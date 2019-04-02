Fabulous Wet Burritos
Very easy, yet very good wet burritos. I got this recipe from a friend, and everyone I serve them to asks for the recipe. Serve with guacamole, sour cream and salsa.
Very good and pretty easy to make. I think this is a five star recipe if added to the monthly rotation, but if looking for a special meal, I would give it four stars. Anyways, like many other reviewers I made a few changes. First sauteed small whole onion and 2 cloves of garlic in large skillet. Then added 1 tsp cumin and 3/4 tsp oregano, then added ground beef. After pink was gone from the meat I added the can of refried beans, the green chilies and a can of Rotel. Moved the pan to a cool area and added cilantro. For the sauce I wanted to avoid the "tomatoey" flavor that other reviews tended to dislike so I eliminated the tomato sauce altogether. Instead I mixed two 10 oz cans of enchilada sauce with the one 15 oz can of chili without sauce. To serve, I placed a small amount of the sauce in a 9x13 pan and then rolled the burritos and placed them in the pan, then covered them with the remainder of the sauce and a mixture of medium and sharp cheddar cheese. Baked in a 350 degree oven for about 10-15 minutes. Then covered the top of the pan with shredded lettuce, fresh tomato and green onions. Overall pretty happy with the result. Made 12 and found I needed two 9x13 pans. Family ate 1 pan the first night and the 2nd the next and loved it. Thanks for such an easy recipe... Very nice on a school night.Read More
I prepared this recipe for Cinco de Mayo and must say I did not care for this! My family didn't like it either. I don't even have any suggestions as to how it can be inproved, other than , I think the person who submitted it originally and the good reviews for it must be from the East where there aren't many authentic Mexican restaurants and don't know how REAL good Mexican food should taste. Sorry, just didn't like it, but other people may like the taste.Read More
I must say that the recipe does not state "authentic" or "healthy", so why all the angry bad reviews? This is quick and easy, and can use ingredients most people have on hand. And the quality of your ingredients is the key. You have to choose an enchilada sauce that you already know is good, a lot of cheap enchilada sauce is bitter, which will make this terrible. It is common sense, and if you are like me, you will know right away by reading the recipe if this is something healthy. People need to quit being so mean! This is a wet burrito recipe for goodness sake!
These were the best burritos my husband and I have ever had. Even better than my favorite maxican resaurant. I substituted the tomato soup for 1/2 cup of salsa to add a little more spice to the sauce and I made my own guacamole. I also baked this dish at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes without anything on top of the buriitos except cheese and green onions. It was fabulous.
THIS IS A NEW FAVORITE! Although they create quite a mess, they are very easy to make! I always double the recipe and feeze half, I don't use the beans (we're not fans of beans), and I don't use the tomato soup, instead I use an extra can of enchilada sauce for a bit more spice! I baked them instead of microwaved them, I like them a little crispier and I used a little bit more cheese. We also like to garnish with black olives! These have turned out GREAT every time, we will be enjoying these A LOT MORE! THANK YOU!
These are sooo good. I followed the recipe exactly.....the only thing I had to change was the tomatoe soup...I didn't have any so I just sub. with a can of rotel. Turned out perfect! I will be making this again...thanks
Very good recipe! I made these the night before and put in a 9x13 greased pan, added a little cheese inside before rolling up. Added a little extra cumin and used only 1/2 can of refried beans. Put the sauce on the next day right before baking. Baked @ 350 for about 45 minutes, then added cheese on top and baked a little longer. Served with chopped tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream. Husband and company loved them!
This recipe is destined for the hall of fame! What a delicious and easy meal this was, the whole family loved it. The only changes I made were to leave out the green chilies and serve them on the side so everyone could adjust the heat to their liking. Also, I made all of the burritos, placed them in a large baking pan, and spooned the sauce and cheese over them. Then I put them in a 350 degree oven for about 10 minutes to melt the cheese. I can't say enough good things about this recipe. I only used about half of the sauce (and I didn't skimp), so I saved the remainder for the next time I make this dish. I can guarantee it will be soon! Thanks a bunch, Sydney!!
