Panettone II
This is an Italian Christmas bread. This recipe is only suitable for the bread machine. I have tried it many times successfully, you will love it.
This is an Italian Christmas bread. This recipe is only suitable for the bread machine. I have tried it many times successfully, you will love it.
This my second year making this recipe. My old fashioned Italian parents loved it. It just needs a little tweeking. At my mothers suggestion, I substituted a product called "vanillina" powder for the vanilla extract. This is available in small packets and you will need 3 or 4 of them. This will produce the missing "aroma" that was mentioned in a previous review. It does rise too high in the machine so I always pull off a lump after the second rise ( a bit smaller than a tennis ball) and discard it or bake it in the oven as a small bun. I used dried (or candied) mixed peel as the fruit along with some golden raisins. This is what you often find in store bought panettoneRead More
I did not care for this recipe.I have to say, I use my bread machine all the time so nothing went wrong with that. This bread is nothing like Panettone, it's not sweet at all and the amount of dried fruit does not even come close. Mine tasted salty.Read More
This my second year making this recipe. My old fashioned Italian parents loved it. It just needs a little tweeking. At my mothers suggestion, I substituted a product called "vanillina" powder for the vanilla extract. This is available in small packets and you will need 3 or 4 of them. This will produce the missing "aroma" that was mentioned in a previous review. It does rise too high in the machine so I always pull off a lump after the second rise ( a bit smaller than a tennis ball) and discard it or bake it in the oven as a small bun. I used dried (or candied) mixed peel as the fruit along with some golden raisins. This is what you often find in store bought panettone
Terrific recipe! I added 1/4 tsp each of lemon extract and almond extract. I used golden and brown raisins and candied lemon peel.
This recipe came out great! I substituted fiori di sicilia (1/2 tsp.) for part of the vanilla for a more authentic flavor. This sure beats paying $10 for every loaf.
Really easy to make and really good. Not at all heavy. I add 3 cups flour to the bread machine then toss 3/4 cup drained, candied mixed fruit and 1/4 cup raisins with the remaining 1/4 cup of flour. I have a large (3 lb) bread machine, so it handles the added fruit without any problems. Then I slice the bread thin and toast it.
Great bread! I made the dough in the bread machine then divided it and baked in a mini-loaf pans. I freeze all but 2 or 3 of the minis so I can take them out when I need them and do not go stale. My kids loved this bread too! I used some to make mini loaf sandwiches (a little pb and applebutter) for their lunches, a huge hit! I have a feeling I will be making this often...
Very good with or without the dried fruit.
This recipe is just fantastic and what I have been looking for as far as prep., easy to assemble, great for the Bread Machine, and most of all the taste. First time having any sucess with this type recipe. Highly recommended. By the way looking for a recipe for Pandora for the Bread Machine.
This was a good loaf. Did not taste like panettone. Rose so high it hit the top of the bread machine. Next time I will use less yeast only 1 1/2tsp and add more vanilla extract and will add some almond extract and more dried fruit. Could use more sugar as well. Upddate: made this bread again today. This time reduced yeast to 1 1/2 tsp, upped the sugar to 1/4 cup, reduced the salt to 1 tsp. Added 2 tsp vanilla and almond extract. Added 1 cup mixed fruit(golden raisins and mixed dried peel). These changes now make it a 5 star authentic Italian panettone. Spoken by a 100% Italian person.
Works eveyry time. Some chopped almonds even make it better!
Excellent recipe. Came out perfect the 1st time.
I made this recipe for my co-workers for an extra Saturday morning shift - they loved it!
An excellent and tasty bread, too good to leave for Christmas. I followed the recipe and it came out perfectly the first time. Definitely a family favourite.
Looked great, smelt great and most importantly taste great!! Can't sing enough prasies for this recipe!
Unbelievably easy ... wonderful for Christmas or Easter bread. Delightful served with a mascarpone cheese sauce.
A very easy recipe that makes a beautiful loaf! Do not expect a heavier, very sweet bread. The flavor and texture are light, and definitely pleasant. The slices are excellent with butter, and are a special treat when toasted. I used a combination of golden raisins and dried currants, and increased the total amount of fruit to 3/4 cup. I used double-strength pure vanilla extract to boost the flavor. Again, a VERY nice bread that I will definitely make again.
This recipe was really simple and tastes good to. I change the fruits and take some to work often. My coworkers just love it!!
