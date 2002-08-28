Angel Biscuit Rolls
Delicious, easy-to-make biscuits.
One reviewer mentioned that the dough was like gloop, and it is, but this gloopy dough makes great biscuits. In fact the best I've ever made. I wasn't real sure what to do about the shortening - it says to mix it in, but after adding liquid, in order to "mix" it in, it would have to be melted and the recipe didn't call for that. I just used half a stick of unsalted butter and half a cup of shortening and cut it into the flour mixture BEFORE adding the yeast water and buttermilk, like a traditional biscuit recipe. One thing I would have done differently is warm the milk up a bit, cold liquids tend to shock the yeast. I also would have placed these biscuits closer together. They spread out a lot but were still fluffy. I scooped the "gloopy" dough onto a liberally floured surface, liberally sprinkled more flour on top and pressed the dough out gently with my hands. I cut the biscuits out of that and transferred them quickly to the sheet, since they are very pliable. These were great. Someone mentioned more salt, I suggest using margarine or salted butter to brush the tops of them when they come out, seems to add the perfect touch. Perfect for eating with honey too!Read More
The dough is like gloop. It doesn't resemble bread dough or biscuit dough at all.Read More
This recipe is awesome. I love that you do not have to let them rise. I have been baking for over 20 yrs. and I won a blue ribbon for my biscuits in the 5th grade 4H club. Even the teachers wanted my recipe. I made a few adaptations myself. Here's how to make them easy and PERFECT... For starters, use self-rising flour and omit the baking soda and baking powder. You just do not need them. Add extra salt, more or less to your taste, but definitely add more salt. I also added extra sugar, 1/2 cup to be exact, add to your liking. Warm milk (not HOT) to keep from shocking the yeast. Yeast needs warmth...especially since you don't let these rise. I also used 2 sticks butter (or margarine) instead of the shortening. The difference is that shortening tends to make biscuits a bit lighter than butter, but with this recipe, you don't have to worry about it. As a matter of fact, the butter gives it a better flavor and helps it to hold together better. They are very gloppy, as stated, so all you have to do is add an extra cup of flour. You will still need to flour your board good. Dough should be wet when you put it on flour. Gently roll adding flour as needed to avoid getting pin or hands all doughy, but without overdrying. Dough should be very soft and pliable. Cut with round cutter or shape into 1/2 inch thick biscuits. Place barely touching, but make sure they touch. Dough will not spread out if you add the extra flour and make sure they touch. Make sure you us
My family loved these biscuits. I used the ingredients as written but I prepared them a little different. First, cut in the shortening before you add the buttermilk and yeast mixture. Also, warm the buttermilk before you add it. It says it does not need to rest, which may be true, but you will get a lighter biscuit if you allow it to rise, covered in a draft-free place for at least 30 minutes. I allowed mine to rise for 45 minutes. Make sure you place your biscuits slightly touching so they rise in the oven nicely. I also brushed them with melted, salted butter right after they came out of the oven. They turned out wonderful. They also freeze very well. To freeze, before the rise time, put some bisuits on a cookie sheet lined with wax or parchment paper for about 30 minutes. When frozen, store in freezer bags. Whenever you want biscuits for dinner, take out however many you want an hour before baking, then bake at 400* for 10 to 12 minutes. Will make these again and again.
I wasnt sure if I was doing it right because it ended up so sticky, so I put the batter in muffin tins, and it worked out great! I used more butter than it called for, but I'm a butter fanatic. These biscuits were very easy to make. *EDIT* Well it's been a while since I first made these, but it's my #1 biscuit recipe. I always use butter instead of shortening because I just dont like shortending. It gives these biscuit rolls an excellent buttery flavor! Wonderful.
These biscuits are incredible. I didn’t really love biscuits and these have just changed all of that. This recipe makes it easy to make light and fluffy biscuits. I didn’t have buttermilk so I used regular milk w/ a tsp of lemon juice and also I used a little more salt as suggested and butter flavored shortening. YUMMY! Thank you so much for the recipe!
The biscuits were big and fluffy. I've tried to make biscuits before and they never came out, so I was very happy with this recipe.
