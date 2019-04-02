Beef and Irish Stout Stew
This stew is great for St. Patrick's Day. The mixture of the beef and Guinness is awesome! I usually add more beer than the recipe calls for. Serve with mashed potatoes.
This is a good stew base - the consistency of the gravy was perfect - but it lacked flavor. I would recommend adding your preferred blend of spices, as well as a little sugar to balance it out.Read More
WOW!! I have rated and reviewed about 50 recipes on this site and this was the very first recipe that I have had an extremely negative review. I didn't care for this recipe. Couldn't doctor it up in any way to make it better. This recipe was just a complete waste of my money.Read More
This is a good stew base - the consistency of the gravy was perfect - but it lacked flavor. I would recommend adding your preferred blend of spices, as well as a little sugar to balance it out.
This stew was the best! I only added half the beer it called for and added beef broth for the rest of the liquid. I filled the soup bowls with mashed potatoes and poured the stew on top. This will be the only way I make Stew from now on! Thank you so much:)
Awesome!! Made it for an irish-themed dinner and everyone loved it. Served it over Irish Champ and soda bread (both recipies from this site). Excellent! I don't like beer but it just gave it a nice flavor. Will use more beer next time, actually. Definitely a keeper!
I make a similar stew to this. i use this entire recipe but Instead of throwing all the meat in at once, brown it in small batches and DON'T add flour until last few minutes of final batch. Then remove meat and brown about 1 cup of very finely chopped onions, carrots, and clove of garlic over medium heat about 5-7 minutes stirring often. Use some guiness to loosen up the brown bits in the pan and add meat back to the stew and continue. The meat will brown way better in small batches (patience) and give more flavor instead of steaming in it's juices when you crown the pan. The idea is: little bit of meat = drier heat & inside doesn't overcook + outside crusty. The roasted veggies add a deep flavor that I love in most stews. I think it's a key step. Vary the amount to your liking.
This stew is delicious! Everyone (inlcuding me) raved about how wonderful the flavors were. I had to use dried thyme and a little extra beef, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I served it in bowls on top of mashed potatoes, with "Amazingly Easy Irish Soda Bread" (recipe on this site) to go with it. Incredible!
Great !! Very popular at the pot luck. We used 2 bottles of Guiness stout and a little extra cayenne, salt and pepper.
hey this recipe was great. even if you're not big on dark beer. I added about 2 bottles of guiness plus a can of vegitable stock. then added more root vegitbles, turnips in our case. try with boston brown bread for dinner. this is now a permanent addition to my fall/winter menu.
I loved this recipe. I wanted to make my husband something fabulous for St. Paddy's day so I made this. It was so rich and tasty. We didn't have Guinness, but had some Michelob AmberBock on hand and it worked so well! Also added fresh basil from the garden. Wonderful! I will definately make it again!
This was absolutely delicious...even better the second day! I made it for St. Patrick's Day and served it over mashed potatoes, and everyone loved it. Hearty and very satisfying!
Great Recipe! Made it with beef broth since I could not get out to get a beer and it still came out great. Added some celery and bay leaves but otherwise I left the recipe alone. Served over champ,Delish. Even my hubby that normally does not like stews liked this one.
I wasnt sure how this would come out but my family and I downed this whole thing in one night!!! Its perfect exactly how it is. The only thing was I added potatoes. Thanks for this recipe!!!!
For more flavor, I add another clove or two of garlic, and I use a whole small can of tomato paste. This has become a tradition in my damily to make every st. patty's day. I buy sourdough bread bowls from panera and serve it in those, it is something I look forward to making every year.
My husband and I both loved this stew! I modified it by adding cubed potatoes to the stew, rather than serving it over mashed potatoes. Since I was worried the potatoes would soak up too much of the liquid, I added a touch more beer. It was delicious! The base is almost like a gravy, and is perfect to dip crusty bread into. I will definitely be making this again soon!
