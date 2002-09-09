Best Ever Cinnamon Buns
Best Ever!
Best Ever!
A fantastic cinnamon roll recipe that my Husband asks me to make again and again so he can take it to work for his coworkers. I get about 24 large rolls from this yield. The dough looks a little sticky at first, but if you keep a healthy amount of flour close and keep adding as needed through the 5 minute knead, it firms up beautifully. Another reviewer suggested the cream cheese frosting, and I won't ice them with anything else...it really makes them bakery quality. To repeat the posted frosting recipe, it's : 1/2 cup butter, softened 8 ounces cream cheese 4 cups confectioners' sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract Directions 1 Beat softened butter and cream cheese until well blended. 2 Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until creamy. Makes 2 Cups.Read More
TERRIBLE!!!!!!!!!! Tastes like cake....This recipe sucks!!Read More
A fantastic cinnamon roll recipe that my Husband asks me to make again and again so he can take it to work for his coworkers. I get about 24 large rolls from this yield. The dough looks a little sticky at first, but if you keep a healthy amount of flour close and keep adding as needed through the 5 minute knead, it firms up beautifully. Another reviewer suggested the cream cheese frosting, and I won't ice them with anything else...it really makes them bakery quality. To repeat the posted frosting recipe, it's : 1/2 cup butter, softened 8 ounces cream cheese 4 cups confectioners' sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract Directions 1 Beat softened butter and cream cheese until well blended. 2 Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until creamy. Makes 2 Cups.
Heavenly! These rise very slowly in the refrigerator, so you can make them say, in the afternoon, put a pan in the fridge, and bake them the next morning. I'm so happy not to have to slave away in the kitchen at 10:00 the night before!
I made this for Christmas Breakfast, and it was a real hit with the family - light and fluffy, even 3 days later! The author just needs to adjust the amount of suggested flour! (or reduce the amount of water), depending on the quantity of rolls you want. Instead of the 6 c., add 9 c all-purpose flour, and 1 c. more to your desired consistency. The important thing to remember, is NOT to add additional flour after the first rise (dough should be slightly sticky for the light and fluffy part), as flour added in later doesn't mix in well and the result is dry and 'floury'. Also to knead and even 'throw' the dough down on the counter repeatedy, until dough is elastic. Dough took 2 hours to rise, so there is no way it can rise double in 45 minutes. A final recommendation is to bake the rolls only 20 minutes! and anything further creates a dried out pastry that won't be light and fluffy.
These are great!I made them in afternoon, refrigerated overnight and made these excellent cinnamon rolls in morning.
These cinnamon buns were awesome. It made a lot more, It made 45 huge cinnamon buns. I opted to make the cream cheese icing as suggested and they were better than Cinnabons. Actually we are having a Christmas Shop at church next week and I've been asked to make these to sell !!!! Great job and thank you for sharing !!!!
Family told me this was a "grand slam". Can't do better than that. One adjustment. Don't know how these could be made with only 2 Tbsp. sugar in the filling. I used lots (about 1 cup) of brown sugar, mixed in the cinnamon and then followed the directions. Superb. The cake mix is the secret ingredient.
Wow! Highly recommended. Easy and very tasty. I used equal parts of brown and white sugar, also doubled the amount recommemded, to make them super sticky!
I made these buns on a Saturday morning for the kids brunch. I made the mistake of running out to the store while they were cooling......they must have been good, cause the kids and friends gobbled them all up!
Ok everyone has pretty much said that this recipe needs a LOT more flour than listed. I just wanted to say that with a lot more sugar and cinnamon and raisins* (I soak my raisins in eggs and a t. of vanilla to moisten them) They cut better with the floss or string. AND most importantly they come out MUCH MUCH better if you put them into greased (spray) cupcake pans without liners. This helps them come out in perfect circles and they are still moist on the inside and golden brown on the outside.
I have made cinnamon rolls for years and this is the best I have found. My friends love it and have me make them offten.
This recipe is wonderful! My husband says he'll never eat another "Cinnabon" again after having these, his new all time fav. I used the dough recipe but doubled the carmel recipe from Kathy Newell's as the topping and the bottem. I brought it to a piano recital and got rave reviews. Delicious! Thank you!
