Lemon Berry Slushy
This is a great summertime drink!
This was one of our favorite drinks this summer---however, the first time I made it, I added all of the 1/3 cup of lemon juice, and it was just too tart! I modified it to a 1/4 of a cup and we like it better with that amount. I love the addition of strawberries to the traditional lemonade! Thanks for the post! I also increase the sugar slightly.
I used Truvia sweetener instead of real sugar (from the Truvia website, I was told to use 6 packets to get the sweetness of 1/4 cup of sugar). I did add a little more strawberries than what was called for and I cut back on the ice a bit. Very refreshing. This would make a wonderful base for a homemade strawberry margarita (using lime juice maybe instead of lemon juice?) or a strawberry daiquiri.
This is a great recipe for lemon berry slushy--not too tart and not too sweet! I've made this a number of times now exactly following the recipe, and it is a fantastic treat (good for parties, including Superbowl parties, which we plan to make it for). I've also altered the recipe just twice, once adding some lime juice in place of half the lemon juice, and once adding frozen berries (blueberry, raspberry, blackberry) instead of frozen strawberries.
I was looking for a quick, easy slushy, and this one fit the bill! I didn't have frozen berries, so I used fresh ones, and I juiced up a fresh lemon and got a little less than 1/3 of a cup. I kept the sugar the same though. Either way, we loved it, and I'll probably make this again - maybe with strawberries and blueberries.
UPDATE JUNE 12, 09 Today I give it 5! Slacked off on the sugar a bit and added more lemon and VOILA....I heard a LOUD "MMMMMM" out of my 4.5 year old!! ************* LOL! I did not give it 5 because I TRULY like this stuff more on the tart side and have found the Strawberry Limeade on this site to be VERY difficult to beat. BUT, with that being said, I truly don't see anything wrong with this. It has NUMEROUS possibilities w/ customization! Add more lemon, use less sugar, vice versa and etc! I did the recipe to a T, but mistakingly added a tad more strawberries (Fresh..didn't have frozen) than what it called for. Even just a little more altered the taste and the strawberry really overpowered it. SO..I had to juice another lemon (one lemon did yield JUST short of 1/3 cup as a PP mentioned). I ended up using ALL of that lemon juice, as well. Perfect for us! :) I didn't think it was pucker-y tart..it was perfect the way it was! Lemon isn't SUPPOSED to be SWEET! I eye-balled the ice as we have an ice maker built into the freezer and don't use trays.....but, using too much ice or too little ice could alter your the outcome, as well....and you may have to adjust your ingredient amounts, too! Totally would make this again! My 4.5 year old digs it..and if it makes HER happy, it's gotta be good.
This was a nice drink for a hot summer day. I agree with other reviewers that found it tart, though. Next time I'll cut down on the lemon juice. I also used the berries frozen instead of thawing them, therefore needing less ice.
I used half lemon and half lime juice. I also used frozen strawberries so left out the ice. Refreshing drink.
Wow this is a great and easy summer vacation concoction! I think I may add some rum for the adults next time!
I made it almost exactly as is (used fresh berries instead of frozen) and it turns out delicious every time. Extra delicious with raspberries.
This was AMAZING and very similar to Sonic's LemonBerry slush that we LOVE. We used what we had - about 1 1/2 cups of strawberries that we picked & froze (thawed) and 2 small fresh lemons from my sister's tree. We used the thawed berries/juice, and just chucked in the peeled & seeded lemon slices. A tray of ice and a probably ended up using 1/2 cup sugar - to offset the extra lemon. We used NO water and this made enough for 4 servings. It was universally enjoyed from ages 5-38!
Perfect summer treat! I followed the recipe exactly and it was a perfect mix and lemon, strawberry and sugary sweetness.
We make with a little less sugar and lime juice.
This is the easiest thing to make! It is great way to use up extra frozen berries.
This is delicious and easy. My strawberries came pre-sweetened so I didn't use any other sugar. The whole family drank every drop!
Yummy! Not only did adults like this but the kids did too. I'll be making this drink all summer long.
Mmm! This drink is sweet and cool, easy to make, and great for hot summer days! :)
Yum. I will be definitely be serving these as "virgin margaritas" for the kids next weekend at my grandmothers birthday/Cinco de Mayo party.So tart, sweet, and refreshing at the same time.
I thought this was pretty good. It was so refreshing. I didn't defrost the strawberries and had no problem in the blender. The drink was the consistency of a slurpy, which I liked. When I tasted it, I thought it was still a tad tart and added 1 packet of Truvia extra to the sweetener in it. This would be excellent on a really hot day.
I like this easy recipe, but it was too sour, or "tart", for me and I usually love sour things. And 1 cup of strawberries didn't seem to be enough, so I will make some adjustments next time.
Loved this one. The only problem is that is requires mixing while drinking, or it starts to separate. But, the flavor is excellent. Just the perfect balance between tart and sweet. I used fresh strawberries instead of frozen.
VERY YUMMY !! We made it exactly like this recipe. L/B Slush is my favorite Sonic drink and this one tastes VERY similar to it.
