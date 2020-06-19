This is a recipe that my mom got from a coworker and would make regularly when I was young. Galaktoboureko is a traditional Greek dessert made with a custard in a crispy phyllo pastry shell. After all these years it is still a family favorite. I hope that everyone enjoys it as much as we do.
I made a big Greek dinner and wanted to do a dessert but was sick of Baklava so I tried this recipe. It was excellent and I highly recommened it. I made a half batch in a 8X8 pan and it still turned out beautifully. Thanks for the great recipe GapGirl!
This was a lot of work, using a lot of ingredients and time. I served it with a greek dinner for five and we barely ate a third of it. The remainder sat in the fridge for a week before I tossed it. We found it quite bland; not unlike tapioca pudding with phyllo. Sorry, but next time I need a Greek dessert I will stick with balkava or lemon cake.
This was hard. Way more steps than I like in a dessert. SO, worth the effort. I made it for a company function and everyone loved it.
07/06/2005
Great recipe! I was searching for something to get rid of my extra phyllo dough and found this. It was only my second time working with phyllo dough and it turned out to be delicious. I even gave some as a birthday present to a friend and she liked it. On a side note, I had to use regular flour instead of semolina and although the custard was lumpy before I baked it, it wasn't (or it was undetectable) when finished.
I made this for my husband and his family who are Greek, and everyone loved it! They were amazed at how it tastes exactly like all the Greek women's recipes in their family! I will definately make this exactly as stated. I was a little unsure of the sugar water syrup, and thought I ruined it, but it turned out perfect - just like the greek pastry shops!
This recipe looks a little intimidating, but it's surprisingly easy and extremely delicious! Even with the sugar glaze, it's not too sweet, just right. Review Update: I made it again last night. Still 5 stars, but not so easy this time. The phyllo dough can be troubling, but a little patience yielded excellent results. Everyone loved this!
On step #5 after you butter the layers of Phyllo dough put them in the oven bake for a while, remove and then add the custard. This will always prevent being soggy and the entire pie will be crisp. Just a thought...loved this recipe...
This recipe looks just right! Semolina flour gives the particular grainy texture to the cream but flour may be substituted. The idea is to use very thin fyllo pastry as thick one is used for savoury pies and not to overcook the cream. Also, a little lemon/orange juice & rinds go in the cream. It should be served warm-ish and ideally the cream should just "hold itself" when serving the crispy phyllo pieces :)
I have made a lot of galaktoboureko and this recipe is just about perfect. The only thing I changed was to put some orange zest and cloves into the syrup and I like to boil it about 10 minutes. I also cover the baking dish in phyllo so that it completely encloses the custard but that's a preference of mine. I was mostly looking for a good custard recipe and this one is the best I've found. I think it's the cornstarch that makes the difference. Thanks for sharing, GAPGIRL!
This was excellent but myself and all of my Greek in-laws agreed it was a bit too gritty. I will try it again using a bit less semolina and a bit more milk. (maybe a tad more cornstarch to compensate for the missing semolina). I added the juice of 1/2 a lemon to the water/sugar syrup to cut a bit of the sweeteness.
This tasted delicious, but I must have done something a little wrong because the top crust was soggy and not crispy. Didn't have quite the same texture and consistency as the one from the Greek bakery, but it was very yummy. My friends, who have never had this before and so had nothing to compare it to, really loved it.
This was amazing! Used it for a ladies dessert while planning a vacation to Greece this summer. Slight modifications only: I used less than 1/2 of the sugar water mixture because I sprinkled a mixture of cinnamon and icing sugar powder on the top before serving (sprinkle after you've cut it). I used a good quality pizza cutter to cut it. This worked really well. Lots of oouuwwss and auuwwees before and after. My daughter even took some pictures of it. Great success.
Just came to Athens Greece to retire from the USA...and just try to pull off an american greek trying to cook authentic greek dishes...well many of yours are winners....and this one is the best of the best...."Can't fool a Greek?....Ya you can! Try this one, and DO NOT CHANGE ANYTHING....