These are better than some wet burritos I've had in Mexican restaurants. I did make some changes, however. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef because it is more tender, has less fat, and is equally delicious. I cooked the ground turkey with onions, green pepper, garlic, and chicken bouillion cube. Then I added some medium heat salsa (or picante sauce) and the green chilies and simmered. Added chopped cilantro at the end. For the beans, I made my own "refried" beans. Pour the contents of can of pinto beans in a saucepan over medium high heat. Add about 1/2 can of water. Add chopped onion, green pepper, garlic, and bouillion cube. Cook until beans are tender and most of water is evaporated. Add tomato sauce (about 4-6 oz) or tomato paste (a couple of tablespoons) to thicken and add flavor. After most of water is gone (make sure to stir often so they don't stick), then grind this mixture in a food processor or blender and you'll have the most flavorful, healthful "refried" beans ever. Assembled the wet burritos as recipe calls for and everyone loved them!
Having been raised in a traditional Mexican home, these burritos were just not that good. They were certainly not reminiscent of anything authentically true to kind of good Mexican fare that my mother and so many of my relatives made. Too many canned, processed products (come on, tomato soup?) made this very gringo tasting in my book, and the sodium, fat and cholesterol content was way to high! Not at all healthy! If you're not familiar with traditional Mexican cooking, then this is probably alright. But for me, I was not at all impressed with the quality of this dish.
@ltgreen...why did you bother rating this? Your "variations" are so far from the recipe that it makes it an entirely different dish. The recipe, as written, is wonderful.
Sydney--these are excellent wet burritos!!! I totally agree with you -- if people change the ingredients they have no right to comment on "their recipe"! KEEP THE GREAT RECIPES COMING!
Wet burritos--- who knew they were such a regional favorite. East coast doesn't get it, unless you run into someone from Michigan. This turned out superb... although the tomato soup was noticeably tomato soup--- Enchilada sauce is the perfect substitute ***NOT SALSA!
I thoguht for sure these would be great but I did not care for the sauce. Way too much of a canned taste.
This is a wonderful recipe. We are very particular at our house when it comes to mexican food and my husband asks to have this for dinner. I did make a couple of substitutions. I eliminated the tomato soup, replaced the cumin with a TBS of chili powder, and added a can of Rotel tomatoes in place of the enchilada sauce and green chilis. Absolutely fabulous!
This was really great! I followed BUCKY's suggestions! I think that next time i'm going to follow the "Taco Seasoning" recipie for the spices! WOW! Will make again!
Gets a A++++! I use green enchilada sauce and cut the tomato soup out. Everyone loves them when I make them. After I roll up the tortilla I get a pan with a little butter and fry the burrito both sides until crisp. Then I add the sauce and cheese and onion on top. Always a hit!
This is a good recipe if you aren't expecting the authentic mexican flavors. Having lived over 20 yrs 12 miles from mexico and have spent a lot of time in Mexico, I've eaten alot of authentic mexican foods and have learned to make many of them. I made this dish according to the recipe, then made it again for that true mexican flavor.I used shredded beef brisket, omitted the tomatoe soup and canned chili, added cilantro, and made my own refried beans out of dried pinto beans that I cooked til tender, then I refried the beans in bacon fat (true mexican refried beans are refried using lard which is pork fat)
I loved this recipe. I set a small portion aside because my husband can't handle refried beans and he still thought is was great. I would like to point out to Paula Jo that no matter where you are from people can tell if something taste good or not.
Followed the recipe exactly and we did not like it. The condensed soup and name should have been a clue that this recipe is heavily midwesternized. We don't call them "wet", we call them "smothered." Don't bother if you like Tex-Mex or more authentic Mexican food.
