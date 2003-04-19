Ezekiel Bread I
This is the bread that Ezekiel lived off of while he was in the desert for two years. It is supposed to be nutritionally complete. The recipe calls for grinding your own flour from a variety of grains and dried beans.
Very good! It was easy to make and went fast! It is a little crumbly though, just don't try to slice it until it is cool. Don't be intimidated by the whole 'grinding your own flour' thing, you can easily do it in a blender, just use small amounts. Everything you need can be found in a health food store. Have fun!Read More
I was researching Ezekiel bread and thought that I would make this recipe if it were like the product in my health food store. The thing I noticed is that this recipe does not call for soaking (sprouting) the grains. What makes Ezekiel bread complete nutritionally is the fact that the grains are not ground until they have the starches broken down through soaking. They are then ground. The soaking releases enzymes that makes the amino acids we need in our diet. The phytic acid in beans, grains, nuts and seeds keeps absorption of minerals at bay. Soaking these foods before cooking diminishes the phytic acid and allows us to absorb those necessary minerals. I'll make the recipe but I will be soaking those grains first!Read More
the recipe is just like what I pay $4.89 loaf int eh health store I figure-by the time I buy all the ingredients-electricity for the oven my time--I will keep buying the already made loaf
Very good bread.I soak the wheat berries first,cover with water,(2 days),change water once a day,then drain,and grind.Barley and beans I soak overnight then drain and grind.Millet and lentils I leave dry.Sometimes I decrease the water amount by half cup just depends on how the dough feels.I use chickpeas instead of beans too.You can even let the beans and wheat sprout then grind.I find you get the same benefits but no gas.
Yes, this bread is nutritionally complete. If you are interested in making things like this, you probably would like to read the book, "What Would Jesus Eat?" by Dr. Don Colbert. You can get it at Christian bookstores. Also, you can buy this bread already made from health food stores.
This bread is filling! I keep it wrapped and refrigerated. I have one slice for breakfast every morning and it lasts about 2 weeks. This is a great diet meal for the money. It also makes a great french toast! I ran out of honey last time and substituted a small portion of molasses. It gave a robust flavor, but didn't rise as much as I thought it should.
This is very hearty bread. Must be treated like a sweet bread, in that it holds together better if put in a plastic wrap and then used the next day. Very filling. Pleasant texture. I keep mine in the frig. Warms nicely in a toaster oven.
I used only 2 tsp of salt and this bread came out wonderful. My husband and I own a store where we have all the ingredients at hand - and homemade is so much better than store bought. My children enjoyed helping put the ingredients together too. The bread was crumbly when very warm but even better the next day -- all 8 of my children asked to have it for breakfast.
Very yummy bread, but also very gas producing due to the bean content.
This bread is awesome!! I mix all the grains together and grind them in my cuisinart blender. You can only do 1/2 cup at a time or it overheats the blender. If the blender starts to get hot I let it rest a while. I also put 1/2 to 3/4 cup in the cuisinart food processor. It takes a lot longer to grind to a coarse meal in the food processor. In food processor it takes maybe 5 min or more, in the blender a few minutes. So part of your day is spent grinding flour and making alot of noise. After that the recipe is so easy. I've made it with 1/2 the called for honey with good results. I always make one loaf with raisins swirled in and cinnamon sprinkled on top, and one with sesame and pumpkin seeds on top. Let them cool completely and keep in the fridge before slicing. I have done this and wrapped slices in plastic wrap for freezer. It freezes very well. You can also substitue other grains if your low on one. One time I used part buckwheat groats. So wholesome and delicious. Thanks to the reviewer who originally gave the blender tip. It would never have occurred to me to try grinding grains in a blender. Grain mills are too expensive for me right now. Great recipe!
A good, hearty, nutritious bread, all ingredients available at the Whole Foods across the street from my house - but WAY too sweet for my liking. Next time I'll experiment with cutting the honey back to maybe 1/4 cup, and cutting the salt back so hopefully it'll still rise properly.
This bread was tasty. The only problem I had with it was that it didnt stay together very well.
This was VERY Good. My 2 year old really likes it. My sister texed me to say "That was the BEST Bread I have ever eaten!!" My only thing was it raised too high and overflowed the pan so I will put it in 3 pans next time. Maybe 2 regular and one or two mini loaf pans. It didn't have enough time to obsorbe the liquid. Will make it again.
I use the flour from this recipe to make the BEST WAFFLES. My 12yo son and his friends gobbled these up!! Omitted yeast and made with baking soda, baking powder, salt, eggs, oil, and buttermilk.
I think I would add a couple of beaten eggs to the mix to give it even more protein and make it hold together better. If you're worried about cholesterol, just use egg whites.
