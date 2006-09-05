French Baguettes

Rating: 4.77 stars
1726 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1431
  • 4 star values: 224
  • 3 star values: 46
  • 2 star values: 13
  • 1 star values: 12

Great eaten fresh from oven. Used to make sub sandwiches, etc.

By Judy Taubert

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 baguettes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place 1 cup water, bread flour, sugar, salt and yeast into bread machine pan in the order recommended by manufacturer. Select Dough cycle, and press Start.

  • When the cycle has completed, place dough in a greased bowl, turning to coat all sides. Cover, and let rise in a warm place for about 30 minutes, or until doubled in bulk. Dough is ready if indentation remains when touched.

  • Punch down dough. On a lightly floured surface, roll into a 16x12 inch rectangle. Cut dough in half, creating two 8x12 inch rectangles. Roll up each half of dough tightly, beginning at 12 inch side, pounding out any air bubbles as you go. Roll gently back and forth to taper end. Place 3 inches apart on a greased cookie sheet. Make deep diagonal slashes across loaves every 2 inches, or make one lengthwise slash on each loaf. Cover, and let rise in a warm place for 30 to 40 minutes, or until doubled in bulk.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Mix egg yolk with 1 tablespoon water; brush over tops of loaves.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown.

Editor's Note:

For tips, see our article on Forming and Baking Baguettes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 0.9g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 195.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1853)

Most helpful positive review

DivineHealth7
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2006
OUTSTANDING! You definitely DO NOT need a bread machine for these. (Click on the picture to see the photo I submitted). Simply combine the water, yeast, and sugar and allow to proof. Then add the salt, then flour and knead until no longer sticky. Place in an oiled bowl and allow to rise according to recipe instructions. I rolled my dough out like others and made 2 baguettes. I really think I'll make 3 baguettes next time because I use mine for sandwiches and they were a little too big. After baking, I cut the top off the whole length of the baguette so that the top looks like an upside down triangle (like they do at Subway). This leaves me with a bottom piece that is concave in the middle. I then put 2 pieces of provolone cheese and then top it with Holiday Chicken Salad (this site). I put the filled bottom piece in the oven by itself for about 7 minutes. Then I put mayo on the top piece, and place it in the oven with the bottom piece, and I let it heat for about another 5 minutes or so. It's GREAT!!! The bread is slightly crusty on the outside, moist and soft on the inside....a far cry from those chewy store-bought baguettes. This one's a keeper for sure. Oh, and they freeze well, too. Thanks so much for sharing this one! Read More
Helpful
(2028)

Most helpful critical review

TRIMMER
Rating: 3 stars
04/14/2003
Very nice tasting bread. It was a bit tough but that may have been my fault. Read More
Helpful
(16)
