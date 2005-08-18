Zucchini Pineapple Bread I
This recipe makes two fruity, moist loaves.
I used to make a zucchini bread like this years ago but lost the recipe. This is the exact same recipe I used to make. This is the best tasting zucchini bread I had ever had. The crushed pineapple really helps in making this bread really moist. This bread is also good with 1/2 cup grated carrots (for color) and some chopped walnuts. Buy extra zucchini, grate all the zucchini, and freeze pre-measured in 2 cup quantities. It freezes really well and you will always have zucchini on hand to make this bread.Read More
Three and a half stars, actually. I believe this recipe would benefit from another 1/2 cup of sugar to really make the flavor pop. There may also be too much leavening, as it did not rise quite as high as I would have liked.Read More
Very nice bread. I took the advice of others and reduced the sugar to 1 cup and used half brown, half white. Added nuts, and did have to double up on the spices since this does make two loaves. Replaced half the oil with applesauce. Sweet and moist and flavorfull w/changes. Also added half tsp. cardamom. This made 1 8 in loaf and 2 small mini loaves so not sure if making 2 8 in. loaves they would be more on the flat side.
This bread was great! It was moist and soft and not gummy or anything! My 2 1/2 year old daughter loved the "vegetable cake" and ate tons of it. I also made this with 1 cup of applesauce in place of the oil. I made it with unsweetened applesauce and the bread was VERY sweet. I definitely would not want any more sweetness so I strongly recommend using unsweetened applesauce. One more caution is that this does not seem to keep well at room temperature. After the 2nd day it turned slimy and didn't taste as good, so I would say either eat it up by the 2nd day or keep it in the fridge. It definitely tasted best on the first day. I'm also going to add some nuts next time.
My whole family loved this recipe. I made a few changes. I sprayed the pans with Pam then sprinkled a sugar/cinnamon mixture instead of the flour to coat the pans. I also added 1 cup of chopped walnuts, 1 cup of coconut and 1 cup of chopped marischino cherries. This will be the only zucchini bread I make now.
I DOUBLED THIS RECIPE AND ADDED APPLESAUCE IN PLACE OF THE OIL. MY HUSBAND DOES NOT LIKE ZUCCHINI BREAD AT ALL. AND AT LAST COUNT HE HAS GONE BACK FOR A THIRD TIME. BY THE WAY, SINCE I COOK A BIG MEAL ON SUNDAY SO WE CAN EAT EARLY IN THE DAY, THIS PROVIDES AN OPPORTUNITY TO MUNCH ALL DAY. I LOVED THIS ONE. GOOD JOB, SOMEONE.
This was awesome bread!! I used 3 eggs, put in 2 t. baking powder, added double the cinnamon, and did a sugar coat on the pan instead of flour and they came out perfect. The bread is flavorful and moist. YUM! I have a lot of zucchini to use up and this is my new favorite!
This is very good. My 4-year old just ate a thick slice warm from the oven. My only deviation from recipe was using undrained crushed pineapple (juice was about 1/2 cup) and only 1/2 cup oil. The bread is still very moist.
Firstly, while it was cooking I couldn't wait to sample it, it smelled sooo good. It's very easy to make and is as moist and delicious as it's intro suggests. I decreased the sugar to a little less than 1.25 cups and will decrease it to 1 cup next time I make it. It's quite sweet and being diabetic it is too much for me. I think 1 cup of sugar would be adequate as the pineapple adds a sweeter flavor as well. Generally, I liked it very much and it will go onto my Favorites list. I gave it 4 stars only because of the sugar content. It could be a little less. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Michele. It's delicious.
Definately a "5-star recipe".......I made it today and it was the best that I have ever tried. If you ever had doubts about a zucchini bread, give this one a try. It will not let you down!!Thanks Michele!
i lost my recipe for zucchini bread and this one was the only one i could find w/pineapple. it turned out very well, but make sure you remove from pan to cool or it can turn soggy on the bottom.
