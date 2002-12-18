Jule Kaka

This is a Swedish Christmas Bread with candied fruits and a yummy cardamom flavor.

Recipe by Janice

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
5 hrs
total:
6 hrs
Servings: 48
48
Yield:
4 loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast in water.

  • Scald milk, and add melted butter or margarine, salt, sugar. When lukewarm add to yeast and water. Stir in 4 cups flour. Cover, and place in a warm place. Let rise for about 2 hours, or till doubled in bulk.

  • Punch down. Stir in cardamom, cherries, raisins and citron. Work in remaining flour until soft dough forms. Let rise in warm place for 2 to 3 hours, or until doubled.

  • Knead slightly, and form into 4 round loaves. Place on greased cookie sheets. Let rise for 1 to 2 hours, or till doubled. Brush loaves with beaten egg white.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 11mg; sodium 138.9mg. Full Nutrition
