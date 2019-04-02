Beef and Irish Stout Stew

This stew is great for St. Patrick's Day. The mixture of the beef and Guinness is awesome! I usually add more beer than the recipe calls for. Serve with mashed potatoes.

Recipe by want2hike

prep:
30 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss the beef cubes with 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil. In a separate bowl, stir together the flour, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper. Dredge the beef in this to coat.

  • Heat the remaining oil in a deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the beef, and brown on all sides. Add the onions, and garlic. Stir the tomato paste into a small amount of water to dilute; pour into the pan and stir to blend. Reduce the heat to medium, cover, and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Pour 1/2 cup of the beer into the pan, and as it begins to boil, scrape any bits of food from the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. This adds a lot of flavor to the broth. Pour in the rest of the beer, and add the carrots and thyme. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 2 to 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Taste and adjust seasoning before serving. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 36.1g; cholesterol 101.3mg; sodium 160.4mg. Full Nutrition
