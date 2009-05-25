Dill Pickle Bread

This bread was a pain in my backside. Honestly. I fully accept my first two attempts as my fault. First time, I killed the yeast with too hot pickle juice. Second time, dough wouldn't rise at all. I found out salt kills yeast and using the full liquid amount as pickle juice wasn't the brightest idea. Third time, I did half pickle juice and half water. I made this from beginning to end in my Kitchen Aid. I proofed the yeast with the warm pickle juice/water with a tsp. of sugar in my mixer bowl for ten minutes. Then, I added the melted butter and after, all the dry ingredients. I kneaded the bread with my dough hook for five minutes or so, then shaped it into a ball and set it to rise in a large greased bowl, covered with Saran Wrap, on my warm oven for an hour. It rose a little, not much. I then formed it into a loaf and set it to rise covered with Saran Wrap again for another half hour or so. After seeing that the loaf hadn't risen much, I let it set for another 45 minutes until I just couldn't wait anymore. I baked it for about a half hour. Now, it is a petite loaf, but the flavor is very nice. I would be willing to make this again but I'd like to see if I could get more of a pickle flavor without sacrificing the growability of the dough. I take full blame for the mistakes with first two, but not all for the third. I know me, I'll keep messing with it until I get it. Long story short, good recipe....just don't do what I did.