I altered this to my healthy-hippie version (higher fibre, lower fat, lower sugar), my changes: sugar decreased to 3/4C, substituted 1C oil with 1/2C of reserved pineapple juice and 1/2C unsweetened applesauce (I buy bulk snack packs at Costco for baking, they are 1/2C per portion and in this case I used the applesauce/peach flavoured one), increased to 3 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp nutmeg, my can of crushed pineapple was 19 oz, used all whole-wheat flour instead of white, decreased to 1/2 tsp salt, increased to 2 tsp baking powder. I also added 1/4C wheat bran to flour mixture and stirred in 1/2C sunflower seeds to final mixture. I cooked it at 340F for about 1h and 10 min because I like my loafs well-done (like the end pieces!) I immediately turn the loafs onto a wire rack and after 5 minutes I cut each loaf lengthwise once and a few times widthwise to create 6 - 8 squares. I separate these squares to express cool, then I wrap them each in cling-film and put them in a big freezer bag. When I make my lunches in the AM, I grab a pre-wrapped square from the freezer and it's defrosted by lunch. Also nice is crushed walnuts and unsweetened coconut. :D
I love this bread! I read other people's reviews and followed a few tips. I used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar. I substituted cinnamon apple sauce for the oil. I put 1 cup of coconut into the batter as well, and I used cooking spray on the bottom of the pan with cinnamon and sugar to coat as well. But, the best thing I did was to combine 1/2 c. quick oats, 2 T. butter, and 1/2 c. of brown sugar together and crumble it over the top of the bread before I baked it!! Mmmm!!! So, good - crunchy on the top and moist and tasty on the inside. A keeper for sure!
I used applesauce instead of oil. I always use applesauce for all my cake and bread recipes. I also used baby loaf pans lightly sprayed with PAM, and cooked them for 40 minutes. They cooked to a nice golden brown and were very moist and tasty. This is definitely one I will make again! It is also good with 1/2 cup chopped craisins, mango, or papaya.
We Loved this! As othes did, I added, nuts, and then added some shredded coconut to the bread mixture. Another time I added some mini choc chips to the mixtures. What a great base to add what you have on hand. I am so HAPPY that I have zucchini that needs attention! Thank you for sharing!
This was very moist! I did make the following changes, use canola oil instead of veggie, used 1 cup sugar, half white and half brown and used 20oz of crushed pineapples. The funny thing is that I could still not taste the pineapple. So im thinking the pineapple is used more for keeping it moist. Next time I will get pineapples and dice them and put full ones on top. This is the best Zucchini Bread Ive ever had:) 5 stars all the way!
The only thing I changed about this recipe is substitued pineapple juice for some of the oil. The loaf is very moist and has good flavor. My only problem is that the loaf was so moist it split into 3 pieces when I was removing it from the tin to cool it (Another reviewer suggested to take it out of the tin to cool so the bottom wouldn't get soggy). So maybe leave it in there until its a bit more solid around the edges, or remove it from the tin with a lot of caution. I'll probably use this recipe again, but I plan on trying to get the moisture out of the zucchini since the oil and the pineapple lends enough moisture.
I decreased the sugar by probably 1/4 cup, used a little over a cup of applesauce for the oil plus 2 tablespoons of oil, used 1/2 whole wheat flour, and added some coconut. It turned out very moist and very, very good. I would definetly make it again.
Made this recipe with 6 yr. old grand daughter and it turned out excellent. Moist, flavorful, good texture. Next time might add some ground pecans.
I loved this moist bread, even after I converted it to a low-fat version. (I can only imagine how much better it tastes with all the sugar and fat :-) I used drained pineapple tidbits rather than crushed, substituted 1 c. wheat flour for 1 c. white flour and 1 c. applesauce for the oil, increased all spices and leavening agents by 1/4 t., added 1/8 c. pineapple juice, an extra 1/2 c. drained zucchini, and 1/2 c. chopped nuts. I baked 5 mini loaves for 40 minutes, immediately removed them from the pan, and iced with a cream cheese/powdered sugar/milk/lemon juice glaze. The bread is moist and good, but not very sweet, thus the glaze.
I have made this several times and really enjoy it. It is a good way to use up zucchini from my garden. The pineapple makes it very moist. I like the added flavor and texture of adding in a handful or two of Coconut. Yum!