I made this over the weekend for an Irish themed party and it was a hit! (Already sent the recipe to a guest.) However, I'm giving it 4 stars because like many of the other reviewers, it didn't have as much flavor as I expected. I only made a few modifications: for a doubled batch, I added one bay leaf, 1 cup of beef broth (for the slow cooker), and 6 oz. of tomato paste; I also used extra stout Guinness. Also, since it was 92 degrees out when I made it, after deglazing the pan, I put it in the slower cooker for 8 1/2 hours on low - great tip from the other reviews, thanks! Other than those changes, I followed the recipe. It was very good and the gravy was thick enough that we ate it alone -without potatoes. Overall, really good recipe! The beer flavor is extremely intense the first night but mellows by day two (when I served it). This is a very nice alternative to traditional beef stew. The beer flavor can be a bit much for some people, but it's "...Irish Stout Stew," that flavor should be expected! In the end, this is a great recipe as is but it's also super easy to modify to your individual tastes. I'm definitely making this again!!
My husband was obsessed with Guinness beef stew in Dublin, so I was excited to try out this recipe when we got home. It came close to the "real thing," but seemed to be lacking something...I'm just not sure what?! I recommend letting the stew cook without a lid for the last hour before you serve it so it has a chance to thicken up a bit.
This stew recipe was very good - easy to assemble and it tasted great the first time I made it! The broth was thick - I was worried that it wouldn't be. I also added in some mushrooms and potatoes instead of serving it with potatoes.
I am giving this recipe 4 stars because is a great concept. Now, I didn't realize I HATED Guiness beer as much as I do! LOL..as other reviewers had done, I tried to take out the bitterness of it by adding brown sugar..then I added worcheshire..some beef broth..more tomato paste, cooked it longer. This helped some, but this stew is not to MY likiing. If you like Guiness beer, make this dish! If not, don't waste your money. I may try again one day using a different beer. But again, I am not giving it a bad review, this is just MY personal preference. And don't forget, some say it was too bland, this is where step 3 comes in, taste and adjust seasoning. :)
Really, really good. After deglazing the pan, I transferred it to a crockpot & added basil. Cooked on low for around 6 hours. Served over mashed potatoes. We loved it as is, the flavor was wonderful. Didn't find it bitter like other reviewers did. Thanks for the recipe.
Really liked the stew. I did change a few things. I mixed the tomato paste with beef broth rather than water. I used an extra clove of garlic. I added some celery at the same time as the onion and garlic. Used a few more oz of beer. Added 2 potatoes with the carrots. being i put in some potatoes it needed a bit more moisture so I added some beef broth. served it in a sourdough bread bowl, my picky 8yo son said the best stew ever.
Very tasty! I just dumped everything into the crock pot and cooked on high for 4 hours. Served over mashed potatoes as others suggested. I added a tsp of hot sauce at the end, which added a tiny kick. Perfect. Loved this recipe!
I wanted to love this recipe, but in the end it tastes like all the other beef stew recipes. It's good, just not amazing. It is a good excuse however to keep Guinness in the fridge. And in my glass.
This is a good recipe and the gravy is very rich and flavorful. I simmered the stew the last 45 minutes with the lid off to reduce the gravy and intensify the flavor. Adding cubed potato and turnip might add a little something extra to the meal.
Made this for dinner last night and it was great! I had some minor changes (didn't brown the meat, so I didn't use the oil or flour), used 1/2 tsp each salt and pepper, and a heavy dash of cayenne. Also used about 3 TB tomato paste, 1 cup Guinness, and 1 cup beef stock, and dried thyme. I wasn't sure about the smell while cooking in the crockpot (it wasn't bad, but wasn't good either), but I served it on mashed potatoes with Irish soda bread (also from this site), and it was a HUGE hit! Because I used more liquid, I had a lot of gravy which I thickened with cornstarch. DELICIOUS!
Very good, I did however add a few Quartered red potatoes and about a cup of chopped celery.
