Honey Oatmeal Bread I
A tasty and healthy toasting bread for cold winter mornings.
I don't use a bread machine, so I let this rise for 1.5 hours first, then put it in a 9x5 pan and let it rise for another hour. I doctored it a bit, adding 1/8 c. gluten and 1/4 c. ground flax. I had to add a little more flour--about 1/2 c. The loaf rose perfectly, had an open, light crumb, and was slightly sweet. My husband loved it too.Read More
Didn't rise enough, I was skeptical about the small amount of yeast called for and should have added a little more.Read More
I don't use a bread machine, so I let this rise for 1.5 hours first, then put it in a 9x5 pan and let it rise for another hour. I doctored it a bit, adding 1/8 c. gluten and 1/4 c. ground flax. I had to add a little more flour--about 1/2 c. The loaf rose perfectly, had an open, light crumb, and was slightly sweet. My husband loved it too.
Great bread, Frank! Thanks for sharing. I, like other reviewers found that the dough needed another 1/4 of flour. Because I like to make most bread recipes into dinner rolls, I also used 2 teaspoons of yeast. Great flavor and texture.
My family really liked this bread - a more interesting flavor than plain whole wheat. I found the dough to be too sticky, so I added some extra flour - about 1/4 c.
Not only is this recipe easy, but it baked up perfectly in my bread machine. Great flavor and color - and very moist!
Fantastic healthy bread - I increased the loaf size to 2 lbs - so I added an extra 1/2 cup of bread flour - as well as adding 1 cup of raisins at the add-in stage of my machine. I also did not have multigrain on my machine and used the wheat settting instead - total baking time doing it this way is 3 hours and 55 minutes - you need to watch your machine when it is kneading and if necessary mix the items together with a rubber spatula - even though that forced me to restart again - it did no harm to the bread. Thank you Frank for a great recipe -
I thought this recipe was fantastic. I did add a few heaping TBSP's of flax seed meal and some vital wheat gluten.. This seems to give me moister and fluffier loaves. Very happy with this recipe and will make again! Thanks!
This is a great recipe! I too had to add about 1/4 C flour, and kneaded for about 5 minutes before letting it rise again. Good healthy bread.
This was the first time I have ever made bread and it came out perfect!! I love the flavor and it was so easy!!
Moist and light yet healthy with a great wheat flavor.
I don't have a bread machine. Worried about the "dense and chewy" comments, I used 1 Tbls yeast. I scaled the milk with the butter, honey and salt and let cool. I dissolved the yeast in the 1/2 cup warm water, then added the remaining ingredients and beat about 20 strokes. I then added the recommended 1/2 cup flour, I used white to make it fluffier. Kneeded until smooth and elastic, let rise for 1 and a half hours until triple, beat down and let rest for 5 mins and formed into a loaf. I put it into a buttered loaf pan, and let rise again for another hour or so, until double again. Baked at 350 degrees for about an hour. Lovely, dark brown crust. Slightly sweet, only a little chewy, but very airy. Will make fabulous toast for breakfast.
I've been making this for months now - it's soft but not gummy and very tasty. Our go-to sandwich bread. One nitpick - the way the yeast ingredient is written is confusing - is it a quarter of a package, with the package being .25 ounces? If so, I have been using far more yeast - a full package worth. My neighbor claims this recipe didn't rise for her and perhaps it's because I'm adding more yeast. I also add 3 tsp wheat gluten.
This recipie did not turn out for me. I used the wheat setting on my bread machine. The loaf fell in the middle and the crust was pretty hard. I was disappointed.
Yummy! I have really enjoyed this bread. I am new to making bread in my machine- so I not going to be able to give too much a technical review. My mother was wary of the small amount of yeast called for in this recipe, so we used a half of a packet of yeast, and proofed it with half of the water and a dollop of the honey. It worked well! The bread has a dense consistency, and is a good hearty breakfast food. Perfect for cheese toast!! You don't specifically notice the oatmeal or the wheat germ. This is a winner!!!!
This bread baked up perfectly in my bread machine. Was absolutely delicious and so good for you.
There was way too much liquid. I added 1/2 cup bread flour, but the loaf was still small, hard and moist.
This bread is wonderful a great crunchy bread. I made it just like the recipe. Today I am going to add a few pumpkin seeds. Very healthful. My family loved it,great for toast and sandwiches.
I attempted to make this recipe recently, and it did not rise. And it was really heavy and not appealing to eat at all. I'm not sure what I could have done wrong, but I followed the recipe exactly.
This is a thick, dense loaf! I needed to add some extra flour to make the consistency right. I'll be making this again!
This bread has good flavor but a few adjustments were needed. I had to add 1/4 cup extra flour and I increased the yeast to 2 tsp since the amount called for was too little and others said theirs came out too dense. It is a great bread but needed a little help.
Delicious! Hearty and flavorful, without the sweet that some whole wheat breads have. I used all whole wheat flour. I subbed almond milk and oil, since I don't do dairy, and added 1/4 c. flour, flaxmeal and sunflower seeds. I might try adding some herbs or garlic next time. BTW, 1/4 oz. yeast is one package (2 1/4 tsp.).
I added about 1/2 cup of flour because of people saying this was too dense, but I'm not sure this was necessary. With that extra half cup this bread came out SUPER fluffy and soft, so I think it would have been just fine as is. I set it on the light crust setting, 1 lb, whole wheat bread because my machine doesn't have multi-grain. Turned out good and tasty, and healthy. The whole family liked it.
I made a dozen rolls in a muffin tin. They turned out great! Yummy flavor, healthy, not too dense. They even warmed up nicely the next day.
This bread is great. So many healthy ingredients yet so tasty. You may need to reduce the water a little and add a little more flour though. I used "dough setting," made 10 rolls which I baked in the oven for 20 minutes at 400F. They turned out perfect.
I really liked the texture, I added a 1/4 cup of flour per the other suggestions. I set my bread machine on whole wheat setting and chose a medium color, should have chose dark as it seemed slightly underdone. It is great toast with butter and jam! Thanks!
It is ok, missing something??? I did add 1/4 c flour and used 1 T yeast, bread machine on dough cycle and made rolls then, 12, 350 12 minutes. I even added 1 t salt, still missing something, but ok
This bread has a wonderful texture and a great taste when I use ground flax seed in place of the wheat germ. I used the extra 1/4 cup of bread flours too. My bread keeps falling though and I don't know how to fix the recipe. It's very frustrating!
It didn't really rise. The flavor is okay though.
Rather dense for my taste; but moist and very tasty. I added 1/2 C extra flour (per other reviewer's suggestions about too much liquid) and I had some pure maple syrup that I used for the honey. Thanks for recipe!
This came out ok. It was a little thick for my tastes, but in the end was a good nutritious bread.
The best honey oatmeal bread I have ever had. It just melts in your mouth
Very good.
I'm sure it's better than it turned out for me. I cheated and used all whole wheat flour. I made it into rolls, which were very dense, didn't rise and taste a lot more bland than I like. Would probably be good as a really wholesome breakfast roll with some honey.
chewy
Added 1/4 - 1/2 C bread flour, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds
Produced a nice little loaf.
I let the machine do most of the work, did need extra flour and I added gluten as suggested. I also had to add extra flour after 1st rise, just a tablespoon or two and gave it an extra minute of kneading. It was very good, tender and flavorful. I baked in oven 350' for 40 min.
This is the second recipe I tried in my new bread machine, and it came out okay. The flavor was good, but the loaf was small, dense, and the crust was very hard. This may be the fault of my bread machine. However, since I made this recipe, I have had great success with other recipes in my bread machine.
