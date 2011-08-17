J.P.'s Big Daddy Biscuits

This recipe will produce the biggest biscuits in the history of the world! Serve these gems with butter, preserves, honey, gravy or they can also be used as dinner rolls...you get the picture. The dough can also be prepared several hours, and up to a day ahead of time. If so, turn dough out onto aluminum foil that has been either floured, lightly buttered or lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Roll up foil until it is sealed, and refrigerate. Don't be surprised if your biscuits rise even higher because the baking powder has had more time to act in the dough. You may have to make a few batches before you get desired results: desired results equals huge mongo biscuits.
This is a good basic biscuit recipe minus the sugar - adding sugar makes a biscuit a scone. I've been making biscuits every AM for 30+ years and I've found that it's really the techniques that make a good biscuit. Here's are my tried and true tips - 1)COLD, COLD, COLD ingredients and HOT, HOT, HOT oven (450 or 500) 2) After adding the milk, stir just until it mostly comes together. DO NOT KNEAD! Just turn the dough out and pat it into the thickness you desire. Overworking makes a very tough biscuit 3) Use a sharp biscuit cutter and don't twist it as you cut. This seals the edges and doesn't allow the biscuits to rise as much. Try to avoid using an improvised cutter as the edges may not be sharp enough. 4) I bake mine in a cast iron skillet with lots of melted butter. I throw a couple of TBL of butter in the skillet and place in the oven while it's pre-heating just until melted (not browned). I then place the biscuit top side done in the butter and flip it so the whole thing is covered. 5) Place biscuits so they're touching for high risers that are not browned on the sides, or slightly apart for less of a rise but browned sides. 12 min at 450 will yield a very tender, moist biscuit with the perfect little crunch on top and bottom. Yummmm.
This is a good basic biscuit recipe minus the sugar - adding sugar makes a biscuit a scone. I've been making biscuits every AM for 30+ years and I've found that it's really the techniques that make a good biscuit. Here's are my tried and true tips - 1)COLD, COLD, COLD ingredients and HOT, HOT, HOT oven (450 or 500) 2) After adding the milk, stir just until it mostly comes together. DO NOT KNEAD! Just turn the dough out and pat it into the thickness you desire. Overworking makes a very tough biscuit 3) Use a sharp biscuit cutter and don't twist it as you cut. This seals the edges and doesn't allow the biscuits to rise as much. Try to avoid using an improvised cutter as the edges may not be sharp enough. 4) I bake mine in a cast iron skillet with lots of melted butter. I throw a couple of TBL of butter in the skillet and place in the oven while it's pre-heating just until melted (not browned). I then place the biscuit top side done in the butter and flip it so the whole thing is covered. 5) Place biscuits so they're touching for high risers that are not browned on the sides, or slightly apart for less of a rise but browned sides. 12 min at 450 will yield a very tender, moist biscuit with the perfect little crunch on top and bottom. Yummmm.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2002
Simple and tasty! One tip though...don't knead the dough! Kneading this mixing with produce a tough textured biscuit. Mix it just till it holds together...pat into a 1 1/2 inch thick circle...then cut out.
Easy, easy, easy so if you think you can't make biscuits these are for you! They look like you spent hours. Like others, I used butter or butter flavored shortening and 3/4 cup of milk. My husband had the nerve to ask where I bought these! Oh well, I guess I'll have to teach him how to make these......(they're that easy).
I made these to go under the sausage gravy I planned to make for my kids' dinner. (They get to pick dinner on Sunday nights when Dad is not home.) Pretty cut and dry. Really similar to Grandma's Baking Powder Biscuits. I also used half all purpose and half whole wheat and ended up using the whole cup of milk. Mine did make five big biscuits and one medium sized one I shaped with my hand. (I used the top of my husband's beer glass, which worked perfectly.) I cooked mine for about 12 minutes. They turned out well, although I think I overhandled my dough. Not bad. Suited my needs. Thanks, J.P.!
