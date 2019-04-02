Kelli's Baked Halibut

A wonderful recipe my mother used to use when I was a kid. A crunchy on the outside, moist on the inside recipe. Also works great for ling cod, snapper, or other white fish. Enjoy your halibut with what my sisters and I used to call 'pink sauce' (Miracle Whip and ketchup mixed together), a fresh spinach salad and toasted French bread.
As a fisherman's daughter and native Alaskan, I found this to be a great recipe. We bake halibut often with mayo and love it, but the crumbs addedd a nice touch. I also added lemon pepper and parmesan cheese. This will probably be my new favorite way to prepare halibut.
I'm sorry, but this recipe was awful. I followed the recipe exactly as written, and both my husband and I thought it was waste of good halibut. I'm an excellent cook and although I was skeptical about the ingredients, I followed the recipe exactly since it was the 1st time I made it. The recipe calls for way too many cracker crumbs, and the salad dressing is overpowering, so you don't taste the halibut. In addition, the spices as "to taste", which is difficult to tell how much to add when you have so many cracker crumbs! As a result, we scraped off the entire topping from the fish and ate it without any of the coating. The coating didn't cook well in our experience - despite the fact we cooked it 20 mins longer than recommended. Sorry, I don't recommend this and we won't be having it again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2004
This recipe is really good! Creative & simple too! I can't stand miracle whip so I used 1/4c. real mayo and 1/4c. tartar sauce which worked out nice. I over salted it because I forgot that the saltines have plenty of salt on them so if you try this keep that in mind.:~) Thank's Kelli!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2004
This recipe is very good and super easy to make. My one suggestion is to make sure the crackers are crushed very fine.
Great taste AND easy to make. I used half honey mustard, half horseradish sauce instead of miracle whip, and let the fillets sit in the fridge to marinade for an hour while we went for a run. When we came back, half an hour in the oven, paired it with a Japanese radish salad and pasta, and dinner was on the table. Thanks!
My husband is not fond of fish but I keep trying to sneak it into his diet. This was a great recipe - I had all the ingredients on hand and it was easy. I used 3/4 cup cracker crumbs and 3/4 cup grated parmesan cheese, plus I used flounder since that was what was in the freezer. The only change I would make is to line the pan with foil and use non-stick spray - the bottom of my fish stuck to the pan and I lost pretty much of the coating. Thanks for this tasty idea!
This recipe was absolutely delicious. We live on Vancouver Island and in the heart of fresh halibut country, so I was able to get a fresh filet. I followed the recipe exactly and served it with a spicy peach salsa. Very good recipe and will definitely try it again.
WOW!! Very tasty and tender. I followed the recipe with the exception of using Essence of Emeril seasoning in place of seasoned salt.A little parmesan cheese in the crumbs might be a good addition...just for fun. The recipe is pretty perfect the way it is.
I followed the recipe to the T. There is way too much flour and saltine crackers called for. No grease or butter is suggested to prepare the baking dish. It was not crusty or crispy. Somewhat of a disappointment. Thank you.
We're in ALASKA & live in a fishing community, needless to say we have a lot of fish (70# of freshly caught halibut just added to freezer this week). I always look for good recipes and this one is just that. I used Panko crumbs--cut down on already salty fish-- & added in some cayenne pepper, served over greens & it was gobbled down. Will definitely make again... it's guest worthy.
Started with mayonnaise for the Miracle Whip as we aren't fans. I found myself with too much saltine crumb. Larger fillets will require more, of course...I eyeballed it, but not until I'd crushed the saltines. Pulled all but 1/2 a cup out. Added a bit (perhaps 1/4 tea) of powdered garlic, a pinch of pepper, and half a tea of dill (this wasn't enough IMO). I had mayonnaise leftover which wasn't a problem. This particular fillet was 1/2"-2/3" thick and it took quite a bit longer than indicated to bake. I added almost 10 minutes to the bake time (and let it rest 5). It was not overcooked. I suspect this recipe would be more dependable using a flake test for the fish rather than a time. Many fish recipes are this way. The spices could easily be varied with moist and flavorful results. I didn't get a particularly crispy coating, but it was good and I'll make it again. My husband went back for seconds and requested the leftovers for lunch. Thank you for the recipe!
I made this using Old Bay seasoning. It tasted great with halibut and grouper although I had to cook it a little longer than 25min. I also made it with chicken and that was the best yet!! 35min cook time for chicken breast, delicious!
Today was the first time I ever baked Halibut and I searched to find a recipe online and it took me to this site. I tried this recipe and OH MY GOSH it's delicious. My husband loves it. Thank you for sharing this recipe. It's got a bit of spice to it, but YUM it's delicious.
I am not a fan of "Miracle Whip" type dressings, or cracker crumbs, so I put a tablespoon of Litehouse Big Bleu Dressing and used Panko Bread Crumbs, using the seasonings recommended. After baking, I broiled it on one side for about 3-5 minutes...Oh, my yummy, my tummy!
Everyone in the family loved this - 9 & 13 yo daughters and husband. Very tasty, tender, yummy. Used mayo cuz I can't stand Miracle Whip and it turned out great. Used with Schwan's frozen Blue Hake - fabulous!
This is the first fish my husband has liked and eaten. Wonderful! I used talapia and just sprinkled maybe 1/2 cup of wondra and about 2 T of crumbs and Miracle whip on each side. Reheating leftovers in a pan sprayed with Pam insures that it is not mushy and makes it nice and crunchy.
Very fast, easy & with good results. It was a bit bland, but by adding cheese, herbs it will be amazing. I can't wait to try it again. Also, its great that it incorperates things that are commonly on hand in a kitchen. All I have to do now is keep my eyes peeled for halibute sales and I have dinner!
Like another review stated, the saltines make this VERY salty. I also tried the 1/2 honey mustard & 1/2 horseradish sauce. Didn't care for this. Less is definitely more with this recipe. I ended up scraping off the coating which made it edible.
I have to admit that I was disappointed, so was my daughter. The coating never browned, the flavor was 'off' both bland and it overpowered the flavor of the fish. The only thing we tasted was salt. I was expecting crispy but all we got was the crunch of the softened crackers.
My fiance made this for me and I was unsure about the recipe but it turned out really well. Very nice flavor, although next time I will use less cracker crumbs. He served this with a lemon pepper mayo dip which was an amazing compliment to the dish!
I used reg. mayo instead of the miracle whip since husband says it's on the sweet side. I also used already crushed cracker crumbs. I cooked for the amount of time and seemed done but not browned at all. So put it under broiler just to give it color, but dried it out somewhat. I won't make again.
I've made this a few times with Ritz crackers in place of saltines as well as a dash of lemon pepper mixed in with the Miracle Whip. The fish always comes out impressively moist and delicious. Unfortunately, I've never been able to achieve the "crunch" coating suggested by the recipe, but the flavor and texture is still quite good. As an Alaskan who catches her own halibut, it's difficult to find new recipes that do justice to the fish, but friends and family love this recipe and request that I make it often!
We liked it - my husband actually really liked it which is more than I can say for most fish recipes. I used Boston Bluefish and it didn't taste fishy at all. It was easy to make with simple ingredients. Made according to directions except used Lawry's Seasoned Pepper as well as seasoning salt. I used Miracle Whip Light - I don't think I would want it any more heavy or creamy than this. Didn't add any sauce, it has enough flavor on its own. I will make it again.
I was looking forward to making this for dinner. We had some fresh halibut so we tried this recipe. The fish was so mushy and way to much salad dressing. the fish was ready in 15 minutes. Will not make this again. Sorry Tanya
