Chinese Steamed Buns with BBQ Pork Filling

Made plenty for four or five eaters, about 17 medium buns. Do not use bread flour; even with the AP suggested it was more glutinous/chewy than I'd like, though that might be because I only had bread machine (fast rise) yeast! I skipped the first dough step, as per the yeast directions, and just mixed everything all the ingredients from step 1 AND step 2 together at once before leaving it for 3 hours in microwave. This worked fine. Left filling mixed overnight in the fridge. I subbed ordinary onions for shallots which wasn't good - the almost-raw onions caused indigestion. Could use green onions. Cooked with a saucepan and steamer set, doesn't have to be a wok. Do 15 minutes at most or they get chewy. Very good flavour, dough texture was a tad off, but it'll be our recipe...for when we have lots of time, haha. Oh, the filling is very sweet, which is how I like it, but if you want more savoury, just be sure to use a sweetish BBQ sauce and then leave out the white sugar entirely.