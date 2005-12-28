Oatmeal Soda Bread
This is a very easy recipe that has the added bonus of being lowfat! It bakes into a round loaf.
I'm a little confused how bread that consists of sour cream and almost an entire stick of butter is considered lowfat, but it's delicious nontheless! Texture and flavor are outstanding, but a little lighter than traditional soda bread. I subbed whole wheat in place of one cup of bread flour which was really good, and next time I'll leave the oats off the top; they just fell off and made a mess. I'll make this one again!Read More
I disliked this bread. Perhaps it was the overall taste; soda bread may just not be for me. It may also be that at 40 minutes, the bread was too far gone to serve to guests. The only thing I can think to say is that if you do love soda bread, using oatmeal is probably a very good idea.Read More
Very yummy, and quick to make! I used yoghurt instead of sour cream and it was awesome. Really nice with some golden syrup spread on it =) Just got to be careful not to overbake as it'll start going a bit tough from the bottom up.
YUM! I used whole wheat flour instead of white flour, and added a teaspoon of vanilla. It needed longer than 40 minutes for me though. I ended up leaving it in for nearly an hour before the inside was completely done. I am VERY pleased with the outcome. It has a bit of a hard crust, but the inside is nice and chewy... and the flavor is right on the money. Delicious!!!
This bread is absolutely delicious! It was incredibly EASY to make.
Oh, my gosh, this bread is fabulous. I used regular sour cream because that's what I had on hand. I also substituted 1 cup of the flour with whole-wheat flour and did not put the butter or oats on top. I did have to bake it approximately 10 minutes longer than stated. The majority of this huge loaf was eaten by me, as I could not stay away from it. Also, the flavor of this bread is so amazing that I liked it best just plain. Slathering it with butter or jelly just takes away from the experience.
The cooked part of this bread tasted great! If you have an oven that takes longer than most recipes call for. Don't cook this for 40 minutes, accept the fact that the top is brown and think the middle is cooked through. It will not be. Disappointed! I will try this again, with consideration of cooking 45 or 50 minutes. I have hopes for this one.
very good, very easy, everyone liked it. I decided to make it after I'd already added the potatoes to the corned beef, so in order to have everything done at the same time, I made two smaller loaves, patted down a bit, & baked for about 20 minutes I used regular sour cream and whole milk, though.
Yum. Made with regular sour cream and whole milk, so no low-fat here! Outside browned long before the inside was done, so cover with foil and test for doneness as others have recommended. Dense and slightly sweet; great toasted.
Simple and a real hit with the menfolk!
Very moist and just the slightest hint of sweetness. More interesting than the average soda bread.
Delicious!!!! My only problem was there seemed to be a little too much flour, and after forty minutes of baking, the top seemed a little mushy, but we took it out anyway. It firmed up and was fine, but the bottom was a little hard. Over than that, a great side dish! We served it with bean soup and everyone loved it. Great leftover with butter.
This is a wonderful bread. My children loved it and it stayed moist for several days!
I made the full-fat version as that's what I had on hand. Very moist with a bit of sweetness. Just what I remember from our Irish travels. Very simple recipe to make. This was a huge hit. I will definitely make it again. :)
****** Excellent.... Thank you. I didn't have enough honey so I only used 1 tablespoon & it was still wonderful. So easy, so quick, so good.
Awesome! My husband and I made it for St. Patrick's Day, and it was delicious.
No more store bought English Muffins in this house, no sir! This bread was absolutely scruptious (I added raisins), and was devoured in minutes!
Made this bread to go with our corned beef and cabbage, and it was delicious warm out of the oven. The aroma was fabulous and everyone loved it. It was dense, with just a slight hint of sweetness. I'll have a piece with jam when I get home from work! Will fix it again for sure!
Great bread! The hardest part was waiting for it to cool to eat it.
Yummy, I didn't have any honey on hand so I used molasses, also I only had reg. sour cream and whole milk, but it was delicious just the same, I've made it two days in a row! In fact there is some in the oven right now :)
This is great bread, and it's so easy!
I made this tonight to go with a corn beef boiled dinner-its very good. I did as some others suggested in their ratings -I added a cup of rasins and I used 1/1/2 cup whole wheat flour and I sprayed pam on top and scored --but it makes a huge loaf so I froze up most of it -next time I will cut it down to 6 servings --the texure is good - I also use 1/2 buttermilk and 1/2 sour cream -
I made this last night with guinness corned beef and it was easy and wonderful. I added raisins and will definitely make it again. I also made an x in the middle on top and it looked very professional when served.
