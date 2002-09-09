Best Ever Cinnamon Buns

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 25 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen buns
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water, and let stand for 3 minutes. Add cake mix, 1 cup flour, eggs, oil, and salt; beat well. Stir in remaining flour until a soft dough forms.

  • Knead on well floured surface for about 5 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, and turn to coat the dough surface. Let rise until doubled in bulk, about 45 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Punch down, and divide into two equal parts. Roll out each section on a lightly floured surface. Spread each with softened butter and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon.

  • Roll up like jelly rolls and cut buns 1 1/2 inches thick with a piece of dental floss or a dull knife. Place in greased baking pans, and allow to rise until doubled.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 35 minutes or until golden brown.

  • Meanwhile, combine confectioners sugar, 1/4 cup melted butter, vanilla, and milk. Remove baked buns from oven and drizzle with frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 58.8g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 39.5mg; sodium 340.4mg. Full Nutrition
