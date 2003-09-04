Bread Machine Challah I
Easy recipe for challah or egg bread using a bread machine. I use the light setting on my bread machine.
The first time I made this bread following exactly the recipe, but when I looked at the dough in the machine it was VERY crumbly, so I had to put more milk. Since the bread was delicious, I tried it an other time (to give to my in-laws) and I tried it with an extra egg (3 instead of 2). The dough was perfect and everybody liked it very much!Read More
I won't be trying this recipe again.Bread didn't rise and was crumbly.Read More
The first time I made this bread following exactly the recipe, but when I looked at the dough in the machine it was VERY crumbly, so I had to put more milk. Since the bread was delicious, I tried it an other time (to give to my in-laws) and I tried it with an extra egg (3 instead of 2). The dough was perfect and everybody liked it very much!
I've tried a to make a number of challah recipes in my bread machine, and this is the first one that's turned out really well. The texture and taste are terrific. I prefer to use the bread machine to make the dough, and then braid the bread, let it rise for another hour or so, and bake it in a conventional oven for 35 minutes at 375 degrees. This recipe is also great with raisins added in.
Great challah- I add 1-2 extra Tbsp. sugar to it. I make it on the dough setting in my bread machine then let my kids braid it. Then I let in rise in a warm oven for an hour. Then glaze it with a mixture of one egg and 1 Tbsp water. I bake it for about 20-30 min. at 350. My family LOVES it!! Looks like I bought it from a bakery!!
This deserves 10 stars atleast!! Easily the best loaf of bread on this site. Rose nicely, has great texture & flavor. I scalded the milk, cooled it to 100 degrees & proofed the yeast in it with a pinch of sugar. I then added the 2 eggs & 3 T oil(instead of margarine). I poured that into the machine; combined all dry ingredients & poured that on top of the wet ingrediemts. Set on medium & voila! a beautiful loaf of bread!!
Thanks for the recipe. Didn't get a chance to turn it into a french toast breakfast. Family ate it out of the oven for dinner. The first time you use it in the bread machine, don't use the delayed timer. Instead, watch the dough to see if it needs more or less milk. Should form a smooth, soft ball after kneading. Test the crust setting, it gets dark fast. Record this amount of milk and crust time for the next time. This prevents a dried out or blackened loaf. I found I needed a bit more milk and a medium crust on sweet dough cycle.
I've loved Challah ever since I worked for a Jewish family a few years ago and was introduced to this wonderful bread. I now live in a rural Nova Scotia town, and Challah bread isn't something one would usually come accross. Anyway, now I can make this in my bread machine, and I am delighted with the results!! I too did as another reviewer and set my machine to the dough cycle, so I could take the dough out, braid it, and bake it in a conventional oven. Once braided, brush the bread with a beaten egg,and sprinkle with poppy or sesame seeds. This is beautiful, great tasting Challah. Thanks Suzy for a wonderful recipe.
Excellant challah bread. Loaf just came out of machine and already half gone. I added 3/4 cup golden raisins and baked on sweet setting and light crust...came out perfect.
To solve the crustiness of that this bread produces, we restrain ourselves and put the loaf into a ziploc bag and put it in the refridgerator overnight. Who needs to buy those store bought breads now? :D
This bread is SO yummy! I took the suggestion of another reviewer and made this in my bread maker to the dough stage. Then I finished with the Bread Machine Challah II recipe. Fabulous!
I love this bread so much, I could eat the entire thing alone in one sitting! I'm a huge fan of egg breads and just love the sweet, dense flavor they have and this one fits that bill. I am going to try some of the other Challah's on this site to see which is better in my humble opinion and I will update. I am in no way a baker but with my bread machine I don't need to be to yield excellent results for bread. I kept this exactly as written however I really want to take it out after dough is made and form that braid, I'm sure it doesn't change the flavor at all just makes it look prettier for me to scarf down :-)Update: made again on 2/28 but this time i added about 2 tsp. of honey, I warmed the milk with the butter to 100 degrees and made sure the eggs were room temp and added an extra 1/2 tsp of yeast. I put in bread machine on dough cycle and after rolled out with my hands best I could into three rolls and braided. put a damp towel over for an hour to rise which it barely did but no matter, I brushed an egg wash on top and baked for 30mins. at 350. Rose just fine in the oven. Just had to tear off a piece even though it's still very hot but, it's even BETTER than the first loaf I made entirely in the BM. I don't think I'll be able to try another recipe now!!!Even though the entire process is 4 hours, it's so worth it!