This makes a wonderful fruity, moist sweet bread! So very good! Especially with freshly grated zucchini. I make it in mini loaf pans and give it away for gifts and everyone wants the recipe! VERY GOOD!
Awesome! Used 1/2C applesauce and reduced oil to 1/2C, and I substituted fresh pineapple for canned. The kids finished both loaves within 24hrs even without choc chips!
I have made this bread several times now. What a great way to use up the zuc I grow. This is an absolute keeper!!! Thank U for sharing.
This is wonderful. I used 'no sugar added' applesauce instead of oil like suggested.. also i use fresh pineapple, with the help of my food processor. Next time i believe i will toss about 1 cup of the zucchini in the processor and keep the other cup grated, for texture purposes.. also i do think maybe a little bit of brown sugar would have been a nice touch of flavor.. and maybe only one teasp of vanilla extract.. EDIT- im sorry i had to change my review. The bread was good.. yes, but only within the first few hours, then it got rubbery...
I've been making this recipe for years. I only use 3 eggs and 1/2 cup of oil. Leave a little juice with the pineapple when draining it and then the bread will be moist. I've also added a handful of fresh blueberries (delish) or walnuts and/or raisins...it all works. It's also good with a simple glaze drizzled on it. This is a winner!!!!
The Zucchini Pineapple bread was a great recipe, I thought. It was a very tasty delicate i thought. It was the best Zucchini bread I have every made. It turned out to be a great family favorite. and I hope to make more soon.
this was the best recipe I've yet to come acrossed! Its moist.. delicious and the pinapple really adds zing. congrats michele!
Very nice zucchini bread. Moist, tasty and a definite crowd pleaser. I followed the recipe as it is written. Swish, over to my recipe box for sure!
Followed suggestions to lower sugar to one cup (1/2 white, 1/2 brown), double spices, and substitute 1/2 of the oil for applesauce. I made 12 muffins and one loaf. The muffins cooked in 30 minutes, while the bread took 1h5m. My toothpick came out clean, but the bottom of my bread is mushy and looks extremely undercooked. I probably won't make this again.
It's great,very moist.I added 1/2 cup of raisins I soaked them in the pineapple juice with a little rum for 1/2 hour then drained them also I added 1/8th teaspoone. of cloves.
My husband loved the moist sweetness of this loaf. I'm making another batch today!
this recipe was okay....it seemed like it was missing something. My husband really liked it though. The only change I made was instead of 1 cup oil I did half cup oil and half cup pineapple juice. I think it would be better w/ nuts too.
This bread is awesome, the best zucchini bread ever. I make this bread using my own home grown zucchini. You get 5 stars from me.
NICE BREAD...ALMOST CAN'T TASTE THE ZUCCHINI, WHICH IS A PLUS IN MY HOUSEHOLD!
I also took the advice of others and modified the recipe, but substituted 1/2 splenda and 1/2 cup brown sugar for the 1 cup sugar. I added about 1 cup chopped walnuts, and doubled up on the spices to make 24 muffins instead of the loaves.
This was a very good, moist bread. The pineapple was a nice change. I substituted unsweetened applesauce for 1/4 cup of the oil, and may try a little more the next time. I felt this was a little too sweet, even after cutting the sugar back to 1 1/4 cups. If you use more applesauce, I would definitely recommend cutting back on the sugar. I will probably use only 1 cup (or less)sugar the next time. I think this would do better in 8 inch loaf pans; my loaves were rather flat, even tho they rose nicely. I will also probably add a few chopped nuts to the next batch. A definite keeper.
This was delicious. Just substituted for health friendly changes. Sugar for splenda oil for applesauce all purpose flour - wholewheat baking flour I served it at my church meeting, and they loved it.
love adding pineapple to zucchini bread ..it's more moist than regular zucchini bread and it's lovely to taste the pineapple too! i added more pineapple..the 20oz can and therefore, less sugar..and also added pecans since i had some.
This is a delicious, moist bread that was a big hit in my house even with my husband who hates zucchini and doesn't particularly like quick breads. A good use of the abundant zucchini crop.
What a delicious bread! Would have been 5-star worthy except I felt it needed more spices and a tad more sweetness. I will definitely make this again. Next time, I will add some chopped walnuts, add a bit of brown sugar, dash of clove and 1 tsp more of cinnamon.