Really, really did not like these. I followed the recipe pretty much exactly. The burritos were good, the sauce just was not our thing at ALL. It really does remind me of the sauce from canned ravioli. I'm kind of sad, I've been wanting to try these for a while. I'm not sure what would make these more to our taste, more than likely will not even try.
I made these last night! FABULOUS!!! Probably the best burrito/mexican type dish I've made at home! I'm having some of the leftovers (there weren't many) now for lunch and they are even better today! The only thing I did differently was not put the lettuce and tomato inside the wrap, we added those as toppings. Absolutely delicious recipe!
My husband rejects almost any " mexican " dishes. This even includes "GASP " enchiladas which are my favoriteHowever he loves this recipe!! the only change I make is to add the fresh veggies on top after baking. I have made this following the recipie and I have made it using "charlies slow cooked mexican beef" instead of ground beef. Come on folks give the lady a break. the recipe is sound enough to play with and still not mees it up. ( if you can cook...) Thanks Sydney for giving me a way to please my husband and kids as well as myself!
Before I tried this recipe I had read the reviews stating it had a canned taste. Those reviews are spot on. I followed the recipe exactly and while everyone in my family ate it and thought it was okay, it isn't something I can see myself making again.
I want to start by saying that if you are Hispanic or used to authentic burritos this is not the recipe for you. My friend printed this recipe and made it. My husband is Mexican and so is her boyfriend. None of us cared for this recipe.
I made these last weekend and they were a hit! I read many of the reviews and made only slight changes to the recipe based on others advice. I substituted on can of rotel for the tomato soup. I also used freshly roasted green chilies (the canned ones have no flavor and are a waste of money...in my opinion). I also baked in a 9x13 pan as suggested by others. Served with choice of toppings...homemade guacamole, sour cream, black olives, lettuce and tomatoes. Added a nice yellow rice as a side dish. Great dinner and will be making again.
My husband and I think these taste and look like restaurant quality burritos. I left out the tomato soup, added a 1/2 cup of salsa instead, and baked them at 350 for 20 minutes. I wasn't sure about the chili w/o beans, but it was good. They were very filling! Thanks for the recipe!
My whole family loves this recipe - we've been enjoying it for years! My only change is to use chili powder with the meat rather than cumin as I don't care for cumin much. Very good recipe!
I didnt like it....All the canned ingredients gave it a "canned" taste. I like mexican and texmex but this just didn't make the mark... I wont be making it again.
Fabulous is correct. Due to requests, I have made these several times. I stayed true to the content of the recipe but did change how I served them. I put the burritos together using the ground beef mixture, a sprinkle of cheese and a little bit of sauce for the inside of the tortilla. Then I put some of the sauce in the bottom of a baking dish and placed the wrapped tortilla on top. I covered them with a little more sauce and cheese and put them in a 325 degree oven for about 15 minutes, until the cheese was melted. I had the lettuce, tomato, green onion, sour cream, sauce and cheese out to let everyone apply the toppings of their choice to a warm burrito. This just seemed to work out better for us. Otherwise I followed the recipe as written. Everyone has asked about the sauce as it seems to be one of the main flavors which puts this ahead of other burrito recipes. Thanks so much for the GREAT recipe!!!!!!!!
This recipe is deeeelicious!
this is AMAZING i thought that a whole can of tomato soup might be too much so i only used a half a can.I baked them in the oven for 20 minutes and they are perfect. No more mexican resturant for me i can make it at home thank you so much!!
I made this dish four times now and there is nothing I would change with the recipe! I did garnish the plate with sour cream and avocado. You can never go wrong with avocado!
I know this recipe doesn't claim to be authentic but honestly, it isn't good at all. Very "canned" taste. The filling for the burrito is good but the only way to make this better would be to make a sauce from scratch without canned food. Prefer Taco Bell over this one. Sorry...one star.
My family eats a lot of tacos, burritos and enchiladas, this recipee sounded delicious to us. we were very disapointed. none of us ate much it was a lot of cans to open. and a waste of food we could of made three meals that we would of liked.