These were/are absolutely delicious!! I had a hard time understanding,after eating one of these, how the negative reviewers came to there conclusions? The only thing I can honestly come up with is A)The directions were not followed carefully B)Yeast used had expired or C)Way to much flour which toughened it and made it dense. Otherwise this recipe is a "cinnamon bun fans" best friend! I was shocked at how eas this recipe was actually! After many attempts with other recipes this one has shined through for me. Adding that extra cup of flour was necessary and a bit more cinnamon as well-That is the only reason I gave the recipe 4 stars, for the in-accuracy of measurements. To all reading reviews for this recipe, be patient and follow carefully the advice within the reviews and your "Buns" will be a success!!!
These ARE the best ever... And, in my first attempt at actually using homemade dough (versus premade or cresent rolls), I appreciate the clarity of the directions. Being very careful to follow them exactly as written, as far as the dough preparation goes, I have never had a mistake in the 5 times I have made them in the past few months. (I have sent them with my husband for his two "golf weekends" and to work a few times...my popularity has increased!) THE ONLY change I make is to boil 1/2 c margarine, 3/4 cup brown sugar and 2 teaspoons of cinnamon to make a caramel mixture to cover the bottom of the pan before adding the rolls. AWESOME! Thanks for boosting my confidence with yeast!!!
This is for sure the best recipe. It was so fun to make and they turned out perfectly! Thanks for this recipe!
TERRIBLE!!!!!!!!!! Tastes like cake....This recipe sucks!!
This was not a huge success in my house. We found the yellow cake mix gave the rolls a rather artificial taste. However the icing did "save" these a bit.
These were really good. Everyone was so impressed to see homemade cinnamon buns, but they really weren't hard at all. I rolled them and cut them and then froze them right in the pan. Later I took them out, let them thaw and double in size and then baked. They turned out perfect.
I used butter for the oil, milk for the water, brown sugar for the white in the filling and doubled the cinnamon in the filling. I halved this recipe, made 15 buns in 3 9" round pans. Delicious buns and very easy, no problems with rolling out dough.
Simply delicious! I just made these for Christmas Brunch and they were a huge hit! They are very easy to make but you do have to plan the time for them to rise. It is well worth it!
Nice texture and flavour. But needed a lot of extra flour to work the dough. I halved the recipe, made 18 medium rolls. Freezed half and baked the other half. Would increase cinnamon in future.
I first tried this recipe using a yellow cake mix and the recommended amount of oil and the results were so so. Next time I used a golden cake mix and increased the amount of oil, and the results were spectacular! Good recipe.
This is a great recipe but it leaves a little lacking in the frosting department. It wasn't as hard as I thought it would be and they turned out great!
These are very, very good. Don't let the bad reviews keep you from giving these a try. I used bread flour and 1/2 cup less water. Also used a white cake mix (only kind in my panty), a bit more filling and these were really light, big & fluffy. They were gobbled up fast. Thank you!
I scaled this recipe by 1/2 and it came out great. I made the rolls on Christmas Eve, let them rise overnight, and baked them on Christmas morning. They came out perfectly - tasted just like ones you buy at the bakery. I've tried other cinnamon roll recipes before and never have been completely satisfied. I will definitely use this one again. Thanks re!
Sorry, I was really disappointed with this recipe. I was looking forward to homemade cinnamon rolls. Neither my husband nor I enjoyed the flavor or texture of the rolls.
My first ever cinnamon rolls and everybody loved them! I needed some extra flour because the dough was very sticky at first but I will definitely make these again. Also the dough freezes really well!
Overated? No way! These buns taste great, they are easy to make, and my whole family enjoyed them. Be sure to use a good quality mix. I made mine the night before and chilled them. In the morning I let them sit out and rise as usual, and they were absolutely perfect!
I don't like giving recipes a negative rating, but this one made the "don't make again" list. The dough was extremely sticky. I couldn't even work with it. I put the dough in my Kitchen Aid with the dough hook just to be able to work it. I had to keep adding flour just to be able to pick it up. But I went ahead with the recipe any way. I wanted to call it quits when it came time to roll it out. Some how I rolled the dough up and baked them. They baked fine, but the buns had no taste. I guess because of all the flour I used. They were very dry and bland. I'm sorry, but I will not be making these again!!!
