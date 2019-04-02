Kelli's Baked Halibut

A wonderful recipe my mother used to use when I was a kid. A crunchy on the outside, moist on the inside recipe. Also works great for ling cod, snapper, or other white fish. Enjoy your halibut with what my sisters and I used to call 'pink sauce' (Miracle Whip and ketchup mixed together), a fresh spinach salad and toasted French bread.

By villanovababy

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Rinse fish fillets with water, and pat dry with paper towels.

  • In a shallow bowl, mix together the cracker crumbs, garlic salt, pepper and seasoning salt. Set aside. Coat the fish fillets with flour, shaking off the excess, and place in a baking dish. Coat the tops of the fillets with salad dressing, then press on a layer of seasoned cracker crumbs. Flip over, and repeat on the other side.

  • Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven, until fish is white and flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 41.3g; fat 24.9g; cholesterol 60.6mg; sodium 773.5mg. Full Nutrition
