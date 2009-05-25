Dill Pickle Bread
I've used dill in breads and just love the flavor, but one day while preparing hamburgers, I wondered if I could use actual pickles. Here is my creation use dill pickle juice for half of the water for the deluxe version. Enjoy!
This turned out perfectly! I don’t have a bread maker. Here are some tips. - Proof yeast w/ 1 tsp sugar in 1/2 cup warm water 10 min. Add pickles, butter, onion, parsley, dill. Omit salt. Add 1/2 cup pickle juice. Stir in 2 cups flour to form a soft dough. Knead in enough flour to make a smooth, elastic dough (2 3/4 cup, 12 minutes for me). Let rise in greased bowl 1 hr or until double. Punch down dough, form loaf in greased pan, let rise 30 min. Bake at 375F for 40 min, covering with foil after 1st 15min. Wonderful, dill-y bread. Thanks!Read More
This bread didn't rise for me, and the bread ended up being heavy. I had added sugar to help the yeast along, but this didn't seem to work. I thought maybe it would be better to add chopped pickles and dill pickle juice to my regular white bread recipe for bread machines.Read More
This is a fantastic bread for pickle lovers. The second time I made it, I added a bit more diced pickle and upped the pickle juice-to-water ratio to 3:1, then reduced the salt by 1/4 tsp. This is the perfect bread for roast beef, tuna salad, chicken salad, and innumerable other sandwiches.
My wife loved this bread. Great bread for sandwiches. I chose to set my crust to a darker setting for a richer crust. For the kids I chose to use onion powder instead of chopped onions. Both came out great.
This is the BEST bread I have ever made in a machine and I've worn out 3 machines! Very light and tasty. I grated my pickle [Clausen's Kosher Dills] and used distilled water.
This recipe seemed to be an excellent idea, but it didn't turn out for me. The bread didn't rise at all...not even a little bit and I followed the recipe exactly. My yeast was good, I have used it sucessfully recently on other recipes. I did wonder why there was no sugar in the recipe...I thought yeast needs sugar to act. Also, I am told salt keeps the yeast in check so the extra salt in the pickle juice may have done something also. This recipe smelled wonderful as it baked, I was sorry it didn't turn out. I threw the bread away. Anyone have any suggestions to save this recipe? Had it risen, it would have been wonderful. Thanks! Heather
Check bread during kneading cycle, I had to add more flour. Makes the best sandwiches, ever. It has been 5 years now that I have made this. So this is an add on. Make sure the juice and the pickles are at room temp. I add extra dill weed. Yes, for 5 years I have been making this bread, and love it. I use the dough cycle only. Thank you Tony
The pickle taste wasn't as distinctive as I had hoped - I even used pickle juice for the water.
Great sandwich bread... excellent for a cold ham sandwich or a grilled cheese!
Good recipe, but needed adjustments-added sugar and some gluten flour (for the 1/8 c flour) for a really good bread. Also try adding 1/2 finely chopped onion
I added an extra pickle since I love pickles. Great bread recipe!
I followed the recipe but did use a few helpful hints from a review...it was fabulous...so good for ham or turkey sandwiches...it toasted good too...even ate it with peanut butter...loved it thanks
This bread was very disappointing. The texture was fine and the loaf looked nice, but the flavor was very bitter. *If* I try it again, it will be with "bread & butter" pickles or with the dill, but with sugar added and the dill weed & parsely left out.
I liked this bread. Since a lot of people commented that the dill flavor wasn't very strong, I went with the suggestion from the submitter to use half pickle juice and half water. I also added a tbs of sugar because of comments of too dense bread. Turned out well, as it rose well and was nice and soft. Tastes like dill and pickles! Bf wasn't so sure about it but I think it's the perfect bread to put peanut butter on (LOVED peanut butter and pickle sandwiches as a kid). Update: I've made this several times since I first tried it, and I've learned a few things that work for me along the way: First, I cut the pickle, but into slices then half slices; I don't chop since the bread machine pulverizes small pieces. I use all pickle juice for the liquid for better flavor and leave out any salt. I usually use the dough setting and then bake at 350 for 35-40 minutes. Works wonderfully!