I have been making these biscuits for years. As soon as I add the shortening, I get in there with my hands and rub the shortening into the flour by rubbing my hands together. I count off 37 seconds ( a little trick I got from Alton Brown). It is true what they have been saying as far as the dough being 'gloppy'. As soon as the dough looks mixed together, I pour the mixture into a zip lock bag and snip the corner off like a pastry bag. I then squeeze biscuit sized portions onto a greased pan and bake. Works perfect every time. The old 'biscuit rule' applies here - You want to handle biscuits as little as possible. Another nice thing about the zip lock method is that you can squeeze out as much as you like and then put the bag back in the fridge for fresh biscuits another day.
very good but they needed a little more salt
I am terrible at making biscuits, but these were absolutely delicious! I used self-rising flour and left out the baking powder and soda. I let the dough sit in the refirgerator overnight. I made sure the biscuits were slightly touching each other. They rose beautifully! They weren't going to brown on top, so I carefully turned the oven on broil for about 30 seconds and they were picture perfect. Loved 'em!
we needed to add a bit more flour than the recipe called for, but they turned out great once we did!
These were very good and easy to make. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
Okay, I've tried these twice now, and I can't make them work. The first time they "melted" into one large sheet of biscuit while baking, but tasted delicious. The second time I put the dough into greased muffin cups and they baked well, but somehow they didn't taste as good as the first time. I don't know think I'll bother with this again, there's too many other good biscuit recipes!
I cook A LOT and this recipe was not good. My end result turned out delicious, but inly because I made some MAJOR changes to the recipe. As it is written, there is way too much liquid. I had to add 1 1/2 cups more flour to make it workable. Also, the fat needs to be cut into the flour like a regular biscuit and then the liquid added.
My family loves these biscuits. There are never any left.
This is the best biscuit recipe I have ever made. I've never had biscuits come out so perfectly. I followed other reviewers' suggestions, but found that they're just variations on Laura's recipe, not necessarily improvements. If you like your biscuits buttery tasting, use 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup shortening and brush with butter before and after baking, or try one of the other buttery suggestions. Adding more sugar obviously gives a sweeter biscuit. We enjoy the buttery sweet biscuits sometimes, but my family usually prefers more simple flavors to accompany gravy and for ham sandwiches. I, too, cut in chilled butter/shortening before GENTLY stirring in the warm yeast mixture and warm buttermilk. The dough is moist and very soft; refrain from overworking! Flour the biscuit cutter each time you cut. They're incredible!
I was very impressed with these, especially considering how easy they are to make! Thanks to other reviewers, I used butter flavored shortening, and placed the biscuits side-by-side on the baking sheet. I also used the milk/lemon juice shortcut for buttermilk. They came out with a definite airy feeling, although very, very buttery. They were perfect with Sausage Gravy III from this site, but may have been a little too buttery to eat by themselves. That would probably be resolved if you used regular shortening like the recipe says to :) The best part of these is how fast and easy they are to make -- who wants to work for hours on breakfast?
Not sure what I did wrong, but I followed the directions exactly. I put in the 5 cups of flour but the dough was very very soft batter. I added flour until I ran out and then had to throw the whole batch in the garbage. Very disappointing
these are the tastiest, quickest, easiest, no-fail roll i've ever tried. We make them almost once a week here- thank you
These were absolutely delicious! I followed a few of the tips from the other reviewers, and they turned out magnificently. I substituted butter for shortening, added more salt and sugar, and used half white flour, half whole wheat. My whole family raved! My dad says these were the best biscuits he's ever had.
This is the easiest and best dough I have ever worked with. Following advice in the ratings section, I used: 1 cup butter mixed into the dry ingredients with dough hooks on a portable mixer; cut down the amount of buttermilk/milk from 16 oz. to 14 oz.; and did not add any more flour. Because of time constraints I had to refrigerate the dough overnight. The next day it was so easy to roll out and cut (on a silicon sheet) and transfer to the baking pan. It took less than half the time I alotted. The only discrepancy was that it made 40 rolls instead of 24. [My cutter is 2 5/8" (6.5 cm) diameter.] The taste and texture were great.
Have made these twice. Was going to give four stars because they weren't as light and fluffy as I expected, but still delicious. However, second time I left out the shortening completely by accident. I brushed the biscuits generously with butter, and they came out delicious--a chewy outside and soft inside. The next day the remaining biscuits came out even better. As another reviewer warned, do watch the bottoms as they look like they can burn. Have fun with is; we are going to try with garlic butter for Italian food, maybe add currants for serving with coffee, etc.
Absolutely wonderful, incredibly simple. Dough is a bit too wet. I decreased the buttermilk a bit.
Excellent! I'm not a great fan of biscuits, but I was short on time and seeing that you did not have to let them rise, I decided to give them a try. So glad I did, they were great! The only change I made was to use 1/2 shortening & 1/2 butter -- they turned out perfect.