Yummy. Not much of a slushie though.
After having had some strawberries sitting in my freezer for months on end, I looked for a quick way to use them and get an extra fruit serving in our day. I found this, and followed opal~/~butterfly's suggestion of only adding 1/4 cup lemon juice, and we both enjoyed it extremely! Will definitely make this again.
LOVE THIS! our sonic closed down in our town, but this is a GREAT alternative!
1st time followed the recipe to the T and they came out great. 2nd time I replaced some water with vodka and they were even better. This is a great some time treat with or without the strawberries.
This was really good! I used fresh strawberries, and I added another 1/4 cup of sugar because it was really tart. Five stars!:)
Made this with real berries and lime juice (we had no lemon juice). A bit sour but I like sour. Really refreshing and delicious.
Well, now... this was not bad but not great either. Not even sure I could say why. Just didn't really hit the spot like I thought it might. I too had trouble getting the ice blended and I think it was just too much, and not really quite the kind of "slushy" I wanted. It tasted much like the store-bought cartons of juice (without the slush), except without all the nasty extra added junk. I may still make this occasionally just for something different, but best on a good hot day when I've been outside. (As an added note, I really didn't think it was too tart or too sweet either one - in fact, I probably could've handled more lemon.)
I thought this was very easy to make and used ingredients that I had on hand. We didn't really care for the flavor, though. It was way too tart and we threw most of it away.
This was the perfect blend and consistency. Very refreshing.
I made this in school. I was so good!
super good!
its really good everyone should try it once or maybe a million times
EXCELLENT! I did use an extra tray of ice cubes as I wanted it more slushier. We really enjoyed this treat and I will make it again whenever I have strawberries around the house. Thank you MGREE688 for sharing your recipe!
Very good slushy. I found it a bit too icy though. Next time I will put less ice. It also needed a bit more sugar.
Afraid this would be too tart, I used 1/4 cup lemon juice and found it to be just right. I also subbed Splenda for the sugar and used a very generous 1 cup measure of frozen strawberries I had in my freezer. I used 7 ice cubes and had a hard time blending all the ice. This was very refreshing. I liked the lemon and strawberry flavors together.
this is such a great recipe! i modified it a bit and put 1/4 lemon juice instead and i used a frozen berry mix and it was spledid!
I love this recipe! I make it all the time! I love sour :p I used fresh strawberries instead of frozen ones wich made it less slushy.
Very good, very easy, and you can adjust the tartness as desired. A winner with everyone!
I didn't have strawberries so I used raspberries. It was yummy. I used splenda instead of sugar.
I had lots of lemons from my backyard tree and my grandson enjoys them very much, so I suggested a slushie and this fit the bill very well. It was just sweet enough, and had a nice tart flavor to it. I'm sure he'll be wanting one again when he comes home from school.
I followed this recipe exactly except using organic sugar. It was wonderful! Will definitely make again.
This is incredible! We moved "up north" to WI after living in Louisiana for 10 years and I missed Sonic today when the temps are nearing 80 degrees. I tried this recipe in my hand blender and I'm sold! One recommendation is to use crushed ice as it blends easier. I'm going to play with all different flavor combinations for this one!
Was disappointed with this recipe. We were expecting this drink to taste like Sonic's Lemon Berry Slush, could not duplicate it even with more sugar and strawberries. It was just ok.
Perfect!
This was a very yummy drink! I would suggested either using less lemon juice or more sugar because it was sorta tart. I tried replacing strawberries with raspberries and that was hood too!
We loved this recipe. Would not change a thing!
Very good! Could've used a little more ice, but that can vary depending on the temperature of the ingredients. I did sub splenda for sugar and it wasn't even noticeable. Very quick and easy and healthy! Thanks!
I thought this recipe was great! I thought that 1/4 cup of sugar was too much, so I used about 1 tbsp. This made the slushy not to sweet, but not too sour. I also used mixed berries, instead of just strawberries which worked out well.
I absolutely love this slush!!! this drink is so refreshing,. its perfect for a hot summer day. It also has a perfect balance of sweet and sour. I would 100% recommend this to a friend
This is amazing with fresh strawberries
It was really good but I didn't like all the strawberry seeds in it
very tasty, i think could use a lil more lemon. Very good tho
Slush!
Great recipe, perfect for a hot summer day! It came out very slushy and not to watery.... i agree with the rest of the reviews to the fact that the recipe was a bit tart.Very quick and easy!
It was delicious. Very refreshing . We used mixed frozen berries.
Super bitter. Not sure how much sugar to add, but sugar in the dry mix would definitely make it better.
Nice for a hot summer day!!
Used full 1/3 c of lemon juice. Used frozen strawberries and used more than called-for. Guesstimated ice. Added a little more sugar. Next time cut down on lemon juice and stick with my other changes. Very refreshing!
Very refreshing on a hot, humid day! I made this twice - first time according to original recipe, but the addition of a full tray of ice diluted the flavor. Second time I measured 2 cups of cubes and ta da!
Defiantly will make it again soon!
