Bread Machine Challah I

I love this bread so much, I could eat the entire thing alone in one sitting! I'm a huge fan of egg breads and just love the sweet, dense flavor they have and this one fits that bill. I am going to try some of the other Challah's on this site to see which is better in my humble opinion and I will update. I am in no way a baker but with my bread machine I don't need to be to yield excellent results for bread. I kept this exactly as written however I really want to take it out after dough is made and form that braid, I'm sure it doesn't change the flavor at all just makes it look prettier for me to scarf down :-)Update: made again on 2/28 but this time i added about 2 tsp. of honey, I warmed the milk with the butter to 100 degrees and made sure the eggs were room temp and added an extra 1/2 tsp of yeast. I put in bread machine on dough cycle and after rolled out with my hands best I could into three rolls and braided. put a damp towel over for an hour to rise which it barely did but no matter, I brushed an egg wash on top and baked for 30mins. at 350. Rose just fine in the oven. Just had to tear off a piece even though it's still very hot but, it's even BETTER than the first loaf I made entirely in the BM. I don't think I'll be able to try another recipe now!!!Even though the entire process is 4 hours, it's so worth it!