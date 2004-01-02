Honey Oatmeal Bread I

4.1
47 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 16
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

A tasty and healthy toasting bread for cold winter mornings.

Recipe by Frank De Lisi

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 -1 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the bread machine pan in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select the multigrain setting, and press start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 4.8mg; sodium 251.1mg. Full Nutrition