Absolutely wonderful! I added the milk gradually, as called for, & did not need the whole cup as the dough came together (tossed with fork) before that. I also did not knead, but simply patted gently to form a flat round. The less handling, the better, for great biscuits. After cutting, I let them rest for about an hour. They baked up huge, golden brown on the outside and soft & fluffy on the inside. A definate keeper & tasted great reheated this morning with butter & jam.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2004
From the very bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who took time to make my biscuits, feed (inflict?) them upon your loved ones, and then post your results. I give you all "5 Stars"! - John Pickett
These biscuits are phenomenal! I wanted to share some secrets to make them a bit easier. I used butter instead of shortening but instead of cutting it into the flour, I freeze it then grate it with a cheese grater, then just stir it into the flour mixture. The butter breaks up into the flour into the perfect size pieces. Couldn't be easier!
Made this with some changes, following others sugestions and making my owns. 1. Add all dry ingredients to food processor and pulse to mix. 2. Add COLD salted butter and pulse until it resembles small peas. 3. Add buttermilk (watch the amount, maybe you will need less than 1 cup.) 4. Because I used the food processor I roll the dough and made a large tube, the diameter like a glass of juice, wrap with plastic papper and refrigerated for 2 hours. This gave the dough time to rest, gluten will "calm down", and avoid any hard or dry result. When I took the dough out it was hard, thank you refrigeration time, so I was able to cut 1 inch circles with the knife. So easy and avoid rolling! Because I used salted butter, I did not add salt. The butter gave a terrific flavor and the buttermilk (made with whole milk and lemon) made the "melt in your mouth" biscuits. I also brush the biscuits before baking, nice touch. Hope this would help those trying to make it simple and still gets wow results.
Sorry, but "I followed this to a T except I changed the leavening and the fat and the liquid and the amount of liquid and the baking time and the baking temperature" - seriously? And then you rate the recipe poorly? These are great, just as written.
We love these so much that I make them in bulk and freeze them. I bake the frozen ones at 350 for 25 min. I use butter (gives them a crispy outside) and double or triple the sugar. I also DO NOT knead them. If you use too much milk, let the dough sit and it will soak up the milk. When I go to cut them I pat them into a long narrow strip, just wide enough for my cutter. Then there is little to no waste because if you try to re-roll the dough, those biscuits will be a little bit more tough than the first ones. Yum!
These were good!! They were moister than most biscuits I've made. I didn't have to add even close to a full cup of milk, more like 1/2 - 2/3. I used butter flavor shortening, and did it all in the food processor, what a time saver that was! I only put in 2.5 tsp. of baking powder, I was worried about getting that bp taste if I used a full tablespoon. For those whose biscuits didn't rise, make sure when cutting them to cut straight down, and do NOT twist! Twisting the cutter/glass/etc. seals the edges so they won't rise as much.
I followed the recipe to the letter and these came out beautifully. My wife and I loved them so much that I made a second, double batch and froze the biscuits on a cookie sheet for two hours instead of baking immediately. After that I just popped them into a freezer bag. Now I just take out as many as I need and bake at 400c for 23 minutes. The come out perfectly.
A great basic biscuit recipe. Added tip for high-rising biscuits -- don't twist the biscuit cutter -- press down only, then lift. A twisting motion seals the sides of the biscuits more, preventing maximum rise. Only use a glass as a last resort -- a sharp edged cutter makes for better rise, as well.
I randomly craved biscuits and found this recipe. I'm only thirteen so I've never made biscuits from scratch but these are to die for! Super easy and all the ingrediants are things that you have in your kitchen. If you want a biscuit like one you would eat with gravy, this is the one.
