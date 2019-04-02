Pork Steaks

Rating: 4.57 stars
698 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 498
  • 4 star values: 139
  • 3 star values: 34
  • 2 star values: 15
  • 1 star values: 12

My mom came up with this recipe when I was a child. It is the ONLY way I will eat green onions.

By BABYLOVE1222

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a skillet, and mix in the soy sauce. Saute the green onions and garlic until lightly browned.

  • Place the pork steaks in the skillet, cover, and cook 8 to 10 minutes on each side, Remove cover, and continue cooking 10 minutes, or to an internal temperature of 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 118mg; sodium 719.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (714)

SOLOMONAJ
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2007
I absolutely loved this recipe! The only thing I did differently was to dredge the pork steaks in seasoned flour before I put them in with the garlic and butter. It gives the steaks a nice silky texture and thickens the butter just a tiny bit. I didn't have green onions so I used 1/2 large sweet onion and it was wonderful! The pork steaks had a delicious flavor and they were so tender! I will definitely use this recipe again - it's easy and quick to prepare after a day of work. THANKS!!
(655)

Gay Barkley
Rating: 3 stars
11/24/2008
I put a twist on this,recipe. I used Ken's Lite Italian dressing.Marinated for 30 mins. Mean ~while, I cut up carrots,yellow & white potatoes & celery. Put in a roasting pan.Drizzled Olive oil over the vegetables. Then baked at 375 degrees in the oven.After 1 hour, turn the meat over then bake for a half hour more. Took cover off for the last 5 min. to brown the meat more. Tender & juicy. My husband loved it.
(62)
SOLOMONAJ
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2007
I absolutely loved this recipe! The only thing I did differently was to dredge the pork steaks in seasoned flour before I put them in with the garlic and butter. It gives the steaks a nice silky texture and thickens the butter just a tiny bit. I didn't have green onions so I used 1/2 large sweet onion and it was wonderful! The pork steaks had a delicious flavor and they were so tender! I will definitely use this recipe again - it's easy and quick to prepare after a day of work. THANKS!! Read More
(655)
Pete
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2007
tonite i found myself in a bit of a hurry to come up with something to with the wife's mashed potatoes and came across this recipe. i did modify it as such: subst. 2 small/med vidalia onions for the green onions, added a dash of worcestershire to the soy, pressed in 4 cloves of garlic instead of 2, and used 4 steaks instead of 6. quite simply it was phenomenal. next time we make this the plan is to use the pan leftovers to make gravy for the mashed potatoes. i can't recommend this recipe enough, especially with skin-on mashed potatoes!
(556)
Melissa
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2007
I've made this twice, once with pork steaks and once with pork loin chops and both times it was great! I did use more soy sauce than the recipe calls for. The sauce was great over rice and I'm using the leftovers to make pork fried rice.
(293)
autumnbreeze
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2011
This was delicious! I also added a dash of Worcestershire and used regular onions instead of green. Perfect! NASCARBABY, you made a COMPLETELY different recipe and then gave this one 3 stars. How is that acceptable? I see this a lot, actually. It's one thing to tweak the recipe, but to do things that change it completely? Ridiculous. Just because you used the same meat, doesn't mean you have the right to rate this recipe.
(284)
Janie Hubshman-Edinger
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2011
Great easy tasty perfect dish! As for "NASCARbaby" review 3stars they created their OWN recipe here and reviewed it not the given recipe I think it should not be included in the reviews!
(122)
MOMMYSALAMI
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2004
5 Plus stars for ease and deliciousity. I didn't have green onions, and I only had 3 loin chops, bone in. Otherwise, followed the recipe. I cooked each side, covered, for about 8 minutes (maybe less) on medium low, and they were done. Very good and fast.
(83)
Vanessa
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2004
I used regular onion and it was really good!
(80)
Jeremy's Personal Chef
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2007
This is the first time I've even made pork and your recipe is fantastic! I dredged the steaks in flour first like another reviewer suggested. They were very tender. I loved the combination of flavors! My husband shares my taste for this recipe as well.:-)
(74)
Gay Barkley
Rating: 3 stars
11/23/2008
I put a twist on this,recipe. I used Ken's Lite Italian dressing.Marinated for 30 mins. Mean ~while, I cut up carrots,yellow & white potatoes & celery. Put in a roasting pan.Drizzled Olive oil over the vegetables. Then baked at 375 degrees in the oven.After 1 hour, turn the meat over then bake for a half hour more. Took cover off for the last 5 min. to brown the meat more. Tender & juicy. My husband loved it. Read More
(62)