I love Ezekiel bread...however this was a bit sweet and I did not even put in the full cup of honey. Since this is cooked, I think I'll substitute blackstrap molasses in my next attempt since my raw honey is prized and I hate to spoil it's enzyme power by heating it over 117 degrees! I could not get the loaves out of the pan without wrecking them. I greased very well. Next time I'll definitely use some parchment paper but the recipe needs to include the rest of the story. Slicing after a day would be helpful to include, as others mentioned. Tasted great and ingredients are great, too. I buy yeast in bulk so 2 tsp. = 1 pkg. yeast, or 4 tsp. for the entire recipe. I've used a recipe for steel-cut oats bread and in that you boil water and put it, salt, blackstrap molasses, butter and steel cut oats in a bowl and let them sit before continuing by adding yeast, water, flour, etc. this may help with the hard bits in this bread.
THIS BREAD MAKES FABOULOUS CROUTONS! I WAS TIRED OF EATING IT ON IT'S OWN. I CUBED IT UP, ADDED A LITTLE OLIVE OIL, SALT AND PEPPER AND BAKED AT 3OO FOR ABOUT 10-15 MIN. IT IS AWESOME!
My kids even loved making this bread!
Perfect! No problems with rising too much or sticking to the loaf pans. Since I live by the rule "cooking is an art; baking is a science", I measure very carefully for baking. I also use non-stick loaf pans lightly sprayed with Pam. I've made this bread several times in the past few weeks, and I love it! I switched the 1 cup honey for 1/2 cup of molasses and 1/2 cup of organic blue agave, which works well. I've made it in the bread machine and in the oven. Not too much difference. I think the bread machine version has a little more stability. I'm also going to try adding dried cranberries or raisins to make a sweet bread next time. Right now I enjoy it in the morning, lightly toasted with butter. For those who like a hearty, grainy bread, this is a good choice.
Ezekiel 4;9 bread is made with sprouted grain. Which is healthier for you, low glycemic, high fiber and more vitamins. But this is an ok quick alternative.
I added pecans and cranberries, really good taste. I will use 1/2 the salt next time and will bake 1hr 10 min at 3:50 then leave in pans to cool for about an hour. I think Ezekiel would have added the cranberries but didn't know where to find them.
This bread was very good.....AFTER I had to doctor the recipe up....big time!! I don't know where I went wrong and I am positive I followed the recipe to the letter, but when it was time to pour the "batter" into the prepared loaf pans I knew there was NO WAY this was going to turn in to bread Ezekiel or otherwise. It was just this WATERY mixture. I ended up adding tons of add'l flours....every kind I had....add'l spelt, whole wheat, sun flower.....anything I had. It ended up moist and dense, but this recipe didn't work for me. 4 cups of water? After I did my hocus-pocus I reviewed the recipe and realize that 5 1/2 c of liquid is WAY HIGH for the amount of dry ingredients.... I don't want to toss this recipe as it is healthy, but HELP!!!!
This bread is delicious. I did change some things, I used 1 T salt instead of 2. I didn't have any millet so I used quinoa instead. Added flax seed and raw sunflower seed to the batter and sprinkled some oat flakes on top of loaves. I worried about all the grains and beans being ground into flour but it work very well in my blender. It is heavy duty high speed so I don't know if it would have ground that well in my food processor. I think it would be good with cinnamon and raisins also. Will make this bread often.
I have made this bread twice. The first time I just added enough white flour until I got bread consistency. It was great a bit too sweet. The second time I reduced the water to 3 cups, used 7.5 cups of ezekiel mix ( I buy all the grains mixed and grind them) 1 cup white flour and only 1/2 cup honey. I also add 2 tbsp vital wheat gluten to make a smooth bread.
The bread is ok. It wasn't meant to be a reward but to symbolize the Lord's dissatisfaction with the people of Israel.
Awesome, very healthy, slow burning carb for diabetics.
Good recipe but it should read 2 TEASPOONS of salt not tablespoons
My wife asked for this bread for sandwiches. I decided I didn't want to mill the flours every time, so I started by milling 1 lb. wheat berries, 1 lb. spelt, 2C barley, 2C millet, and 1C green lentils. I combined these and set aside as "grain flour." Next I milled 1/2C each of the three beans, combined, and set aside as "bean flour." To make the bread, I measured out 2-1/2 cups of the grain flour and 6Tbls of the bean flour. This came to 1 lb. 2 oz. by weight. I added 1 lb. 6 oz. of bread flour (using all whole-grain will yield more of a brick than a loaf.) In a stand mixer, I then kneaded the flours with 2 packages "bread machine" yeast (much more reliable than active yeast), 1/2 C honey, the olive oil, the salt (2Tbls is not too much; 2tsp will result in a lifeless bread; if you are afraid of salt, just leave it out), and about 2-1/2C water at 105 degrees. This dough is not batter-like, but it is quite slack. When I bake bread, I use a long rise to develop flavor, so this may be a weekend bread for you. Let the dough rise three to four hours (it can also rise overnight in the refrigerator). Turn out on a floured board and divide. Knead briefly by hand. Put dough in oiled pans as directed. Let rise another two to four hours. This is as high as the loaves will get; they will deflate slightly when transferred to the oven, and there is no oven spring. My wife got just the sandwich bread she wanted.
