I have taken this to work several times and someone always asks for this recipe. I also like to bake a few loaves to take with me when I am visiting family over the holidays. I get tons of compliments and everyone loves this bread. I usually double the recipe and make three 8 X 4 inch loaves. I always use wheat flour and I never measure the pumpkin batter when I am pouring it into the pans, I just try to get half of the batter on the bottom and put the other half on top of the cream cheese mixture. I have made this so many times and I am still not sure why it is called Pumpkin "Swirl" Bread. I can never get the cream cheese to swirl. It always just looks like a layer of cream cheese to me, but it is still delicious. This makes a great breakfast or desert bread.