This is really delicious. I did modify the recipe a little. I increased the amount of sugar to 1/4 cup and used 1 teaspoon of Fiori de Sicillia instead of the vanilla. I like lots of fruit and it seemed a bit shy of the amount of fruit I like so I'll increase the fruit to 3/4 cup next time I make it. It makes a very tender loaf and I will give this as a gift to some of my friends.
I did not care for this recipe.I have to say, I use my bread machine all the time so nothing went wrong with that. This bread is nothing like Panettone, it's not sweet at all and the amount of dried fruit does not even come close. Mine tasted salty.
an excellent tasty bread rose beautifully i added 1/4 cup of nibbed almonds. will make it again.
This Panettone is wonderful!!!! My 10 year old daughter does not eat Panettone and decided to try this one, she came for seconds! I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect. The only addition I made was "Agua de Azahar" a typical vanilla like ingredient for Panettones, if you have the chance of getting it, add 1 1/2 tsp, you will not regret it! Maybe next time I will bake 5 to 10 minutes less in order to avoid a "crunchy" crust and will try adding nuts and almonds since my husband loves them. For the holidays I plan on glazing it and decorating with festive cherries. Thank you for the recipe! This will be the only Panettone in my house from now on!
Excellent bread for the holidays. The only problem I had was that it rose too high and the top of the loaf pressed up against the glass. When I took the loaf out, the top was sticky and doughy. I think it's because I used the fruit cake mix (chopped cherries, lemon peel and pineapple) rather than dried mixed fruit. There must have been a lot of extra sugar in what I used, which made it rise too high. I will continue to use this but cut back the sugar in the recipe to 1 and 1/2 tbsp.
Not bad in itself, but way too dry to be a real panettone. Will not make it again. Sorry
Delicious!! I did alter the recipe slightly...I used craisins, chopped walnuts and orange zest in place of dried fruit mixture.
Sad to say I didn't love it. This was fine; it turned into a nice loaf of bread all right, well shaped, and that even with me adding the fruit right at the beginning (you don't need to wait for the kneading cycle in my experience). I used the kind of fruit you put in fruit cake and that could be the problem, I'm not sure what is meant by dried mixed fruit. However, the whole thing was lacking that panettone flavour to it...no aromatic, stays in your mouth flavour. It was like a sweet white bread with fruit. Bit disappointed. I may try rum or lemon extract instead of the vanilla.
The bread was NOTHING like I buy at my bakery. I know the recipe got raving 5 star reviews so my only assumption is that I did something wrong or my bread machine sucks. I followed the recipe and set my cycle to "sweet". The bread is edible but too dry and not sweet enough. The bread tasted as if there was too much yeast or the bread reacted to fast-much to the yeast. Perhaps I should have used anothe setting on my machine other then sweet (it seemed to allow to much time for the bread to rise). I will give the recipe another shot and do it by hand and bake it in a loaf pan. I used the panettone to make bread pudding. Mixed 2 cups milk, 2 eggs, 1tsp vanilla, 1/2 cup sugar onto panettone bread crumbs. Then sprinkled brown sugar and whipping cream (not whipped) on top, basked at 350 for 30 minutes. YUMMMY.
This is delicious! I made it on the spur of the moment, so had to make a couple substitutions. I used AP flour instead of bread flour, 1 packet of active dry yeast instead of bread machine yeast, and the only dried fruits I had were raisins and dates. It still turned out REALLY good, very moist, lightly sweet bread. I don't think this loaf will survive the day! Thanks for the recipe!
Very good recipe. Thank you Sandra
Wonderful, light, better than regular fruit cake! My machine is too small for the full recipe so I split the dough in half and put each in one pound coffee cans to bake in a 350 degree oven for 25 minutes. It's like getting two loaves for the work of one.
I made this last night, and it is a very simple recipe. Since I used mostly dehydrated Winesap apples and a few raisins, I did add (very gradually) a scant 2 Tbs. of water during the knead cycle. Also added a scant 1/4 cup of slivered almonds. Decreased the unsalted butter to 3 Tbs., the vanilla to 1-1/4 tsp., the bread flour to 3 cups, the salt to 1 tsp. Also decreased the yeast to 1-1/2 tsp. of regular old fashioned Active-Dry. While this turned out very well (not dry, and plenty salty), it lacks flavor. I will use it for panettone bread pudding. If you own an aging West Bend breadmaker that makes a regular (not square) loaf of bread (mine goes back to late 1997), the panettone recipe in the "Recipes and Instructions" manual is far superior. It calls for candied fruit, not dried.
