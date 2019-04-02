Fabulous Wet Burritos

I thought this recipe was very good! My husband loved it and it will become one of our monthly meals. I followed some of the others suggestions and also made some of the following changes. I added some chili powder and finely diced up about four slices of jalenpano hot peppers and mixed them into the bean mixture for some spice. I substituted 1/2 cup of salsa for the tomato soup. I poured some of the sauce into the bottom of a 9 x 13 glass dish (this prevents sticking), Layed the tortilla flat and filled with bean mixture and toped with a few tablespoons of cheddar cheese and then rolled tightly. Placed them on top of the sauce. I used burrito size flour tortillas and managed to get to get about six burritos side by side and then two burritos long ways into the dish. Just play with it to make enough room. Then I poured the remaining sauce over the entire dish. I covered with aluminum foil and baked at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes or so until hot and bubbly. I then uncovered the dish and sprinkled with cheddar cheese and baked an additional 5 or 10 minutes until cheese is melted. You can then top with whatever you like...lettuce, tomato, sour cream. You can also make this ahead of time and keep in the refridgerator. You may just have to heat a little longer. Enjoy!! We did!!