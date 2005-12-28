Oatmeal Soda Bread

This is a very easy recipe that has the added bonus of being lowfat! It bakes into a round loaf.

Recipe by Karin Christian

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix together flour, 1/2 cup oats, salt, baking powder, and baking soda.

  • In another bowl, mix together sour cream, milk, honey, and sugar. Add to the flour mixture, and mix just until well blended. Stir in melted butter or margarine.

  • Turn dough onto a lightly sprayed baking sheet. Shape into a round, lightly mounded circle, about 8 inches diameter. Brush the top of the loaf with melted butter or margarine, and sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon oats. With a knife, score the top of the loaf into quarters.

  • Bake for about 40 minutes, or until browned. Cool completely before slicing.