This was absolutely fantastic!!! I do not care for beer but this dish changed my mind. I used Guiness and the meat was so tender. I made this exactly as written except for adding 2 tbsp brown sugar and some worcestershire sauce. I was going to add potatoes like I usually do with stews but reading reviews I decided to serve instead the Irish Champ also found on this site. I am so glad I did. Why save this delicious dish for St. Patricks's day.......make it today.
My variation is to leave out the tomato paste, add some mushrooms, grate some stilton cheese into the mix and let it melt. Then, fill ramekins about 7/8 full, cover with puff pastry tops and bake till the tops are golden brown. The result is to die for!
This was very good and I will make it again but next time I will cut down on the beer to about 1/2 and use beef stock for the remaining liquid. I thought the Guinness was a little strong. Also will add some Worhestershire. Now my boyfriend loves Guinness so he adored the dish, over mashed potatos was a winner with him.
The first time I made this was for St. Patrick's Day a year ago. We loved it! I have made it countless times since then. The reason I gave it 4 starts is... The first time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly, and it just seemed to be missing something. (although still very good) I have played around with the recipe a bit, and tailored it to our tastes. In addition to the original recipe I add... 3 to 4 Bay Leaves and about 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire Sauce. Guinness Extra Stout is the beer of choice for us, 1 bottle, and I will add a little extra tomato paste if it needs to be thickened up. All in all, this is a top notch stew!!!
This was SO good! I made it on st. pattys day, and served it over goat cheese colcannon (I sauteed cabbage, onions and bacon, and mixed it together with goat cheese mashed potatoes). I used parsnips and carrots, and added chopped leeks near the end. I will definately make this again!
my fave beef stew recipe to date - I have the pre-cut meat (just put it in a freezer bag with flout and montreal meat seasoning and shook it up, browned it in some canola oil and marsala wine and onion, added that to the crockpot, then used a bottle of guiness and beef broth and worcestershire sauce in the pan, poured that in the pot with 2 cloves garlic, mushrooms, a rutabaga (lg round turnip), carrots, yukon gold potatoes, celery, 3 bay leaves, paprika filled until my crockpot is to the brim - will serve with Irish champ -yum! Thanks Want2hike!
This was great. Loved all of the leftovers we had because it seemed to get better and better! This does need some modifications, but it is very easy to suit to your tastes! I used a whole can of guiness as the recipe calls for. I found the bitterness went away the longer it simmered (about 3 1/2 hours for me). I added a T of sugar, a can of beef broth because I like my stews soupy, a bay leaf, and a shot of worsteshire. For the last hour, I added diced red potatoes. Loved the result!
I thought this recipe sounded interesting, and based on the past reviews decided to give it a try. After following the directions to a T, out of the 4 of us who ate this, no one liked it.
I have also made this with chicken to pacify my daughter who as an aversion to red meat. It it great either way.
The beer had a very overwhelming taste! I personally would use less next time. Great other than that!
Not that great of an irish stew. My husband is irish and he reckons it wasn't that great. It was very bland- and I added potatoes because you can't have irish stew withour potatoes.
Pretty good recipe! I used Guinness Draft b/c it's what I had on hand and added a little bit of brown sugar and chopped up prunes (something I read in a different Guinness Stew recipe) and the soup was not bitter at all. It was slightly sweet, but I did also use "sweet" onions. I really liked it. I also added a bag of peas and about 16 oz. of beef brother because I like my stew to be more like soup. I will definitely be making this again! Goes really well with a quick beer bread.
Whole family thought this was fantastic! We ate quartered red potatoes for a side. Will definitely make again.
This is an excellent recipe!! I've made it a couple of times and my family LOVES it. In stead of simmering it on the stove for a couple of hours I dump it into the crockpot and set it to low. Then I don't have to do anything until we're ready to eat!!
Fantastic recipe! We made it for an Irish-themed party and it was gobbled up. The taste is rich from the beer and it's more like a soup if you let it simmer with the lid on the entire time (we took the lid off for the last 30 minutes which helped thicken it a little). I would also recommend making it the night before for an even richer flavor. If you like spicy you can put a few drops of Tabasco in your bowl (don't put it in the stew; the longer you have it the spicier it will get so Tabasco to taste when it's fresh means inedibly hot in a day or two). Definitely needs more salt that the pinch the recipe calls for so I'd say use salt to taste instead.
