Moroccan Tagine

Tagines are Moroccan slow-cooked meat, fruit and vegetable dishes which are almost invariably made with mutton. Using lamb cuts down the cooking time, but if you can find good hogget (older than lamb, younger than mutton, commonly labeled 'baking legs' and sold cheaply) that will do very well.
This tagine was just ok. It wasn't my favorite, but my boyfriend did enjoy it. I thought the dish lacked flavor...and I even tried adding some extra flavor to it while it was cooking. Also for me, the dish took quite a bit longer to cook than what was instructed. Also, mine turned out too watery...and this was after I left the lid off for some time.
Tasty and easy way to serve lamb. I made a few substitutes to accommodate the ingredients I had on hand. I substituted sultana raisins for the golden, and MacIntosh apples for the pears. Rather than add the almonds to the dish I toasted sliced almonds and sprinkled them on top just before serving. I served the lamb over couscous rather than rice and used a side dish of a sweet potato casserole. This was a nice combination of flavors that complimented each other and was rich and flavorful. In addition I used my slow cooker rather than cooking it in the oven.
I thought this recipe was delicious! I love spice so i pretty much doubled the spices and left out the almonds as i didn't have any on hand. I also served mine over couscous instead of rice. Great flavor!
I enjoyed this recipe. It reminded me of an actual "tagine" dish I had in Morocco. Based on other reviewers using broth instead of water, I threw in a cube of lamb buillon and I think it was a good choice. (I'm residing in England; I'm not sure you can get lamb buillon in the States.) I also let the pears sit in some lemon juice and cinnamon while the lamb was stewing, and I served it with couscous. My husband didn't like it as much as I did, and I'm guessing the combination of textures and the sweetness being rather unusual for the American palate is why this recipe has some lower ratings. But I thought the almonds, pears, and raisins with the sauce and couscous was the best part!
I decided to try this recipe for a Moroccan themed holiday dinner this year. It turned out great! I did have to tweek it a little. I used chicken breast instead of lamb and I followed the advice of previous posts and doubled all of the spices. I also served it with couscous instead of rice. That is a much better option. Overall, it was a big hit!
I thought it was very good. I made it twice. The 2nd time, I used smaller pieces of pears and a little extra liquid. I would not recommend beef. The almonds are fine, and a brown rice works, but couscous work as well.
The house smelled awesome as I was making this! After making this dish, it's among my favorites dinners of all time. I had to improvise a little based on the ingredients I had at home: chicken (approx. 1 lb I think) for the lamb; cilantro for coriander; 1/4 c. smoked, salted almonds for 1/2 c. slivered almonds; 1 clove garlic for onion; 2 pears instead of 4; 1/4 c. raisins instead of 1/2 c.; and approx. 1 c. chicken stock instead of water. I cooked this for 30-45 min in total, keeping the heat on med-high and uncovered so the stock could boil down. I served this over red quinoa, although I might enjoy this with white rice, despite the comments against doing so (we can't have couscous). PS - Be careful with the salt!
Loved it. Did not have cumin or pears. Used Gala apples and served mine with cous cous and my husband 's with rice. Had green beans as a side. It was a delicious meal and I would definitely do it again. Might try it with chicken thighs
I had to make it from a roast that had been in the freezer perhaps too long, so I baked that overnight in the crock pot on a bed of onions, and a bit of beef broth. I then strained off the liquid and sliced the roast, and followed the rest of the recipe. Tasty, but could use more zing.
Loved this recipe!! I will absolutely be making it again- hopefully with lamb next time since I couldn’t find any. I used chicken instead and it tasted great! I didn’t put in almonds and I added extra raisins which I would definitely do again. I also added more of all of the spices because it was a little bit bland when I tasted it halfway through.
Didn't have pears so added apple to this recipe. Also added chicken broth to this dish as one of the commenters recommended it. I guess it came out really well because my husband finished every bit of the gravy. Thank you for the recipe.
I used extra meat and extra spices. Be sure to use pears that are perfectly ripe, if they aren’t quite ripe they will remain a little hard. Everyone loves this and it’s now my go to recipe for family and company. Healthy too!
