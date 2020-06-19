Oysters 'n' Bacon
A great hot appetizer to serve for company. Oysters wrapped in bacon, and baked in a garlicky sauce.
I actually forgot to cut the bacon in half, but it was still delish!! I also used just one clove of garlic because I served this at brunch and didn't want the garlic to overtake anything else. It was very easy to make and boy did everyone LOVE them!Read More
Followed recipe exactly but disappointing results. The sauce never thickened at all, the tastes didn't work together well. Will try something else next time.Read More
Super easy to make, and very tasty. I doubled the garlic and they went almost instantly after I pulled them from the oven. We have a lot of oyster lovers in my family!
Sorry but this did not work for us. The sauce was so overpowering that there is no way that we could taste the oyster. I also thought that the oven temperature and timing were off. After 10 minutes I turned the oven up to 375 and cooked for an additional 5 minutes, and I used small oysters. Thanks for posting.
The sauce was good but did not thicken at all.And the bacon was very overpowering.We ended up eating the oysters dipped in the sauce.
