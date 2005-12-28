Oatmeal Soda Bread

I love this bread! It's much better than any other soda bread I've made. It has a really nice flavor and is actually best without any honey or butter or jam on top. The texture is great, you could even use it to make sandwiches if you cut it thick. We don't usually enjoy thick crusts, but the crust on this bread is really tasty. Like others have said, the loaf isn't necessarily done when the top is browned. I suggest sticking a knife into the loaf to see if it's cooked in the middle. I'm glad I did this because the first time I took it out of the oven, it was still raw inside. To keep the top from browning any more, I covered it with foil. This kept the top nice but allowed the insides to cook more. The recipe says to let it cool completely before slicing, but if you cut wedges out of it while it's still a little warm, it's amazing. Leftover cooled bread can be used for sandwiches like I mentioned earlier, or you can put it in the toaster and it will be almost as good as when it came out of the oven. Great recipe, I will make this again and again! Next time I'm going to try using wheat flour.