This bread is delicious. It is crumbly after the first day, so enjoy it all at dinner.
Wow, great bread. I made some in my bread machine and it turned out fabulous. My family enjoyed it as sandwiches, and also just for snacks. Great Recipe. I did only one additional thing to make sure it turned out. I put the milk in a glass measuring cup in my microwave, for 20 seconds, to bring it up to 80F. I find that this temperature is perfect for the best bread. Thanks for the recipe.
So many have already rated this recipe, there isn't much more to say --- but I wanted to rate it so that I could give it 5 stars. This is an excellent bread machine recipe! The texture is wonderful. Makes wonderful "salad-type" sandwiches such as chicken or tuna salad. (The bread holds up to the moisture better than Wonder-type bread.) I keep a loaf in my freezer for french toast, too. I don't change one thing about the recipe and have made it many, many times. Thanks for sharing a fantastic recipe!
I made one in my Oster bread machine and one in my Sunbeam bread machine. I followed the directions and a tip to add one extra egg. (I used Jumbo eggs.) The batter was sticky, so I added a bit more flour to each machine, no more than 1/4 cup. I also floured 2 cups of raisins and added one cup to each when the machine beeped. I did check both machines to see if I needed to scrape down the sides, the Sunbeam needed it. The Sunbeam bread rose higher and the raisins mixed in better, the Oster made a prettier loaf, but the raisins weren't evenly distributed (see photo). The Oster bread tasted almost cake like, delicious. If you like a sweeter bread increase the sugar. The Sunbeam bread is going to be a gift, so I didn't cut into it to see how the raisins distributed, but in looking at the loaf I see some at the top, so it should be okay.
This is a fantastic, easy recipe. I was heating up the milk with the butter but found that heating up the butter, then adding the milk keeps the liquid mixture at the right temp so as to not kill the yeast. I also made this by just using the dough cycle. I then took it out, punched it down and kneaded a bit, braided it and let it rise for about an hour. I then brushed with milk and sprinkled sugar on it (can you say sweet tooth?) and baked in a 350 oven for about 20 minutes. While it didn't exactly double in size as I would have thought during the resting, it rose beautifully once in the oven. A big, beautiful stringy loaf of Challah! Make sure to take the temp of the heated milk butter mixture; I believe anything over 120 kills yeast as does salt, so make sure to put the salt in with the liquid. Also, sometimes I add in some honey and when I do that, I count it towards the liquid measurement otherwise you end up having to add a ton of flour which will make it too heavy.
Best bread I've ever made in my machine, and I've owned and used my breadmaker for about 10 years. I made it this morning for Thanksgiving, and the whole loaf was gone halfway thru the meal. Make sure to check the dough after the first mix, and be prepared to sprinkle in a few tablespoons of flour if it looks too wet. Also don't be afraid to restart the cycle after you do that. I actually accidentally used 3 T oil instead of the margarine the first time, and it came out so good I just did that the second time too. Also made one loaf with regular flour, and the second loaf with bread flour ... bread flour texture was a little better. Definitely a keeper ... I just need to translate this to a 2 lb loaf size.
Used the dough setting, braided it, sat in warm oven for 1 to 1 1/2 hrs and then baked. (350 for 30-40 minutes until knocking on it sounds hollow) Perfect for french toast! note to self: Spray with water and cover with plastic before putting in warm oven to rise.
This turned out fantastic! I made a few changes according to what others have suggested. I substituted white sugar for honey and used unsalted butter instead of margerine. I used the dough cycle on the bread machine and let it rise in the bread machine for an hour. I then made a lovely braid and let it sit for an another hour to rise under a tea towel. I then brushed the braid with egg and honey. It came better than what i expected. I will definately have to make two next time.
