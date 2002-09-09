Best Ever Cinnamon Buns

I had never made cinnamon buns before. It had been eight years since Ive baked anything besides biscuits from the pioneer mix. This is a good recipe, it's easy to make ok cinnamon rolls, but for really good to great takes a little tweaking the recipe. Ive made this recipe about 8 times now. From following the recipe word for word and having to add more flour, to adjusting the amount of water. Like gardengirl said, you need to adjust the flour or amount of water. The first change I made was to the flour, but the rolls came out a little flat in taste, next time I tried less water it was ok. Third I tried more flour again but added 1/2 cup sugar. I found the adding slightly more flour with sugar to be good. Also after reading gardnergirl I went with a way sticker dough than I had done anytime before and with a harsher/longer kneading, my buns became much fluffier. one key is the rising. It must rise. both before you roll out and after you cut the rolls (use a way sharp knife, I use a steak knife and mind the counter or your wife will totally freak.) for a good rise you need a good yeast mix. may help to add a teaspoon of sugar to yeast mix even if your using 'easy yeast'. also dont roll out too thin, roll it out a little thicker than you think may be necessary this will really help in the fluffy. I roll mine out thick on one end, thin on the starting end then I roll a little loose to much tighter. this gives center room to expand and will alleviate the cinnamon-mountain. LOL.