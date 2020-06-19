Yellow Pickled Eggs
This is a recipe for Amish style pickled eggs that are yellow in color. They go nice with the red beet pickled eggs!
A little sweet, a little sour, thought they were pretty good overall. One thing to remember is to use "pickling/canning" salt, or kosher salt. The iodide in regular iodized table salt will ruin anything pickled.
Okay, but the garlic really seemed to conflict with the rest of the brine ingredients. Warning: this reiew is from someone who grew up eating red beet eggs, which, though sweet like these, typically doesn't have garlic; my dislike for the garlic could just be for that reason, or maybe it really just doesn't go well with the eggs.
There was not enough fluid to cover the eggs when jarred. Have not tasted the eggs yet. (on a later date) I now have tried them and they were great! Very good, but make sure you don't have to be someplace the next day, like work or church! LOL!
I prefer a somewhat tart pickled egg. This recipe yielded a quite sweet egg. The dill and garlic were overshadowed. If I use this recipe again I will reduce the amount of sugar, probably by half.
This was a fantastic recipe! It was one of he best I have tried and the yellow color was a bonus!
This is a good recipe, but doesn't make enough brine. My first batch was barely covered. Made a second batch with less eggs and topped off the first two jars. Stuck an extra clove of garlic in the bottom, as well as a stem of dill. Used fresh dill with this batch, although dried dill also worked great last year.
I tried several different pickled egg recipes and my husband loved this recipe and asked me to make them again. I don't eat eggs myself so I can't really taste them and have to trust the recipe but this on is apparently a keeper.
If you add yellow onion skins to the boiling mix, you will get a deep golden color. Just remember to remove them before covering the eggs with them... or, leave them in for some interesting "leaf" patterns on the eggs...
Made exact recipe but only had 7 massive eggs - brine did not cover them, so I agitated them in the 'fridge every day for good coverage. (This issue will depend completely on the size/shape of the jar and your eggs, mathematically I assume...). They hit day 5 today so I jumped in - OUTSTANDING! It has been difficult to not eat them all in one sitting. Despite following the recipe the eggs were not yellow as expected, more like beige-ish. Still perfect, however. Next time maybe more mustard.
Make it as is. This one is a favorite. I've made loads of different types and flavors of pickled eggs and this one is a keeper!
I've made this one several times. They didn't go yellow the way the photo shows but they are delicious. This time I did 18 and just increased the portions but doubled the garlic powder. My next attempt will have garlic cloves in it as well as some hot jalapeño peppers that are almost ripe for harvest in my garden.
Very good; although, mine didn't really turn yellow.
Made these yesterday, but cut the sugar by half and they are fantastic after just one day.
Mine did not get yellow like the picture on here. But flavor is good.
added some mustered powder/ extra seeds
Awesome
6.13.22 First, my eggs never turned yellow, even though I followed the recipe, but that’s not a major issue. What is an issue is that after being in the fridge for four days, these eggs didn't taste pickled, just waaaay too mild. However, after two weeks, the pickling flavor kicked in; four days just isn’t enough time. Not convinced that the milder white vinegar is the right choice, but if I were to make again (doubtful), I’d use apple cider vinegar and, also, reduce the amount of sugar. Also, the dill flavor was just lost, so either add more or just leave out. I have several pickled egg recipes on this site that I really enjoy, and in comparison, these were a disappointment.
I’m rating this a 3 star recipe because this was much saltier than I prefer. That being said, I made this with one change (that proved to be a mistake) and used apple cider vinegar in place of white vinegar. If I make this recipe again, I will definitely use the white vinegar as called for in the recipe, and will also cut the salt and dill by half, to suit my own tastes.
I thought these were good tasting eggs. I used much less sugar than recipe calls for because I prefer a tart rather than really sweet pickled egg. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly & was a lil disappointed that my eggs didn't turn yellow either.
I used this recipe to try and replicate some Amish pickled eggs that I bought. It seemed to be a close approximation, but not right on the money. They were pretty good, though...and I'm going to try them again with more sugar and see if I like them better that way.
