Zucchini Pineapple Bread I

This recipe makes two fruity, moist loaves.

Recipe by Michele

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

  • In a large bowl, mix oil, eggs, vanilla, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Blend in pineapple and zucchini. Stir flour mixture into zucchini mixture. Pour batter into two greased and floured 9 x 5 inch loaf pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 219.1mg. Full Nutrition