These are FABULOUS!!!!! Made 4 VERY lg. burritos for my fiance & I Sat. night. While I liked these, my fiance not so much. He didn't like the "beany" filling or "wet" texture, but he isn't a big "sauce covered burrito/enchilada fan" anyways, so no surprise there. These are basically an enchilada, rolled burrito-style. The only diff. b/t the 2 is just that - how they are rolled. I only made a few ch., for the most part out of necessity. Here's what I did: a) baked my burritos in a 350 degree oven for 20 min., b) subbed a 14.5 oz. can of diced tomatoes & green chilies, c) used La Preferida brand zesty salsa refried beans, d) served the chopped tomato, lettuce & green onion as garnish & e) used an entire 8 oz. bag of Mexican-blend cheese instead of just 2 c. worth (I sprinkled a generous amt. inside ea. burrito & the rest on top). I also spread a bit of sauce on the bottom of my baking dish. As I mentioned earlier, I made 4 burritos (all that would fit in my PC stoneware dish). I saved the remaining meat/bean mix. for nachos (yum!). Oh, and I really enjoyed the sauce, but do think I will use salsa rather than tomato soup next time (I usually don't have soup on hand, but this time I did). For a nice presentation, I served over shredded lettuce w/ a side of La Preferida Mexican rice (EXACTLY what our fav. Mexican restaurant serves - who knew!) & tortilla chips. Margaritas were the perfect complement. Thx. for sharing, Sydney : ) These are AWESOME!!!
I almost balked when I saw the tomato soup in the recipe but figured "what the heck" and gave it a try. I stuck to the recipe but did add 1 teas. Cumin and 2 minced Garlic (must be my California heritage), my husband and I are flavor junkies! Otherwise my ingredients were the same. I was going to bake it but then thought I liked the idea of shredded lettuce and the fresh diced tomatoes in it, so I was a good girl and followed the directions to a "T". After nuking them for 30 secs, I added a scoop of Guacamole, a scoop of Sour Cream, some Olives and sliced Green Onions. We both loved this dish, the lettuce remained crispy inside and the flavor was great..........it's a keeper!
As many other reviewers have stated, I too skip the tomato sauce and use green enchilada sauce. I skip the sauce on top for the kids and add shredded taco cheese to the top and bake them at 350 for 20 minutes or so. I have made these for a lot of get togethers and everytime they get rave reviews. Thank you for a spectacular recipe! (one quick note, if you're doubling the recipe, I have found that you really only need to double the beans, meat and enchilada sauce.) Enjoy!
Great recipe! I know people always say its not the same recipe if you change things but the second time around I omitted the chili and soup. I felt like it really didn't need either. Restaurant quality for sure. Mine even looked so good I added a picture! :) Enjoy!
Good recipe... (I did NOT use the tomato soup) Rather than the canned stuff, I used some leftover chili I made and threw into the freezer last week. I also added a TON of spices and some mexican rice to the ground sirloin. I wrapped the meat into a burrito, then fried both sides in a pan with a Tablespoon of oil, then I put the burritos in an oven at 350, topped with the sauce and cheese.. To plate this I served on top a pile of shredded lettuce and topped with some fresh pico de gallo I made, as well as some sour cream..
This is the best burrito recipe ever!!! My fiance couldn't believe how good they were even though he hates tomatoe soup (I think it really makes the sauce). The only thing I did different was bake them in a 9x13 pan instead of microwave. Awesome recipe...can't wait to make for company. Thanks
My husband loved it so much he said he would have paid money for it. I did not use the ground beef. I used the recipe for Drip Beef Sandwiches for the meat. I just dumped the juice. I added the rest of the ingred. after shredding the beef. I also added about half a bottle of beer. I put the enchilada sauce mixture in a shallow baking dish, added the burrito's, topped with more sauce and cheese and put them in the oven till the cheese melted. We loved them. I have quite a bit left over-the roast was about 3lbs. so I am going to make nachos tonight.