I made this bread with dried figs, apricot and banana. I added a peel of orange zest. It turned out perfect!!!! The only thing I would do next time is, I am gonna select medium crust. I made it light and it is too light for my taste.
I just made this for the first time last night and it turned out perfect. I immediately cut a slice and it was wonderful. I highly recommend this if you need a bread quickly.
I consider myself pretty good in the kitchen, and this recipe does not taste anything like the real italian panettone. It's not as sweet and doesn't have as much dried fruit/raisons. If you notice in the other reviews, people have had to tweak this recipe quite a bit to get it to taste better. I suppose the recipe has potential if you want to experiment with it.
I will definately try this recipe again. Great Flavour. Crust was a little too brown for my liking so next time I will watch it closely. Did one loaf in breadmaker and the others in the oven. Both turned out!!
This bread is wonderful! I used a combination of golden raisins, chopped dates, and currants, and it tastes so good! The texture is great, too. I would definitely recommend making this bread--and don't just wait for Christmas! It may be a Christmas bread, but it is very tasty anytime!
Great recipe however it needs more sugar and more but much more raisins, dried and candied fruits. The bread texture is the same from the manufactures. I also want to try with chocolate chunks.
I was in a rush making this and added the egg yolks to the dough machine anad saved the whites for the top crust. I also didnt add in the fruit. Turned out fantastic as my new every day bread. My friends and family ove it.
Very good and easy. Used golden raisins and dried cranberries as that's what I had on hand.I used the leftovers for french toast and that was excellent as well!
Complete Fail. I am NOT A COOK! Therefore I use weights instead of measures for flour and sometimes other ingredients. I have been baking bread in my Zojirushi machine for over 2 years with great success. The first try on this recipe I used 120 gm per cup for flour. I wound up with a completely concave loaf. It appears that there was not nearly enough flour. It would be helpful if allrecipes would quote weight and volume as weight is constant where volume is not and the conversions given on the Internet can vary by as much as 15%. If you give me the proper weight I will not have to experiment to get the correct amount. I DON"T SIFT for MEASURE!!!! Especially for bread!!!
My loaf turned out too dry, and too dense for panettone. It looked beautiful, but lacked the flavor of a real Italian panettone. The smallest setting on my bread machine is for a 2 lb. loaf. The crust came out with a very pleasant color, but the bread did not have the desired texture. I'm new with a bread machine, and I welcome any suggestions.
Easy to toss ingredients in the bread machine and go about other baking. Lovely product.
I tried this recipe three times (in the bread machine) and I agree with Miri: it takes like bread but it is supposed to be sweet. I am making it today with 1/2 cup of sugar and will see what it tastes like. I looked at other recipes for panettone and while I can't stand it they all require almond extract. I also used mixed dried fruit not just raisins (my son has braces so I cannot add almonds).
I don't have a bread machine, so I used these ingredients in my stand mixer using a standard bread method, and it turned out great! I did add 2 eggs for richness. I used chopped dried papaya, mango, and pineapple from the health food store, and a few raisins. I will use double the fruit next time. Makes 1 standard loaf, and rises way up over the pan. We used the leftover for french toast on Christmas morning. This will be our new traditional Christmas breakfast!
I added 1 tablespoon of honey, 1/4 c sliced almonds and 1/4 c of craisins . It results on a delicious bread. We enjoyed toasted and also made grilled cheese samdwich with Havarti Cheese. Splendid
This is an excellent recipe. It comes out well every time. I add 1/4 tsp of orange blossom water to give it a sweet smell.
great recipe!
It was good, but as someone else said, not sweet enough. I don’t usually want things to taste very sweet, but since I wanted it to taste like panettone, I think it would need to be sweeter.
This recipe was perfect. Eat it while it's warm.
Very good, very authentic and easy. I added lemon and almond extract, added golden raisins as well. So easy. Made this twice and will definitely make again.
I added fresh orange peel, some raisins and chopped pecans in addition to candied orange peel. Because all that added up to one cup of add-ins, I used a whole package of yeast (1/4 tsp more) and lowered the salt to one teaspoon to get a nice rise. Love this bread toasted! Will make it every Christmas. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Flavor was just not good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections