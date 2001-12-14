Pumpkin Swirl Bread
This is for a pumpkin quick bread that has cream cheese in the middle. I generally double it, and then it makes three 8 X 4 inch loaves. This recipe freezes well.
I did what it suggested and doubled the recipe to make three 8" loaves. The loaves came out very moist and yummy. I would say that next time, I'll add more cinnamon or maybe just some pumpkin pie spice. I'll also add walnuts. I think this would be a great pumpkin nut bread. Thanks!Read More
I followed the recipe, but didn't double it. Although the tester came out clean, the bread was wet when cool -- not runny, but solid and wet. Also, I really couldn't taste the cream cheese. Not sure what happened here. Maybe it needed to bake longer, but I didn't want the outside to burn.Read More
My husband really liked this..he requested more as soon as the loaf was done...it was very moist but a bit heavy...next time I will make two smaller loaves instead of one huge one! Also tried the recipe substituting half of the white flour with whole wheat flour, eggbeaters instead of eggs and lowfat creamcheese, it was still yummy!
Excellent bread! My family loved this. I had a little trouble with the cream cheese mixture. Mine seemed "runny". I think it may have been the size of the egg. Next time I'll be sure to use a small egg. Otherwise, wonderful and it's a keeper!
Excellent bread! My family went crazy over it. It tastes just like a pumpkin roll, but it's so much easier to make.
This bread is very moist and wonderful. It has now replaced pumpkin pie as the family's "traditional" favorite. Still can't figure out how to get that swirl going, though!
I served this at a pot luck breakfast and it was gone in five minutes. The next time I was invited, everyone requested that I make two loaves instead of one! It's delicious!
I started smelling it burn after 60 mins of cooking. It was not done in the middle and burnt around the bottom and edges. My pan size was correct, and my oven is calibrated. This is an expensive loaf to make, and dirties up a lot of dishes for a failed result.
This bread was fragrant and easy on the eyes- however, mine took substantially longer to bake then the recipe indicated (try two hours). It tasted fine, but the cream cheese center was especially tricky to set up. I was a little dissapointed with the end result. The cream cheese center was a sparse, almost undetectable ribbon. I like the concept of this recipe, but I'm not sure whether I'll be making it again.
This is great! I made it for a party and everyone loved it! Will definitely make it again.
After reading the reviews for this recipe, I decided that I would follow the recipe with these adjustments only because they were the flaws constantly mentioned in the reviews. I doubled the cream cheese recipe. Also I ommitted the two spice ingredients listed and just replaced that amount with pumpkin pie spice and cooked the recipe for exactly 70 min. but I used two foil 8inch by 3 7/8 inch pans. The bread was absolutely perfectand needs no tweaking after these adjustments! If anyone knows Whole Foods pumpkin cream cheese swirl muffins, this bread taste just like it after these adjustments. One word...YUUUUMMMMMMMY!
Oh, yum. Exactly what I had in mind, with a few minor changes! I substituted 3/4 c. of the white flour with wheat flour. I also used 1 and 1/2 tsp. of a popular home kitchen's cinnamon & spice mixture in place of the cinnamon and nutmeg in the recipe. Reduced fat cream cheese as well. As far as the swirl goes: I poured about 1 inch of pumkin batter on the bottom and then about 1/3 of the cream cheese mix over it and swirled that. Then poured half the remaining pumpkin batter on top of that, then 1/2 cream cheese, swirled and repeated. Basically, trying to avoid one thick layer of cream cheese in the middle and putting just enough on top to create a nice swirl. It turned out wonderful! Next time, I might try reducing the butter to avoid the extra fat & calories.
VERY tasty! Even my daycare kids ate this, and some of them are very picky. I used my stoneware bundt pan from Pampered Chef and it came out marvelous.
Yum! Made into 18 muffins. Cooked for 22 minutes.
Perfect! I made mini bundt cakes, which turned out to not be such a good idea. Next time I'll stick with a loaf or full-sized bundt pan. My only change was to use milk instead of water. The result is more like a cake than bread, but is moist with a nice flavour that isn't too sweet.
ok the only reason i am giving this a 4 is because the cream cheese mixture taste to eggy for me. maybe it was because i didnt swirl it. i just did layers. i will try to omit the egg next time or maybe just do egg whites.