These really ARE fabulous. I followed the recipe exact, using homemade enchilada sauce. I did add a little more cumin and a cup of shredded carrot. My husband inhaled FIVE stuffed-full burritos. Very good. This is going in the "keeper" file. EDITED NEXT DAY: I don't care if these aren't authentic mexican burritos. My husband loves them. I used the leftovers from last night to make him Ultimate Nachos today. He is well beyond thrilled. Kudos to the person who came up with the recipe.
I was hesitant how the flavor of the burrito would be after going through the ingredients, but I like to try new things. I was surprised and the Husband loved it!!
Oh wow! These were so good! Me and my husband loved them. The seven year didn't but no surprise there. I made a small change or two. I used salsa instead of tomato soup. I made mine up put some of the enchilada mixture in the bottom of a casserole and put the burritos in and then covered the burritos with cheese and more enchilada sauce. I baked them for about 15-20 min. at 350 degrees. Wonderful, wonderful recipe. Try these, you will not be disappointed.
I made these for dinner last night. I followed the recipe for the most part, but had to change a few things due to what I had available. I used 10 inch tortillas instead of 12. I also didn't put any lettuce in them. I used one tomato and 4 green onions. I put all of the burritos in a glass baking dish and topped them with some of the sauce (not all...it would be way too much), sharp cheddar cheese (because I didn't have the mexican kind), green onions and the little bits of tomato left on my cutting board. We baked them in a 425 degree oven for about 15 minutes. They were yummy with a side of sour cream and the extra sauce if you really like alot. I think next time I will add shredded lettuce on the side, too. For me the sauce tasted a little too much like canned chili, so next time I might cut down or eliminate it all together. I was also a little hesitant about the beans because my husband and I are not big refried beans fans, but the flavor was not overwhelming and the textures of everything blended well. 5 stars!
I have had a lot of wet burritos from a lot of places, and this is the best I've had, without changing a thing.
I made this dish Tonight for dinner. I was very doubtful that my family would like it because of the chili in the sauce. Like it! THEY ARE STILL RAVING over it. My husband & both sons are fighting over the leftovers for lunch at work tomorrow. Only thing I might change is using a tad bit less "chili with no beans". It seems to take a lil away from the dish. Will I make it again, ABSOLUTELY YES!!
tassy but a little heavy
Pretty good. I ended up throwing some salsa on top to give them some spice though.
This recipe was great... I only used 1/2 the can of tomato soup.I also doubled the meat and refried beans & went up a size on the can green chillies...I have 4 boys and they loved it.Thanks, I recieved rave reviews in the kitchen last night!
My son saw these and he exclaimed... "Enchiritos!" and by all means, he was right! He gobbled down 2 huge ones and "mmm"ed through every bite. lol .... I used ground turkey instead of beef. I also added some chili powder and cilantro along with the other seasonings. I served it on a bed of romaine lettuce and built it up from there... topped with tomatoes, olives, jalapenos & reduced-fat cheese. I served it with some of my homemade mexi-corn. Truly, as the recipe title states... Fabulous! :)
I thought this recipe was okay, but my very picky husband went back for seconds so it's a 5 star recipe!! Thanks for sharing.
Fabulous is right....but what posters said about leaving out the tomato soup was correct; it honestly doesn't need it
We didnt really care for this recipe, it wasnt bad , it just wasnt to our tastes. It was too sweet and not spicey enough.But I havn't given up! I will make it again with a few changes. #1 being to omit the tomatoe soup.
These were okay. I followed the recipe, but my whole family thought the filling was really bland and boring. I think if I did it over, I'd use chicken in a slow cooker with garlic, oil, cumin, chili pepper, salt, and chicken broth and shred it, then add the beans and finish the recipe.
It was quick and easy but not that tasty.