I love this bread, it was easy and great for sandwiches like pastrami, and reubens, etc. My kids loved it and they're picky about homemade breads!! I give it an A+
2-13-2018 ~This is a tough one to rate. While I made some changes that in my mind improved this bread, it still was just okay. Many reviewers remarked that it didn’t rise for them or that there was very little dill pickle flavor. I had no trouble with the bread rising; in fact, it was a very attractive loaf, even for a bread machine. Using half water and half pickle juice as the submitter suggested should be mandatory, not a mere suggestion or option. I did use that suggestion and found an adequate amount of pickle flavor. More of that dill pickle flavor would have seemed odd, less would make it irrelevant. I liked the additions of the dried onion, parsley and dill weed, ingredients that are always a plus in breads. The 1 T. of butter wasn’t enough for me – I made that 2 T. for a little added richness and moistness. Agreeing with other reviewers that the “1 dill pickle, chopped” was vague, I did measure out a scant 1/2 cup. In hindsight, I’d leave it out entirely. The little bits of dill pickle only made for little bits of tough, unpleasant chewiness. All said, there are some changes that can benefit this bread, but at the end of the day I’m just not sure I want my bread to taste like a dill pickle.
My husband and I really loved this recipe. It was very soft and moist and not to overpowering. I used pickle juice for half the water and substituted garlic salt for the salt. It was great with cream cheese! Thank you
I was quite pleased with how this bread turned out.Like one of the other reviewers,I added a half cup of pickle juice and a half cup of water.I did take out a little insurance in the form of adding some gluten,just in case.By the way I made this by hand,no cheating bread machine for me. :-) The next time I make this I think I'll double the recipe.
Interesting and unique. I like it because it is diffrent and compliments meat sandwiches well. I substituted half the water with pickle juice and ran a large dill pickle (I got about 1 cup of chopped pickle) through the food processor. Use a dill pickle you really like because that and the juice flavor the bread and there are diffrences in dill pickles. I used a teaspoon of dried dill. The addition of pickle juice gives the bread a sour dough like flavor. Use fresh flour and yeast to ensure success.
This recipe is fabulous. The only thing was judging the amount of pickle to use. The first time I used two small pickles and today I used one large pickle and I think I will use more pickle. I also use minced garlic and chives. One of the reviews said she uses the pickle juice in place of the water. I think I will try this.
This bread was a pain in my backside. Honestly. I fully accept my first two attempts as my fault. First time, I killed the yeast with too hot pickle juice. Second time, dough wouldn't rise at all. I found out salt kills yeast and using the full liquid amount as pickle juice wasn't the brightest idea. Third time, I did half pickle juice and half water. I made this from beginning to end in my Kitchen Aid. I proofed the yeast with the warm pickle juice/water with a tsp. of sugar in my mixer bowl for ten minutes. Then, I added the melted butter and after, all the dry ingredients. I kneaded the bread with my dough hook for five minutes or so, then shaped it into a ball and set it to rise in a large greased bowl, covered with Saran Wrap, on my warm oven for an hour. It rose a little, not much. I then formed it into a loaf and set it to rise covered with Saran Wrap again for another half hour or so. After seeing that the loaf hadn't risen much, I let it set for another 45 minutes until I just couldn't wait anymore. I baked it for about a half hour. Now, it is a petite loaf, but the flavor is very nice. I would be willing to make this again but I'd like to see if I could get more of a pickle flavor without sacrificing the growability of the dough. I take full blame for the mistakes with first two, but not all for the third. I know me, I'll keep messing with it until I get it. Long story short, good recipe....just don't do what I did.
This rose fine for me with a few adjustments. First of all for the amount of flour called for 2 1/4 tsp of yeast is the right amount which is 1 full package. I always use rapid rise yeast and heated the liquids to the temp specified on my brand package. I did use about 1 tsp of sugar as the yeast needs it. I also used 1/2 pickle juice and 1/2 water and I doubled the amount of dill weed. Also, I think it is important after you chop your pickle to make sure you get of excess juice I dabbed mine with a paper towel. This did not quite have the pow I wanted with the dill flavor, I am going to try it again with all pickle juice. Don't get me wrong with a few adjustments this is an awesome flavored bread but I want more dill flavor as I am a pickle fanatic!!! Thx for the yummy bread =))
I loved this bread. It made great toast and I also used it for sandwiches. It was soft and moist and wonderful. I substituted most of the water for pickle juice and I also added a bit of sugar to ensure that it would rise correctly. I don't have a bread machine so I made it the good old fashioned way. I do think next time I will either cut my pickles much smaller or perhaps run them through the food processor quickly because my chunks were a bit too large and kept falling out of the bread.
I like this for ham sandwiches. I had only pickle slices, so I used a scant 1/2 cup of chopped pickle for the 1 pickle. I also used finely 1/4 cup chopped onion as I did not have dried onion.
The bread itself was very fluffy and good, however, it didn't taste like dill! I read the reviews, and so I added extra pickles, extra dill weed, and extra pickle juice, and still, there was only the faintest hint of dill. My boyfriend really liked it, and so it got a three.
