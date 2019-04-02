Kelli's Baked Halibut

I'm sorry, but this recipe was awful. I followed the recipe exactly as written, and both my husband and I thought it was waste of good halibut. I'm an excellent cook and although I was skeptical about the ingredients, I followed the recipe exactly since it was the 1st time I made it. The recipe calls for way too many cracker crumbs, and the salad dressing is overpowering, so you don't taste the halibut. In addition, the spices as "to taste", which is difficult to tell how much to add when you have so many cracker crumbs! As a result, we scraped off the entire topping from the fish and ate it without any of the coating. The coating didn't cook well in our experience - despite the fact we cooked it 20 mins longer than recommended. Sorry, I don't recommend this and we won't be having it again.