This was just okay for us. I made muffins instead of loaves. They really didn't have much flavor and I couldn't taste the pineapple at all. Thanks for letting me try it!
This is the greatest recipe! My husband just loves it. I have made over twenty loaves this summer. It is just as good out of the freezer as out of the oven. Thanks for the recipe.
I'm always looking for new ideas for zucchini and this one was great! The bread was very moist and I loved the pineapple in it. I put one in the freezer to enjoy later!
WOW!!! Super good. i modified it like others suggested. I used 1/2 C. Splenda, 1/2 Brn sugar blend, half the oil, and 1/2 c Applesauce. used 6 3X5 small baking pans. in the last 2 I threw in 1/2 c. dried cherries and craisins. Those went 1st. I put some in the freezer but I see there is only 1 loaf left. DH does not care for cinnamon and DD dislikes pineapple but they loved it...
This was great and it froze well too.
This recipe for zucchini bread is exactly like mine. I have used it for years and get lots of compliments. I have to make about 24 loaves every year for our pastor and friends. They declare it is the best zucchini bread they have ever had.
I like this! I followed other's remarks and added the coconut, cherries, and nuts. It was quite good. Thanks!
Made it exactly as recipe calls for and it was awesome!!!!!
Excellent! Instead of all the oil I substituted applesauce. Great recipe!!
I only used 3 eggs, and added 2tsp. of baking powder instead of only 1.5. The Bread was light and fluffy, not a bit slimey or "dense" but still very moist! It was delicious!!
I bake in a 9x13" cake pan and add buttercream or cream cheese frosting! Hubby loves it :)
Very good zucchini bread! Moist, alot of flavor! Didn't change the recipe at all. This one's a keeper!
It's a good thing this made 2 loaves because loaf #1 was gone within 1 hour. I want to try my hand at adding some grated carrots too just to see how it turns out but this bread is terrific!
Wow, I am really surprised that this doesn't have more ratings. This was so moist (not wet) and delicious. Just the right amount of spice. I cut the recipe in half and put the batter in 3 mini loaf pans. Had an extra banana so I threw that in there also. I chopped the zucchini in a mini chopper. It rose beautifully. I wouldn't ever make a bread recipe without crushed pineapple. This is a keeper. Thanks!
This was just wonderful.. I made a couple changes that I had read from other reviewers: used 1/2 brown sugar, half white: I used splenda brown sugar instead of regular. You use 1/2 the measurement as regular brown so I used the amount to EQUAL 3/4 cup. I used 1/2 c applesauce for 1/2 of the oil, and used 1 c. wheat flour. I just bought pastery whole wheat flour so I might try that for the entire recipe. I did use generously measured cups of zucchini, so it was a bit more that 2c. I will add more cinnamon next time. Soooo good. The pineapple makes this so very wonderful. I did not have crushed, so I pureed some chunk pineapple, worked just fine! Thanks for sharing such a wonderful recipe!
Every summer my In Laws grow zucchini in their garden just so I can make them zucchini bread. This is a great recipe. I've been using this same basic recipe for many many years. To mine I add chopped pecans and raisins. It always comes out so moist and yummy. I usually make about 8-10 loafs and givethem to neighbors, my in-laws of course and to my college aged son. I freeze the rest so we can have a treat in the middle of the winter. Great recipe!
Delicious - I made it a little healthy - using 1/2 pineapple juice and 1/2 oil, 1 c all purpose flour, 1 3/4 cup ww flour, /4 cup ground flax and only 1 cup sugar. Turned out great...my kids gobbled it up. a definite keeper.
This was really good. It would be really good to add some walnuts or pecans. Will make again.
This is a very good recipe. I am pleased to add it to my Quick Bread recipes. I made a variation of this as well by adding 1 cup of coconut. Try it if you like coconut.
A little dry, but was remedied easily with a homemade glaze. I used crushed pineapple in 100% juice. However, I think next time I will use in heavy syrup to help add a little more sweetness.
This was fantastic! I used pineapple juice in place of half the oil. added some walnuts, a little extra cinnamon and a pinch of cloves. Was perfect! Froze several loaves and they are great after thawing too!