This was really good. I used butter instead of margarine and set my machine at the dough setting. I then braided it and brushed it with a mixture of egg yolk and a little water then sprinkled with sesame seeds. I let it rise for one hour on a greased baking sheet, and then baked for 30 minutes at 375 degrees. It looked just as good as something from the bakery. I think next time I may add a little more milk or an extra egg because I found it just slightly dry. If you like this bread then you should try the Portuguese Sweet Bread (also on this site). It's similar to challah bread but we liked it even better.
I spent today baking both Bread Machine Challah I and Bread Machine Challah II. I like this recipe much better. What I ended up doing was making a double recipe on the "dough" setting in my bread machine, and then and making two braided loafs in the oven -- baking them for 25 minutes at 350 (as suggested in version II). When I rolled out the dough I coated the strands in flour to keep them from merging together during the second (braided) raising of the dough. I then coated the braids in egg and a little bit of honey and baked. They came out beautifully. I also warmed the milk in the microwave for 40 seconds and proofed the yeast with a bit of sugar in the milk for 10 minutes before adding it to the bread machine.
Delicious, but a warning: I added an extra egg after reading some reviews that said it was a little dry... unfortunately, the batter overflowed and ended up all over the inside of my bread machine! I think it might be a little much for a 1.5 pound machine. I'll cut the recipe next time. Even so, it was really delicious.
This bread was awsome! I was looking for a good sweet bread, and this one wins the prize. Thanks for the tip about the Light Crust setting, because it still turned out very dark on the light setting. This recipe is going into my permanant recipe box! thanks :)
This bread tastes great, but wasn't really challah texture in our opinion.
Made the dough in the bread machine, took out and rested for 45 minutes, baked at 350 for 30 minutes in the oven. Looked and smelled amazing but it was a gift for a neighbor. The next one is all mine though:) Thanks.
I like to experiment with different Challah bread recipes and this one remains our family's favorite. Sometimes I set it for the dough cycle, remove it, and let it rise on a floured board, punch it down then braid it and let it rise again. Then I brush on an egg wash and sprinkle with sesame or poppy seeds and bake in oven on a lightly greased cookie sheet for about 30 minutes or until lightly browned. It looks so pretty braided and tastes terrific when spread with butter. When I invite dinner guests, they always ask if I am having that "fantastic braided bread" again! This bread is a classic keeper for sure!
great challah. I make it with whole wheat flour, add a Tbsp of vital wheat gluten, and the following replacements: 3 eggs, 1/4 cup honey instead of white sugar, almond/soy milk and oil instead of butter.
I followed the directions on my yeast package (1 pkg, 1/4 cup warm water and a 1/2 tsp sugar) then reduced the liquid (milk) by 1/4 cup. I made the dough in the bread machine and baked two medium sized braided loaves with egg wash and poppy seeds for 20 min at 350. I'm not a fan of how crusty bread machine bread comes out when actually baked in the machine, so this was perfect. Next time I'm going to try topping the bread with onion flakes, course salt, and poppy seeds like an "everything" bagel - I bet it would be good.
Made it before & the taste was fine but the texture was off. 2nd Attempt: I made this bread again & approached it differently. I now know how to use my BM so I had to add 1 tbsp of flour because it was a bit too wet. I took it out of the machine to try & braid it & had to knead it about 6-7 times so that I could get sticks. My braiding is awful if it isn't in hair apparently. I let it rise in a 110 degree F oven that I would turn on for 10 mins & then turn of for 10 mins. Let it rise for about 30 mins & it was huge. Did an egg + 1 tbsp of water wash on it & baked it at 350F degrees for about 35mins. It was a gorgeous, delicious loaf that I now have to make every 2 days because it's the staple bread in our kitchen. I'm not braiding it. Part of the problem some people are having is that they're not warming the milk enough. With my machine you have to warm things up but I follow the yeast's instruction & warmed the milk to about 126 degrees F because I knew that the margarine was very cold (I cut it up a bit before adding it) & the eggs weren't up to room temp. enough. I also made sure that the flour which is the hardest thing to measure was already measured in a container & I just had to dump it in. THANK YOU! Now I have to get some Jew friends to teach me more about their amazing cuisine!
This recipe is really yummie. I was going to make some bread for tomorrowmorning, but this isn't going to live one more hour :) Have to make us some more.
