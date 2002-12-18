Our Aunt Shirley M. Klenk has been baking this Swedish delight for as long as I can remember . She's been sending Christmas goodies like Lefsa, homemade caramels to all of her family for years. It's not an easy task as this bread alone needs two 2 hour risings before you can bake it. I got my goodie box last Monday and I was saddened to see that the box was only the size of the loaf of bread itself. Knowing full well my Aunt turned 83 this past week , I sat at my kitchen table and cried. Tears of joy mind you. Why would she do this every year , year after year I sat and thought. I really didn't know if the goodie box would come or not and let this be known Aunt Shirley is a very active Woman. But anyway I am so thankful for my Aunt Shirley and my family. Just wanted the world to know about yet another wonderful gift God has given us, My Auntie Shirley... Love you!