This bread is delicious! Dense, sweet and moist. My sister begged for a loaf! The only tip I can give is to make sure you measure the mix and divide it evenly before pouring so you can get equal sized loaves. It is definitely worth making for fall!
yum! This is great and easy. I only did a few things different. I did sift the dry ingredients together. I also made 2 layers of the cream cheese so it would swirl better. I also didn't use all the cream cheese mixture. It was great and very moist. Thanks
This was good - thanks! Make sure you let it cool before you flip it out or it may crumble apart a little!
I read through several reviews and cut the water to 1/4 cup instead of 1/3 cup since so many people struggled with getting the bread cooked all the way through. Othere than that, I followed the recipe exactly and it came out beautifully! The pumpkin bread is moist and flavorful and the cream cheese swirl is delicious. Great recipe, but it might ruin me for pumpkin bread without the swirl!
I made this for an office potluck and my co-workers could not stop raving about it. The cream cheese mixture was quite thick which meant that there wasn't much of a swirl effect but it still tasted delicious. It is a dense bread but that's exactly what I was looking for. Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
Cooking up a storm for Christmas ~ Made this bread for the freezer, so only tried a small amount that had broken from the side but it was delicious. I baked in one of those cardboard bundt pans from sur la table, for a total of 60 minutes. I did double the quantity of spices. Great easy recipe.
Incredibly moist & delicious- by far the best bread I've made... Great as a gift! I did make some changes though- I added more cinnamon (I love spice) & also added chopped walnuts into the pumpkin mixture. I'm sure this would taste wonderful without the walnuts as well but they definately add a lot of flavor to the bread. YOU WILL NOT REGRET TRYING THIS RECIPE! Also, you can substitue reduced-fat cream cheese w/out losing any of the great taste.
Very good! Next time I think I will try it as muffins. I think it will look a little prettier this way. I will also try adding a little more spices maybe a little ginger or something like that.
Very good! Very moist, also. The bake time was right on...everything worked out perfectly. There wasn't so much a swirl of cream cheese as there was ribbons and pockets, alot of it blended into the pumpkin mixture, but that was what made it so moist!
This was ok. I only made a few changes. I used hard margarine in place of butter and pumpkin pie spice in place of cinnamon and nutmeg. My only mistake was baking it in a glass loaf pan, it started rise too much and overflowed. Don't think I'll make it again.
This is really good! I made the cream cheese mixture and the pumpkin mixture according to the recipe. However, I made them into muffins/cupcakes. I lined the muffin pans with liners then put a tbsp of pumpkin in the bottom of each liner. Then took the cream cheese mixture and put a tbsp of each then topped with a teaspoon of pumpkin mixture. I swirled it with a knife and baked at 350 for 22 minutes like another reviewer suggested. They came out perfectly done and SO MOIST!! There's only a hint of cream cheese flavor but it's delicious! There was a little bit of the cream cheese mixture left over. I got 17 muffins. Try it like this and you will not be disappointed!!
very good
I did have to bake it longer and then after I pulled it out it still seemed like it could've cooked for longer. But other than that I loved it! The cream cheese made it delicious and the pumpkin flavor was very tasty. My husband didn't care for it, but he's picky!
good pumpkin bread. I think next time I wouldn't put the egg in the cream cheese mix.I'll try adding more spices in it for a little more flavor. overall really good.
The first time I made this I thought the cream cheese mixture was a little too runny and didn't hold up the top layer. The second time I used a smaller egg and it was perfect. Delicious!
I really like this, the pumpkin part of the bread sort of taste like pumpkin ginger bread even though there is no ginger in it. I like the cream cheese center but i think if i make it again i'll just do pumpkin and no cream cheese. I love making breads that dont use yeast, this is a keeper.