I tried this because it was featured in an email! 5 stars because it was so easy and ingredients were simple. Thank you want2hike!
Love this stew! Served it over mashed potatoes like some others suggested. I put a little horseradish in the potatoes and it was fabulous! Will definitely make again and again :) Thank you want2hike!
Absolutely delicious as is.
I added marjoram, rosemary, brown sugar and worcestershire sauce. Also, I added a bit of allspice when browning the meat.
Very good! I added some bacon (just browned with the beef) & a tablespoon of brown sugar to balance the bitterness of the Guinness. Also topped up the liquid with some beef stock, 1 & 1/2 cups just isn't enough. Delicious served with mashed potatoes!!!
This was really, really good. Of course, I did my own thing with the basic concept. I had 1 lb of stew beef, coated it with flour and browned it in bacon grease after cooking 4 slices of bacon to add to stew. Browned the onions as directed. After reading many reviews and other recipes using stout, I reduced the renderings using the stout (full can of Murphy's) beef broth, tomato paste and some apricot jam, because many recipes I read added prunes, but I didn't have any.... (sorry, i did not measure any of these, just eyeballed.) I put the meat, onions, broth mixture, carrots, some chopped celery, white potatoes and sweet potatoes in a crock pot. I did not have fresh time so I added fresh rosemary. I added some garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste. Let it cook on low all day when I was at work, at least 9 hours. When I got home, I cooked some noodles and added them to the crock pot to soak up the extra broth. wow. very tastey.
So I read through a lot of the reviews and made some changes while i was cooking I reversed the order of cooking the onion and beef...I remembered from cooking curry that if I wanted the sweetness of onion to really come out I had to cook it at low temperature for a long period of time until it's very very brown. However doing this will melt your onion. So I applied that here...cooked onion first then beef Stuff I added 2 cups of beef broth bay leaves basil brown sugar 6 Potatoes cubed (all different sizes) sliced mushrooms I did use 1 bottle of guiness I found that my stew turned out great I did not have the problem other people had b/c it was too soup like I think it's b/c of the potatoes I added that soaked up some of the water and I did cook it with the lid off for about an half an hour letting a lot of the water evaporate out of the pot I also might have used more flour then what was needed because I wasn't measuring and just poured flour until all my beef was covered. Bf had the stew over rice and I had mine with pita chips that I made using greek pitas :) very yummy even though I burned the bottom of the pot a bit >_<
It was so bitter, not even edible. Used the guiness beer extra stout.
This was about as good as beef stew can get. It's very rustic but tasty. The only ingredient change was that I used one bottle of Guinness (I think this is less than what is called for). After everything was mixed on the stove top, I put it into a crockpot on low. I served it over mashed potatoes in a bowl so it had a bit of a sheperd's pie taste.
Excellent recipe. We made it just as written, with two exceptions. We waited and added the carrots for the last hour. We also put cubed potatoes in the stew for the last 40 minutes rather than serving over mashed. We and our guests loved this stew and it was a great alternative to corned beef and cabbage.
I made the recipe pretty much to the letter, though I did add some beef stock as I was worried the stout flavour might over power everything. I didn't have any fresh thyme so I added a combination or dried oregano, dried parsley and a touch of cinnamon. My partner thought it was the best stew he'd ever had!
Maybe it was the brand of stout I used (Holy Moly) but I did not care for this recipe at all.
If you're looking for an alternative to boring stew, then this is definitely the one for you. I used Killians instead of guiness, but mainly because I didn't want 5 left over guiness bottles that no one would drink. Turned out beautifully!
I make this all the time, it must be served over Irish Champ and with Irish Soda Bread.