These are good but not what I expected. They are yummy if you just want a cinn. bunn but not for a cinnamon roll.
This really is the best cinnamon buns i've ever had .....like the ones you'd get at the mall. The dough is sooooo easy I think it is fail proof. you should really try it . I've become famous for it in my family !!!!!! k.tabor
Very very tasty but not so easy to make!
These are "the best ever". You'll never want to use another recipe again!! I have made them many times and give one of the pans away to friends and family. People actually request I make them again----and soon!! Be certain to have extra flour on hand when you are kneading the dough. This dough can be rather sticky.
these buns definitely arn't the best. they don't taste all that great, and check your buns often, or you'll end up running to the kitchen to find that they are black and they've only been cooking for 15 mins.
Delicious. I made the dough and cut the rolls last night, covered them, and refrigerated til this morning. I took them out an hour before baking and let them come to room temperature. They rose in the oven beautifully, with a light and fluffy texture. I did make a couple of changes; I substituted melted butter for the oil and I used half water and half milk for the liquid and added 1 tsp vanilla to the dough before adding the flour. Thanks to the other reviewers who noted that more flour was needed--I ended up having to add another 2 cups. My whole family loved these buns, however. These are the permanent recipe for cinnamon buns at my house from now on. So much better than the ones that taste like bread with cinnamon. The cake mix is a wonderful addition. Thanks for the fantastic recipe.
This was great and I had plenty to share!
Great recipe, anyone can make it.
This is a great recipe, it makes a lot of buns. I love the flavor. It is a great hit with my family and friends. Every time I make cinnamon buns this is the recipe I use.
Best-ever cinnamon rolls! Loved them! I got rave reviews from friends and family. I had to add 1 extra cup of flour to the recipe. They had to cook longer than recipe required.
These are the best cinnamon buns ever to make from home. 1st time I made them, I discovered it was way more than our 2-person house could eat so I sent my husband to work with some. His co-workers thought I was amazing and asked when I could make them again. I used extra sugar and cinnamon. Probably, 1/2 c. sugar and 6 TBSP cinnamon. Really, i eyed it to to just smother a thick coating over the dough before rolling. I wanted it to turn out like Cinnabon's Rolls... and did they ever! The key was loads of cinnamon and sugar. Don't be afraid. The more, the merrier. It's very forgiving. This is supposed to be a sweet treat :)
These turned out big, fluffy and fabulous! I knew the recipe was a winner when I took the first pan out to the neighborhood kids playing in the yard and it was empty in 30 seconds. They're my most honest food critics and they loved it. I sprinkled about 1/4 cup of cinnamon chips along with the sugar and cinnamon. Next time, I'm gonna add a few pecans and some brown sugar and a bit more cinnamon. This is a great recipe!
This recipe was horrible. I do not recommend this recipe to anyone.
My kid like them BIG!
This wa my first time making cinnamon rolls and I was reaaly surprised when they turned out so well! They were so soft and moist! It only took a couple hours to make and they are so worh it! Everyone loved it! They were like the Cinnabon ones only with a different topping. :-)
It's OK. I think is makes much more than 2 dozen, because my rolls were HUGE and didn't get all the way done in 35 minutes. Good taste, though - I will try again and make more. I don't think I got the best taste out of the because they were still doughy. Coworkers ate them anyway, but they eat anything...
I love these rolls! I had made them twice and they turn out so light and not to sweet. I put a cream cheese glaze on mine and they are sinful!
I really liked how moist ,but not gooey these cinnamon buns turned out. They had a wonderfull flavor and froze very well from the dough form.
A little time consuming for me to prepare. It may have been because it was my first adventure with yeast & kneading. However, got rave reviews from kids and neighbours who tried them. Will make again!
This recipe is really the "best ever". They turned out light and fluffy just like the ones that you can get in the mall. Just the recipe that I was looking for. I have made them twice now once with cream cheese and once with the glaze and they were GREAT!! I highly reccommend this recipe to anyone!!