This bread is our newest family fav. I did make a couple alterations though...I added 1/8 cup flour to the cream cheese mix because it seemed to liquidy...I used a whole can (15 oz) pumpkin and 2 cups flour, and added 1/2 tsp each ground cloves and ginger for extra spice. I used a piping bag for the cream cheese mixture, piped a little in the bottom of the muffin cup, halfway through the muffin, and topped with a little more for decoration. This made 2 dozen regular size muffins and they go sooooo quick.
good bread! my only change was to add mini chocolate chips to the pumpkin batter, because, in my humble opinion.... there are few pumpkin desserts that cannot be improved with chocolate chips!! :)
I have taken this to work several times and someone always asks for this recipe. I also like to bake a few loaves to take with me when I am visiting family over the holidays. I get tons of compliments and everyone loves this bread. I usually double the recipe and make three 8 X 4 inch loaves. I always use wheat flour and I never measure the pumpkin batter when I am pouring it into the pans, I just try to get half of the batter on the bottom and put the other half on top of the cream cheese mixture. I have made this so many times and I am still not sure why it is called Pumpkin "Swirl" Bread. I can never get the cream cheese to swirl. It always just looks like a layer of cream cheese to me, but it is still delicious. This makes a great breakfast or desert bread.
We all loved this bread, even those in the family who are not fans of cream cheese. This is a keeper!
The taste of this bread was phenomenal. I gave it 3 stars because wherever the cream cheese mixture touched the sides of the pan it burned and went very hard.
I have been using allrecipes for several years and have never left a comment in regards to any of the fabulous recipes I have used here, but this one, I definetly had to. This is an excellent recipe! If you are using homemade pumpkin puree, it is best to omit the water. I also used half the amount of sugar as stated on the recipe and added 1/4tsp. of pumpkin pie spice...it turned out incredible and I will definetly be using this recipe again and again.
Very good tasting, but not very visually appealing. I did add cinnamon chips to the tops of the loaves, which was a great addition. The loaves looked very brown on top, but did not taste overdone at all! My family loved them, and they disappeared quickly. The cream cheese swirl was great. I do recommend heating before eating the next day, as it definitely tastes better warm. Thanks for the recipe!
It seems redundant to say it, but these are really, really good. I used heaping measurements of the cinnamon and nutmeg to suit our tastes, but otherwise followed as written. We made muffins, (regular size). Baking for 25 minutes at 350 was PERFECT.
MMMMM! Very moist and wonderful tasting. I live in a higher altitude, so I had to bake an extra 10 minutes. This is one of the best pumpkin breads I have had.
I found this recipe and decided this would be a perfect dish to bring to the in-law's house this Thanksgiving. I thought it would be a good idea to bake a "test loaf" prior to the visit. I made one loaf that was split in half...half was brought to my work and half was brought to my husbands work. EVERYONE LOVED IT! I will definitely be bringing a couple of loaves for Thanksgiving!
This freezes well. I made it for a Halloween party and kids & adults alike quickly gobbled it up. Very nice flavor!
My boyfriend LOVED it. Very easy to make. Very moist. The creamcheese filling was a bit runny... but baked suprisingly great...
swirl the cream cheese or just add it to batter, its all good. added pecans and that was yummy, chocolate chips would be good too
This is very good bread! Very heavy, but good. The cream cheese swirl is the best part, yet it's rather thin. Next time I am going to double the cream cheese part and layer it twice. Thanks for the great recipe!
I love this recipe and will make this pumpkin bread from now on. Aside from adding a little ground cloves, I made this as written and it came out wonderful. I didn't double it, I just made the 1 9X3 inch loaf. The timing & oven temp were right on as well. I intended to check it a little more than 1/2 way through so I could make any adjustments to oven temp or baking time if needed. However, I got busy and I didn't open the oven door until my timer went off. The result was perfect! OMG, its sooo good!
This bread was okay. It was more like cake than bread, though, and there are several things I will do differently next time. First, I won't add the egg to the cream cheese mix--the final product tasted eggy, which wasn't good. Also, the swirling just didn't work. Next time, I'll leave it as a layer, which would be just fine. This recipe could do with a pinch of clove, too. A good recipe, but not a GREAT recipe.
