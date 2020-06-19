Yellow Pickled Eggs

This is a recipe for Amish style pickled eggs that are yellow in color. They go nice with the red beet pickled eggs!

By TINAMARIES

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
4 days
total:
4 days 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 pickled eggs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Place eggs in a large pot and fill with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, then cover and remove from heat. Let stand 10 minutes. Cool under running water, and remove shells. Place hard-cooked eggs in a large jar.

  • In a saucepan, combine the onion, water, sugar, and vinegar. Stir in salt, dill, garlic powder, and mustard seed. Bring to a boil, then simmer over low heat for 5 to 7 minutes. Pour over the eggs in the jar. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 days. The eggs will be yellow!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 5g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 458.6mg. Full Nutrition
