Chicken and Spinach Ravioli

64 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 26
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 5

A delicious combination of chicken and spinach make a wonderful Italian meal. Make sure to have plenty of freshly grated Asiago cheese to top these ravioli.

By JCBanks

prep:
1 hr
cook:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the eggs, water, 2 cups flour, and salt. Gradually mix in the remaining flour until smooth. Divide dough into 2 parts. Cover, and set aside in the refrigerator 20 minutes.

  • In a skillet over medium heat, cook the ground chicken until evenly brown; drain.

  • In a food processor, mix the chicken, spinach, and onion. Transfer to a bowl, and mix with butter, 3 tablespoons Asiago cheese, salt, garlic powder, nutmeg, and pepper.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll out each part of the dough to 1/8 inch thickness. Cut into 2 inch squares. Place about 1 teaspoon of the chicken mixture in the center of 1/2 the squares, and top with remaining squares. Seal the edges of the squares with a moistened fork to form the ravioli.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil, and cook the ravioli in small batches for about 8 minutes, or until al dente. Drain, and rinse under cold water.

  • Place the marinara sauce in a saucepan, and cook until heated through. Serve ravioli topped with marinara sauce and remaining Asiago cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
621 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 102.4g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 147.8mg; sodium 1345.8mg. Full Nutrition