This bread was okay. In all honesty, I was looking for a 'bread' to make some sandwhiches with...and thought this would be neat, but it was more of a cake. I probably would have rated it higher had I been looking for a cake. The taste was good... but not something i could see myself craving very often...and i love pumpkin! I should also mention that I had the same problems with the 'swirling' as the other raters did... reading the reviews prior to trying this recipe, i even attempted 'extra' swirls... unsuccessful.. it was more of a layer of cream cheese and egg.
This was really yummy pumpkin bread. I made 3 small loaves for gifts, and it went over very well! A recipe I will use again.
very good!!
This was AWFUL!!!! The cheese mixture tasted way too "eggy" and the bread was too wet and heavy. Annoyed that I doubled the recipe thinking it would be delish!
I made mine as muffins and only baked them for 30 min. They turned out delightful!
This bread was a huge hit with my family. The cream cheese mixture was a little runny after i mixed it. I put it in the fridge and it was a bit easier to work with. Also I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon to the cream cheese. Day one it seemed pretty ordinary, but after spending a night in the fridge all the flavor seemed to meld together. I will definately make this again and again.
This pumpkin bread is a good substitute for pumpkin roll, but a whole lot easier and quicker. I love this recipe! Thanks!
I miss read the pumpkin puree amount and used a 15 oz. can of Libby's 100% Pure Pumpkin by mistake. Added 1 tsp. of pumpkin spice, used 4 oz. of unsweetened applesauce in place of the oil and cut the sugar down to 1 cup. It made 14 very large muffins that took 28 min. to bake. The only problem is they are very difficult to get out of the muffin paper, I think next time I will just put them in the muffin tin. Great recipe and very moist.
This is the best pumpkin bread I have ever made. I would not change a single thing unless I double the recipe to make more!!
Very good, next time I will do as suggested and double the recipe and make two loaves. Very easy and tasty. Thank you
This bread is fabulous. We didn't have 3 8x4 pans, so we did 2 8x4s and 1 9x5 that was half -3/4 full. Took the 9x5 out of the oven 10 minutes early. It was wonderful- just like the 8x4s! I will definitely make this one again!
Delicious; made it exactly as the recipe directs. Keeper.
I made this for thanksgiving breakfast. It was quick & easy and just sweet enough.
My FCCLA girls made this bread for our fund raiser. We had so many requests for this bread that we made 6 more batches. We made a total of 150 loaves of quickbread (26 pumpkin swirl). We used the small loaf pans and they were very pretty as well easier to bake.
Very tasty! My husband had a hard time waiting for it to cool before eating it. I will be making this a lot over the coming holidays!
on a chilly wednesday night i decided to expand my cooking horizons by creating the masterpiece known as pumpkin swirl bread. upon careful consideration i decided that perhaps the time described was meant for a higher altitude. luckily my cooking senses kicked in and i decided that 45 minutes would be apt. the pumpkin swirl brought smiles to a man with a beard who wondering in off the street from the brisk night air outside. in summation i would highly recommend keeping an eye on the oven as well as for strangers who are hungry.
This pumpkin bread is even better than my mother's. It's so moist! I sprinkled chopped pecans on the top before baking, and it was delicious. 12-24-01: This recipe got me a promotion!! THANKS SO MUCH!
My friend and I made this in our dorm kitchen. It's super easy and really tasty. It's also great as cupcakes!
Love this pumkin bread. A family tradition the past four years. I add a glaze to the bread while still warm. 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 1/8 cup milk, and 2 T melted oleo. Small individual loaves make wonderful gifts.
This was very tasty. I would probably give the taste 5 stars but the method of swirling seemed a little off. I'd probably reserve more than 2 cups of pumpkin mixture next time for the top. Or do it in layers. Otherwise the cream cheese mixture is too concentrated and difficult to swirl. Very yummy though!
This is one of my favorites!! I started making this for the holidays and everyone has been raving about it ever since!!
I have made this several times and each time I have tried it, the center has trouble baking. I don't want to give up on it though.