I followed this as written. Most excellent! Oil can be used in place of margarine. It does great as is in the bread machine on full cycle - of course you won't get the braided look but the texture is just great!
I can't help but wonder if this is what it's supposed to taste like...? It's not very good. I added a 3rd egg like someone else suggested. The texture of the bread is fine, but it didn't rise very much and is a very dense loaf. I won't be making this again.
Beautiful, delicious challah for hannukah, even though we're not Jewish. :) I put raisins in it.
Best loaf of bread to ever come out of my bread machine, hands down! It is now THE bread to make in my house. Did not alter the recipe at all, and came out perfect!
Great Recipe! I just did the dough in the bread machine & then shaped it, let it rise & baked it in the oven & it turned out excellently - very tender!
This came out excellent. I added a tablespoon of honey, let the eggs come to room temperature, warmed the milk to 100 degrees. As many others I used the dough cycle on my bread machine (I used the White bread cycle) and after completion of the dough cycle I rolled it out and braided it using 3, approximately 12 inch braids and let rise for 45 minutes and applied a egg wash and then into the oven at 350 for 25 minutes. It came out very fluffy and soft with a nice crust. Looked Really Good! It was not dense at all. We haven't seen what its like the next day because its all gone.
I tried this recipe twice and had real trouble getting the dough to rise. Eventually I let the dough rise for about 3 hours and cooked it in the oven, and it turned out really well. With raisins it's a nice breakfast bread.
Oh...my...gosh. This...was...AMAZING!!!! I cannot believe that your recipe and my bread machine could be such a match made in heaven. Let rise and punch down twice??? Never again. This was the PERFECT recipe for the bread machine. Thank you so very much for posting!
I have made this recipe more times that I can count! My family loves it and my bff's two college boys love it and I make it for them all the time. It's super easy and has never failed me...never. I braid it and make it into a circle which is gorgeous or just do a short braid and put it in a loaf pan. It's awesome!
I make this bread for my family every Friday. I have made some modifications...I add about 1T honey for sweetness. I also make two small loaves, one with raisins and one plain. It makes the best french toast the next day. Additionally, I set my bread machine for dough and remove after the cycle is complete, need briefly, braid and bake according to directions for bread machine challah II. Thank you for a great recipe and a new tradition for Shabbat!
The bread turned out great! and with little effort! I served this with dinner and my guests ate the whole loaf!
I have to echo the majority of the other reviews and say that this recipie was OUTSTANDING!! I don't know what those who gave this recipie a poor rating were thinking?? They must have done something wrong! I did add one extra egg, and only used the dough cycle on my 2-lb. bread machine. I braided, let rise again, and brushed with an egg wash; baked 15 minutes at 375 and VOILA! The loaf was big, with a beautiful, dark crust and wonderful, rich, and soft on the inside! My 7-year old son helped, and when he tasted the warm bread, he said "MOM, THIS BREAD ROCKS!!! WE HAVE TO COMMIT THIS RECIPIE TO MEMORY!!!" This will definitely be a family favorite!! Thanks!!
I did not know what Challah was when I made this, so I didn't know what to expect. This is a great slightly sweet, fluffy yet filling bread. It's great as toast, too! I've made this 2 or 3 times and it has never failed to please us.
Followed recipe, using three eggs..no other changes....dough cycle only, then then braided and allowed to rise one hour...then eggwash of one complete egg and tablespoon of water, baked on greased cookie sheet at 350 for 25 minutes...delish right out of oven...kids used it for hamburgers...entire loaf gone in one evening...a definite keeper...thnx
This was very good, I made for Sabbath and we just kept eating it all weekend long. We had it for toast the next morning, and for sandwiches all day long. I did as the others suggested and braided the loaf, let it rise again 40 minutes, and brushed the loaf with beaten egg white and water. I also replaced about 1 cup of the flour with whole wheat because we try to get our whole grains in as much as possible. This will probably be our mainstay bread, I'll play with the recipe somemore, replacing as much of the flour with whole wheat without destroying the bread in itself, maybe try using honey instead of sugar, and I will probably make it in a 9x5 loaf as well for sandwiches and toasting.