Followed a halved recipe exactly. Rather dry, dense, and bran-like in flavor. Won't be making this again.
This bread was so good!! It was so moist and very yummy with butter and honey. My husband and little boy ate SO much!!
I love this bread! It's much better than any other soda bread I've made. It has a really nice flavor and is actually best without any honey or butter or jam on top. The texture is great, you could even use it to make sandwiches if you cut it thick. We don't usually enjoy thick crusts, but the crust on this bread is really tasty. Like others have said, the loaf isn't necessarily done when the top is browned. I suggest sticking a knife into the loaf to see if it's cooked in the middle. I'm glad I did this because the first time I took it out of the oven, it was still raw inside. To keep the top from browning any more, I covered it with foil. This kept the top nice but allowed the insides to cook more. The recipe says to let it cool completely before slicing, but if you cut wedges out of it while it's still a little warm, it's amazing. Leftover cooled bread can be used for sandwiches like I mentioned earlier, or you can put it in the toaster and it will be almost as good as when it came out of the oven. Great recipe, I will make this again and again! Next time I'm going to try using wheat flour.
Very simple recipe to make. I used fat-free sour cream and added walnuts and raisins which were a great addition. Next time I think I would double the honey. Will definately make again!
My son made this for his International Business class. It was a big hit. The instructor said that it was exactly as he remembered, when he was in Irland. He made it exactly as the recipe read. I will be keeping this one in my favorite file.
This recipe is great! Totally easy, incredibly tasty.
I loved this bread recipe - no waiting for yeast, no kneading...and it tasted so good! I will gladly replace my traditional Christmas bread recipe(which takes the better part of a day to make) for this one. I plan to try the next few loaves with cranberries, golden raisins and currants. Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!
Other reviewers aren't kidding, this really is easy and so good with soup or chili.
Easy to make and delicious. I made it with the Baked Potato Soup recipe on this site. Very easy to put together. I baked it 47 minutes and stuck a steak knife in the center to make sure it was done. Interesting texture as it breaks easily by hand.
yummy. soft & moist. i added raisins- excellent decision! used 6 oz. vanilla yogurt & 2oz peach (didnt have another vanilla)...still came out good but a little thick.
Very good! My husband who usually doesn't care for plain bread loved it! I followed previous suggestions of using yogurt instead of the sour cream and it turned out great!
Super, super easy and delicious! A little different than traditional soda bread but that's the fantastic part about it. The oats make a big difference. Thanks for the recipe!
I made the recipe exactly, then added about 1 cup of craisins at the end. I shaped the loaf into a circle about 8 inches across and 2 inches high and baked it for 50 minutes. It puffed up nicely and looked so beautiful! But it was almost inedible because the inside did not cook through. I scrapped off the outer crust and it was delicious, but I was so disappointed not to be able to serve it. Next time I will bake for 1 hour and see what happens.
I subbed 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour for the same amount of white flour, and I left off the final application of butter and oats to the outside of the loaf (after reading one of the other comments). The bottom crust was a bit thick, but not too bad, and the flavour and texture was really good. It was a very easy quick bread to make, and I really liked the use of the sour cream because I rarely have buttermilk on hand.
Excellent texture and wonderful flavor. I used King Arthur whole wheat white flour. It did take a bit longer to bake than the recipe said (about 50 minutes). Be sure to test it with a toothpick before removing it from the oven.
This was really good. I spooned it into a 9x5 pan and baked it at 375 for about an hour. I also had to use a bit more milk because it was too sticky. We all loved this recipe a lot. Thanks!
It's like a giant bisquit. Very good. I used wheat flour for about 1/3 of what the recipe called for and white for the rest. I don't suggest letting the mound of bread dough set too high, even if it brings your diameter over 8in, or the bread is a bit dense and soft in the middle.
Love this recipe. Very easy. Halves perfectly. I bake it in a bread bowl, so it takes a little longer than the 40 minutes, but comes out perfect everytime. Thinking of adding extra yummies like others have. Thanks for the great recipe!!
Yummy! As many other reviewers said, I also used wheat flour, and yogurt is a great substitute if you don't have sour cream on hand. It is a fantastic and super easy bread!
It's good when it's cool, like the recipe says, but right out of the oven it's SPECTACULAR. I substituted a cup of wheat flour for one of the cups of white flour like another writer suggested. The bread is kind of crumbly, but I don't mind a bit.
Super easy to make. I had leftover seeds that I mixed into the flour mixture and over the top of the bread (poppy, flax, sesame), hence the picture I posted. Turned out great. Will definitely keep this on hand.