Really enjoyed this bread! The only adjustments I made where subbed 1/2 cup of the white sugar for brown, used 1/2 tsp of nutmeg instead of 1/4 & instead of 1/3 cup of water used whole milk. I wish I would have swirled the cream cheese mixture more because even after a few slices through it came out as more of a layer than swirls (my own fault).
It was very moist but I had trouble tasting the pumpkin and the cream cheese flavors. Next time I will use pumpkin spice!
This is an excellent recipe! It took me about a week to eat it all and as long as you wrap it up it will stay moist and delicious! Next time I'll double the cream cheese part because it didn't seem to be swirly enough. And as long as you don't overmix it, it shouldn't get runny. I also put my batter in a 9"x13"x2" pan with parchment on the bottom and it baked in 40 minutes and came out wonderful. I then cut it up into 1"x1" squares and made "bars" out of it. On some I put a simple cream cheese frosting and on others a simple powdered sugar glaze or chocolate ganache glaze. It was very yummy!!!
This bread is delicious! Nice and moist with a good pumpkin flavor. When I make it again I will probably double the spices. I also added chocolate chips and chopped walnuts. ETA: I'm now making this for the second time (a double batch this time, the last one went too quickly!). I don't have any cream cheese so am just making the bread with added walnuts and chocolate chips. I do think the recipe is much better with more spices~I used 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (instead of 1/4 tsp nutmeg) and feel that the flavor it better.
1 batch made 5 --6X4 mini loaves. I really like a cream cheese filling, so I added 4 more ounces of cream cheese to the filling mixture and I added a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice. I didn't time the baking. I just kept a careful eye and tested the loaves with a tooth pick. I found that when the bread slightly cracks at the top of the loaf, it's done. Very simple to do.
This bread was good, but way too heavy for me. Everything about it was dense, and I couldn't eat very much. I prefer a more airy bread, one that is good for breakfast without making you feel weighed down. It was good though, maybe more of a dessert.
LOVED IT!! I made this for brunch with the ladies at church and it was awesome!! the cream cheese made it very yummy! I did need to cook a little longer then called for.
I made the recipe by the letter and was disappointed in the result. I expected a creamy filling in the center, like when you bite into a Twinkie. This was not the case. The cream cheese filling had a very distinct "egg" taste to it which I do not like. The second time I made it, I reduced the sugar by 1/4 cup and I did not mix an egg with the cream cheese and sugar. The bread was less sweet and the cream filling was baked through but did not have the "eggy" taste. I would rate this 3-1/2 stars; it's "good" but not "great".
I did not like the texture and flavor of the cream cheese filling. The flavor of the bread was quite bland. I will say, however, that it did taste a bit better the next day.
In my opinion, the cream cheese layer didn't add much. I'd stick with regular old pumpkin bread.
in my opinion it could use more sugar & spice to boost the flavor, it is bland to me. The texture is nice & moist, just the flavor is off. (I made 12 muffins in about 25 min & a small loaf in about 35 min.) Both the bread & cheese could be sweeter, in my opinion (I only used 1 cup sugar in the flour mixture, based on other reviews, but I wish I had used the full amount.) I like the idea of the recipe but it just didn't work out great for me. Maybe with a few tweaks I'd be happier with the results.
This bread (more like cake) was awesome! I just made it for my girlfriend and I and we are literally eating all of it. We doubled the recipe but found that the creamcheese mixture should be doubled regardless in order to have a good impact (otherwise its unnoticeable). Also, ours cooked in the muffin tins about 30 minutes faster than if you made it like a loaf. Keep an eye on the oven!
UNBELIEVABLE! I doubled the recipe and did the 3 loaf pans.....2 days before Thanksgiving. That was a mistake, all 3 dissapeared within 24 hours! Next time i will have to make a lot more! Super tastey, super moist, and a nice twist to the same boring pumpkin bread. I could not get the swirl to work....and the cream cheese seemed to rise to the top of the loaf....but it made a lovely and tastey top. To those of you with runny cream cheese and egg mixture....beat the mix well....the more air that gets incorporated the thicker it will set up! mine was running at the beginning but i beat to get rid of the lumps and the entire thing set-up very nice. I did add some ground ginger and a bit of ground clove.....but thats just because I LUV SPICES!!!! will make this recipe again and again as it has already been requested many times!