This was great. My family says it is a real "keeper"
This was the nicest yeast dough I have ever seen, you could do a lot of different stuff just with the dough, but I made two pans of it makes a lot. They were THE BEST EVER!! They take some time but well worth it.
I really liked this recipe I had to add more flower than called for, but over all a good recipe I made them 3 times now.
Great recipe- best described as tasting like Cinnabon's cinnamon rolls. Very soft rolls- tasted great even the next day when re-heated- a lot of yeast doughs harden up the next day- not these!! I topped half of the rolls with cream cheese icing and the other half I made into sticky buns.
This is a great recipe just as it is -- BUT -- if you want to make the sticky buns extra gooey -- try this. Use a small box of Cook and Serve Butterscotch pudding mix (be sure it is not the instant but the cooked kind). Sprinkle half the package on each of the two pieces of dough. I cut the sugar in half and add a little brown sugar instead -- just eyeballed it by sprinkling it on. I also added chopped pecans - I used lots as I really like them.
These cinnamon buns where so good. They taste great!
They were disgusting. My family hated them
Wonderful recipe. Very tender rolls. After shaping into cinnamon rolls I froze them on a cookie sheet and then stored them in a freezer bag to use as I needed. Freezes great!!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I did use a brown sugar instead of white and also changed the glaze to a brown sugar and butter glaze and they were very caramely!! A big hit at my house :)
It goes with name indeed. It's so big, soft & fluffy. In a few minutes I take out from the oven the whole tray was gone! Sure a keeper.
I used the cream cheese frosting instead of the sticky bun frosting and they turned out great. It was my first time working with dough that needed yeast, kneading etc. I was a little concerned with letting the dough rise, because I felt it didn't rise enough or like it was suppose to, but regardless they turned out great! I made them for work and everyone loved them.I did smash up some pecans and placed them into the rolls along with the cinnamon. Great recipe!
These taste very good. I used a cream cheese frosting instead. The next day I popped on in the microwave to warm it up, then spread the cream cheese frosting on top, and it was so yummy! This is the cream cheese frosting I used. I found it somewhere on this website. 1/2 cup butter, softened 8 ounces cream cheese 4 cups confectioners' sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract Directions 1 Beat softened butter and cream cheese until well blended. 2 Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until creamy. Makes 2 Cups.
EVERYONE IN MY FAMILY LOVED THESE ROLLS, WILL MAKE THEM AGAIN IN A HEART BEAT. WILL ADD MORE CINNAMON AND SUGAR NEXT TIME.....TO MAKE THEM REALLY MESSY TO EAT.....
Best Ever! For months I hesitated writing a review since I use the recipe to make rolls, not buns. Recipe is made every four to eight weeks to freeze for future use (they don't last long in our household). Having bought a package of factory-made cinnamon rolls with layers that peeled away, I was intrigued to make them. After watching allrecipes' video on making cinnamon rolls, I chose to use this recipe. Within six months, I perfected the method I needed. The last batch yielded 10 dozen rolls. Needs no sugar coating. I separate dough into four balls, not two. Each ball is rolled out approximately 3/8- to 1/2-inch thick. To create layers that peel off, spread more soft butter on top of dough (I use about 1/3 to 1/2 stick). Using a sifter, I evenly spread a layer of cinnamon/sugars/pinch of nutmeg on the butter then hand-sprinkle finely-chopped nuts on top of that. Using a dull knife, I cut the rolled out dough in half and roll individually. This allows me to roll the dough tightly making it as small as possible (remember, dough will rise before baking). Again using a dull knife, I cut 1/2-inch thick pieces along the entire length of the log. With a metal spatula, I carefully move then lay each piece flat on a cookie sheet to rise. Recipe bakes as directed.
This recipe just replaced my old stand-by for "sticky buns"! These are easier to make and taste better than any I have ever had. The only thing different was I added a pinch of ground clove to the cinnamon sugar. I will defintly make again next weekend for a family get together.
