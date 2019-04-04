The Seafood Thing
This recipe has been handed down from my grandmother. It is saved for special occasions at our house. Rich and creamy seafood over rice.
This recipe has been handed down from my grandmother. It is saved for special occasions at our house. Rich and creamy seafood over rice.
Since I planned on making this for New Year's Eve dinner for 12 people, I did a test batch. The sauce is a bit overpowering the seafood; I ended up cutting the whole milk down to 3/4 cup of whipping cream, add Old Bay seasoning as mentioned by a previous reviewer. I used medium shelled shrimp instead of cooked cocktail because they tend to turn tough and rubbery at the drop of a hat. Also, use real crab, why use fake other than to save money? Taking shortcuts on this will cause it to come out terrible as other people have stated. Served it over fettunci pasta instead of rice. For New Year's I will make the sauce beforehand and add it to the seafood at the last moment to reheat so I can get it on the table faster.Read More
I made this for a holiday dinner. Followed the recipe exactly. Served it to 4 of us. 2 of us (me included) were less than impressed and didn't finish the small portion we took, 1 liked it and one liked it but said he wouldn't ask to eat it again (I think he was being polite). There were leftovers that went to the garbage. I have never made a seafood dish that got tossed. My family loves seafood. The sauce was just.... yuck. I don't know what to say about this. I gave it 2 stars because 1 person liked it, but the rest of us would never eat it again...Read More
Since I planned on making this for New Year's Eve dinner for 12 people, I did a test batch. The sauce is a bit overpowering the seafood; I ended up cutting the whole milk down to 3/4 cup of whipping cream, add Old Bay seasoning as mentioned by a previous reviewer. I used medium shelled shrimp instead of cooked cocktail because they tend to turn tough and rubbery at the drop of a hat. Also, use real crab, why use fake other than to save money? Taking shortcuts on this will cause it to come out terrible as other people have stated. Served it over fettunci pasta instead of rice. For New Year's I will make the sauce beforehand and add it to the seafood at the last moment to reheat so I can get it on the table faster.
The recipe made "as is" is good. I would suggest tasting the sauce before you put the seafood into. Then you can tweak it according to your taste. I used montery jack cheese and added clam juice and clams to my sauce to make it taste more "seafoody". I also used canned crab. Some fish paste added to the sauce might make it taste more like seafood as well. I want to try that next time. Overall, my family liked it and I would make it again with some small changes. I'll try cooking the rice with shrimp boullion cubes too.
I used lump crabmeat, jasmine rice and old bay seasoning which kicked this up just right. This made a large amount of food and the leftovers were even better the next day!
This is so yummy! I used some jack chesse with the gruyere and it was really great!
I made this for a holiday dinner. Followed the recipe exactly. Served it to 4 of us. 2 of us (me included) were less than impressed and didn't finish the small portion we took, 1 liked it and one liked it but said he wouldn't ask to eat it again (I think he was being polite). There were leftovers that went to the garbage. I have never made a seafood dish that got tossed. My family loves seafood. The sauce was just.... yuck. I don't know what to say about this. I gave it 2 stars because 1 person liked it, but the rest of us would never eat it again...
this was very good, although i found the sauce overpowered the seafood a little bit. i was the only one who thought that though... husband and friends all enjoyed very much.
My family really loved this. I did add some old bay seasoning and mixed some 2 percent milk with half & half to make whole milk. Thickened up really nicely for me. Thanks for recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections