Slow Cooker Pineapple Pork Roast

I used this recipe as a base and added my own special touch. First I browned off my pork roast in a little olive oil and butter. I took out the roast and added 1 chopped onion, stirred them around a few minutes then added 1 can of pineapple chunks and stirred to get the goodies off the bottom of pan. I then dumped mixture in crock pot on top of roast. I added about 3/4 cup of soy sauce, a dash of apple cider vinegar, and juice of 1/2 lemon,and just threw the lemon half in the pot. seasoned with tsp. garlic and onion powder. I did not add cranberries at all, cooked on low for 7 hours. It was absolutly delicious. I was hoping it would not be too sweet, and it wasn't. The pineapple was still kind of crunchy, oh I forgot I added 3 carrots, chopped in chunks to the mix. I will definately use this recipe many times. Served over rice. This is my first review. I was so impressed with the results I just had to share.