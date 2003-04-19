Ezekiel Bread I

My wife asked for this bread for sandwiches. I decided I didn't want to mill the flours every time, so I started by milling 1 lb. wheat berries, 1 lb. spelt, 2C barley, 2C millet, and 1C green lentils. I combined these and set aside as "grain flour." Next I milled 1/2C each of the three beans, combined, and set aside as "bean flour." To make the bread, I measured out 2-1/2 cups of the grain flour and 6Tbls of the bean flour. This came to 1 lb. 2 oz. by weight. I added 1 lb. 6 oz. of bread flour (using all whole-grain will yield more of a brick than a loaf.) In a stand mixer, I then kneaded the flours with 2 packages "bread machine" yeast (much more reliable than active yeast), 1/2 C honey, the olive oil, the salt (2Tbls is not too much; 2tsp will result in a lifeless bread; if you are afraid of salt, just leave it out), and about 2-1/2C water at 105 degrees. This dough is not batter-like, but it is quite slack. When I bake bread, I use a long rise to develop flavor, so this may be a weekend bread for you. Let the dough rise three to four hours (it can also rise overnight in the refrigerator). Turn out on a floured board and divide. Knead briefly by hand. Put dough in oiled pans as directed. Let rise another two to four hours. This is as high as the loaves will get; they will deflate slightly when transferred to the oven, and there is no oven spring. My wife got just the sandwich bread she wanted.