Mocha Fudge
This is an easy traditional fudge that is best made using a candy thermometer. It is a creamy coffee flavored fudge with a hint of chocolate and pecans swirled in. If you like fudge without nuts, simply leave them out.
Delicate recipe. I would not recommend letting it cool but rather just mixing in the chocolate just after taking off the heat. By letting it cool, you'll get a fudge that is going to instantly turn before you can get it into the pan. Marbling is not an effect because the caramel is so dark already. If it does fail and turns to sand, then just put the chunks into a microwave safe bowl and nuke for 2 minutes until it's bubbling again. Then pour hot mix into pan right away and you have an instant recovery!
Disaster! This fudge turned to sand when I let it start to cool to room temperature. I tried to follow the recipe very closely, so I am not sure where things went wrong...but oh they went very wrong. Probably won't try this one again...I was able to create my own mocha fudge by adding instant coffee granules to a plain fudge recipe I use (I just stirred them into the sugar before I added to the pot).
Mine turned out great. If yours turned to sand it was because your sugar crystalized. This is how to avoid it. When you start boiling the mixture, take a pastry brush and a cup of water and brush the sides of the pan with the wet brush to wash down any sugar crystals. It only takes a couple of stray crystals to make the whole pot crystalize so do a good job, but don't put too much extra water into your fudge. Also, you don't want to stir the fuge or jostle the pot until it cools.
I used a candy thermometer and followed exactly the instructions given, it turned out wonderful. My family is in the chocolate business and I try these for the fun of it. This recipe is a keeper. --Thanks Krysteen
I don't drink coffee, but I made this for my husband's office, and he LOVED IT! He said the coffee balanced the "sweetness" of the fudge (there ARE 3 cups of sugar in here!). Key is to NOT MOVE THE FUDGE while it's cooling from soft ball stage to room temperature. Just a little movement can cause the sugars to crystalize. Will definitely make this again, perhaps for Christmas! :D
I might have done something wrong, because my recipe came out mushy and much more stickier than I though. It was also a bit sandy, like some other reviewers mentioned. I don't think I will try this again.
I had the same problem, and followed the recipe exactly. too bad, it sounded great. :(
Awesome!! Make sure you read the entire directions first! My first batch I threw in the chocolate right after I took it off the burner and the chocolate ended up drying out. The second batch came out amazing! Then I got a little experimental and tried to make wht choc peppermint mocha fudge. I didn't add enough peppermint so it tasted more like the candy "coffee Nips" which is still yummy. I did only add in 2/3 cup white choc chips for it though, and it came out perfectly! Thinking next time this is how I can make my pumpkin fudge, which I've been wanting since my vaca to the Oregon Coast. It was so delicious!
Sand-like texture
Having finally learned the knack of fudge this fudge turned out great. I tasted the fudge as it cooled (before adding the chocolate) and it was a beautiful coffee buttery flavor. Having learned the tricks of cooking long enough, but not too long, letting the fudge cool enough before stirring, etc. This fudge came out yummy!!! The only change I made is I used a tablespoon of expresso powder in lieu of the instant coffee.
AWESOME!!!!
I made this fudge but changed a few things and it came out perfect. Great soft creamy texture and fantastic flavor. I didn't have pecans but am sure the fudge would have been great with them as well. I like a stronger coffee taste so I added and extra 1/2 Tbsp. of coffee granules. I also added an extra 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. I cooked to 236F, removed from heat and added the chips right away. It took a lot of beating as it cooled but the result was a soft creamy fudge bursting with flavor. Will definitely make this next week to take to a bake sale at work!
I used espresso powder because it's what I had on hand and also because I love the espresso flavor. It turned out very well. I also took other reviewers’ advice and stirred the chocolate chips in after it was cooled slightly. This is a nice change of pace from the usual fudge.
I followed Chocoholic's advice and skipped the first cooling-off, and it turned out great. Candy thermometer is a must when making fudge, so if you thought about just winging it, don't. Just go buy a thermometer. In truth, I may tweak this recipe next time because the coffee was a bit too subtle for my taste, but I stand by my 4-star rating.
Very tasty, but a bit on the grainy side. Not sure why? I didn't have corn syrup and I don't like pecans so I didn't add those. Also, after adding the chocolate chips it didn't seem "stiff" enough so I added more (approx. another 1/2 cup?). Overall, this recipe is a keeper and I'll make it again, although it's not my favorite fudge recipe on here. Thanks for sharing!