I found this too greasy, and did not like the flavor of the tomato paste at all. I usually use the same ingredients, but leave out the tomatoes and garlic. I think it ruins the flavor a bit. I made a whole batch last St. Patty's day and gave it away because my husband and I didn't like the flavor at all, but other people might. I would cut down the oil to two tablespoons, and then take out the beef, drain the oil, add a whole bottle and a half of guinness to get the bits off the bottom, then add the onion and beef back. I also add beef broth and potatoes to it; the potatoes help to thicken the stew. If you like the flavor of tomato paste and garlic in your stew with less broth, then this is for you! I agree with the other reviewers that it lacked flavor. I won't make it again.
It was great! Anything with alcohol in it is always a plus!!!
Very good, works great with potatoes and polenta. To try even if you don't like Stout beer.
It's so nice to find a stew recipe that doesn't have potatoes in it. This is good served by itself with bacon-green beans on the side and a simple lettuce and tomato salad.
We ate this but it was really bland. I followed the direction with just a couple additions thinking that would up the flavor. I added a little allspice to the flour mix and went heavy on both the black and cayenne peppers. I increased the thyme and added a few dashes of worchestershire. Good enough to eat but I will look for a different recipe next time.
I tried this out tonight for St. Patrick's Day and I'm very happy that I did! A little while back I tried a similar recipe on this site called "Beer Braised Irish Stew and Colcannon" from MNIKOLAISEN. My stew didn't come out very good that time, but I also made a few errors. This stew though was perfect in every single way! Comparing the recipes, I think dredging the meat in flour before browning is the way to go. This made my beer broth thicken up enough that I didn't have to worry about it evaporating (which happened with the other recipe). I used a good dark malt beer which was delicious. I noticed a lot of negative reviews focused on this being too bland. Yes, it will be bland if you don't do anything to it! It says right in step 3 to taste and adjust seasoning before serving. Everyone likes their stew different ways, therefore I do not count this as something negative. I added two large cloves of garlic, a few tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce, one bay leaf, one vegetable bouillon cube, salt and pepper. Mmmmm! Yum! Use your common sense when seasoning and this stew will be heavenly. I also really liked the addition of the tomato paste which the other recipe omitted. I think it gave the sauce a wonderful rich color. Overall, I was quite pleased with the outcome. I simmered my stew for about 1 hour and 20 minutes and it thickened beautifully and the meat was very tender. I served it over Colcannon and I had a great St. Patrick's Day dinner! Thanks for the recipe!
This tasted so good!! It will always be my stew recipe from now on. I made 'Dianes Colcannon' potatoes off this site,, (mashed potatoes with cabbage and bacon, onions etc) and put a scoop of potatoes down on a plate and poured a scoop of stew over that. My in'laws were over to eat, and everyone loved it!!
This was excellent. I made it for a St. Patrick's Day Alaska Run. It's was a huge hit. Cooking the meat in smaller batches is the key. I used extra thyme, cayenne pepper, and garlic. For the beer I used Guiness Extra Stout which gave it a much hardier flavour. After all was in the pot I transferred it to a slow cooker and cooked on high for 4 hours. I made the Irish Soda bread with cranberries vs raisens to compliment the stew.
Fantastic. I made this for my family and then had 7 extra people show up for dinner. I was scraping the pot to get every last speck for everybody. One man even asked me for the recipe. I did add red potatoes, celery, concentrated beef stock, bay leaf, Worcestershire sauce and extra cayenne pepper.
This was very good and easy to make, I did cut back on the Guinness to a total of 3/4 cup which was more than enough.
Excellent way to use up that Guinness in the refrigerator!
Yum yum yum!!! I made this today and it turned out fantastic! The only thing I did was throw in a handful of peas, and about 1 cup of leftover green beans from the night before! It was a perfect winter stew!
We just ate this for St. Patrick's Day. It was fine but nothing special. If you are just looking for a stew our family prefers the spicy curry beef stew from this site.
Oh yummy... I added a little more beer, but left enough for a sip for the cook!