In Australia we call these SCONES and they are an old fashioned, economical, quick, favourite morning or afternoon tea. We tear them in half horizontally (or cut) and top each half with strawberry or raspberry jam & whipped cream. (I think the U.S. calls jam 'jelly'?) We serve them warm (and they freeze well for later use). The butter/shortening must be rubbed gently into the dry ingredients with your fingertips (or cut in with a knife) until it resembles 'airy' FINE breadcrumbs. Once the breadcrumb consistency is achieved, make a well in the centre and add all the milk at once...and the final mixture should be a LITTLE sticky not dry. We add sultanas or chopped dates for fruit scones, just serving warm with butter. Flour your hands and lightly but thoroughly knead the mixture on a floured surface. If the breadcrumb consistency isn't achieved, you risk ending up with a heavy, less palatable treat. Handle the mixture as little as possible, and don't roll it - gently flatten with your fingertips to about an inch high and use a floured, sharp circular cutter (or cut into wedges). It takes only 10 mins to prepare! Don't overbake...put into a hot oven for about 12-13 mins (after brushing with a little milk) and they're ready when the sides are slightly firm. Wrap them in a tea-towel to finish them off with a little steaming. You can also put them 1/2 inch apart on the tray so that they expand and join up - break them apart when cooked and they'll be fluffy on the outside too...
This should be 10 stars and counting! OMG, these biscuits are the best! I did cut the baking powder down to 2 teaspoons and added 1/2 tsp. of baking soda. Only needed 3/4 cup milk. I took half the dough, put it into another bowl with fresh cut chives, parsley and some finely shredded cheddar cheese, mixed it and patted it out for herb biscuits. The other half was made according to the recipe. The best biscuits on earth! Both halves came out light, fluffy and so flavorful. Thank you for a fantastic biscuit recipe. My other biscuit recipes have been tossed.
These are best made with butter and buttermilk (3/4C is fine) on a baking stone. I have kept them overnight in the refrigerator and they are before baking and they turn out great. Best biscuits I've ever made-only ones I'll ever make!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2002
I Printed this recipe out 12/26/02, went home after work and tried it. I added dried parsley, parmesan cheese. it was wonderful. I think I ate 3 before the night was over with. I am a beginner baker, so this recipe was easy to make.
Ok..so I have had every person I know try at one time or another to teach me how to fix biscuits. All have failed miserably, as has every "fool-proof" recipe. I am a good cook in other areas...just not biscuits. I have not given up though, and was looking at the reviews for these biscuits. After reading a couple (especially the beer guy) I figure this recipe is worth one more completly incompetent attempt. WRONG!!!! - I got BISCUITS!!! Not birdfood (too crumbly) or sports equipment (the ever popular hockey pucks) I got real, honest-to-god BISCUITS!!! Of course they were not as fluffy as everyone says...but I have a feeling that next time - after I have replaced the 2 year old baking powder that I just noticed the date on - they will be fabulous! The flavor is wonderful. My husband and I are happily awaiting a morning meal of BISCUITS and gravy!! No matter how completely incompetent you are at making biscuits - FINALLY - this is the recipe that will work!!!
This is an excellent basic biscuit recipe. It's perfect for my taste, as the sugar and milk balances the baking powder flavor so it doesn't taste as dominant as it does in savory or buttermilk biscuits. Those two ingredients can be changed to suit your taste. If you do use buttermilk, add a 1/4tsp of baking soda to the dry ingredients. The handling of the dough and the kneading seems to be the difference between flaky tender or tough biscuits. Gently fold the dry and wet ingredients together in the bowl until all are moistend fairly evenly. (I reserve about 3 tbsp of the flour called for in the recipe and add 2 tbsps additional flour to use for turning out the dough on the counter for shaping) I gently press out the dough to 1/2 inch thick, then fold opposite sides over the center, like a business letter. Turn it, press it gently out again and fold it one more time. Then press it out to 1 inch thick and cut it with a 2 1/2inch cutter, straight down through the dough..don't twist while cutting, only twist it when it hits the cutting surface to release the dough from the counter. Lift the cutter up and push the dough onto your baking sheet. Place each piece 1/4inch apart for soft sided biscuits or spread them out for crisp sides. Either way, they will be flakey and well risen, and tender. That's my method for flakey tender biscuits and I'm sticking to it! 02/18-My family has gone crazy for these biscuits, I make them almost every night! You nailed it, JP..Thanks!
