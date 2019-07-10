Cinnamon-Curry Tuna Salad
A very simple but delightfully wonderful and versatile tuna salad. Excellent for hors d'oeuvres, it also makes a great sandwich or snack.
FANTASTIC! - This recipe was utterly fantastic. I was a little concerned about using so much cinnamon, but the flavors melded perfectly. The only thing I changed was I used 2 tablespoons of mayo instead of 2 teaspoons (essentially tripling the mayo) because I thought it was dry as is. I may experiment with using plain yogurt next time for a more dietetic version. Thank you so much for posting this wonderful recipe. I signed up just so I could rate it.Read More
I'm on the fence about this one. As written it doesn't work for me. Not enough mayo, to much cinnamon. If I made this again I would double the mayo and take the cinnamon down to 1/2 tsp and up the curry powder. Cinnamon is a strong spice and that was all I could taste. I think it would be a lot more interesting with just a hint of cinnamon. Thanks for sharing Dave. I always love to try a new tuna recipe.Read More
Great recipe but consider "tweaking" it to your tastes. I found the cinnamon was too strong and mixture was too dry. With a couple minor changes...YUM!
I used lemon pepper instead of lemon juice and olive oil instead of mayo. It was the best tuna salad I'd ever had!!
huh. Interesting. I really liked the cinnamon and curry, some how I wasn't so fond of the mustard flavor, but thats just me. Overall, pretty darn good. Rasins made it!
REALLY UNUSUAL - and very good! I found it was better the next day after the flavors had saturated. The thing I don't really like about tuna is the fishy taste and there is no fishy taste with this recipe!!
YUM! Spicy, add raisins and slivered almonds and put on a salad.
I didn't think I would like this (cinnamon and curry - together?) but it really good. Taste better after it has been in the fridge for a few hours. I will make this again.
Really good - a reminder that sweet and spicy go very well together.
I tried this on lightly buttered 9-Grain WW bread with slices of White American cheese, then browned in a large fry pan for a variation on the old tuna melt. I think this recipe would be better served chilled over some leafy lettuce rather than my way.
My husband did not like this recipe at all!! He said it was like oatmeal on bread. But I loved it. So I gave it a 3.
I liked the flavor combo, but the recipe as written is too dry. I had to add a lot more mayo to this to get the right texture.
Very, Very Good. A great change from boring tuna.
Well I had to make a few changes because of the ingredients I had on hand. I added yellow mustard (for Dijon), homemade relish and olive oil (for mayo). but it is the cinnamon and curry that are the stars of this dish. It's a wonderfully, tasty quick lunch. Thanks for the recipe!!
This was great! It really perked up what could have been a very dull tuna sandwich. We've made this a couple times now. It seemed dry, so we have added extra mayo and pickle relish. We're had it both cold in a sandwich and grilled with cheddar for a tuna melt. It was delicious both ways. Add a piece of fruit and some soup, and you have a nice dinner.
This is great. I made it cold wih spinach and hot with Swiss melted on top. Both great.
Very very good!!! I am going to try adding some cashews and dried cranberries just to change it up a bit, but this is excellent as-is! Perfect for my husband who doesn't care for the flavor of tuna.
This is great when you are coming home tired from work and don't really want to cook much. So fast and easy, and very yummy!
I was really surprised how good this is! I added a bit more mayo, cut the cinnamon to 1 tsp, and added a dash of tobasco. It is very good and not fishy tasting at all! Thanks for sharing!
The ingredients in this dish inspired me! I had never considered adding spices to my tuna. Last year I found a great deal for Tuna on Amazon and bought 36 cans. Living in Hawaii, it's very expensive to buy here - so when I found it for about $1. a can, I stocked up - then, guess what happened, I never wanted to eat Tuna again. Finally, in an effort to clean out my cabinets, I searched for a recipe other than my normal, lemon juice, olive oil and salt. This recipe was Delicious! I used curry, cinnamon, mayo, Dijon mustard, salt and the juice of a fresh lime. It was nice and bright! Will definitely make it again!
The first bite was weird. The second bite was better. From the third bite on, it was love! This is delightfully unique, very flavorful and spicy. I served this on crackers with cheese, coconut, and raisins. Delicious!
