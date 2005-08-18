Zucchini Pineapple Bread I

I altered this to my healthy-hippie version (higher fibre, lower fat, lower sugar), my changes: sugar decreased to 3/4C, substituted 1C oil with 1/2C of reserved pineapple juice and 1/2C unsweetened applesauce (I buy bulk snack packs at Costco for baking, they are 1/2C per portion and in this case I used the applesauce/peach flavoured one), increased to 3 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp nutmeg, my can of crushed pineapple was 19 oz, used all whole-wheat flour instead of white, decreased to 1/2 tsp salt, increased to 2 tsp baking powder. I also added 1/4C wheat bran to flour mixture and stirred in 1/2C sunflower seeds to final mixture. I cooked it at 340F for about 1h and 10 min because I like my loafs well-done (like the end pieces!) I immediately turn the loafs onto a wire rack and after 5 minutes I cut each loaf lengthwise once and a few times widthwise to create 6 - 8 squares. I separate these squares to express cool, then I wrap them each in cling-film and put them in a big freezer bag. When I make my lunches in the AM, I grab a pre-wrapped square from the freezer and it's defrosted by lunch. Also nice is crushed walnuts and unsweetened coconut. :D