These biscuits tasted OK, but they were very dense and doughy. (Is that a word?) The search for a great biscuit recipe continues.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2003
This recie is great!!! My biscuits turned out great, and to those if you wo are complaining, get a cat scan!1 I'm only 16 and ican make these biscuits turn out great and I've never cooked a thing in my life. Heck, the only thing I ever made in my life is a bowl of Fruity Pebbles cereal. Oh yeah, try refridgerating the dough overnight before you make them, they'll turn out a whole lot better. And to the other teenagers reading this, It brought mygrade in my Food and Nutrition class from a C to an A!!! the fist thing I cooked all year!
i took the advice of one of the reviewers and used buttermilk, 2 tsps of baking powder, and 1/2 tsp of baking soda. end result: TO DIE FOR! i have never been a biscuit fanatic, but when i took one bite of these, i knew i was hooked! i had some pretty awesome cookies in the house and i still decided to have a biscuit, with nothing on it, for dessert. that's how good they are. try this or live to regret it.
These biscuits were fantastic! I was extremely impressed with every aspect...the flavour, the texture, how tall they baked, and not to forget...the simplicity! The dough is quite wet, however using a sharp cutter makes everything effortless. I prefer smaller biscuits, therefore a 2 1/2" cutter was perfect. Thank you for this recipe, it has fast become the family favorite.
These biscuits are very good. Here are a few things I learned about baking biscuits: keep the ingredients as cold as possible, touch the bread as little as possible, add just enough liquid to hold together, do not mix until it is completely smooth, roll the dough a little too thick rather than too thin, and place the biscuits barely touching on the pan. These are things people that make biscuits would know. I learned by trial and error.
Awesome!! Reminds me of the biscuits that my mom made for us growing up! Didn't change a thing! Fantastic!! As for the person who reviewed this and gave this recipe a poor review after changing everything in the recipe, get a clue!! I hate reading any reviews on this site that people change most of the ingredients and then trash the recipe. Guess what? If you change all of the ingredients, then it's not J.P's Big Daddy Biscuits, it's your biscuits!! Anyway, good job J.P., they're fabulous!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2002
I have tried many biscuit recipes for Thanksgiving, even a Martha Stewart one! This one is the best, just the way I like biscuits. Can't wait to use it this year. Here is a helpful hint, since a few people had trouble with the recipe may I suggest two important tips? One - make sure your shortening is totally cut in. Second - add the milk SLOWLY. Only use as much as you need. I ended up using about 3/4 of a cup. Delicious, thanks JP!
This is a good basic biscuit recipe. My suggestions: if you use butter, scrape it in using the large size of your food grater. Frozen butter works best. To make outstanding biscuits, use lard for the fat, preferably leaf lard. (My household would scream bloody murder if I used it. Wimps.). Also, roll your dough out to half the depth, put butter (grated or pats) on one side, fold it over, then cut. Cut the left-over dough into strips, roll in cinnamon and sugar, and bake. These are called the dog bones and are fed to the younguns to keep them quiet until dinner. And why under cooking level on this site isn't there the choice of "tired"?
Yahoo! Thank you John! For anyone who is "biscuit challenged" this is the recipe. I gave up trying to make biscuits years ago but after seeing this recipe, decided to give it another try as my husband loves them. Lo and behold, Eureka, voila, etc. etc.......gorgeous, light, fluffy BIG biscuits. After reading all the reviews, and (a must) reading the article on this site for "Baking Powder Biscuits," I cut the dry ingredients and shortening together in the food processor, as suggested by one reviewer, and then turned that into a bowl and then added the milk. I then let the dough rest in the refrig for a few hours. When patting out the dough, (this is important) make sure it's no less than 1" thick. To cut the biscuits, I found that an empty 16 oz. can with a diameter of 3" was perfect for cutting. Cut straight down and pull straight up, don't twist or turn. This helps to achieve the height. I baked them in my great toaster oven as its temp is spot on. I've made these three times in the last three weeks and the results were perfect every time. Hope this helps some others who've had problems in the past.