This was fabulous, fantastic, just wonderful. I had no problems putting this recipe together at all. I only doubted how much of 1 dill pickle it should be, because various pickles are various sizes. So I had chopped up a bunch of midget dills and it was roughly about 1/3 cup to 1/2 cup of chopped pickles. The flavor was nice, wasn't overpowering with either the dill weed or the pickle it's self. Was delightful and my son...requested it again. Of course he prefers freshly made breads and this made me happy. We enjoyed it the way it is and wouldn't change a thing. TY very much!
Loved this recipe!!!
Very good bread. I did have to add a little bit more liquid. I also used pickle juice in place of some of the water.
This was good but the first loaf I made wasn't "pickly" enough. Increase the juice to water ratio and add more chopped dills. Oh, and put the crust on light - the crust got a "burnt pickle" smell when I used medium.
This was not really my favorite bread. I should say that I do not have a bread machine and followed another reviewers suggestions for making and baking the bread. This is why I am giving 4 stars. I do not want to downgrade a recipe when I intentionally changed it. So, The other reviewer that baked in the oven said to bake at 375 for 40 minutes and cover with foil after the first 15 minutes. I checked my bread after 15 minutes and it did not need to be covered, in fact I cooked it for 40 minutes without covering. I took the bread out of the oven and tested with an instant thermometer. I think that the accepted temperature for cooked bread is 200 degrees, which is what this bread was. When I cut into the bread it was still a little doughy with not much pickle flavor even though I replaced 1/2 cup of pickle juice for part of the liquid. Again, I want to state that I did not rate this recipe based upon my changes. Thanks for posting this recipe.
I love this bread. I made a loaf and then use the bread for grilled cheese sandwiches. It is wonderful.
It turned out puffy, moist and delicious. I used the bread machine on 1 1/2 lbs medium crust and it was perfect with my changes which are Bread Machine Dill Pickle White Bread 1 ½ lb, med crust 1 c dill pickle juice 1 c chopped pickle 1 clove minced garlic 1 T soft butter 1/2 finely chopped onion 2 tsp dried dill weed 3 1/8 c bread flour + 3 T gluten 1 lump of sugar on top of flour in opposite corners 1 scant Tblsp Bread Machine yeast
The bread rose perfect for me and smelled wonderful while it was baking but it was really lacking in taste. Followed directions and used 6 small baby dills but that did not help. Sorry
What a surprise! This was really good. It slices and toasts very well and made great grilled cheese sandwiches. I used half water and half pickle juice for the liquid. I used all-purpose flour and one packet of rapid-rise yeast. I did not have the dried minced onion, so I sprinkled in some onion powder. Next time I will add another diced pickle (we really like pickles)! I am planning to make this for my corned beef sandwiches with spicy mustard. Thanks for sharing this fantastic recipe!
This bread is really good. I made it just like the recipe said. I was really expecting it to be more pickle-like. I think next time, I'm going to sub pickle juice for the water like other had suggested. Unique recipe!! Update*** I used the pickle juice instead of the water and it made it much better!
I have made this twice now and everyone just loves it. It comes out perfect, soft and light but with the great flavor of dill from the pickles. Thank you for this recipe, it's fantastic.
Although this did not rise like I expected, we liked this bread at our house. I used 3/4 cup of the pickle juice with 1/4 cup water. Omitted the dried minced onion. And used the "dough only" cycle on my bread machine. I set the oven temp to 170 degrees and covered my bread pan with a wet towel folded in half to keep the moisture in the bread. I checked on it every so often until it was about 3/4 the way up the side of the pan. I removed the towel, raised the oven temp to 350 and proceeded to bake the bread for approximately 30-35 minutes. I will definitely make this again :)
As one other comment said, it didn't raise once it was in the bread pans. It raised nice in the bowl ... oh, yeah, I didn't follow the directions at all. I doubled the recipe and didn't use a bread machine, I baked it in the oven. It tastes good though.
this is good, but I was a little disappointed in the lack of pickle flavoring, I will make again but substituite some pickle juice for the water. ty
I love this bread. It's great just toasted with butter on it. I changed it a little, substituted the water with warmed dill pickle juice and left out the dill pickle. I also used 1/2 of a fresh onion chopped finely and in the last mixing cycle, added a cup of asiago cheese. It was perfect without my changes but the cheese and onion just adds a little twang to it.
I had no issue with rising like some other folks did, warm water and a bit of sugar and my yeast, which was by no means fresh, was foaming up in a few minutes, I think alot of people go too hot with water. You definitely need the pickle juice for the flavoring, more than the pickle chunks, those dried up for me, maybe I diced too small? It was funny, usually I'm more of a gooey center than crust person, but the crust on this bread was where the best pickle flavor was.
