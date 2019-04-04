The Seafood Thing

This recipe has been handed down from my grandmother. It is saved for special occasions at our house. Rich and creamy seafood over rice.

Recipe by New Mommy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Directions

  • In a pot, bring the rice and water to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer 25 minutes.

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the mushrooms, and saute until tender. Mix in the scallops, and cook just until opaque. Remove from heat, and set aside.

  • Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat, and slowly whisk in the flour to form a golden brown paste. Gradually whisk in the milk, and stir continuously until the mixture has thickened.

  • Mix the tomato paste, lemon juice, salt, and pepper into the saucepan. Slowly stir in the Gruyere cheese until melted. Mix in the mushrooms, scallops, shrimp, and crab, and continue cooking until heated through. Serve over the cooked rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 51.3g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 85.6mg; sodium 383.2mg. Full Nutrition