I gave these biscuits five stars because the taste was great, super soft and a wonderful crumb. Here is a biscuit trick a professional taught me: DO NOT TWIST THE BISCUIT CUTTER AS YOU CUT! Just go straight down and back up. If you twist it seals the edges and they won't rise, or will rise lopsidedly.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2002
WOW.... GOODBYE Bisquick! So easy to make and so good! This is the perfect example of why I love this website. These are the best biscuits I have ever had. Not greasy and buttery like Hardees and not dry and bland like Bisquick. Try them. I am glad I did. Thanks J.P.!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2002
Oh my gosh! Awesome! These are the best biscuits I've ever had and I'm never going back to biscuit mix. They are easy and quick...I'm going to go make some now.
PERFECT basic biscuit. I've done them with shortening, and with butter and both are good. 20 minutes from biscuits in brain to biscuits in MOUTH--- not much longer than using store-bought dough and HIGHLY SUPERIOR! I could tell they were "right" when I pulled them out of the oven the first time, and they were layered and had formed a natural "split" to pry open and slather with butter and jelly. They make AMAZING bacon egg and cheese breakfast biscuits (think fast-food-style, but GOOD). Total keeper! NOTE: They don't keep that well past a few hours imo, so only make what you plan to eat right away.
Great flavor. After following all directions to a T except using all but 1/3 of the milk called for, and not kneading them as the recipe calls for, they still did not rise when baked. I let them sit for a while before baking as well. Wonder what happened? Will try again though, as the flavor is superb.
Awesome biscuit recipe! I only make a couple of small adjustments when I make these. First of all, I measure out all my ingredients (combine the dry, cube the butter, measure milk) and then I put them in the freezer for about 10 minutes while I'm cleaning up and preheating the oven. Chilled ingredients make it harder for the butter to melt into the dough, giving you multi-layered, flakier biscuits. I only use about 2/3 of the milk - just use enough so that your dough comes together when gently formed with your hands. One last thing, you should never knead a biscuit dough. Handle it as little as possible to insure flakiness, very similar to a pie crust method. I cut them 2 1/2" in diameter and brush with butter before and after I bake - delicious!
Excellent biscuits, but like other reviewers, I added the milk slowly and found I only needed about 3/4 cup or a little more. Otherwise, they were absolutely perfect, just the kind I remembered. And EASY too!! Thanks John!
For some reason I just cannot make biscuits. They never ever rise for me no matter what I do or don't do. These were no different. I barely knead the dough so it's not an issue of handling the dough too much. Biscuits never turn out for me, or maybe this is the way they're supposed to be? Homemade biscuits don't rise? Maybe I'm expecting them to look like the store bought frozen ones
I have used this recipe so many times that I no longer need to look at it while I am making them. I too use butter instead of shortening, and they turn out fantastic every time. They are great for a breakfast sandwich. I serve them with extra old cheddar cheese, a fried egg, and bacon on the biscuit. Yummmmmmmmmm JP, you rock! Thanks for the recipe, and for years of fabulous biscuits. By the way, if you want, you can add different herbs to the dough, or some grated cheese, green onion, or what ever you decide that you like. If I could have rated these a 10 I would have done so without hesitation. Thanks again.
I used this recipe to make the "blankets" for my pigs in blankets and everyone who had them said they were incredible. I am very pleased with the outcome and will continue to use this recipe when making pigs in blankets.
I've not had much experience with baking so it took about four batches before I got these biscuits just right. It was worth the effort! I use buttermilk, give the cut biscuits a good drizzle of unsalted butter and let them rest for about 15 minutes before popping them in the oven. I've also added cheddar cheese and garlic to the dough with fantastic results. These are easy and delicious!
Absolutely the best. We've made them large, we've made them small, we've let the dough rise a bit and we've stuck them in the oven right away. Every time they come out perfect. Our staple around here now. Thanks for the great recipe. (One note, 1 cup of milk I've found it is too much. 1/2 to 3/4 is enough.)
For those of you worried that shortening is bad for, transfats and all,use Spectrum brand, no trans fats. I need to use it in recipes for my toddler granddaughter b/c she's allergic to several foods, including dairy. It's a good thing. SHortening gives a nice flaky product, so you can use shortening without the fear.