This recipe is FANTASTIC! My girls love making it and eating it. WE make it for our family, friends and church groups. They all love it. I send them here for the recipe. THANK YOU!!
Years ago, I used to make this as a gift for co-workers around the Thanksgiving holiday. Now I'm making it for my neighbors. This is an awesome recipe that always gets RAVE reviews. EDITED TO ADD: I made nine loaves last week (11/2016) following the recipe EXACTLY. Doubled it and it made three loaf pans. They all turned out perfectly. My oven temp is not accurate, so I added 10 minutes to the cooking time and baked at 360°. The neighbors loved it!
I loved this. I think I ate about 90% of it (blush). Thanks for this!
Great dessert bread! I sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on top right before baking. A+
Love this recipe. I just recently made muffins and added chocolate chips. I scooped all of the cream cheese filling into a ziplock baggie and made a makeshift pastry bag by cutting off a small part of one corner, then I poured the batter evenly in the muffin pan and used the bag to submerge into the dough and fill the centers...from my picture that I submitted you can see that the middle muffin got the leftover filling as well.
For some reason, even though I swirled with a fork, I had three ditinct layors, to pumpkin with one cream cheese layer in the middle. I guess I needed to full on stir the cream cheese mixture.
I made this into 12 muffins and cooked for 24 minutes, no other changes. Turned out delicious and got tons of compliments! You can make about 2-3 dozen with one small pie pumpkin.
I added a full orange's zest to the cream cheese mixture. This gave it a wonderful taste. This recipe tasted really good. I made it is a bundt cake pan. I took out 2 cups batter, poured the remaining for the 1st layer. Then I spooned and smoothed the cream cheese over that. Last, I poured the reserved 2 cups batter. I didn't swirl at all. It was rather beautiful and quite tastey. I think next time I'll ad just a bit more sugar to the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkled with powdered sugar before serving, and it was a beautiful presentation.
I made it for my neighbor, who just had a baby and has lots of family visiting. It wasn't incredibly easy to make, made a lot of dishes to wash, and I don't think I got the swirls all that good. But... it smelled heavenly. I didn't want to give it away! The cooking time seemed perfect. My neighbor/family ate some this morning for breakfast, and raved about it. (I think they were telling the truth!) I will definitely make it again!
I doubled the recipe but only used 1 egg in the cream chz mixture. It made 2 beautiful, large loaves. The cream chz swirled beautifully. Lots of compliments! I left it in the pans overnight and loaves stayed intact when I removed and sliced them.
Very good. Easy. Would make a great gift for the holidays. I did 3 small loaf pans and what was left over I put in a 9x5 loaf and baked for 45 minutes. Tastes great after being refridgerated for breakfast!! My husband has been hounding me to find a recipe close to the Starbucks pumpkin bread. He said this was close enough and asked me to put this into rotation!
Perfect as is. A favorite in my family!
I made this for my co-workers and they couldn't get enough. I added a little more pumpkin which made it very moist!
This recipe is very good, although too sweet! The ratio of flour to sugar is 1:1! I will cut the sugar down to one cup next time (I cut it to 1 1/4 cups, and it was still too sweet.). I also increased the nutmeg to 1/2 tsp because the first time I tried it it was a little bland.
I really liked this! I didn't have any nutmeg so I used extra cinnamon and it turned out really tasty. Next time I'll really "cut through" the batter to swirl in the cream cheese - I only took a toothpick through it and the cheese all stayed together. Whatever you do, let it sit after it comes out of the oven!!! I was dumb and forgot that step... and when I flipped the pan over to get the bread out, it all kind of imploded and fell apart... Still tastes great... but isn't too pretty.
The spices were fine (I doubled the cinnamon), the sugar was good as well, good overall taste. But it takes way longer than 70 minutes to cook, and even then it did not cook all the way through.