A little dry, not sure why. I didn't bake it for the full amount of time. I didn't have any raisins so that could have been the reason. Still,a pretty good recipe. Would make it again.
It's probably not fair to rate this recipe when I made some changes...but I was just trying to make it a bit healthier. And it turned out great! I decreased the sugar to 1C, used only 1/2C oil plus 1/2C applesauce, 1-1/2C all-purpose flour plus 1-1/2C whole wheat flour and increased the cinnamon, baking soda and baking powder to 2tsp each. The loaves turned out beautifully...and quite a bit healthier than the original recipe.
Made this exactly as listed - the only change I made was to bake as muffins instead of loafs. Muffins baked at 350 for 18 minutes were perfect. The bread is nice and moist - this has always been one of my go-to zucchini bread recipes, but making it as muffins sped the baking process up :o) As written, this recipe yielded 36 medium size muffins.
I thought this recipe was good - although I tweakfed it a bit to make it healthier. I substituted apple juice concentrate for half of the suger (3/4C ajc for 1/2C of sugar) and I subbed ground flax seed for some of the oil (3parts flax seed for each 1 part oil - so 1/2c oil = 1 1/2c gr flax seed) and I used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose. It bakes a little quicker due to the lack of oil and ends up being a heavier, more substantial bread. It is still quite yummy though, but without the guilt. My entire family gobbled it up (including toddler and pre-schooler) without noticing the "healthy" changes. Next time I might add a bit more pineapple than is called for to account for the lack of oil.
Another delicious zucchini bread! I made three different recipes this week and each one was wonderful. I had an opened can of pineapple chunks, so I chopped them up in place of the crushed pineapple. I baked them in 5 mini (6" x 3 1/2") loaves instead of two full size loaves. This makes a nice size loaf of bread for sharing. As good as this was as bread, we loved it toasted for breakfast the best.
For healthy muffins: I substituted applesauce for half of the oil and then cut the sugar in half to 3/4 cup (with the added applesauce and pineapple it is plenty sweet). Also I reduced the salt to 1/2 tsp. and only used 3 eggs. I added a half cup of walnuts to give it some crunch. I baked the muffins (it made 12 huge muffins) at 350 for 25-30 minutes. Sooo good!
Really moist and yummy! I followed some of the other reviews and used only 1 cup sugar and half oil half applesauce - just to cut some calories. It was still good and I'm sure it's good as written. I made one loaf and 12 muffins to share at work. It was a big hit. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
This is so good! I really enjoyed this and made extra loaves to put in the freezer. Thanks!
Followed suggestions of others and used 1/2 oil and apple sauce and bread was very moist. There were also suggestions of cutting back the sugar which I did by 1/2 and it was way too bland. If you like your zucchini bread to be sweet, definitely leave the sugar amount alone. Covered it with icing and it was much better
I agree with others in that this was a good moist bread and very easy to make. I also reduced the sugar to one cup and replaced 1/2 of the oil with applesauce. I was disappointed in that I could not even taste the pineapple in the recipe. I guess its main purpose is to lend moisture to the bread.
Great recipe. I made a few minor changes. I scaled back the oil and added pineapple juice, I dusted the pan with sugar instead of flour, and I used mini loaf pans so I could pull out a single loaf at a time from the freezer. This will definitely become our regular zucchini bread recipe.
This is a great recipe and you can make 2 breads at the same time which I love. One for now and one for later.
Too much baking powder, leaves a really bad aftertaste. I would NOT recommend this recipe.
I love this bread and I get so many compliments when I make it and requests for the recipe. I love to use the excess zucchini from my garden to make it then freeze it. It freezes wonderfully.
Awesome, really. However, I think this was lacking in both texture and a more pronounced pineapple flavor. I'm thinking a good handfull or two of walnuts and maybe a splash of pineapple juice (or just more pineapple) could do the trick just fine. Also, kudos to the folks who used applesauce in lieu of oil. GREAT idea! The bread is still quite moist. I also gave Splenda a shot in this recipe. Just a half a cup though, and had 1 cup of regular granulated sugar. Fantastic!
