Dill Pickle Bread

4.1
65 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 20
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

I've used dill in breads and just love the flavor, but one day while preparing hamburgers, I wondered if I could use actual pickles. Here is my creation use dill pickle juice for half of the water for the deluxe version. Enjoy!

Recipe by Tony

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -1 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer.

  • Use the white bread, medium crust setting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
14 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 1g; cholesterol 2.5mg; sodium 200.1mg. Full Nutrition