Except we just use 2 teaspoons of salt, and we use sea salt. We got our recipe out of Bread Beckers cook book.
This bread is really yummy - and that fact that it is so nutritious makes it even better! I grounddry ingredients in small batches with a blender, and instead of mixing by hand, I put it all back in the blender on low speed for about 5 minutes instead of 10. This tastes really good warm with some margarine and jam.
The reason I give this bread a three our if five stars is because of the inability of my food processor to finely grind the wheat berries. If you have a flour mill this would probably be great but without it the bread is just full of wheat berries and the consistency is crumbly due to the lower gluten content. Note: when looking for wheat berries for breads look for hard not soft because the gluten content is higher, insuring a nicer bread. Also when grinding the flour the finer it is the more elasticity it will have allowing you to have a cutable loaf. The flavor was good and had a slight sweetness. I covered the tope of mine with honey and sunflower seeds and it added a nice sweet and nutty touch.
I don't have a flour mill and used my spice grinder to break down the grains and beans. The recipe should have the yield a flour mill will give because what I have is like a soup I am gradually adding more spelt and some barley flakes to try to salvage the work I have done
terrific recipe! I would like to add that the amount of salt is just right (in contrast to the previous comment) and not a mistake! The bread is delicious!
Great recipe,works well the amount of ingrediants actually made 21\2 loaves.
I was excited to make this bread and followed the recipe exactly. Not sure what went wrong, but after over an hour in the oven, it still wasn't cooked through. When the top began to burn I finally took the loaves out and switched them to racks to cool. Both loaves were nearly uncooked in entirety and collapsed upon removal from the pans.
The bread came out looking nothing like the picture. It sunk in the middle and tho tasty, was so crumbly it could hardly be cut. I wish there was a recipe out there that created the same texture as the Ezekiel bread you can buy in the store. This loaf would be impossible to use for sandwiches, and each slice is only about 3" high in the middle. I'm very disappointed after spending the money and time on it!!
Excellent! Tastes fantastic and filling with honey and butter.
Recipe was simple to follow and I had all the ingredients already on hand. However, it was alright, just a little too dry for my taste. Probably will make again, but it won't be soon. About to try the Ezekiel bread to see which, if either, I prefer. .
I really enjoyed this bread! I used Bulgar grain instead of barley because of allergy issues. Grind them up in my Oster blender for a minute or so, 1/2 cup or so at a time. Sift it, and grind the bigger pieces. About 1/2 hours, but it got me really into the process. It IS a much more liquid dough, but that is okay, it is a little elastic but pour into the bread pans. I used the full cup of honey, because the dough had a very "dry" grainy taste, and I only used 2 TEASPOONS of salt. Wonderful after 2 minutes, but does get more solid the next day. Add a little marmalade, butter or honey, and you have an awesome meal. HEAVY! It feels like a fruitcake, but tastes like a slightly sweet, savory grain. Enjoy!
love the bread will make again. Also will add cranberries and walnut for something different
Didn't have all three types of beans so just used one and it still tasted great to me.
added ground flax, deleted oil, but added applesauce
Way to much honey for me. Maybe a half cup. Family just looked at it. Lol
This bread has become our favorite. I grind and bake it every two weeks. I keep the fresh small loaves in the freezer until we finish the previous loaf, and it is absolutely perfect. I don't just like this bread. It is the BEST bread that I have ever eaten. I had to order large amounts of the grains so they would always be available for my new protein rich and very healthy bread of choice.
It seems like it makes 3 loves but trust me put it in 2 pans as specified by the recipe
Ok, I have major suggestions after making this no less than 30 times. I cut up Amazon silicon pads To fit into my bread pan for easy release! Worth it. Reduce yeast to 1 package (2.25 teaspoons) only 1/2 cup of honey. Proof the yeast with the warm liquids for at least 7-10 minutes. Mix dry ingredients and ONLY 2 teaspoons of salt! Don’t need to mix too crazy. Maybe 3 minutes. Let sit (covered with a towel) for 1 to 1.25 hours in a warm place. Just until it nearly hits the top. Place in preheated over for 45-47 minutes . Do not open the over door! Let cool and cut into slices. Freeze and pop into toaster when wanted. Note that microwave zaps some of the nutritional value! Enjoy
really good
Came out great! I followed previous posted tips. Decreased honey to 1/4 cup. Corrected salt to 2 teaspoons. Soaked the wheat berries for 2 days. Next time I will decrease the water to 3 and a half cups. Definitely a labour of love but worth it!