Hm, these weren't quite what I expected. Not bad, just not great either. Bisquick biscuits would be better.
Love these biscuits! Light and fluffy. I do add 1/2 to 1 cup extra flour, but also extra salt. The dough is VERY soft. I pat it into a large baking sheet and score into square biscuits. A friend shared this recipe; she mixes it up and stores in the fridge. I have subbed canola oil or butter for the shortening, or milk soured with vinegar or lemon juice for the buttermilk, and the biscuits are still good.
Excellent, awesome recipe! Son and I made them together, so we had a few accidents: an extra TB of sugar, and double the yeast & baking soda amounts. They are super good, though. Mmmm.
Although a bit messy, these rolls turned out perfectly!! I will definitely be making again! THxs for the recipe
I just finished making these biscuit/rolls and are not that impressed with them. The flavor is good for a biscuit and it is moist, but mine are more heavy than fluffy. They did not rise in the oven hardly at all. I know my baking powder and yeast are good because I have been using them. That being said, they did taste pretty good with butter and honey and I am sure will go great with the stew I am making, but I was somewhat disappointed in the finished product.
If you are using melted butter/margarine, that is why your dough is too soft. I cut mine into the dry ingredients and the dough was a little soft, but perfect fot biscuits.
Not that great.
PERFECT! When i served these at supper, my husband forgot there was other food on the table to eat. I made this recipe original and substituting butter for the shortning and i perfer the original way the best. Great old fashion bisciuts without the old fashion way of preparing! ***** The only biscuit recipe in my box.
These look like rolls and tast like biscuits... it's fun! Watch these for bottom-burning, though.
great recipe! next time I will add 1/2 teaspoon more salt, that's it. it's a keeper to me!! we will have some tonight with gravy and country fried steak. I will probably freeze 1/2 of these for later.
Never made a quicker - fluffier - tastier yeast biscuit!! Really wonderful as is ~ except be sure to spray or lightly grease your baking sheet as I did have a time removing them OR use parchment paper.........I did not roll out - used large cookie scoop - did not brush with melted butter either.........slathered with butter hot out of the oven instead. This made 10 good size WONDERFUL 'drop' biscuits (I only made 1/2 the recipe) You must try these - WAY better than standard baking soda biscuits!
Very Good! My husband is hard to please especially with bisquits, and he loved them!
i took away all stars for the problems with the way the original recipe is written. this can not be ready in the time listed as it is IMPERATIVE to chill the dough. i did not and it was such sticky mess that i had to keep adding flour just to shape the biscuits. the additional flour definitely ruined the flakiness. also as noted by others, the buttermilk needs to be slightly warm or it will retard the yeast action. i doubt if i will try this again, even though i found the problems.
My family loves these biscuits, and they are our favorites. I like them because they are very fast, and make a lot. I usually freeze the extras. I use my kitchenaid mixer to mix all the dry, then mix in very soft butter (instead of shortening), then the yeast and the buttermilk. The dough is really sticky, so I always add a bit of flour and then they are perfect. I also use 3 cups white flour, 1 1/2 cups whole wheat and a 1/2 cup oat flour (just grind whole oats in your blender). This makes them a bit healthier and we like the more hearty flavor. They are still very fluffy even with whole grains, and even if you mix like crazy.
These are AWESOME...simple, easy and delicious...perfect for busy families! Love the light texture without all the work of traditional yeast rolls. The flavor is improved with a touch more salt and subbing butter for half the shortening. I cut the butter/shortening mix into the dough with a pastry blender, then added the warmed buttermilk. The DOUGH IS VERY STICKY, but don't be put off by this...it's the stickiness that puts the "roll" in biscuit rolls. Seems chilling makes the dough a bit easier to work with. My family loves these biscuits...they go so nicely with just about anything you might serve and are a big hit at breakfast. Highly recommended!!!
These are very good right out of the oven, but they don't keep long. They were very dry the next day after being kept in a zipper bag.
Recipe is very vague. What kind of shortening,solid, liquid or melted. What temperature should the buttermilk be? What is the consistency of the dough? I found them to be tasty, but not real light or fluffy.
these are good. Yummy for biscuits n gravy
This recipe didn't work for me. The dough was so soft that I couldn't shape it. I added flour but how much would have been enough? An extra cup? two? I made them from the super-soft dough with about 1/3 cup extra flour added and they spread like cookies. They tasted fine but this recipe needs some serious tweeking.