This bread was very nice. I was, as others have mentioned, a little disappointed in the lack of dill flavour, even though I used two pickles instead of one (my pickles were small). I also used one Kosher Dill & one Zesty Dill. All in all, a very yummy bread that I will try again. I just might take others' suggestions & try some pickle juice with it too!
tried twice - each time it refused to rise. I don't recommend, it appears quite a few others had the same problem.
Perhaps a 4 star review is not entirely fair as I made quite a bit modifications. This is what I did: I wanted to use some of my leftover home made pickled watermelon rinds, which I used instead of dill. I also omitted all other spices and salt as the pickle juice was both spicy, salty and sweet. I used 3:1 pickle juice:water as other reviews suggested. The initial dough turned out a bit dry so had to add about 2 tbsp of water during mixing. All in all, the flavor is very appealing with a wonderful aroma. It turned out somewhat dense but very tender, so will look into modifications to get a better rise, perhaps increase yeast. Will definitely try again!
I used all ingredients and added some wheat flour, gluten and 1/2 liquid used pickle juice. Used more dill weed and some dill seed. The dough was very sticky. Added more flour. Dough didn't raise much so had a gummy loaf. Flavoar was great. Will try again. Would be good using rye flour too.
My kids were sooo skeptical but it’s now their new favorite! I read the reviews and went with half water, half pickle juice. I also added garlic powder because I love garlic everything! I did prep the yeast with a little sugar. My bread was dense but we live at altitude and yeast does funny things up here so every recipe is a trial and error. Some recipes need more yeast, some less, some more flour, some less. At altitude you learn to read your dough quickly. I can advise that above 6,000 feet I would adjust and add more yeast and a little sugar to go with the salt to activate. Happy eating! It’s like having the pickles already built into your sandwich and it was amazing with soup!!
This was delicious!! My brothers don't like pickles and they even liked this bread. We ate the whole loaf by itself in the first one or two days. I will definitely be making it again very soon! I did make a couple alterations... Instead of 1 cup of water I used 1/2 a cup of warm water and 1/2 cup of warm pickle juice. I also didn't add the onion since we're not big fans of it. Great recipe.. easy and delicious!
Loved this! Had no problems with the dough rising in the bread machine. I used bread machine flour and bread machine yeast. I also let the chopped pickles drain so that I wasn't adding more liquid than called for in the recipe. I'm definitely making this again!
I followed recipe, using dill pickle juice for the entire 1 cup of liquid and set my bread machine on "white bread, medium crust". It turned out FABULOUS. I will keep this as a favorite sandwich bread recipe. Imagining grilled swiss and corned beef on pickle bread with a schmear of stone ground mustard.
I doubled quite a bit of the spices and put quite a bit of pickle in this bread. I wanted it to be flavorful as some other reviews said it was lacking in taste. I did not care for this bread and don't think I will be trying it again. Sorry.
This recipe was AMAZING!! Strong, delightful pickle taste permeated the bread... I used 100% pickle juice, no water to make this bread; I had a jar of pickle spears - I diced up [6] of the spears. Warmed the pickle juice in the microwave, and let the diced pickle pieces come to temperature in the warmed pickle juice while the yeast proofed. Added 1 Tbsp. sugar. Those were my only changes. The bread rose beautifully, and was so wonderfully fragrant while baking -- STRONGLY recommend you give this recipe a try!
I have made this bread several times and I have also used the dough to make hot pocket type sandwiches with sloppy joe filling and bbq pork w/onions. Yummy bread. I did use pickle juice in place of part of the water and fresh dill weed tastes better than the dried but it is not always available. Oh, and I don't use a bread machine and still find it's well worth the time to make often! :)
I don't have a bread maker or bread flour and I followed "Nobody's Girls" review. I added 1/2 teaspoon onion powder instead of dried onion (didn't have) and some chopped sweet onion. It came out delicious!! Great with ham or tuna salad. A keeper recipe!
I plan on making this bread, but noticed the nutrition was 14 calories per slice. I did the math and the calories per slice are 112. I saw that some of the ingredients weren't added to the total nutrition. Just a heads up.
As a pickle fanatic, I had to try this. I loved it. The next time I make it, I do think I will set the bread maker to a medium crust and possibly use the pickle juice for half of the water. Made as is it was still great.
Thanks but it didn't turn out very good. Maybe I'll try again sometime
loved it! followed a review on here for oven cooked since we don't have a bread machine. used 1/2 & 1/2 water & pickle juice. will use 1/4 & 3/4 next time for more flavor. 385° for 40 minutes, did not ever cover it up.
This turned out perfectly, making a beautiful loaf. Makes a fabulous grilled cheese sandwich! I did add a few tablespoons of sugar, though, to give the yeast something to eat.
