Angel Biscuit Rolls

This recipe is awesome. I love that you do not have to let them rise. I have been baking for over 20 yrs. and I won a blue ribbon for my biscuits in the 5th grade 4H club. Even the teachers wanted my recipe. I made a few adaptations myself. Here's how to make them easy and PERFECT... For starters, use self-rising flour and omit the baking soda and baking powder. You just do not need them. Add extra salt, more or less to your taste, but definitely add more salt. I also added extra sugar, 1/2 cup to be exact, add to your liking. Warm milk (not HOT) to keep from shocking the yeast. Yeast needs warmth...especially since you don't let these rise. I also used 2 sticks butter (or margarine) instead of the shortening. The difference is that shortening tends to make biscuits a bit lighter than butter, but with this recipe, you don't have to worry about it. As a matter of fact, the butter gives it a better flavor and helps it to hold together better. They are very gloppy, as stated, so all you have to do is add an extra cup of flour. You will still need to flour your board good. Dough should be wet when you put it on flour. Gently roll adding flour as needed to avoid getting pin or hands all doughy, but without overdrying. Dough should be very soft and pliable. Cut with round cutter or shape into 1/2 inch thick biscuits. Place barely touching, but make sure they touch. Dough will not spread out if you add the extra flour and make sure they touch. Make sure you us