I made this for a dinner with friends and everyone said it was delicious. It was and was also not too sweet as are Greek desserts generally. I've only eaten Galaktoboureko once in a Greek restaurant and this Galaktobourekto is far, far superior. I looked at several recipes before settling on this one because it looked easy. I did however, make some small changes and incorporated bits of other recipes into this one. For the syrup, instead of just water and sugar, I substituted a quarter of the sugar with honey and added some lemon peel strips into the syrup while boiling (remove before pouring on pie). One recipe added a stick of cinnamon into the syrup while boiling but I just sprinkled my galaktoboureko slices with ground cinnamon before serving. I made half the recipe, used a 7x7 inch pan and cut the pie into 9 squares. This was more than enough after a big dinner. Some people have said that the custard turned out grainy and gritty. I think this was because they used the WRONG grade of semolina. You have to use FINE semolina. I only learned that there are different types of semolina while making pizza! If you can't find it, then go to an Italian supermarket, they have Farina di Grano Duro rimacinato. Make sure it says rimacinato. This is like flour. The next grade up is called Semola di Grano Duro usually translated as semolina. That's already too grainy. Good luck! I'll definitely be making this again.