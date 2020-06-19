Baked Pineapple with Tapioca

I made this with a ham last week. What a great addition. Sweet and creamy! I was too crunched for time to make a jello mold so I looked for something that would take less time and found a keeper recipe!! This would be perfect with pork chops too!
This was very easy to make. I made it in a 9 inch pie dish which was too big so the pie came out like a pancake. I should have tried a small loaf pan. It also came out very moist - I think I should have cooked it longer. I'll make this again because it does have a very nice taste when warm. Might try it with some shredded coconut on top...
This was soooooo good and easy to pull together. It was kind of custardy. I made it with a roast lamb and it added just the right touch of sweetness. Thank you Kathy.
My family (husband 3 young kids and I) loved this side dish. They were skeptical at first but it was gone quick and they were asking me to make more. I will definitely make this recipe again especially nice with a pork roast.
This was just ok...but I made some changes to make it healthier...using fresh pineapple and more than the recipe called for and I took out the sugar and added a couple of packets of sweetener. I think I added extra cinnamon too. It was interesting. My nine-year old daughter liked it.
This dish is unusual. Probably would only make on a rare occasion but it was good. I would recommend making it in a smaller dish so it does not come out too thin.
I made this for Christmas dinner for a change from jello salad. It was just okay and didn't really get eaten. I doubled it so it would fit in a 9" pie plate. It was okay.
I think this recipe should get 3 1/2 stars. It wasn't good enough to go as high as 4 though so I only gave it 3. It was very sweet so next time I will reduce the sugar to 1/4 cup. It was a nice change of pace to the common side dish and I would recommend this.