Panettone II

The bread was NOTHING like I buy at my bakery. I know the recipe got raving 5 star reviews so my only assumption is that I did something wrong or my bread machine sucks. I followed the recipe and set my cycle to "sweet". The bread is edible but too dry and not sweet enough. The bread tasted as if there was too much yeast or the bread reacted to fast-much to the yeast. Perhaps I should have used anothe setting on my machine other then sweet (it seemed to allow to much time for the bread to rise). I will give the recipe another shot and do it by hand and bake it in a loaf pan. I used the panettone to make bread pudding. Mixed 2 cups milk, 2 eggs, 1tsp vanilla, 1/2 cup sugar onto panettone bread crumbs. Then sprinkled brown sugar and whipping cream (not whipped) on top, basked at 350 for 30 minutes. YUMMMY.