I made this for a dinner with friends and everyone said it was delicious. It was and was also not too sweet as are Greek desserts generally. I've only eaten Galaktoboureko once in a Greek restaurant and this Galaktobourekto is far, far superior. I looked at several recipes before settling on this one because it looked easy. I did however, make some small changes and incorporated bits of other recipes into this one. For the syrup, instead of just water and sugar, I substituted a quarter of the sugar with honey and added some lemon peel strips into the syrup while boiling (remove before pouring on pie). One recipe added a stick of cinnamon into the syrup while boiling but I just sprinkled my galaktoboureko slices with ground cinnamon before serving. I made half the recipe, used a 7x7 inch pan and cut the pie into 9 squares. This was more than enough after a big dinner. Some people have said that the custard turned out grainy and gritty. I think this was because they used the WRONG grade of semolina. You have to use FINE semolina. I only learned that there are different types of semolina while making pizza! If you can't find it, then go to an Italian supermarket, they have Farina di Grano Duro rimacinato. Make sure it says rimacinato. This is like flour. The next grade up is called Semola di Grano Duro usually translated as semolina. That's already too grainy. Good luck! I'll definitely be making this again.
Not difficult to make if you are comfortable with phyllo dough but too grainy for my taste. I will be trying another recipe next time, one with more eggs and milk and less farina, I think, would be better.
If you want an easy Greek dessert, make rice pudding. If you want a mind-blowing one, make this. Although time-consuming, it wasn't terribly difficult. I couldn't find semolina flour, so I used all-purpose, which made the custard lumpier than I would have liked, but once it was baked the lumps disappeared. I have sinceread elsewhere that farina can be substituted for the semolina. Aside from using all-purpose flour, the only change I made was adding a little cinnamon to the syrup. It was an excellent addition, giving the syrup a little more oomph. The custard was a little grainier than I expected, but that may have been my own fault, for the way I combined the egg mixture and the flour-milk mixture. Still incredibly delicious, though.
I adored this desert as a child - having eaten it often in the Greek neighborhood in Chicago. I've never had a recipe to attempt to make it - this is wonderful!!! Fabulous and a trip for my taste buds down memory lane!
the phillo dough can be a hassle (better if you have a friend to help) but the sweetness and texture is excellent. i leave out the sugar syrup at the end cause it's just to sweet that way, but otherwise it's great!
this was a big hit at my greek-themed dinner party. In step two, I separated the eggs first. I whipped the whites by themselves. I added the yolks to the semolina mixture, then the vanilla, then the whites. I used about 7-8 phyllo sheets for the top and bottom layers. I didn't pour the entire pan over the sugar water...was a little freaked out that it would be runny. I also took a knife and ran along the edges of the pan (and poked a few holes in the top)which let some steam out and the sugar water could flow into in.
I have been eating my grandmothers Galaktobouriko for years and nobody has been able to get close to her recipe. I made this the first time and when my grandfather are it, he thought my grandmother did it! It turns out very well. I did have a few lumps in it which I have yet to completely fix in my second and third attempts. One addition I did make on my last attempt was adding some lemon juice to the syrup... DELICIOUS
Simple recipe with few ingredients. It does take some time, but it's the type of dish that you should prepare in advance. It's supposed to be served at room temperature or cold. A 9x13 dish is big, so plan on having a lot of left-overs or make it for a dinner party. We always have left-overs, but cooled from the fridge it makes for a yummy breakfast.
I came across this recipe while looking for a dessert to bring to a Greek BBQ. I just did a trial run on it, and it came out lovely. I followed the recipe exactly, until it came time to put it in the oven. A tip from Cat Cora, I scored it first, so that it would be easier to cut later. Also, I let the syrup simmer with 1/2 a lemon in it on the stove for the entire 40 minutes it was baking. When I pulled the custard out of the oven, I cut along my scored marks all the way through. I squeezed the lemon back into the syrup, before discarding, and added 3 tablespoons of honey to the syrup. I then poured the pot of syrup over the entire thing, it bubbled up nicely for a couple minutes before settling down. I tasted while very warm, and agree that it's best when completely cooled. But, it's beautiful. *Note: Next time I'll use clarified butter, so the top looks more beautiful.
This tasked OK. I had some made by a true Greek and it tasted fabulous. It was hard comparing this to that. It was still OK. The texture was not as smooth as I thought. It also does not taste good after a couple of days.
