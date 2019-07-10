Cinnamon-Curry Tuna Salad

A very simple but delightfully wonderful and versatile tuna salad. Excellent for hors d'oeuvres, it also makes a great sandwich or snack.

Recipe by Dave Baker

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the tuna, mayonnaise, mustard, relish, lemon juice, cinnamon, curry powder, pepper, and salt. Cover, and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 19.8mg; sodium 145.6mg. Full Nutrition