These are wonderful cinnamon buns..and they couldnt get much easier! Wonderful texture..sweet and soft. The cake mix is the secret. I only changed a couple things. I used a bit more butter and melted it in the microwave before pouring it over the rolled out dough. Lots more cinnamon AND BROWN SUGAR INSTEAD OF WHITE SUGAR. For the icing I made a maple cream cheese icing, 8oz of cream cheese softened..add the confectioners sugar,melted butter,vanilla extract and milk..then whip till fluffy.. Instead of spreading the icing over the cinnamon buns, I put the icing in a plastic zip-close bag, snipped off the a corner and drizzled over the buns that way. The cream cheese icing is so wonderfully rich and delicious that I think if you use too much it takes away from the cinnamon. YOU HAVE TO TRY THESE PEOPLE! I HAVE SOLD THESE TO A LOCAL RESTURANT AND PEOPLE ADORE THEM...NEIGHBOR PLACE ORDERS FOR THEM FOR THE HOLIDAYS..HAVE FUN MAKING THESE. MAKING A BATCH TODAY..WILL POST A PHOTO SOON!
These cinnamon rolls turned out GREAT!! I'm a high school student and I made them for some of my guy friends and male teachers. They loved them. My sister wants to start a new Christmas tradition with them because she loved them so much! I was a little concerned at first because the dough was so sticky (I was afraid I had lost count on the flour) but after kneading and rising, the dough was easy to roll out with flour. I used the suggested icing instead of the icing that came with the recipe and it was amazing. That icing was- 1/2 cup butter, softened; 8 oz. cream cheese, softened; 2 tsp. vanilla; and 4 cups powdered sugar. Combine butter and cream cheese, then add sugar and vanilla. I also added much more cinnamon and sugar to the rolls so you could really taste it. Great recipe! :)
This is a great recipe! I wasn't sure about the cake mix but I followed the recipe exactly and these cinnamon buns are the best I've ever made! Thank you for a new family favorite.
Seriously these are the best ever. I was experimenting with several different recipes in an effort to find the perfect one, and now I can stop. Hands down my whole family's favorite. Thank you for this heavenly recipe! It may be the humidity here in Houston, but I knead in at least an extra cup of flour to the sticky dough, just until it's workable. After it rises, stickiness is no longer an issue. And I use soy milk in the icing, for what it's worth. The best part about these rolls, besides the taste of course, is that they're reproducible - I get the exact same yummy result each time. Making them ahead works well, too - I just put the risen rolls in the fridge in their pans and let them come to room temp before I bake. This recipe is also adaptable for being creative. My daughter loves pink, so I tried a strawberry cake mix - delicious! - and then I found that lemon, orange, banana, and chocolate (with Nutella in the middle!) all work well. Sometimes I replace some of the butter in the icing with cream cheese. I'm looking forward to trying brown sugar with the cinnamon next time. Long story short - make them! You'll be glad you did. :)
these are excellent rolls and I put and extra cup of flour in them. My family and my husband and my co-workers ask for them all the time.
Excellent! Took some time to make, but it was well worth it. I used dark brown sugar instead of the white sugar. My family loved them and asked me when I will be making them again!
this has got to be the worst recipe i have ever tried in my life i dont mean how it came out but the taste..it tastes like...boxed cake with a chunck of butter and sugar not good..
I made these for the family and they LOVED them. I did need to increase the rising time and flour as many others have stated. I think I will try them again and use less water. I believe the taste will improve with less flour. I cheated and used premade cream cheese frosting and added some pecans to one pan! they were GREAT!
This is a great recipe, I have tried others and this one has the best texture and flavor. I used dark brown sugar and added about twice the cinnamon. Made them look and taste better.
Made these rolls, they are excellent. I used my Kitchen Aid mixer to mix them and knead them. They were a snap to make.I froze two pans uncooked. I will let you know how they do when frozen. I didn't let them do the second rise, figure they can do that when I thaw them.
Love this recipe!! The dough is so easy to work with. I also had to add about another cup of flour after turning out after mixing but they still came out light and yummy. I changed the sugar to half brown and half white for more intense flavor and added raisens. These were a hit at my husbands office.
these were GREAT, my college aged sister and her roommates were obsessed with them. the dough was kind of a sticky mess though, so i had to add a lot of extra flour, probably about an extra 1.5 cups. but they were fun to make and i'll definitely make them again.
