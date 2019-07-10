Cinnamon-Curry Tuna Salad

I didn't have relish, went really light on the cinnamon and mustard and heavy on the mayo based on the reviews + a little cayenne since I like spicy everything. Taste test: The mustard did add to the flavor but, a little seemed to be plenty. I added a bit more cinnamon - probably 1/2 of what was written. Next time: I will use the amount of mayo in the recipe (like I was supposed to) then maybe a bit more or a little EVO to keep it light. I won't try the relish - it just sounds wrong ; ). Will try this on crackers and red/green bell peppers and will check out raisins & sliced almonds on 1/2. I realize you should rate as written but, I just don't know how anybody who knows what they like can not 'tweak' as you go to be sure you don't wind up with gourmet trash and an empty stomach. I will not eat food I don't like & I don't enjoy cooking enough to have to do it twice! I will make this again - it's such a challenge to come up with an appealing lunch for those of us who don't do leftovers that aren't grilled, pulled or pasta.