Good flavor but not the texture I prefer. Still a good recipe to keep on hand.
These biscuits were easy and light. My friends raved about them as did my husband & kids. I substituted about 1 Cup of Whole Wheat flour to give it a little bit more texture and used Bread flour instead of all-purpose. Excellent recipe. Thanks.
yummy! i'm sorry mom but the family recipe has now been replaced!!!!!
great and fast
Loved this recipe. I do think there are some things you should know about biscuit making if this this your first time making biscuits. 1. Definitely cut the shortening into the dry ingredients before adding the buttermilk and yeast. 2. I took the advice of other reviewers and warmed the buttermilk before adding. 3. If you get the "goopy" dough that other reviewers mentioned, try putting in in the fridge covered for a little bit. Now when I made this, I didn't think the dough was goopy--a bit sticky, yes. I wanted to make these later in the day so I did put in the fridge. When I was ready to make, I just put a generous amount of flour on my bread board and worked gave it a gentle knead (be careful to over work the dough). I loved the feel of the dough and it was quite light. Biscuits turned out great but I probably will make with all butter (I made it with half butter and half shortening) and will definitely add more salt to boost up the flavor.
These were very easy to make. They were a bit dry and I wish I had cooked them for less time. I had to add slightly more buttermilk so that the dough wasnt too dry. I also added currants which made the rolls much more interesting. I would make this again, I liked not having to wait for them to rise. Good recipe.
this recipe taste great!It was perfect and it was warm and toasty
so yummy! thanks
I wished I had read all reviews before hand because I figured I really messed up somewhere. I did like others, cut in the shortening then added milk/lemon juice and it was "gloopy". I added enough flour to be able to pat it out and cut and scoop onto my pan. I pulled them after 20 minutes and they are not quite done. I will decrease sugar and increase salt next time. Too sweet for me. My kids are in the kitchen fighting over them...but the are very filling too! It is a worthwhile recipe and nice and quick.
this is the best i have never been a great biscuit maker but this one has them begging for more i used more butter less shortening i also used slightly smaller cutter for more biscuits these freeze well too for in a hurry use
I thought the yeast would do something more for the biscuits, but they were the same as baking powder biscuits. They were good, but needed more flavor. Next time I might use some butter flavored shortening instead of regular.
My family really enjoyed this recipe and I have shared it with other enthusiasts of a biscuit like this!
HEAVENLY! Imagine a cross between rolls and biscuits (I call these “Riscuits”). Texture is very interesting— nearly cake-like. The flavor, a perfect combo of dinner roll and flaky biscuit. And the recipe is easy to make. Yes, the dough is crazy sticky. Get over it; you can deal with it Trust me you will not regret it. I do double the sugar in these now because I like to taste just a hint of sweetness. I am living in a country where shortening is hard to find, so I use butter or margarine at room temp. They both work fine. I warm the milk and while it cools, I blend all the dry ingredients including the yeast. Then I cut the butter through until the flour mixture is crumbly. Then I add the warmed milk and mix it through with my hands just until everything is mixed together (avoiding overworked dough). I plop the batter/dough onto a heavily - and I mean HEAVILY - floured surface. Quickly form up rough balls and place sides slightly touching in a large baking pan. I do let these rise about 20 minutes - I mean, why not? I think it helps the texture. Perfect time to warm up the oven. I bake at a lower temp for a longer time, but that’s just my preference 350 about 25 mins. I LOVE LOVE LOVE these things.
These were just not very good. I rolled them out like biscuits and they were hard and didn't have much flavor. They were quick and rather easy though.
excellent, thanks followed the recipe it was so easy and they were great.
Love angel biscuits! Here's a yummy thing I do with leftover dough: roll it out into a rectangle, smear on lots of butter, brown sugar and cinnamon. Roll up the dough. Cut into rolls and bake for delicious cinnamon rolls.
These are amazing!!! Delicious and easy to make, they are looking to become a fast staple in my house!
Definitely let it rest in the refrigerator for a better rolling/cutting experience. I will make this again. My family loved this as I never make yeast biscuits.
Everyone who eats these loves them. I follow this recipe except I use two sticks of unsalted butter rather than the shortening. They are easy to make and always delicious!
Absolutely love these rolls! Easy to make and delicious
made this morning, and sure didn't look like the recipe, biscuits fell apart, and tasted more like a baking powder biscuit them a yeast biscuit, I'll keep looking.
this was great, I made extra and put chocolate in some and rasberries in the other. i made them into dessert pocket. my family loved them.
