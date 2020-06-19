Mocha Fudge

This is an easy traditional fudge that is best made using a candy thermometer. It is a creamy coffee flavored fudge with a hint of chocolate and pecans swirled in. If you like fudge without nuts, simply leave them out.

By KRYSTEEN

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
64
Yield:
64 pieces
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

64
Original recipe yields 64 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, stir together the instant coffee, white sugar and salt. Stir in the milk and corn syrup, and add the butter. Heat to between 234 and 240 degrees F (112 to 116 degrees C), or until a small amount of syrup dropped into cold water forms a soft ball that flattens when removed from the water and placed on a flat surface. Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla. Let cool to room temperature, or about 110 degrees F (45 degrees C).

  • When the mixture is cool, beat with a wooden spoon until it loses its gloss. Add nuts and chocolate chips and stir slightly to create a marbled effect. Pour into a buttered 8 inch square baking dish. Arrange pecan halves on the top if desired. Cool completely before cutting into pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 1.7mg; sodium 6.1mg. Full Nutrition
