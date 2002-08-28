Angel Biscuit Rolls

Delicious, easy-to-make biscuits.

Recipe by Laura

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water.

  • Sift together flour, sugar, soda, baking powder, and salt. Add buttermilk and dissolved yeast. Add shortening and stir. Store dough, covered, in the fridge until ready to use.

  • Roll out on a lightly floured surface or shape into balls--these do not need to rise. Brush tops of biscuits with melted butter.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 15-20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 23.2g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 3.4mg; sodium 287.7mg. Full Nutrition