I had never made cinnamon buns before. It had been eight years since Ive baked anything besides biscuits from the pioneer mix. This is a good recipe, it's easy to make ok cinnamon rolls, but for really good to great takes a little tweaking the recipe. Ive made this recipe about 8 times now. From following the recipe word for word and having to add more flour, to adjusting the amount of water. Like gardengirl said, you need to adjust the flour or amount of water. The first change I made was to the flour, but the rolls came out a little flat in taste, next time I tried less water it was ok. Third I tried more flour again but added 1/2 cup sugar. I found the adding slightly more flour with sugar to be good. Also after reading gardnergirl I went with a way sticker dough than I had done anytime before and with a harsher/longer kneading, my buns became much fluffier. one key is the rising. It must rise. both before you roll out and after you cut the rolls (use a way sharp knife, I use a steak knife and mind the counter or your wife will totally freak.) for a good rise you need a good yeast mix. may help to add a teaspoon of sugar to yeast mix even if your using 'easy yeast'. also dont roll out too thin, roll it out a little thicker than you think may be necessary this will really help in the fluffy. I roll mine out thick on one end, thin on the starting end then I roll a little loose to much tighter. this gives center room to expand and will alleviate the cinnamon-mountain. LOL.
OMG!!!!! Wonderful will make these ALL the time now!!! But DO USE PHILLY CHEESE RECIPE FROSTING!! 8oz soft philly 1cup butter creamed together, then add 4 cups conf sugar 1 tsp vanilla. EXCELLENT!!!!
Make these every year for Christmas. They are just amazing! Easy to prepare in advance and heat on Christmas morning.
Consistency is pretty good. I've had problems getting the soft, gooeyness that I love in cinnamon rolls with the recipes I've tried. This was good! The taste just wasn't what I expected, though. It almost tasted like sour dough, honestly. I expect that replacing the veggie oil with maybe softened butter-flavored shortening might help the flavor. I think the dough needs some honey or sugar, as well. Some things that might have been left out for newer cinnamon roll makers: 1) When rolling, roll tightly. After cutting, make sure you pinch the bottom of each piece before placing it in the pan. Otherwise, all the "stuff" just falls out in baking. Cutting with a dull knife or using floss doesn't always work well for me. 2) Using two 9X13 dishes worked well for me, and it made 24 buns. They should be about 3/4 inch or so apart in the pan when you place them. They'll be close together after rising. 3) The second rise might take 45 minutes to an hour. 4) Some people prefer brown sugar as opposed to white sugar for filling.
This is a fantastic recipe. I halved the recipe, followed the instructions and added 1/2 cup extra of flour. I also made the buns in the evening, placed them in the fridge overnight and the next morning I let them rest at room temp for 1 hour and them baked them. My husband and I woke up to the yummy smell of cinnamon buns. Great recipe.
WOW! are these good. I was a bit skeptical about using a cake mix to make cinnamon rolls but I am SO glad that I did! These are so flakey and moist. My hubby, who is a huge cinnabon fan, LOVES them!. Only changes were that I used bread flour instead of all purpose, added a tsp of vanilla to the dough mix and doubled the butter and the filling (hey if you are going to be bad be ALL the way bad!). I made a simple cinnamon/vanilla icing drizzle to add a bit of "sweet" to the tops. They turned out great! Take a chance on this recipe. SO worth it.
Absolutely out of this world! I've made a lot of cinnamon rolls in my time but never got the results like I had from this recipe. The dough handled better than any I've made up before, it was a delight to roll, seal, and cut. They rose and baked up beautifully, in fact they overwhelmed the pan; they must have ended up four inches high!. The texture was incredible, I've never seen the likes of it! As for flavor, you absolutely can not buy anything that would surpass them. I just got done baking them up for Christmas Eve and they were a hit, the star of the show! It has to be the addition of the cake mix that does the trick! Whoever submitted this has my thanks for sharing a recipe that I will gladly and happily make over and over again to the delight of my cinnamon roll loving husband, family, and neighbors!
recipe was fantastic,, dough was great,, I had to add another cup of flour though. To the filling, I added strawberry preserves, with a bit of flour to absorb the water, and walnuts and raisins, I will be referring back to this often.
