Panettone II

61 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 9
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This is an Italian Christmas bread. This recipe is only suitable for the bread machine. I have tried it many times successfully, you will love it.

By Sandra Chan

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • Place all of the ingredients except for the mixed fruit into the pan of your bread machine in order directed by manufacturer. Select Sweet or Basic/White bread cycle, and use the Medium or Light crust color. Do not use the delay cycles. Add the fruit 5 to 10 minutes before the last kneading cycle ends, or when the raisin or nut signal starts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 49.7mg; sodium 405.3mg. Full Nutrition