I'm in love with this recipe. The key is to stand over your bread maker and see if the dough becomes a smooth ball shape after a few minutes of the machine kneading. If it's crumbly add some milk or eggs, if its really sticky add a sprinkle of flour until it turns smooth. I've made this with wheat flour, added raisins and just plain followed the recipe and I've had great results every time.
I;ve been using this recipe so many times , and even with bread machine it tastes pretty good , except it has a thick hard crust , which i don't really like . So the last time i made them , i only let the bread machine takes care of the dough and i took it out , braided them and let it sit for half an hour and baked it for 20 minutes , at 375 F , the result was beautiful challah and tastes delicious !!! awesome recipe , i didn't even change a thing !!
This is a very good recipe. I was a little reluctant at first because I have never made this kind of bread but it turned out really well. I will be making this bread again!
Delicious challah! I let the bread machine do the mixing and kneading, then shaped the loaf into a braid by hand, brushed with an egg wash and sprinkled it with some coarse sea salt. It looked like the Platonic ideal of challah when it came out of the oven, and tasted pretty darn good, too. Thanks for a super recipe! This is a keeper.
So I made a few substitutions, but it turned out great! I used 1/2 white whole wheat flour (my new favorite flour!). I also used honey instead of sugar. Turned out perfect in my bread machine. Yay!
Awesome taste and texture. My breadmaker has a Sweet setting which I used for this bread and it worked out nicely. I scalded the milk then put the butter in the hot milk to melt it and cool down the liquid (an old trick from another bread recipe I make). I also added 1/2 cup of golden raisins. Thanks so much for sharing this wonderful easy recipe.
A favorite bread machine recipe! I added 2 Tbsp. potato flour for better texture & better keeping qualities (purchase at King Arthur Flour in VT). I also added 2 Tbsp. wheat germ for extra nutritional quality.
Excellent challah! I followed the recipe exactly, except that I substituted soy milk for regular milk, because we're lactose intolerant. It came out perfectly in the bread machine, on the light setting. I will be making this again and again to use for sandwiches during the week.
Very tasty! I made the dough in the bread machine. When the cycle was finished the dough was very sticky so I added flour and worked it in until the consistency felt right. I braided the bread, gave it an egg wash and baked it at 350 for 30 minutes. It was an amazing loaf of bread. Thank you Suzy for sharing.
I've never made challah before, this recipe was both easy and excellent. Used the dough cycle on my bread machine, took the dough out and braided it, then let rise for an hour before putting on an egg wash and baking for 30 min. The bread is sweet and soft, very delicious. Looking forward to using it for some sandwiches and french toast!
Soft, delicious and so easy! I made sure my milk was warm when adding to the machine, but otherwise just followed the recipe! I will be making this again and again. Great plain, with butter, or in French toast.
It is a good recipe but really enough for a 2 pound bread. It rose all the way to the top and got stuck on the lid. I think cutback the flour a little.
This is the best bread ever. I followed the recipe with a couple of additions. I was looking to make all bread very soft like store bought, and after researching I found if you add 1 tsp. of vital wheat gluten, 1 TBSP. of soy lecithin granules, and 1 TBSP of Malt barley syrup... You have a huge loaf of the softest bread ever!!! Thanks for the delicious recipe. Will be making this more often!!!
This a quick and easy challah recipe with a great taste and texture. I threw all the ingredients into my machine after lunch and it was ready when my boys got home from school. They LOVED it. I checked during the mixing phase to make sure it didn't need more flour, but the recipe was fine as written. I used the last 2" of the machine baked loaf for Tonga Toast (the yummy cinnamon/banana french toast they serve at Disneyworld's Polynesian Resort) two days later and it was delicious. My machine is making another loaf right now...with three little boys lined up watching and asking when it will be ready!
Good, but not stellar. Even on the light setting, crust came out thick, dark and slightly tough. Not as moist as I like my bread.
This had a really good flavor. I mixed it in the bread machine, and baked it in the oven, I liked how it rose so much when it baked, I was afraid that I had done something wrong, like not adding enough yeast, but it rose perfectly in the oven. I did find that the crust got hard fairly quickly, but other than that, it was good!