Excellent stew, I make this for St. Patrick's day. To top this dish off, I bring a drizzle bottle of very good balsamic vinegar to the table. Each diner can drizzle as little or as much as they want to taste.
This was a terrific stew! I used a very inexpensive cut of stew meat, after 3 hours of simmering it was tender and delicious. I did use quite a bit of salt to bring out the flavors. I also added corn starch, a teaspoon and a half, mixed with a bit of water at the end to thicken the gravy. Served in a bowl with mashed potaoes and stew on the side, gravy on top. A garnish of fresh parsley completed the dish. Well done recipe, thanks for sharing!
My husband and I had an excellent stew at a Belgian restaurant at the Gold Coast. We then set out to find a recipe that tasted as good - AND THIS IS IT!!! We added some brown sugar and worcestershire sauce and it was perfect! We also made it with Diane's Colcannon as per other recommendations :-)
Loved it and my guests loved it! I made it like the recipe except I got worried that I wouldn't have enough, so I added a beef boullion cube and some water and a dash of Worcestershire sauce. I will make this again..thanks!
Just excellent at St. Patrick's Day.
This stew is superb!! Wonderful flavor when made with Guiness Stout, I did add 2 tbsp brown sugar as others suggested to offset the bitter taste of the beer, and it was awesome!
OMG!! This has become one of our favorite meals. This will be my 2nd time making it since St. Paddy's day. I too add beef broth right before I serve it over mashed potatoes, and I don't add the carrots. My very picky 9 year old said: "Mom, I really like this, when can we have it again?" He will be very happy to know that it will be tonight after he gets home from school. I have also suggested to my mother to serve this on one of her Senior meals (where she and my dad cook for 120 seniors in their small town and several other communities surrounding it, once a month).
very good and very rich. I had to work on St. pats day so the night before I browned the beef in bacon fat , i also used sliced celery, 6 oz can tomato paste,1c beef broth, and 2 c of Guniness (the rest of instruction I followed). I placed everything into the crockpot. In A.M. turned crockpot onto low. I served it over mashed pot/ with grren onions.
This tasted okay, but not great. Definitely needed more spices and was a bit too thin. I added some cornstarch and water at the end to try and thicken things up. Served over Diane's Colchannon from this site.
Delicious recipe!! We didn't follow the recipe order to making this, by accident, but it still came out tasty and so tender! Super easy, too!
Great Recipe! I converted it to work for a crock-pot and added sliced potatos...It was a huge hit on St. Patrick's Day. Not a drop left and I had doubled the recipe! I was printing out the recipe for half the day to give to people.
This was a fabulous stew. I used more flour than called for, but I also used more meat. I blended the flour mixture into a large plastic bag so I could toss and coat the beef cubes easier. I was a bit concerned that the onion should be chopped fine, but that was not necessary at all. I did not have tomato paste, so I simply added ketchup -no water added of course. I did not chop the carrots, either. I like to simply add the baby peeled carrots as they are. I also added fresh green beans after a couple of hours because I like them in any stew. The other thing I added which was from another recipe on this site, was some whiskey in addition to a full bottle of Guinness. Some commented that the stew lacked flavor. The written recipe clearly states to adjust spices to your liking. I felt that it needed more spice, so I simply added more of the listed spices until it met my liking. I also added dried parsley instead of garnishing with fresh. I started my stew early and I noticed that the longer it cooked, the better it got. At 3 hours it was good. At 4-5 hours it was incredible! Thanks for the recipe. The changes that I made were only to cut back on prep time and accomodate what I had on hand. I can't say for sure whether or not the whiskey changed this stew much, but I will definitely be adding it again just in case. I served this over mashed potatoes...YUMMY..............We all loved it!!!
Great with Murphy's stout- a little more mild and sweet. Waaaaaay better when you don't skip the step with the meat in the flour. Tried it both ways.