I've had scones in the UK and these 'biscuits' are nothing like true scones. Biscuits should be light and fluffy (which these are), while true scones have a much denser quality. Nice to finally find a recipe that produces the biscuits my grandma made! Based on other reviewers, I did use only 3/4 tsp of salt. I whisked the dry ingredients together. Then cut in my shortening with a pastry cutter. I made a well in the middle of the mixture and poured my milk in and then pulled the flour into the center of the well, mixing *just* until the flour was incorporated, but I could still see dry flour. Then I turned it out onto a lightly floured board and kneaded about 4-5 times. It's important not to mess with the dough too much or they'll turn into hockey pucks. I patted it out to 1" and cut with a 2-1/2" cutter. Push straight down with the cutter. If you twist it, it will compress the edges and effect how high the biscuit rises.
I did make a couple changes to this only because of an intollerance to white flour. I use a whole wheat flour and Stevia in place of sugar. Excellent recipe. I've even made a cinnamon raisin version with this recipe. Any way its made is great and my family loves them.
Hate it when people review when they haven't used the recipe but this is just a tip....I make several different biscuit recipes and a trick is to shake your baking powder before measuring and always measure "heaping" instead of the normal leveling off! This is an old trick. Also the reviewers who indicated you should handle sparingly are correct as over handling will toughen any biscuit/pastry dough. When my children were small and my mother wanted to know what to bake them for an upcoming visit it was ALWAYS her teabisuits. Good luck....can be mixed up quickly to dress up any meal.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2000
This is the only biscuits recipe I make, they fit every occasion, you cant beat them. I give this recipe to everyone. J.P. did a great job here. Big Jim
Since I found this a couple years ago, it has become the only biscuit recipe I use. I have made it many, many times exactly as written as well as my own variations. The only thing I always do is use butter instead of shortening. Today, I increased the butter to 1/2 cup and decreased the milk to 3/4 cup and used the other measurements as written in the original recipe. They were definitely the best. I will always make them this way from now on.
Really good tasting biscuits, but since this was my first time, they did not come out as huge, high and moist as I thought they should. I will try again, though.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
10/15/2002
they looked like can biscuits on the outside and the inside was undercooked. not pleasing to the taste either. i am not sure where i went wrong but i was looking for the old fashion fluffy and delicious biscuit and i was very disappointed.
These are even easier if you add an extra 1/4-1/2 C milk and then just drop them by heaping TBSP onto a baking sheet! No kneading, patting, rolling or cutting needed!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2000
These biscuits are absolutely terrific!! They are the BEST biscuits I've tasted, and it's definitely worth the effort of doing just a bit more than opening a Pillsbury can. :-) They came out GREAT on my first try.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2000
I sent this recipe to my daughter.She has never been able to make good biscuits (even the dog wouldn't eat her biscuits, now that's bad!).This recipe,even she couldn't mess up. Her husband is very thankful for biscuits at last and said they are the best he ever ate.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2000
I sometimes have a difficult time with biscuits but these turned out tall, fluffy and with a minimum of stress on my part. Good recipe!
First time making them & came out great! I used my hand mixer w/dough hooks to mix everything until all the flour-ie buttery mix was mixed. DON'T DUMP ALL THE MILK IN! Dump maybe half at the beginning, that way you don't have to worry about them being heavy or too wet. I read the reviewer's advices as to get a good biscuit. I didn't even knead them 15-20 times, I did it for 10 & they came out heavy but light & fluffy on the inside. Big piece of advice is that if you DO use margarine (like I did) cut the salt to 1/4 or 1/2 tsp. That was my only problem, they came out salty. I'll keep this recipe close to my heart & update to see if the amount of saltyness can be fixed with more added sugar. John Pickett YOUR BISCUITS ARE AWESOME!