This bread is fantastic. Quick, simple and delicious. It's great for sandwiches, french toast, and best of all- stuffing! I used this bread in the Slow Cooker Stuffing recipe on this site and it was hands down the best I've ever had, and the hit of the holidays.
Delicious! I used Splenda in place of the sugar and Almond Milk instead of dairy and was still successful.
The tastiest bread I've ever had! I love it! I used butter instead of margarine because that's all I had and it came out fine :).
I made this precisely to the recipe expect for adding a tbs or so more sugar. I have a panasonic, 6 mo old bread machine. This worked perfectly. I set it to medium and light crust and it came out soft and delicious. This is one of the only recipes we have tried so far which has not become heavy once it cooled.
So tasty and moist! I am still pretty new at using the bread machine, so I got nervous when it looked really wet during the rising time. Much to my relief it came out perfectly! We love the taste, and my husband said it's his new favorite bread. I followed another reviewer's advice and took the bread out of the machine right when it was finished so it would not continue to cook/get brown.
very easy and yummy! So glad I don't have to buy store challah anymore.... I followed the recipe as instructed and did not need to make any adjustments.
My family and I love this challah! I made it several times in my bread machine, but my machine broke. We loved this bread so much that I made it by hand for a while. Now I use a food processor with dough hooks. After letting it rise for about an hour and a half, I braid it, let it rise again, brush it with beaten egg, and cook it in the oven. This bread has just the right density and texture, and the flavor is very rich.
This is a great recipe - I make it almost every week. To make it a little healthier, I use canola oil in place of the margarine and whole wheat flour for 2 of the 3 cups of flour called for. (Because of the whole wheat flour, I also add 2 tsp of wheat gluten to help with the rising.) I make just the dough in the bread machine and then braid and bake in the oven afterwards at 350 for around 40 minutes. I have some in the oven right now and the house smells delicious!
This bread was SOOO good. I did follow a recommendation and added the third egg. It turned out perfect, and my Sunday brunch crowd gobbled it up! I will be making this over and over. Thank you!
Thank you!!
I've been baking this bread for a few years now. People just keep asking me to make it for different occasions. It is wonderful and the dough has a very nice stretch to it. You do not have to change anything at all.
Bland, nothing like the stuff I've had before.
Absolutely fantastic! The texture and crust are perfect. I used all purpose flour and can't imagine bread flour working any better. Extremely delicious for snacking or sandwiches. I've also made the dough in the machine and then baked it in the oven. Both ways are absolutely scrumptious.
Gorgeous bread. Added an extra 2 tbsp of sugar. I made it for my fiancees co workers and they were impressed. The dough was extremly sticky while it was on the dough setting in my machine so I added about 1/4 cup of additional bread flour. When I took it out it was still very sticky and hard to handle so I heavily floured my hands and work area and it seemed to help. I kneaded in 1/4 cup of golden raisins. and brushed on some egg wash. Took only 20 mins on a greased and floured cookie sheet. Before he took it to work the next day I wrapped it in large foil and put it on the keep warm setting in the oven at 200 degrees and it softened up.
Awesome!
This was awesome! I set it to the dough setting and then braided it, brushed it with an egg wash and baked it at 375 for 18 minutes.
Wow! This was amazing! Better than any store bought Challah. Soo good. I made it once before & it was OK. The second time I made it I ensured that all of the ingredients were at room temperature. I'm pretty sure that made a HUGE difference. It was soft, gooey & sweet. Perfection!
OMG, I've been using my bread machine for 3 years, and this is positively the best recipe I've come across. W O W .
oh so good! my neighbors across the street (we're 11,13,14) love baking stuff and this was definately good! do a honey glaze/sauce about 2 tbsp honey and 1/4 c. water and boil and spread just a tad onto the bread!
Excellent!!!! I had to add about 1/4 cup more flour because after first knead it was to gooey. Can't wait to toast it in the morning :)
Excellent recipe. Taste and texture are very good. I might use a little less yeast than recipe called for because when the bread started baking, it rose even higher & touched the lid of the bread machine. It made terrific French Toast this morning!
I added an extra egg to this recipe. It was the first bread I've made with a bread machine. I took it out and braided it before the second rising. It is a perfect texture with a delicious sweet taste and aroma. If you're a Challah lover, this is the recipe for you!
