J.P.'s Big Daddy Biscuits

This is an excellent basic biscuit recipe. It's perfect for my taste, as the sugar and milk balances the baking powder flavor so it doesn't taste as dominant as it does in savory or buttermilk biscuits. Those two ingredients can be changed to suit your taste. If you do use buttermilk, add a 1/4tsp of baking soda to the dry ingredients. The handling of the dough and the kneading seems to be the difference between flaky tender or tough biscuits. Gently fold the dry and wet ingredients together in the bowl until all are moistend fairly evenly. (I reserve about 3 tbsp of the flour called for in the recipe and add 2 tbsps additional flour to use for turning out the dough on the counter for shaping) I gently press out the dough to 1/2 inch thick, then fold opposite sides over the center, like a business letter. Turn it, press it gently out again and fold it one more time. Then press it out to 1 inch thick and cut it with a 2 1/2inch cutter, straight down through the dough..don't twist while cutting, only twist it when it hits the cutting surface to release the dough from the counter. Lift the cutter up and push the dough onto your baking sheet. Place each piece 1/4inch apart for soft sided biscuits or spread them out for crisp sides. Either way, they will be flakey and well risen, and tender. That's my method for flakey tender biscuits and I'm sticking to it! 02/18-My family has gone crazy for these biscuits, I make them almost every night! You nailed it, JP..Thanks!