This recipe was ok but I was not wowed by it. I think it was a bit bland but I'm sure that a slight increase in the amount of spices would remedy that. I usually do not prefer a heavy spice so I know that it was a bit lacking. But the texture was wonderful and moist. A good way to use your zucchini.
Perfection! When trying out a new recipe, I try to make it exactly as written and make changes the next time. It's great as a breakfast bread (although for my kids, I think I'll use wheat flour and less sugar), or can be made as is for a snack of dessert bread...although as suggested a cinnamon and sugar dusting would be great. I'll be making this bread again tomorrow and using the recipe as listed since the bread is for friends and it's perfect as is...moist and full of flavor.
Made this 2 loaf bread recipe-the reviews from my husband was"you could sell this!"-very good recipe... I added chopped walnuts-about a cup.
MMMMMMMMMMM, SO GOOD!!!! This was very moist and just sweet enough. THANKS MICHELE!!!
This was the best version of zucchini bread I have ever made. It was moist and delicious. I made 4 batches ( i had LOTS of zukes!) and gave most of it away; everyone who tried it loved it. So, thank you for posting this recipe. Yummy!
loved it!
This was a great bread! I have never made zucchini bread before. This was moist and very tasty. The only thing I did different was spray the pans with pam and dust with sugar and cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg. It was awsome. I made a double batch and ended up with 3 nice size loafs. Thanks for the recipe!
Best zucchini bread I have ever had. So moist
I made the recipe exctly as shown and I thought the recipe lacked a lot of flavor. It might have been the lack of nuts that left this recipe bland.
This was my first time making Zucchini bread (or tasting it, for that matter!) It was great! I actually made it into muffins because I only have 1 loaf pan & muffins bake more quickly :). I kind of wish that the pineapple flavor was more noticeable, because I love pineapple. However, this bread was still delicious!
This was fantastic! My first time ever making any kind of bread and I was surprised at how simple it is :) I used mini loaf pans so it cut cooking time down by about 15 minutes. I used the unsweetened applesauce and cut the sugar down a bit and couldn't tell the difference. Will definitely make this again!!
I made a dozen large muffins with this recipe and was very happy with the results. I liked the flavor and the texture. I cut back the oil and I'll try the suggestion of substituting applesauce next time.
Great alternative to plain zucchini bread. The pineapple makes it very moist and adds just enough sweetness! I'll be keeping this recipe for next summer's fresh zucchini!
Very tasty, moist, and mildly sweet. The spices add a nice aroma and filled the whole house during baking. I used light olive oil instead of vegetable oil for better health. Don't forget to use a toothpick to test for doneness--if it comes out clean, it's ready.
Well all the people on my block loved this and it will be used alot more for family and friends !
This is a great recipe but I adjusted a little: I only had chunk pineapple so I saved the juice and crushed it in a processor. instead of the 1c oil I used 3/4c pineapple juice and 1/4 oil I used 1/2 c white and 1/2c brown sugar 3 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp salt, 2 tsp bak. powder and 1 tsp nutmeg added some nuts too
We love this recipe and have made it several times. What a great way to sneak some extra fruit and veggies into everyones muffins. This time I made muffins (40) with the following substitutions 3/4 cup white sugar and 3/4 cup brown sugar, 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour and 1 1/2 white flour, and 1/2 cup apple sauce and 1/2 cup oil.
delicious! I cut back a bit on the oil, but its still moist and sweet
Great recipe! I will definitely add this one to my usual zucchini bakeoff recipes. I baked two batches this weekend and wished I had more pineapple to make another batch. This recipe seemed to rise better than my usual zucchini bread recipes so it's definitely a keeper. Will probably add coconut next time as a previous reviewer suggested. That sounds yummy!
Too sweet for our taste, but I will try it again with less sugar and sub some whole wheat flour to make it healthie. Thanks for sharing.
AWESOME .. if you don't like this one you have done something wrong, try again. I used SPLENDA as recommended by another user and did the rest according to instructions. THANK YOU - a keeper
I made these as muffins and they were excellent. I added 3/4c walnuts and raisins. I'll make these again. It is another use for all the zuccini you get from the garden.