I made this for my family for St. Patricks Day dinner and boy was I glad I did!! I loved the ease of this recipe by cooking everything in one pan. I did not bother measuring out the tomatoe paste...just use the whole 6 oz can nor did I measure the beer, just use the whole bottle 11.2 oz Like others suggested I added about 2 tbsp of brown sugar to cut the bitterness. It seemed too thick so I added about 2 c beef broth also then simmered for almost 3 hrs. Came out perfect, very yummy. Definately recommend to serve this with the amazingly easy Irish soda bread from this site. Thanks for a great meal!!
One word....Yummy!!!! Everyone loved it!!
I added a few prunes, added alot more flavor.
I also thought the Guinness taste was a little too much - I ended up adding a can of fat-free low sodium beef broth to dilute it a little. I left out the carrots because I didn't have any, and used mushrooms instead (threw them in with some boiling onions during the final 30 mins of cooking time). We enjoyed this but, personally, I prefer my stew recipe that uses red wine instead of stout. Thanks, anyway!
threw everything in the crockpot. very good..smelled kinda funny and needs more salt for sure!!
I started this stovetop in the morning and then transfered it to a crockpot so it would be warm for dinner. I added about 1/2 lb of lamb and a little extra garlic. Other than that, I didn't change a thing. The gravy was a rich brown and glossy-telltale sign of a good gravy! My guests (no strangers to good food) LOVED it as well as my 4 yr old. Will make it more often than on St. Patty's Day! We had it with Amazingly Easy Soda Bread (good if you like cakey bread) and Bread Pudding & Whiskey Sauce for dessert. Fantastic meal!
Made this recipe today for a seniors luncheon. It tasted wonderful and I got raves from all.
I LOVE this stew!! Our friends request it every time we have a winter gathering. We make it just as the recipe states and it is perfect every time!
Man!!! This was EXCELLENT!!!!
Brought this to my monthly cooking club & it was a hit. Followed the recipe, but due to time limitations I prepared in the skillet the night before, then put it in the slow cooker on low and let it cook all day the next day. I used a full can of guiness beer & also added 1 cup of beef broth to the slow cooker to keep it moist, came out great!
This was delicious! I added more than a pinch of cayenne pepper and some smoked paprika to the flour mixture. Also, after adding the first 1/2 cup of beer and bringing it to a boil I then transferred it to a crock pot and cooked on low for 3 hours. Everyone loved it! I made the amazingly easy Irish Soda bread recipe from this site to dip in the stew. I will be making this again!
Beef was very tender, but this had no flavour. I probably quadrupled the spices, added beef bullion, and a tiny bit of soy sauce. I completely changed the recipe, but mine came out good and my entire family loved it.
Husband who is a big Guinness fan LOVED it. I liked it alot too, but the 4 stars because I'm not crazy about beer. Was a yummy dinner served over mashed potatoes---great idea!! Will be our traditional St. Patty's day meal from now on.
This recipe is awesome! I made it for the family tonight and they all loved it, which is rare. I also added about half a cup more beer than the original recipe.
Made this on St. Patty's day instead of the normal corn beef and cabbage and it was a great hit! I added more beer than called for and it seemed to help keep the flavor around. And while I love to play with things and change them, there isn't very much I would change with this reciepe...except serve with mashed potatoes and Car Bombs and you have the makings of a great night!
Made this stew for 93 people for St. Patrick's Day at our local Legion. Purchased the ingredients, gave the recipe to 5 women and we all made the same stew. It was awesome, we even got a round of applause after dinner! I will definately make this recipe again and again! Thanks so much for posting it. I just love having the feature that All Recipes provides to change the quantities up or down with a click of the mouse, sure made shopping for such a large crowd easy!
This is a fantastic recipe for leftover roast or steak! I add a 1/2 more stout and serve over a crisped baked potato with Kashmiri chili powder garnish. Undoubtedly my gourmet man's favorite homestlye meal!
Wonderful recipe!! I added everything but the cayenne pepper (only because I forgot to buy some) and it was absolutely delicious. Everyone loved it at my St. Patrick's Day dinner. The Guinness made the stew thicken up and gave it a very nice, rich flavor. Thanks for the recipe!!