Me and my boyfriend really liked these... i did change the recipe, like others suggested... i used pace sauce with the enchilada sauce mixture... i also put them in the oven instead of the microwave... i used half a packet of taco seasoning with the ground beef... delicious.... will have again
Yum! I was skeptical about the tomato soup but decided to use it anyway and I'm glad I did using just enchilada sauce would have been too spicy for the little ones. Will definitely be making this again and soon. Thanks for a family favorite.
Really good! I didn't care for the brand of enchilada sauce we used... very strong... very spicy. That didn't have anything to do with the recipe itself. The recipe was yummy! I made it exactly as written and would only change the enchilada sauce. Otherwise, will definitely make again!
We all just love these.They are restaurant quality.
This is sooo good and I made the avocado,tomato salsa on this site to go with them,well worth making. I wasn't to sure about the chili but it went with it well. Nobody should pass on this one.
Great tasting burrito; I ended up putting mine in a disposable pan, covering with sauce and a Colby-Jack shredded cheese combo and baked for 20 minutes. Topped with sour cream and picante sauce on the side. Wonderful meal. Cannot wait for the leftovers today.
Restaurant quality! The sauce is delicious and I'm not sure about West coast or East coast quality, as a previous reviewer mentioned, but a wet burrito isn't typical fare served in Mexico, so it doesn't matter what coast you're on, these are just darn good!
These were wonderful! I had most of the ingredients on hand and threw them together in 30 minutes (including baking time). I filled 6 burritos with ground turkey, refried beans and chilis, added the rotel/enchilada sauce/chili mixture to the leftover filling and poured it all on my assembled burritos, then topped with about 1 1/2 cups of mexican shredded cheese. Baked in a 9x13 pan until the cheese was bubbly. When I took them out of the oven I topped them with some chopped iceberg lettuce and served alongside tortilla strips (which we used to eat up the extra sauce). These were so filling, my husband could only eat one! I will definitely be making these again - fast, easy and satisfying!
Inside was YUMMY, next time I think I will nix the enchliada sauce or try another brand bc it was too tomatoy, Ill just keep the chili and cheese, maybe queso.
I like only a hint of hotness to enter my mouth. I prefer that my unscorched tastebuds be able to TASTE the food. This does it. I put a small bowl of chopped chiles and a bottle of hot sauce on the table along with the guacamole and sour cream. Now everyone can eat and enjoy! (I also make sure I have plenty of cold milk on hand in case of accidental flare ups in the mouth). I made this as written, and everyone at the table thought it was great!! So sit back and enjoy "bad food" now and again. Give your taste buds a treat - and have a twinkie for dessert!!!
As a lover of Tex-Mex food, I can honestly say this is delicious. I can understand how others might think it was bland or something because there's not a lot of spices/flavors added. But on taste alone, with the mixture of beef, refried beans, and the yummy sauce that makes it "wet" - well this one is a winner. We gobbled it up and were stuffed afterward. Even my 9 year old literally licked her plate clean (good thing we were at home lol). 5 stars in my book!
Delicious!! I followed other reviewers and omitted the tomatoe soup and used 20oz can of enchilada sauce instead. I put a little of the sauce on the bottom of a 9x13 pan, assembled the burritos, poured the rest of the sauce on the burritos and topped with cheese. Baked on 350 for 10 minutes just to melt the cheese.
Really, really delicious!!! Only change that I made, was to roll up the meat/bean mixture inside tortilla; put all burritos in a 13x9 pan; cover with tomato soup mixture; top with cheese and bake in 350 oven for 25 minutes. YUMMY!!! Husband like too!
