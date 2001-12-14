Pumpkin Swirl Bread

This is for a pumpkin quick bread that has cream cheese in the middle. I generally double it, and then it makes three 8 X 4 inch loaves. This recipe freezes well.

Recipe by ELLENMARIE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 9 x 3 inch loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend cream cheese, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1 beaten egg. Set aside.

  • Combine flour, 1 1/2 cups white sugar, baking soda, salt, and spices. Set aside.

  • Combine pumpkin, butter or margarine, beaten egg, and water. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture, mixing just until moistened. Reserve 2 cups of the pumpkin batter. Pour the remaining batter into a greased and floured 9 x 5 inch loaf pan. Pour cream cheese mixture over pumpkin batter, and top with reserved pumpkin batter. Cut through batter several times with a knife for a swirl effect.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 70 minutes, or until tester comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, and then remove from pan to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 54.6g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 86.2mg; sodium 447.3mg. Full Nutrition
