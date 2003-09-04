Bread Machine Challah I

Easy recipe for challah or egg bread using a bread machine. I use the light setting on my bread machine.

Recipe by Suzy

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1 1/2-pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add ingredients to the pan of the bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer.

  • Select Basic Bread and Light Crust settings. Start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 32.2mg; sodium 340.6mg. Full Nutrition