I thought this recipe was very good! My husband loved it and it will become one of our monthly meals. I followed some of the others suggestions and also made some of the following changes. I added some chili powder and finely diced up about four slices of jalenpano hot peppers and mixed them into the bean mixture for some spice. I substituted 1/2 cup of salsa for the tomato soup. I poured some of the sauce into the bottom of a 9 x 13 glass dish (this prevents sticking), Layed the tortilla flat and filled with bean mixture and toped with a few tablespoons of cheddar cheese and then rolled tightly. Placed them on top of the sauce. I used burrito size flour tortillas and managed to get to get about six burritos side by side and then two burritos long ways into the dish. Just play with it to make enough room. Then I poured the remaining sauce over the entire dish. I covered with aluminum foil and baked at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes or so until hot and bubbly. I then uncovered the dish and sprinkled with cheddar cheese and baked an additional 5 or 10 minutes until cheese is melted. You can then top with whatever you like...lettuce, tomato, sour cream. You can also make this ahead of time and keep in the refridgerator. You may just have to heat a little longer. Enjoy!! We did!!
I didn't have all the correct ingredients, so I am grateful the foundation of this recipe was right on the money, otherwise my variations would have been horrible, as it turns out, my changes enhanced a great recipe. So first, I didn't have chilli without beans, in fact I didn't have any chilli to speak of, nor did I have chopped tomatoes, or green onions, or chilli peppers or enchilada sauce. Ok so needless to say I took the remaining ingredients, plus added tomato paste, three cups of water, a package of taco seasoning, cream of chicken soup, and cook it all together in a large pot, once everything was cooked down, I added 1 cup of salsa and 1 can of diced tomatoes and peppers, the generic rotell tomatoes. Anyway, I layered the bottom of a large casserole dish with the sauce, then placed one tortilla over it, layered with sauce and cheese and layered with another tortilla, until all ten were used. I put it in oven at 350 for 30 minutes to cook tomatoes all the way down. Then I served it over a bed of shredded lettuce with a spoonful of sour cream on top, wow too die for, the wet burrito idea was great, next time I will make it as designed, but I am glad I was able to overcome the missing ingredients.
This was fantastic! I followed the recipe exactly except for the substitution of our favorite salsa for the tomato soup as others suggested. My husband absolutely loved it and asked that we have it again soon. We've decided to pass on going out for mexican and stay home as this is much better than similar dishes we've had out. Very easy and so good. This recipe will stay in our regular meal rotation.
These were good but considering these are made with enchilada sauce and chili peppers, I was expecting a little more "kick". I also wasn't crazy about the the sauce. It was too "tomato-ey". I will, however, try making these again but maybe with some chili powder and without the tomato soup.
Quick and easy. Used (9 ounce) jar homestyle beef gravy in lieu of chili without beans, because that's what I had on hand, and the gravy was suggested in another recipe. Popped in the oven, not the microwave. 5 Stars for easy, speed and taste for an everyday recipe.
I must have done something very wrong. I did not care for this. Everything went well until I topped with the enchilada sauce combo. Mine was bitter and hot-----no other flavor----and I used mild sauce no less. I always read the reviews before trying any of the recipes and was really excited about this one-----so many people love it.
These are really spicy and yummy!
My family loved this recipe. I have to admit I was skeptical here because I didn't think I would like it. But it's a great recipe and easy. I am glad I tried it. Thanks!
I didn't put lettuce/tomatoes inside, I put them on top after baking. I made all 6, froze 2 for later, and refrigerated the other 4 for a couple hours until dinnertime and then baked at 350 for 20 minutes. Served with salsa verde, sour cream, and tortilla chips. Oh, and I used ground venison instead of beef, doubled the enchilada sauce, and used chili with bean (all I had). Thanks!
These are fabulous as they are, and could use 10*'s.Before we even finished eating sons gf asked for the recipe cause she just knew he was going to want them before the week is out. I did make them in 2 13x9 pans as another person had stated. Oh my delish.. thx for a keeper
Awesome recipe!! My kids absolutely love this one. They rave about how it's just like the restaurants. Thank you!!
Loved it. Wasn't quite spicy enough for me but I will add some hot peppers next time I make it. That said.....excellent recipe!