I really liked this, but cut back on the the cinnamon a little bit and bumped up the curry powder, using 1/2 T each of both hot and sweet curry powder. I also added two extra teaspoons of extra-virgin olive oil to the recipe.
love it
This rocked! Every one I made it for loved it, but I did have to add more mayo than it said, I added 2 T and I added more pickle relish as well. I make it on dark whole wheat toast and it is great. Love it! I will never have a plain old tuna sandwich again!
This was awesome! I popped some corn tortillas into the oven to bake, and when they came out crisp and toasty, I had already put this together. Really good! I didn't really measure it, only a dash or two of cinnamon and curry. Lots of pepper...and I added some diced onion too. YUM!
An instant favorite! If you like some spice, then you'll love this. Perfectly blended, except I too used more mayo for consistency.
I ate some of this as soon as I made it, without chilling it. So, tomorrow might be different. I agree, though, that the mustard flavor was a bit over-powering. I want to try cinnamon and curry together in other recipes now.
I like the cinnamon-curry flavor, although I might add less of both next time. I can see how raisins or apples would greatly enhance this. My one huge problem is that it calls for an entire teaspoon of black pepper. A whole teaspoon?? That's a heck of a lot of pepper for two cans of tuna. I just added mine to taste.
This recipe is wonderful as is, but since I am a huge fan of spice I add extra curry powder in addition to some cayenne for heat! LOVE this! I rarely eat tun sandwiches, but when I do, I almost always go for this recipe! DELICIOUS!
I really liked the combination of flavors in this salad; I've tried adding curry before to tuna salad and liked it. This time I used a sweet curry powder, but it may have been too strong with the cinnamon. I'll try it again and adjust the seasonings, but will surely be using on a regular rotation. Thanks for the post, Dave!
Tom loves this tuna salad He rates it a 10. But I only add 1 tsp of cinnamon instead of what called for
This was not well-received by my family. We tried it both cold over lettuce and hot over toast as a tuna melt. It had a bitter after taste and wasn't very appetizing to look at.
I omitted cinnamon as someone said that it was overpowering but added raisins along with dried cranberries for added flavour. Taste was somewhat bland initially and I had to add another tsp each of lemon juice and sugar to help perk up the taste. Eventual taste was ok but not outstanding and guess I would not make it again. Thanks for the recipe anyway...
This recipe got me eating tuna again. I love it! I hadn't liked tuna since I was a kid, but now I make this recipe regularly and take it to work either in a sandwich or eat it with salt & pepper soy crisps. My few minor adjustments: 2 tbsp. of fat free mayo and omit the relish.
My family was not so happy about this recipe. The curry and cinnamon gave this a weird flavor. Sorry but this ius not a keeper.
This is wonderful! I didn't have Dijon mustard and pickle relish, so I used regular mustard and skipped the relish. It tasted a little bitter, but I liked it. I'm sure with the relish and Dijon mustard, it'd be great! Thanks for the recipe!
Wow, this was an awsome tuna sandwhich. I served this to boyfriend when he came home for lunch and he loved it, so did our picky 3 yr old. I did add some onion,celery and green bell pepper though and kept everything else the same. The curry and cinnimon go amazing together
I really enjoyed this recipe. I left out the mustard, and I used cucumbers and carrots. For spices, I used turmeric as well. Prior to mixing the spices into the tuna, I dry fried the spices in a non-stick pan, as that's what I learned to do while learning to cook Indian food. It's nice, because the pungency of the cinnamon and curry powder are subdued with the heat, and the earthy flavors really come out.
This was great. Not fishy at all and I used the regular tuna in water. All I had was regular mustard so I used that, along with some extra mayo and raisins. I also added a little bit of Splenda b/c I felt it could use some sweetness. I spread a wedge of Laughing Cow light swiss cheese on an asiago cheese toasted bagel and spread the tuna on top. Awesome!
Quite yummy. I agree that it does need more mayo though. I put 3-4 tablespoons.
good flavor. definitely different than regular old tuna
very intresting combinations, i had this with some lettuce and it was great. Rasins would go well with this i bet
Because of the word "salad", i thought it was going to be more refreshing. I will probably tone down on the curry next time and serve it on bread.
After reading the reviews I wondered, "Well, is it good or is it bad?" I had to try it to find out: It's good! Very good! I'm going to be making this all the time! I followed the recipe exactly but cut it all in half (one can of tuna) and ended up eating the whole thing myself (on crackers). The addition of golden raisins is a must. Worthy of serving to guests. I'm really thrilled to have found this quick, easy, healthy, inexpensive, DELICIOUS recipe.
