldn't stop saying "mmmm" with each bite. I just dumped it all in the crock pot and that was it. This will be great to serve to company.
Pretty good. I would make this again. I seasoned the pork with salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder. After adding the pineapple and cranberries I sprinkled brown sugar like others suggested. Served it with white rice and it was really tasty.
This was fantastic! Super easy to make, and full of delicious flavors. My wife, who's not really into pineapple really loved this as well. I added a yellow onion into the mix and that worked well. Thanks!
Oh Wow! What a surprise this recipe was! 3 min prep in the kitchen & outta there for 4 hours (on high)! Replaced fresh cranberries with 1 can of whole cranberry sauce, added a few slices of jalapeño peppers, Served it on bed of rice with tossed salad & viola! Dinner was served & throughly enjoyed... A real keeper.
This is going in my recipe box. I have 3 kids (5, 7, & 9) and all ate like it was the best meal ever. I did add 1/2 a chopped purple onion, extra dried cranberries and cooked 2 hrs on high and 2 hrs on low. I served w/ asiago cheese bread. I will be doing this recipe again soon. So simple and the flavors meld wonderfully!!
Very tasty and interesting blend of flavors. I left out the seasoned salt and added a sweet onoin chopped. Crushed pineapple is what I had on hand so I used it, also added 1/4 cup of Teryaki sauce to the mix and marinated it 24 hrs. then cooked every thing in a bag. Wonderful Christmas Dinner !!
This definitely gets 5 stars for easy. I followed other reviewers suggestions and added 1 sliced onion on the bottom of the crock pot and placed my roast on top of it. I used a bone-in 3 1/2 lb pork roast and poured pineapple tidbits and whole cranberry sauce over the top. I added a pinch of garlic powder to the roast along with the salt & pepper. I also added about 1/4c. teriyaki marinade, but it didn't add much flavor and I don't think it needed it. Pork fell off the bone and was very tasty. Great served over rice. Add a vegetable or salad & you've got a great meal.
Winner, winner, pork dinner. What did this take me, maybe 5 minutes to prepare before leaving for work? And the flavor was amazing! Yes, even my seven year old devoured this dinner. This is going to be a permanent staple in our recipe box.
Everyone enjoyed this recipe, even the ones who don't fancy pork! I served it with rice, a green bean casserole, and salad. Here's what I did: I chopped up 1 large onion and 2 cloves of garlic and made that the bed for the pork to lay on. Then I covered the 3 lb pork roast with thyme, rosemary, pepper, and a pinch each of cinnamon and cayenne pepper on both sides. Next came the cranberry and pineapple sauce mix (mashed). And last I topped it with about 1/2 cup terriyaki sauce. The terriyaki was crucial in balancing the flavors. I baked covered at 350 for 1 1/2 hours and let cool for 15 minutes before slicing.
This was excellent. My boyfriend and I LOVED it. We agree that it's a keeper, both because it's easy and it tastes good. I followed some of the previous commenter's advice: 1. I used canned whole cranberry sauce, which I first blended in a food processor. 2 I used a 3 1/2 lb pork roast. 3. I sprinkled the meat with thyme, garlic powder, dried onions, onion salt, pepper, soy sauce, and brown sugar. 4. I cooked the roast on low for 2 hours and high for 2 hours, flipping it over once.
This turned out really well. We used about 6 pounds of pork shoulder, so let it cook about 8 hours (8 1/2 or 9 would have been better). We also used crushed pineapple instead of chunks (hubby isn't a big fan of warm fruit chunks and meat together). Defatted and thickened the resultant juices with cornstarch slurry. I was disappointed that the cranberry flavor didn't come out more, but for a 3-ingredient dish (plus seasonings) I thought it was really good. We may try a combo of fresh or frozen and dried cranberries next time. The meat was very flavorful (says the teenaged boy) and it was a tossup as to whether we liked the meat better with or without the gravy. We will definitely make this again -- it's a great weeknight meal!
This is at home in my slow cooker as we speak. I cannot wait to try it. I zested an entire orange and rubbed it all over the roast, and squeezed the juice in with it as well. I also used a can of whole cranberry sauce in stead of dried cranberries. I think it's going to be very good! I will post pictures of my success later!
I made this recipe as written, and it was great. It was very moist; no need to add any extra moisture. I used pineapple chunks in pineapple juice. As long as you follow the recipe and don't drain the pineapples, there should be plenty of juice. The meat was moist and sweet.
This was only my second time using the slow cooker and this recipe was *GREAT*. I couldn't find a roast that was exactly 3 pounds so I used two >2 pound roasts. I also used a can of whole cranberry sauce, and during the last fifteen minutes I added in a couple of tablespoons of brown sugar and a splash of soy sauce. I think those final touches really helped boost the flavor. I attempted to remove the meat 20 minutes before it was done to slice it up a little but it was already so tender it was falling apart. Delicious! And I can totally understand why folks use leftovers with some BBQ sauce for sandwiches. My folks went to my sister's for dinner tonight but I'm going to make them taste this when they get back! :)
This was really good! I had to use canned cranberry not the whole ones but the sauce or jelly as did not have the dried cranberrys. Other than that I followed the recipie as stated. It did not need anything else! It was very good served over rice! I will be making this again!
A wonderful recipe. I pretty much followed it closely, except that I had no seasoned salt, so I used plain salt, garlic powder, and crushed rosemary. When I got home from work, I sliced the perfectly cooked pork and let it cook a bit more in the sauce (which I had thickened with a bit of cornstarch)while I made rice and a salad. Very, very good.
I didn't have cranberries but this was just as good. I will definitely use them next time to try it out. Even without the berries- this recipe was different and delicious. A real winner with picky kids! Thanks!
Yes, this is a very easy recipe but the pineapple and cranberries are too great a quanity and 7 hours is way too long. I cooked it for about 5 hours and it was too long. Will not try again on this one--there are too many good ones out there.
This was pretty good but a little bland. I ended up putting it over rice mixed with soy sauce, and that helped kick it up a little. Still, it makes for great leftovers and was very satisfying. Also, I used boneless pork chops because they were on sale, and cooked for about 9 hours... Still, it turned out well. Maybe some brown sugar and hot sauce next time.
