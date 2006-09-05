French Baguettes

1 of 1853

Rating: 5 stars OUTSTANDING! You definitely DO NOT need a bread machine for these. (Click on the picture to see the photo I submitted). Simply combine the water, yeast, and sugar and allow to proof. Then add the salt, then flour and knead until no longer sticky. Place in an oiled bowl and allow to rise according to recipe instructions. I rolled my dough out like others and made 2 baguettes. I really think I'll make 3 baguettes next time because I use mine for sandwiches and they were a little too big. After baking, I cut the top off the whole length of the baguette so that the top looks like an upside down triangle (like they do at Subway). This leaves me with a bottom piece that is concave in the middle. I then put 2 pieces of provolone cheese and then top it with Holiday Chicken Salad (this site). I put the filled bottom piece in the oven by itself for about 7 minutes. Then I put mayo on the top piece, and place it in the oven with the bottom piece, and I let it heat for about another 5 minutes or so. It's GREAT!!! The bread is slightly crusty on the outside, moist and soft on the inside....a far cry from those chewy store-bought baguettes. This one's a keeper for sure. Oh, and they freeze well, too. Thanks so much for sharing this one! Helpful (2028)

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent recipe for French bread/baguettes. I use my KitchenAid and follow standard bread making procedures. TIPS/TRICKS for French bread I've learned over the years: Do NOT add the salt with the flour. Combine the flour with the yeast mixture and knead for 5-7 min (in mixer). Remove dough hook, cover work bowl and let sit 15 minutes. THEN, sprinkle salt evenly over the dough and knead again until the salt is well incorporated. Set aside in warm place (85°F) until doubled in size... proceed with shaping dough as desired. For those who prefer a more crunchy crust, use only egg white for brushing the loaf - and throw 1/4 cup of water onto the bottom of the oven (avoid heating element if you have an electric oven) - immediately place the loaf in the oven and bake as directed... the water will create steam and gives the bread a crispier crust. When I prefer a soft crust, I whisk a whole egg (not just the yolk). Also, bread is typically ready when an instant read thermometer inserted into the bread registers 190-200°F. For bread sticks omit brushing the dough with egg. Delicious! Helpful (1276)

Rating: 5 stars I am a VERY picky person when it comes to bread. I lived almost all my life in France and I tried many baguette recipes, but this one is the closest to the real thing I could find. It is not 100% the same, but that's probably because french bakers use a special oven for the baguettes. It was GREAT! CHANGES: I don't have a bread machine, so I used normal yeast (same amount) mixed with water and sugar and set aside until foamy. Last time, I used 2 cups all purp. flour, and added whole wheat until dough was ready. Helpful (734)

Rating: 5 stars French bakeries bake their bread at extremely high temperatures with humidity. Put a bowl of water in the oven for humidity, and bake bread at 450 F to get a nice crispy, chewy crust. After 15 minutes of baking, remove the water and bake bread an additional 5 minutes. I omitted the eggwash...just a personal preference. Helpful (192)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! Easy to make and roll out. The only thing I did differently is to brush egg whites on top instead of egg yolks...this gave a nice crunchy crust. Will definately make again! Helpful (144)

Rating: 4 stars This bread has a great texture and flavor. However, I share others' opinion that the crust was not as crunchy as I would have liked. Also, I found the dough to be very sticky and not easy to knead by hand, something to keep in mind for us old-fashioned/technology-impaired folks. To sum up, it's tasty but I will keep looking for the perfect baguette recipe. Helpful (143)

Rating: 5 stars Too sticky. Needed to use 3 cups of flour. BUT, then this makes the BEST French bread ever. I do not roll out, just shape and bake. YUMMY!! Helpful (134)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent baguettes! Made them for company and the bread got devoured in a flash. I forgot to brush on the egg yolk mixture as I was putting it in the oven after my supper was made and I was in a hurry to have everything ready. Came out excellent - the crust was very crunchy. I have noticed in some of the reviews that the crust was not crunchy I guess not putting the yolk mixture on top was the reason for it!!! This bread made a thick crunchy crust and the inside was a great texture. Not airy. Was a very big success at my dinner party. Enjoyed by all. Thanks for the great recipe Judy. Helpful (101)

Rating: 5 stars Having never made Baguettes before I was amazed at these results...and the time it took to produce them from start to finish was equally amazing! I made four 8" loaves from one batch and ate one in it's entirety directly upon removing it from the oven....the crust was crispy on the bottom chewy on the top....simply irresistable!! Perfect to eat directly from the oven and wonderful for sandwiches the next day.:) Helpful (92)