Chicken and Spinach Ravioli

The chicken and spinach mixture smells terrible. After mixing it up with the spices and cooking it I thought it might be edible. When I served it my 3 year old daughter said 'I don't like that green stuff' but my wife sealed the deal when she said she was trying to be nice and congratulated me for the effort as she proceeded to empty 2 or 3 ravioli of their contents. I ate some of the shells. Then I left the table, repulsed by the smell of the filling sitting on my plate. I am in the other room writing this review and trying not to think about it so I don't have to make a trip to the bathroom to throw up. If you use the shell recipe, you'd have to be made out of teflon to make it work. Try multiplying the flour by 150% and then you might have a fighting chance at creating the raviolis, much less removing them from whatever surface they are placed on to put into the boiling water.