Great. Followed the recipe exactly except I put the burritos with only the meat filling in a casserole dish and covered with the sauce. Bake covered for about 20 minutes at 350 degrees, uncover, top with cheese, and bake another 5-10 minutes. Top with lettuce, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, etc. Tastes better than restaurant burritos!
YUM! It's simple and my kids love it!
Best Wet Burritos I ever made, and some of the best I have ever had, will make them again.
I made this exactly as stated and it was awesome..def on the menu for cinco de mayo!!!
Mmmmmm...These were great! I nixed the tomato soup but made the sauce of new mexico red chile & the hormel chili with beans (didn't have any w/out). I also made Mexican Rice to put in the burritos and microwaved for 30 seconds as stated in the recipe and my family loved these.
Loved that. I'm not a big burrito person, but my husband likes them. And I enjoyed them too. This will definately be in the dinner rotation.
These were good - not quite fabulous. I followed the recipe except I did not add the whole can of refried beans and was glad that I didn't. I also baked these in the oven instead of in the microwave - but I think the result would have been the same. They were just missing something - not sure what.
I've now made this three times and have loved it each time. The first time I made it nearly to the letter, simply leaving out the tomato soup as I'm not a fan of it. The second and third time, making "mexican style shredded beef" that I did in the crockpot beforehand. Both times were amazing. I prefer the shredded beef to the ground beef, but the ground beef is really good too if you'd like something faster. I also add in cheese inside the burrito, cover with the enchilada/chili mixture, top with more cheese and bake at 350 for 20 minutes. YUM! Tastes just like the authentic mexican burrito I get from our local shop. Definitely a keeper.
Loved this! Followed the recipe, except I baked them instead of putting them in the microwave. I will definitely make them again. Next time I will add green pepper with the onions. Personal preference.
This is by far the best tasting wet burrito I've ever had.
We (bf & I) didn't really care for this recipe. It was quite a lot of work, and then the sauce ended up tasting a lot like ketchup. That might be because I went for "mild" on all options -- perhaps if it was spicier it would be better... but I'm not a big spice fan. :) The one thing I couldn't find was "chili without beans" -- isn't chili, by definition, bean-filled? I asked at my grocery store and they told me it is "chili sauce". Or is it something else, maybe an American thing not available here?
I think this is a great recipe. And just so you know, when i read reviews for a recipe, i dont care what you changed or did different, i dont even finish reading the review, i am interested however in the reviews that havent been changed that way i get a TRUE review
I made this last night for Cinco De Mayo and it was a huge hit! I did change some things because some of the dinner guests cannot have spicy things. I omitted the chilies and green onion and just added taco seasoning to the meat/bean mixture about half a packet. I also forgot the tomato soup at the store and had a Soup At Hand Tomato soup and just added 1/2 since it's not condensed. My family can't wait until I make it again. I served it with sour cream also and mexican rice and of course strawberry margaritas!!!
Made this last night & it turned out amazing!! The only thing i did extra was add Rotel along with another can of green chile & cut up tomatos. I also didnt warm the tortillas in the microwave, i did in the oven for a couple of minutes(long enough for the cheese to melt but not too long or the shell would be to hard). Def adding this to my monthly menu:))
Family loved this burrito. I made as written with all ingredients. The only change: I put in a 13 x 9 pan and baked at 350° for about 30 minutes rather than using the microwave. I individually froze the leftovers for a quick dinner on a busy weeknight. Thanks SYDNEY6 - we very much enjoyed this.
My family loved this!! Thanks for the recipe!
My husband loves these. I grew up in SoCal and also grew up eating "Mexican" food. After moving to Colorado 20+ years ago; I've learned that every region has differences and respect that - especially in cooking. Because someone says it "isn't traditional" means nothing to me. This is a great little recipe for a filling, easy, satisfying meal! I like to make my own enchilada sauce, use my homemade chili (I keep tons in quart freezer bags) and mashed pinto beans, then I bake these - my husband thanks you for posting this recipe, and so do I.
