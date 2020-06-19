Lemon Berry Slushy

76 Ratings
  • 5 53
  • 4 17
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a great summertime drink!

By MGREE688

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender, blend the lemon juice, water, strawberries with juice, sugar, and ice cubes until slushy. Serve in a tall glass with a straw.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 38.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 11.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022