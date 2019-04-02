1 of 714

Rating: 5 stars I absolutely loved this recipe! The only thing I did differently was to dredge the pork steaks in seasoned flour before I put them in with the garlic and butter. It gives the steaks a nice silky texture and thickens the butter just a tiny bit. I didn't have green onions so I used 1/2 large sweet onion and it was wonderful! The pork steaks had a delicious flavor and they were so tender! I will definitely use this recipe again - it's easy and quick to prepare after a day of work. THANKS!! Helpful (655)

Rating: 5 stars tonite i found myself in a bit of a hurry to come up with something to with the wife's mashed potatoes and came across this recipe. i did modify it as such: subst. 2 small/med vidalia onions for the green onions, added a dash of worcestershire to the soy, pressed in 4 cloves of garlic instead of 2, and used 4 steaks instead of 6. quite simply it was phenomenal. next time we make this the plan is to use the pan leftovers to make gravy for the mashed potatoes. i can't recommend this recipe enough, especially with skin-on mashed potatoes! Helpful (556)

Rating: 5 stars I've made this twice, once with pork steaks and once with pork loin chops and both times it was great! I did use more soy sauce than the recipe calls for. The sauce was great over rice and I'm using the leftovers to make pork fried rice. Helpful (293)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! I also added a dash of Worcestershire and used regular onions instead of green. Perfect! NASCARBABY, you made a COMPLETELY different recipe and then gave this one 3 stars. How is that acceptable? I see this a lot, actually. It's one thing to tweak the recipe, but to do things that change it completely? Ridiculous. Just because you used the same meat, doesn't mean you have the right to rate this recipe. Helpful (284)

Rating: 5 stars Great easy tasty perfect dish! As for "NASCARbaby" review 3stars they created their OWN recipe here and reviewed it not the given recipe I think it should not be included in the reviews! Helpful (122)

Rating: 5 stars 5 Plus stars for ease and deliciousity. I didn't have green onions, and I only had 3 loin chops, bone in. Otherwise, followed the recipe. I cooked each side, covered, for about 8 minutes (maybe less) on medium low, and they were done. Very good and fast. Helpful (83)

Rating: 5 stars I used regular onion and it was really good! Helpful (80)

Rating: 5 stars This is the first time I've even made pork and your recipe is fantastic! I dredged the steaks in flour first like another reviewer suggested. They were very tender. I loved the combination of flavors! My husband shares my taste for this recipe as well.:-) Helpful (74)