Great recipe! I'm not a huge fan of cinnamon so I used smoke paprika and 1 1/2 teaspoons of curry powder.
This was great! I added rasins as well and had a lovely lunch.
A different combination, but my boyfriend loved it. A nice change of pace from PB and J.
I love curry! I love cinnamon! I did not love this recipe!!
The salad came out great!! I love curry!! I did make quite a few alterations in preparing a sandwich though. First of all, more mayo; 2 tsp is not enough unless you like your tuna salad dry. Don't like cinnamon so I left that out and put in a bit of powdered ginger. Also, I added a lil more on the relish, mustard, and curry powder (a combination of Jamaican & Indian curry), and put in some red onion. Also, mango chutney on whole grain makes for a superb sandwich.
I loved the curry/cinnamon blend. Nice way to spruce up plain old tuna. Added peas for color and enjoyed a scoop on my salad for lunch!!
Very good! Did have to use 2 Tbs. of mayo, no relish and did not use the full amount of cinnamon - only 3/4 tsp. May try full amount in the future :o) Served on warm biscuits layered with shredded cheese and thinly sliced cucumber - will make again!
This was pretty good. At the initial first taste, I wasn't sure how I felt about it, but by the end of my sandwich i really, really enjoyed it. It does offer an odd taste that not everyone will enjoy, but I found the cinnamon curry taste very delicious. I did not use dijon mustard, but instead regular yellow mustard, and switched olive oil for mayo (mainly because I have a very hard time digesting mayo.
You know, this IS really good! I usually like celery in my tuna salad, but instead ate the salad on celery. The cinnamon/curry combo. tastes wonderful. I love the spiciness!
I didn't actually try this myself due to the cinnamon. However, I made this for a party on mini crescents, and they were very well recieved. In fact, I even had several people request the leftovers. I made it exactly as the recipe stated, with the exception of some added golden raisins.
I wanted to make something cool (temperature-wise) and interesting for my night cooking western food here in Korea. I didn't have Dijon mustard so I used brown mustard, and I didn't have sweet pickle relish so I diced up leftover hot/sweet pickles from dinner at Outback. FANTASTIC! I can't wait to try it on my friends!
I had all the ingredients but the relish. I increased the mayo too, just like someone had suggested. This recipe is a great way to dress up tuna from the usual way I make it!
These ingredients were so weird, I just had to try it. I used the "Ninja" blender to blend all the ingredients together and served it on a whole wheat matzo cracker. I did cut down on the cinnamon.
This recipe as written was very dry, and the cinnamon flavor was a bit overpowering. I added a LOT more mayo (like 2 tablespoons or more) and then it was a very interesting variation on tuna salad, but one that I probably will not make again.
Wow. This was a total surprise. I was throwing in the ingredients, worried that it was going to be a total flop. Flop it wasn't, dry it was. I threw in more mayo (well, whipped dressing), more mustard (I only had honey mustard), more lemon juice and more relish and served it on crackers. As others have said, the first bite was weird, but the more you ate, the better it got! It was DELICIOUS!!!!
Definetly different than any tuna salad I've had before. But I enjoyed it.(with a few modifications) I used lemon pepper instead of lemon juice and didn't have any curry on hand, so i pretty much had a cinamon taste goin on. They paired well with the dijon mustard as well. Thanks for the twist on our csnned favorite!
I was looking for something different than the "tuna-mayo-egg-stir" variety of tuna salad, and this was surprisingly good. Being a bit of a coward, i didn't add all the cinnamon. I started with half and added more to taste... so by the time I was done, I probably added a teaspoon and a quarter or so. No relish-- don't like it so it's never in the house. I added a touch more mayo to wet the tuna since I left out the relish and it all worked out in the end. Will definitely make again. Might add some raisins and pecans or dried cranberries next time.
I expected to like this a lot more than I did. As many other reviewers have pointed out, it needs more mayo. (I kept adding more, somewhere around 5 Tablespoons.) But my biggest disappointment was that I couldn't taste the tuna. Spices are supposed to bring out the best flavor of the meat, not completely overwhelm it. It made for an interesting sandwich, but if I ever try it again (and I'm hesitant), I would reduce the spices dramatically.