The easiest and most delicious roll dough I have ever made. Like other reviews, I used 8 1/2 c flour - I can't imagine how 6 c could do for anyone. I did not use the recipe for the cinnamon/sugar/butter - did my own thing because I like it very buttery and sweet. But this will be my dough recipe for life - great one and thanks for posting!
Excellent... not one was left. Thanks for sharing
These are really great - have been a huge hit for me at work. I use some milk and/or 1/2 and 1/2 to replace some of the warm water, and also add an extra egg as I'm at high altitude and that seems to help hold the air in the dough. I used the brown sugar/granulated sugar combo with extra cinnamon and about double the volume this recipe calls for - more gooey stuff inside! Also, cream cheese frosting is my preference.
These were rather dissapointing. The dough originally seemed that it would be perfect, but upon cooking and tasting, the dough is just not quite right for a cinnamon roll. It is more cakey than would be desired for the perfect cinnamon roll. They look good and taste ok, but just ok. I had high hopes for this one!
This is the best recipe. Will be making these on a regular basis! I did have to add an extra cup of flour while forming the dough and had to add another cup of flour while kneading, but they came out very soft and were still wonderful when we finished them 2 days later. Will try freezing unbaked rolls next time, as there are only 2 of us and this recipe made 30 huge rolls.
These came out ENORMOUS. Very good and easier than I expected. Wish I had halved recipe. Have a dozen or so taking up a lot of room in freezer! Was traveling over the weekend and stopped at a Cinnabon® to compare. VERY close in flavor. Would make again.
As usual with the best-rated recipes here, these are a bit over-rated - but they are great. They make slightly less sticky/gooey buns, which isn't what I'm used to, but they grew on me (I did add extra filling as reviewers suggested). I did not try the cream cheese glaze, mostly because other family members whined, but I would if I make these again. I found they tasted better the next morning. Also, don't overbake them - I think 35 minutes is definitely too long (I did about 20).
They were very good and easier than other recipes I had tried. I was amazed at how soft the dough was....I added more flour, but will try it with less next time around. The cake mix definitely gives them a unique taste.
These were the BEST cinnamon rolls! I added chopped pecans in my filling and it was very good too!!
Very soft and delicious. Brown sugar and cinnamon spread inside are a must at my house.
This is a good recipe for cinnamon rolls. I used brown sugar instead of white for the fillings, it makes a difference. Next time, I will reduce the water a little bit & I recommend pouring some caramel frosting before the buttercream.
Best cinnamon buns I've ever ate! This is my new favorite recipe.
Okay, I by passed this recipe so many times because it called for cake mix. After failing with the other recipes, I decided to give this a try. OMG these are the best!! They taste just like Cinnabon Cinnamon Rolls!! My friends and family were amazed how light and fluffy and oh so good these are....Thank you for sharing this, I will never buy another can of cinnamon rolls again!!
I am a cinnamonbunaholic if that's possible. I have made many many different recipes and so far, this is the best I have found. I like them large, so I usually only get 16-18 from the recipe and I use more cinnamon than recommended, but these are SOOOOOOO GOOD! Thanks for this great recipe!
Too bad there aren't more stars. This is absolutely wonderful. I tried it several years ago for my son's scout troop when they went to winter camp. It became a yearly request, and even now that my son has aged out of scouts, they still ask me to make a batch every year. I do make the caramel gooey stuff for the bottom of the pan: 1/2 c margarine, 3/4 c brown sugar, and 2 t. cinnamon. Heat till sugar is melted and put on bottom of pan. I also used the cream cheese topping: 1/2 c butter, 8 oz. softened cream cheese, 4 c confectioners sugar, 2 t vanilla extract. Beat softened butter & cream cheese until well blended, add powdered sugar & vanilla. Beat until fluffy and creamy. I too used brown sugar instead of white, and doubled the sugar, butter and cinnamon for the inside. Also added extra flour, and used dental floss to cut them. The first time I put them in a really big pan, and the ones in the middle didn't cook through, so be sure to use a smaller pan.
Thank you for this!! These are truly the best buns I have ever made! I followed to a T and they turned out fantastic...my husband took one bite and said OMG HUN! LOL...and he'a a very serious cinnamon roll eater. Thank you!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections