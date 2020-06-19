Baked Pineapple with Tapioca

Rating: 4 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great side dish. It is especially good with pork or ham, but we have had it with many different meals!

By Kathy Bezemes Walstrom

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
4
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small baking dish, mix the pineapple with juice, sugar, cinnamon, eggs, and tapioca.

  • Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 35.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

BUSYGREEKMOM
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2004
I made this with a ham last week. What a great addition. Sweet and creamy! I was too crunched for time to make a jello mold so I looked for something that would take less time and found a keeper recipe!! This would be perfect with pork chops too! Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

DINNERMA
Rating: 3 stars
01/05/2006
This was very easy to make. I made it in a 9 inch pie dish which was too big so the pie came out like a pancake. I should have tried a small loaf pan. It also came out very moist - I think I should have cooked it longer. I'll make this again because it does have a very nice taste when warm. Might try it with some shredded coconut on top... Read More
Helpful
(12)
Reviews:
BEZEMES
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2004
This was soooooo good and easy to pull together. It was kind of custardy. I made it with a roast lamb and it added just the right touch of sweetness. Thank you Kathy. Read More
Helpful
(11)
KELLY425
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2007
My family (husband 3 young kids and I) loved this side dish. They were skeptical at first but it was gone quick and they were asking me to make more. I will definitely make this recipe again especially nice with a pork roast. Read More
Helpful
(6)
DawnT77
Rating: 3 stars
03/08/2007
This was just ok...but I made some changes to make it healthier...using fresh pineapple and more than the recipe called for and I took out the sugar and added a couple of packets of sweetener. I think I added extra cinnamon too. It was interesting. My nine-year old daughter liked it. Read More
Helpful
(4)
KMILAM
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2006
This dish is unusual. Probably would only make on a rare occasion but it was good. I would recommend making it in a smaller dish so it does not come out too thin. Read More
Helpful
(3)
willbake4shoes
Rating: 3 stars
01/05/2008
I made this for Christmas dinner for a change from jello salad. It was just okay and didn't really get eaten. I doubled it so it would fit in a 9" pie plate. It was okay. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Holly Rader
Rating: 3 stars
11/26/2006
I think this recipe should get 3 1/2 stars. It wasn't good enough to go as high as 4 though so I only gave it 3. It was very sweet so next time I will reduce the sugar to 1/4 cup. It was a nice change of pace to the common side dish and I would recommend this. Read More
Helpful
(2)
