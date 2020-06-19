Oysters 'n' Bacon

7 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A great hot appetizer to serve for company. Oysters wrapped in bacon, and baked in a garlicky sauce.

By Ketura

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook until shrunken, but not crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a shallow baking dish, whisk together the sugar, soy sauce and garlic with a fork. Wrap each oyster with a piece of bacon, and secure with toothpicks. Place wrapped oysters into the dish with the sauce.

  • Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until the sauce has thickened and bacon is nicely crisped at the edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 51.4mg; sodium 1397.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022