Chinese Steamed Buns with Meat Filling

I grew up in Hawaii and the buns were just like the ones I grew up with. We call it manapua and since I no longer live in Hawaii this was one of the foods I've craved. Now I can have it...when I'm ready to do some work! One thing that I encountered when making the dough was that it was quite sticky when kneading. I didn't want to add too much flour when kneading. Did anyone else have that same problem? Also, when making it, I put too much filling and I made the dough too thin so when I steamed it, the meat was showing through. It suppose to be all bun til you bite inside to get a wonderful mouthful of filling with the yummy bun. Otherwise, this was great and I'm excited I can make it now! follow up: I wanted to add, they're great to make a bunch at a time, freeze it in bags. When reheating, wrap in a damp cloth or papertowel and microwave for about a minute (usually less).