These are the BEST biscuits I have ever made. We make these quite offten. For biscuits and gravy, jam, apple butter ect. I used butter insted of shorting. Also use frozen butter and mix in food processor. Place butter cut up as best as you can in processor add flour baking powder and salt. Pulsate for a few seconds at a time until butter is pea size. Dump mixture in to large bowl add milk and mix proceed with instructions quickly so butter dose not begin to melt. Make sure you bake them on a pan that has sides (like a jelly roll pan) so all the butter will not run off and make a mess at the bottom of the oven. SO good.
i have made these at least 2 dozen times and i guess i forgot to rate them but this is my go to recipe if im makin biscuits i usually make them to go with gravy the recipe only makes 6 of these so i normally double the recipe with no problem these always turn out great and are very simple to make can have the whole thing done from start to finish in 30 mins or less my whole family really likes these thank you for a great recipe.
Just baked them. I had been looking for a long time to a recipe of English scones and discovered that these biscuits are pretty close to them. I could not stop me from eating two already and they are awesome and so easy to make. It's better if they are thick as they crack better on the sides for An authentic look. And best of all, while eating them read Deborah Smith's book Crossroads cafe where the biscuit is one of the "main characters" and there you really are on another planet, very yummy planet ! Thanks for this awesome recipe. kind regards from sunny Spain
Great dough to work with. I used all the milk called for which ended up being a bit to much. I had to knead in a little flour to compensate. I replaced the shortening with butter. After I got the dough to the right consistency it was a breeze. I used a juice glass to cut out the biscuits. After eleven minutes they were perfect. Smelled wonderful and looked great. Fabulous recipe.
Excellent biscuits! They are good the next day too!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2002
I usually don't like to make biscuits because they don't turn out well. . .but these are worth it!!! They turned out very fluffy and yummy and my kids actually ate them!!! That's saying a lot because they are EXTREMELY picky eaters. Thanks for a great recipe!
Best biscuits I've ever made! They came out huge and so soft I thought they would melt in my mouth. A few tips: use butter for better flavor. Don't knead, instead just fold the dough over around 10 times so you get some nice flour layers inside. Bake in a glass pan close together so they stay really soft and don't get dark. And make sure to get just the right consistency when adding milk, if it gets too sticky then dash flour in as you mix to get it right. The dough was incredibly soft but still firm, thanks J.P.
My family really enjoys these biscuits! I tried using a tablespoon of honey in place of the white sugar, just mixing it with the milk and continuing with the recipe. I find it also helps to grease the pan before placing the biscuits in to bake. A really great recipe!!!
Oh my goodness these are so good! I made this last night and I was so very pleased with the results. They came out beautiful and big just like the name :) I followed the recipe just as is without any changes and they were so easy to make! I do not think I even have to edit it because it is perfect! And this is also the first time I ever made biscuits! I am so very pleased with the results, thank you so very much for sharing this recipe
These were allright. I guess I'm just a sucker for Pillsbury's Grand's biscuits. :) It's a shame I am... those are prolly loaded with salt (and the reason why I like them so much lolz). J.P.'s biscuits were a tad bland for my liking. On the flipside, I had no trouble whatsoever with rising, tenderness or moistness (and I even re-rolled my dough several times which is supposedly a no no). Not only were these a cinch to prepare, I was able to get 9 (2.5 in.) biscuits out of my dough! Thanks to SELEA's suggestion, I cut prep time in half by using my food processor (AWESOME idea!). NOTE: You will likely not need all of the milk called for. I only used 3/4 c. NOTE #2: Refrigerate your shortening and cut it into cubes rather than adding it all at once to your flour mixture. There are a lot of good tips on here. If you follow J.P.'s directions and adhere to the sage advice of others, you'll not be disappointed! Thanks for sharing, John! :-)
This was the first time I've ever made biscuits. I rated this a five star recipe because anyone could make them; it was extremely easy and inexpensive to make. I wouldn't change a thing! Thanks for sharing this one... I'll make sure to save it to my favorites. BTW - I used mine to make Strawberry Shortcake. I would recommend that everyone try this at least once as it was very tasty :).
This is a great recipe with very tasty results. The only reason I didn't give it a five star rating is I believe the instructions are not correct. Kneading this dough will make them tough--better to give them just a few turns to pull it together and pat it out before cutting them. Also, use a sharp knife or biscuit cutter rather than a glass; using a glass will smash the dough on the sides not allowing it to rise as high. As another reviewer stated, watch the amount of milk that you add, it may not all be needed. But the taste is great--and I used butter rather than shortening.
