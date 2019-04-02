Beef and Irish Stout Stew

This was a fabulous stew. I used more flour than called for, but I also used more meat. I blended the flour mixture into a large plastic bag so I could toss and coat the beef cubes easier. I was a bit concerned that the onion should be chopped fine, but that was not necessary at all. I did not have tomato paste, so I simply added ketchup -no water added of course. I did not chop the carrots, either. I like to simply add the baby peeled carrots as they are. I also added fresh green beans after a couple of hours because I like them in any stew. The other thing I added which was from another recipe on this site, was some whiskey in addition to a full bottle of Guinness. Some commented that the stew lacked flavor. The written recipe clearly states to adjust spices to your liking. I felt that it needed more spice, so I simply added more of the listed spices until it met my liking. I also added dried parsley instead of garnishing with fresh. I started my stew early and I noticed that the longer it cooked, the better it got. At 3 hours it was good. At 4-5 hours it was incredible! Thanks for the recipe. The changes that I made were only to cut back on prep time and accomodate what I had on hand. I can't say for sure whether or not the whiskey changed this stew much, but I will definitely be adding it again just in case. I served this over mashed potatoes...YUMMY..............We all loved it!!!