I have to admit, this recipe intimidated me at first. I followed the directions to a tee and Voila….A desert that looked and tasted like it came right out of a Greek bakery. Now, if I could only master pronouncing Galaktoboureko correctly :) It was enjoyed by us all! Thanks for the recipe.
I made the recipe today for the first time and it turned out amazing. It reminded me of the galaktoboureko I get from the Greek Bakery but better. Definitely worth the effort to make. I used a pan that was bigger than the recipe called for so I increased all the ingredients proportionately and it came out great!
Wonderful! We had this dish in a restaurant and I was thrilled to find the recipe. I made it for Easter dessert and served it with a blackberry compote on the side. It was very well received. Later, my husband and I started talking variations. On a whim, we substituted short bread for the phyllo with some lemon zest added to the shortbread and some lemon curd swirled into the filling before baking. Also served with the compote. It's a very versatile recipe and one we'll use again.
Being 100% Greek, I’m pretty picky when it comes to Greek cooking and baking. Galaktoboureko is my fav Greek dessert and this recipe didn’t disappoint! It was surprisingly simple without too many Ingredients. Sooo good! Highly recommend and wouldn’t even change a thing !
I used to work at a greek family owned restaurant and the owner would make this often The only thing she did differently was add orange juice and zest to the syrup. It was amazing!! Is it traditional to add orange, or was that her own twist
I accidentally submitted my previous review before I was finished. This was delicious. My kid asked for it for her birthday because she likes custard, doesn’t like cake, and had requested dolmas for her bday meal. I was making her an entire feast. I had to special order the semolina since no where had it. I *always* try a recipe “as written” the first time. I was concerned about the sugar water at the end, but I went against everything in me and spooned it on anyway. Once it was cooled, the sugar water soaked in and you couldn’t even tell you’d done it by the looks of it. It is sweet, but no one thought it was too much. It’s dessert, after all. I also don’t tend to like sweet things much, but this didn’t even bother me. All in all, I’d make it again for a special occasion.
One tip is to either have the syrup cool or the pan. The syrup needs to sizle when poured in the pan. Always cut the pieces before pouring the syrup so it can go in between. As well, i use a Stick of cinnamon, a few whole cloves and some rind of a lemon when boiling the syrup for extra flavour. Nice recipe though as a starter.
I added some of the butter to the custard filling. We all loved it. I saw a review on the other recipe that said you need to use at least 10 layers of phyllo on the bottom, and I may try that next time. Also, I added a little Grand Marnier and a cinnamon stick to the syrup for extra flavor. I may try using a bigger pan next time. Not difficult to make, and very impressive.
This was a fun dish to serve at our dinner group with a Greek theme. I made it as specified. It made so much filling that I got a second smaller one out of it. I garnished it with a dollop of whip cream, raspberries and a mint leaf. We love trying to say the name. i liked that it is an authentic Greek dessert.
First off, I didn't use the full cup of sugar and cup of water at the end - I was afraid it was going to make it mushy. Wrong -- make sure you use it! I also would use less custard and more puff pastry; that is just personal preference to no fault of the recipe. It is quite a bit of work but totally worth it!
So I made this and it turned out great but... needs more vanilla in the eggs (tbl vs tsp). Make sure you put the fyllo out over the sides and then tuck in when doing the top. And add a cinnamon stick to the syrup or some vanilla. And spoon the syrup slowly over the dessert so that it "drinks" it up. Everything else was perfect! I added a pic too.
We loved this. I used Cream of Wheat that I ran through the BlendTec to powder it and have since bought a bag of the proper semolina at the Italian grocery store. I read a lot of the comments and next time will add the half lemon and a cinnamon stick to the syrup. I had infused saffron into the syrup (soaked some threads into a tiny bit of water and added to the syrup when it was done). My phyllo was definitely room temp and I only put the 7 layers on the bottom of the pan and had a lot more on top, using the phyllo up. The melted butter was the perfect amount of butter - no leftover and didn't have to melt more. As this was my first time making it I really wanted to try it before it was served, but no need, this recipe is easy and delicious!!! And I have already had to share it!