Try another recipe to save your time and materials! I followed the recipe as directed and ended up with a mess. The first problem I noticed was when making the dough, there was too much milk called for. With that, the dough was liquidy, needing even more flour. Trying to get the dough out of the bowl and flattened onto the table was almost impossible. I had to pick up the dough and attempt to make a flimsy ball of dough for the biscuits. The end result: bad tasting biscuits, 20 minutes wasted, and a messy table!
These were a lot like Grands. I served them with butter and peach preserves, and they complemented our dinner of smoked pork chops and cole slaw very nicely. I used part butter and part butter-flavored shortening. I agree with Discobunny that the baking powder flavor is dominant.
These have become a necessity in our home. We serve these with stews, roast, and even made into breakfast sandwiches. These are so yummy and diverse, they are great! My husband loves them best with butter and syrup, and my daughter likes them best with honey. They are great!
These were superb! Just like my grandma used to make. Just some remarks: 1 - Add only as much milk as you need, so go slowly. Once it looks like dough and sticks, stop. 2 - I use margarine. Cold is ideal, it cuts in better. 3 - I added extra sugar because I like mine a little sweet, and sometimes I add a tsp of vanilla extra or cumin or lavender flowers or something to bring out some flavours... try adding garlic and brushing with butter and parm before baking. 4 - Do not knead, just stir until combined, pat, and cookie-cutter. 5 - If not using a convection oven, bake one rack higher than the middle so the bottoms don't burn, or put an empty cookie sheet on the bottom rack to disperse the heat. 6 - Better if the dough the left to percolate a big. 7 - Do yourself a favour and double the recipe from the get-go!
The best biscuits I've ever made--usually get hockey pucks. These were so fluffy for dinner and the next day warmed up butter and jelly, just as good! I did make some alterations based on other reviews--used butter, buttermilk (this day I needed about 3/4 cup only) 2 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp baking soda. I also made them early in the day, cut them and put on cookie sheet, covered with saran wrap a few hours until dinner. Can't wait to make extra and freeze as someone said they did. Oh, also used food processor---YUM!!!!!!!
Yes, these are right up there with the best. I followed the recipe exactly using the whole cup of milk. I didn't knead them, but I did pat dough into about 1/2 inch thickness and lightly rolled (a time or two) to get smoother tops. May have to push sides of dough back to get the 1/2 thickness if needed. I cut with a 2 1/2 inch biscuit cutter and placed close together. Around the 13 minute baking mark, I spooned some melted real butter over tops and broiled until just golden. Caution to new cooks doing this step; they can burn on you fast. Please keep a very close watch. Lastly, buttered inside with a little of the melted butter. Adding the butter like this makes the color improve and more flavorful. I'm going to experiment later on with some flavor combinations with them. These biscuits hold up well to make a good sausage sandwich. Thank-you for the recipe!
I'm John Pickett, and I want to sincerely thank everyone trying my recipe and for posting your kind remarks. I am deeply honored that you like them. By the way, I use butter almost exlusively since my wife likes it better. Make the recipe your own!
I made these biscuits the night before Thanksgiving. Used a small almost 2 in. cutter and cut to what looked like 1 in. Baked the next morning and was very disappointed. I don't know if it was because they sat overnight or if the cutter was too small or if they need to be really thick.My husband thought they were good and I'm too much of a perfectionist, but I thought these were not good. My ingredients were fresh. I might try again making them very thick and cutting a bit bigger.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2000
These biscuits are great! I served them with Beef Stew and the crowd went wild! They are also great for Strawberry Shortcake.
The only biscuits I ever make anymore! My family loves them with some good ol' sausage gravy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2002
This recipe was great! My friends and I have a small obsession with Bob Evan's biscuits, and we are always craving them, so I, being the baker in our group, went to look for a recipe that would beat those at Bob's...and it worked! My mom said they remind her of the biscuits her grandma used to make! Also very easy to make. :)
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.