I adjusted the recipe to make a 2 pound loaf. Didn't know how it would work, but thought it was worth a try. The bread rose to the top of my machine - it was just beautiful. Crust was wonderful, texture was great. Nice big, light loaf. Will make this again. I think I'll just do the dough next time and try braiding it like a real challah - I may impress myself!
This is the first sweet bread I have made in my bread machine, and it turned out absolutely perfect. I mixed the warm milk and the eggs with the yeast and let it sit for 10 minutes before I added the dry ingredients and the butter. I replaced 1 cup of the flour with ground almonds, and baked the bread on Sweet and Light Crust settings - it turned out perfect! This will be a staple now!
Oh..my..gosh..This bread is sooo good! I followed the recepie exactly, except I used the "sweet bread" setting. It was perfect. Good flavor, texture, color, everything. Had some the next morning, and it was not nearly as yummy. Next time I will use the leftovers for french toast.
Delicious and sweet just as challah should be! I've made it just as the recipe calls for and have substituted part of the white flour for whole wheat to make it healthier and it's STILL delicious! Good job!
This was my first time trying out a challah bread recipe. After reading the reviews I decided to do the right thing and try the actual recipe without altering it. It tasted good. I make it for a french toast bake and was a huge hit. My only comments on the bread is that it did become incredibly crumbly and seemed a bit on the dry side. I made it late at night and cut it up the next morning. It was incredibly hard to get a clean cut of bread with out crumbs going everywhere. Bur I have nothing to compare it to. I will probably try to look for a different recipe next time.
not good!
I love this bread and so does my family. I make it with splenda for a lighter calorie bread. I take if out of the machine asap so the the crust doesnt get to stiff. I make it at least once a month!
Just a delicious bread recipe - super texture. I used the ingredients as directed, although took the advice of reviewers and put the machine on the dough setting, and after taking the dough out, braided it, let it rise an hour and baked it at 375 degrees for 25 minutes (I found any more browned it too much, and it was done enough). Thanks for the recipe Suzy - a definite make again! And a P.S. - I used this bread to make Fluffy French Toast (from this site), and it was very tasty.
WONDERFUL!!! Excellent flavour and perfect texture, this one will be made often at home. Thanks a lot for sharing such a great, yet easy, recipe
Used breadmaker to make this dough, let dough rest five minutes, formed three ropes (about 12 inches) and braided on greased cookie sheet. Brushed with egg wash, covered with plastic wrap, and refrigerated overnight. Allowed to come to room temperature, brushed again with egg wash, and baked at 350 till beautiful. Delicious, attractive, and easy. Best when eaten the day it's baked.
I slightly modified this recipe. I used Spelt Flour, Soy Milk and Brown Sugar. I also had to adjust the amount of flour because the dough was very soft. So I ended up using 3 3/4 Cups of flour. It turned out so well. Definitely the best bread I've ever made.
This was too dense for me, but a friend of mine really likes her bread that way.
This was the best bread I have ever made. In the past I have had to "up" the yeast to prevent stunted loaves. I don't know if it is because I used 2 tsps of yeast or because I used the sweet setting, but this bread hit the top of the machine. It was amazingly light. My husband , who normally dislikes machine breads, said "Do not change a thing - this bread is perfect!"
So good! I've made this 2 days in a row now, and it's been easy & great. I have a 2 lb bread machine capacity and with the setting on 1 & 1/2 lb (light setting), it rose all the way to the top & even stuck to the lid the first time I made it. So it was a little tricky getting out of the pan, but well worth it. This bread makes THE best french toast. I have had to almost double the amount double the liquid used for making the french toast, because the bread soaks it up SO much. A filling, homemade breakfast for my family!! I'll never make f. toast with any other bread!
This bread was wonderful....my kids loved it so much that I made a second loaf while they devoured the first one...We made it four times in one week...I also made the dough on the dough setting, then froze it. Later in the week I defrosted, shaped and let it rise, then baked in the regular oven. It was great this way and I could shape it into the traditional braid.
Very good flavor and texture, mine turned out a little dark but that may just be my machine. Also, you do not get the nice crust of challah in a bread machine, but who cares when you can get challah w so little work?