I didn't like the combination of the flavors. I felt that the cinnamon was overwhelming and left the tuna tasting spicy in an odd way. I wouldn't make this again.
The dijon-cinnamon-curry seasoning sounded a bit unlikely to me but I tried it anyway as so many reviewers gave it a high recommendation. I must admit that I used more mayo and less of both the curry and the cinnamon, but it absolutely worked. Next time I think I may omit the relish but add dried cranberries or raisins.
Pretty good--I added raisins as suggested by another reviewer, will definitely make this again!
This is super simple and has a pretty good flavor, but its definitely not chunky enough. I added fresh onions and chopped celery to mine, and that made it the best! The cinnamon-curry flavor is fabulous!
Who woulda thunk this would be so good? The tastes all melded together great
Basically when you make this don't be afraid of the ingredients and taste as you go. We use half the cinnamon that is called for and MORE mayonnaise as well as relish. Other than that this is really great and goes well with crackers.
As is, this recipe would be very bland and boring. I added some mango, raisins, and cut up apple, and used sour cream instead of mayo, and upped that amount. I also tried the lemon but then added some lime juice as well. After all those changes it turned out pretty well. I ate it with some Ritz-like crackers. And as I read in another review the first bite was weird and the second bite was okay but the third bite was good and it got better from there on out:) If you like mango I highly recommend adding that as that was my favorite part.
Edible but not great. I added more mayo to calm down the OVERWHELMING spice. (And I like spicy food.) If I ever make it again, I'll use half the cinnamon. I might add more relish too. I'd rather use a different curry/tuna recipe.
I didn't have relish, went really light on the cinnamon and mustard and heavy on the mayo based on the reviews + a little cayenne since I like spicy everything. Taste test: The mustard did add to the flavor but, a little seemed to be plenty. I added a bit more cinnamon - probably 1/2 of what was written. Next time: I will use the amount of mayo in the recipe (like I was supposed to) then maybe a bit more or a little EVO to keep it light. I won't try the relish - it just sounds wrong ; ). Will try this on crackers and red/green bell peppers and will check out raisins & sliced almonds on 1/2. I realize you should rate as written but, I just don't know how anybody who knows what they like can not 'tweak' as you go to be sure you don't wind up with gourmet trash and an empty stomach. I will not eat food I don't like & I don't enjoy cooking enough to have to do it twice! I will make this again - it's such a challenge to come up with an appealing lunch for those of us who don't do leftovers that aren't grilled, pulled or pasta.
I followed this recipe to a "T". The cinnamon flavor is overpowering. I decided to let the flavors "marry" overnight to see if the cinnamon flavor would dissipate a little, but it was even worse.
The spice mix wasn't bad -- better than expected. I still don't like tuna...
I am always looking for nontraditional tuna recipes - and this one is wonderful! I made it as written, then added the following to yield a five star recipe: 1tbsp relish, 1 tbsp mayo, 1 stalk of finely chopped celery. Next time I'll try leaving out the relish and using dried cranberries and nuts.
like others, i'm on the fence about this recipe.. i don't hate it but i don't really care for it either.. i left out the relish and nearly quadrupled the mayo, doubled the lemon juice (bottled), and doubled the mustard (stone ground).. bf said this was pleasant in a strange way and also said he liked the cinnamon with the tuna
I really liked this, and I didn't add more mayo. Some people may like a little more mayo. I cut the cinnamon just a little to 1 tsp, and I only sprinkled the black pepper in to taste. Nice, interesting tuna salad.
I used 1tsp of cinnamon based on comments from others. I also used more mayo than the recipe called for, because I did not want a dry tuna salad. Finally, I added craisins and chopped glazed walnuts. This recipe will become a staple for me. I loved everything about it.
Dry, so I added a ton more mayo. I agree with others, the spices didn't work well in that they tasted raw, would have been better to sit overnight. Was a cool way to spice it up though.
I was worried about trying something new. My first bite was actually horrible. I added more mayonnaise to try and mask some of the cinnamon flavor. I took a couple more bites and found that it wasn't bad actually. I like the bite. I don't like how overpowering the cinnamon is so I would definitely take that down a notch if I tried this again. So, more mayo, less cinnamon like SWEETJAM mentioned.
