Russian Black Bread

This bread came out very yummy and with a moist crumb. I don't have a bread machine - I don't think I could give up the tactile feeling of making bread by hand. I made this using a sponge starter and so a lot of my amounts were different, but I adjusted the liquid to add the vinegar, molasses (no corn syrup), and oil. I didn't have coffee granules or fennel, but I think next time I will play around with adding some strong coffee and definately add the fennel. I believe that both will add another layer of flavor. I baked round loaves at 450F with the bread on the lowest rack possible, and I also steamed the oven. This gives it a very nice crust and helps keep the insides from drying out. Thanks for a fun rye recipe! Cont. 2/1/09 I've made this bread a couple more times with the strong coffee and the fennel. Both really added to the flavor of the bread. Also, I used high gluten bread flour which really helps keep the bread from being too dense. Now I'm going to try making it with a rye sourdough starter. Again, thanks for a fun recipe!